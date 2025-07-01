Canton application development company background

Canton Application Development Services

Settle with anyone. Reveal nothing you don't have to.

Partner with an official Canton Network builder to accelerate your launch. PixelPlex handles the end-to-end technical journey from initial Daml logic and system architecture to complete frontend and backend integration.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Struggling to balance data privacy with strict regulatory oversight?

Our engineers build sub-transaction privacy settings so that counterparties see only the data they are entitled to. This satisfies demanding regulatory audits without exposing sensitive data to the wider ledger.

Number 2

Not sure how to make tokenized asset flows a regulator will accept?

Regulators care about the rules wrapped around an asset, not just the token itself. Programming those exact transfer conditions directly into the ledger creates a flawless, automatic audit trail.

Number 3

Need a Canton app that actually talks to your core systems?

We connect your on-chain workflows directly to legacy databases, turning raw Canton data into actionable operational feeds. This gives you a single unified process instead of two systems requiring manual reconciliation.

Number 4

Unsure how to turn manual approval steps into smart contracts?

Mapping your manual workflows allows us to translate human handoffs directly into executable Daml code. When you go live, the on-chain rules will perfectly mirror the processes your team already trusts.

Number 5

Fear getting locked into a rigid network structure that you'll quickly outgrow?

A hybrid topology lets your application shift workflows between private and public rails as you scale. Your infrastructure stays flexible enough to welcome new business partners without a costly rewrite.

Number 6

Finding it nearly impossible to hire experienced Daml developers?

Instead of stalling your project to recruit rare blockchain talent, you can deploy our veteran Canton engineers to write and audit your logic immediately.

Core Canton application development services

For successful Canton application development, your contract logic, privacy settings, and user interface must work as one. We build the entire stack under one roof to ensure a seamless deployment.

Canton application development services

Multi-party network development

Secure shared business networks using custom Canton.Network development services. Independent organizations can trade directly while retaining absolute data sovereignty.

Daml smart contract development

Protect your transactions by locking compliance rules into the ledger via custom Daml development. The network automatically blocks any unauthorized attempt to alter your agreements.

Participant node integration

Deploy secure participant nodes built specifically to host your Canton smart contract development. We handle the backend configuration so your applications can connect smoothly to the wider network.

Canton MVP development

Reduce your financial risk by deploying a streamlined prototype before committing to full-scale engineering. This targeted MVP development provides a functional platform for fast feedback.

Private multi-party settlement

We’ll build Daml workflows that settle one transaction across several institutions at once, with sub-transaction privacy so each party, auditor, and regulator sees only what they're entitled to.

Tokenized asset development

Unlock liquidity from traditional assets through enterprise tokenization services. This process codes compliance restrictions directly into the tokens so trades enforce themselves automatically.

Case studies

From privacy-first identity networks to enterprise indexers handling millions of ledger updates, see how we transform Canton’s unique architecture into production-ready applications.

Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet

A self-custodial wallet built around Canton’s Party model and offer-based transaction flow. The product combines passkey signing with clear fee handling, giving users a simpler way to manage assets while staying in control of their keys.

  • First-ever non-custodial wallet on Canton
  • Integrated passkey technology
  • Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS)
  • Reached $3M in its first two months
  • Featured in the official Canton marketplace
The illustration of Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet project

KYC platform for Canton identification

A privacy-aware identity platform that lets users complete verification once and reuse their approved status across Canton applications. Custom Daml logic controls how verification data is shared, keeping consent at the center of each request.

  • 60% lower drop-off with sub-2-minute reusable KYC
  • Two custom Daml contracts enforcing privacy consent
  • Canton Coin reward minting for verified identities
  • Sumsub integration eliminating duplicate verification costs
  • API-first MVP delivered in 2.5 months
The illustration of KYC platform for Canton identification project

Actionable data explorer for Canton Network

An official Canton Network Featured App, CC View translates raw protocol data into structured REST APIs, real-time webhooks, and live operational metrics for enterprise nodes.

  • 96.7M+ transfers indexed across the network
  • 132.5M+ ledger updates processed seamlessly
  • 6.05M+ API requests handled with zero downtime
  • 100% request success rate across enterprise queries
  • 1.5 months to deliver initial production version
The illustration of Actionable data explorer for Canton Network project

Clients’ reviews

We could tell you how we work, but the teams we've built for put it more plainly.

PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

Adam Greenwood

Co-Founder & COO, Uforika

What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

Eric Vogel

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

Senior Manager

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young AG

“CC View has been a godsend for me”

Eric Saraniecki

Eric Saraniecki

Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset

Why work with PixelPlex

Partnership icon

Official Canton Network partner

As an official Canton Network partner, PixelPlex combines direct protocol knowledge with live Canton tooling recognized in the network’s official developer resources.

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First-to-market Canton delivery

The network’s very first self-custodial wallet MVP was built by PixelPlex in just 2.5 months, quickly securing a Top 10 validator position.

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Co-authors of the Canton dApp standard

As leaders in Canton dApp development, the PixelPlex team co-authored the official CIP-0103 dApp Standard with Digital Asset, helping shape the core rules and tools that power the entire network.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

Key benefits of Canton application development for your business

1.

Controlled transaction privacy

Tailored Canton application development lets you share sensitive data only with authorized parties. This ensures full regulatory compliance without exposing proprietary data to competitors.

2.

Automated trade reconciliation

Clear and settle transactions instantly across completely different business networks. Updating data simultaneously for everyone involved helps eliminate manual matching errors and settlement delays.

3.

Safer ecosystem connections

Link independent systems together without relying on vulnerable workarounds. Canton allows different networks to talk to each other directly, bypassing the security flaws of traditional blockchain bridges.

4.

Predictable infrastructure costs

Scale transaction activity without storing or processing the entire network state. Each node handles only the data relevant to its participants, helping keep computing needs under control as usage grows.

5.

Built-in code security

Minimize software vulnerabilities and unauthorized access before deployment. Native framework rules lock down access rights and compliance logic directly at the protocol level.

Cost of Canton application development services

Starting at

$40,000

Launch your project with a clear strategy built around your multi-party workflow. The final price of Canton app development depends on your specific scope and technical requirements.

What's included:

  • Canton application scope definition
  • Privacy model planning
  • Daml smart contract architecture
  • Sub-transaction privacy mapping
  • Testing and deployment preparation

Canton application development across industries

Different organizations face unique compliance and operational hurdles – Canton Network engineering connects your business systems while keeping your sensitive data private.

FinTech & banking

Financial institutions can coordinate digital asset transactions without broadcasting client activity or market positions. Each participant sees only the part of the workflow required for its role.

  • Instant money transfers
  • Private identity verification
  • Cross-border payment routing
  • Automated account balancing
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FinTech & banking background

Lending

Syndicated loans grow harder to manage as terms change. Daml workflows keep lenders aligned on the active agreement while restricting access to borrower data.

  • Syndicated loan administration
  • Private borrower data access
  • Collateral lifecycle automation
  • Loan participation transfers
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Lending background

Insurance

Claims may pass between several organizations before settlement. A governed workflow keeps approved parties aligned on the current case state without duplicating records.

  • Reinsurance contract workflows
  • Claims settlement coordination
  • Policy rights management
  • Premium payment automation
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Insurance background

Healthcare

The financial side of patient care often passes between providers and insurers before a case closes. Canton enables controlled exchange without exposing full patient records.

  • Patient consent management
  • Provider-payer claims coordination
  • Clinical trial agreements
  • Medical supply settlement
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Healthcare background

Retail & ecommerce

Private commercial terms sit behind every merchant-supplier relationship. Canton applications can synchronize financing or settlement milestones without revealing those agreements.

  • Supplier payment automation
  • Inventory financing workflows
  • Tokenized loyalty value
  • Private merchant settlement
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Retail & ecommerce background

Supply chain & logistics

Disconnected systems often delay payments after delivery. Daml logic can link verified shipment milestones directly to invoice approval or fund release.

  • Trade document coordination
  • Shipment milestone payments
  • Invoice financing
  • Provenance record access
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Supply chain & logistics background

Travel

Canton can synchronize booking rights with settlement obligations, helping partners manage changes without rebuilding the transaction across disconnected systems.

  • Inter-provider booking settlement
  • Refund obligation tracking
  • Tokenized loyalty redemption
  • Supplier contract execution
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Travel background

Real estate

Property transactions combine ownership rights with strict payment conditions. Canton keeps the full deal private from token issuance through transfer approval.

  • Tokenized property ownership
  • Escrow-based settlement
  • Investor rights automation
  • Lease payment workflows
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Real estate background

Entertainment

Royalty agreements require precise distribution logic without making every commercial term public. Daml contracts can coordinate payments between approved rights holders.

  • Royalty distribution workflows
  • Digital rights ownership
  • Private licensing agreements
  • Tokenized ticket transfers
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Entertainment background

Restaurant

Franchise groups need consistent settlement without exposing each location’s performance. Agreement-based rules can automate royalty obligations while preserving private commercial terms.

  • Franchise royalty settlement
  • Supplier invoice financing
  • Multi-location procurement
  • Tokenized loyalty redemption
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Restaurant background

Fitness

Membership revenue may need to be divided between clubs and independent trainers. Contract-level entitlements ensure each provider receives the correct share after a service is delivered.

  • Membership revenue sharing
  • Trainer payment automation
  • Corporate wellness settlement
  • Transferable access rights
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Fitness background

Education

Credentials should be easy to verify without making student records public. Approved institutions can confirm qualifications while access to personal data remains restricted.

  • Verifiable credential issuance
  • Tuition payment agreements
  • Scholarship fund distribution
  • Research grant workflows
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Education background

Oil & gas

Joint ventures create obligations that continue throughout an asset’s operating life. One governed agreement can track ownership changes while keeping royalty rights current.

  • Joint venture accounting
  • Commodity trade settlement
  • Royalty payment automation
  • Equipment ownership records
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Oil & gas background

Construction

Payment disputes often begin when milestone approval is unclear. Once approval is recorded, the related payment obligation becomes visible to every authorized party.

  • Milestone-based payments
  • Subcontractor agreement logic
  • Project finance coordination
  • Equipment lease records
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Construction background

Our development process

Our Canton application development process turns a multi-party business workflow into a production-ready system. Each stage resolves a specific architectural question before the next layer is built.

1. Discovery and network architecture

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2. Privacy mapping and ledger design

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3. Daml smart contract engineering

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4. Node deployment and system integration

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5. Multi-party simulation and testing

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6. Production deployment and network governance

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Discovery and network architecture

Every Canton app development initiative starts with the transaction itself. We identify the parties involved and determine where Canton’s privacy or atomic settlement model creates practical value.

Deliverables

  • Participant role and privacy mapping
  • Legacy system integration assessment
  • Technical network roadmap

Privacy mapping and ledger design

We map transaction privacy requirements at a granular, sub-transaction level. This step establishes exactly which parties can view, validate, or authorize different parts of a contract.

Deliverables

  • Ledger state design
  • Sub-transaction privacy boundaries
  • Data visibility and access control layout

Daml smart contract engineering

Business agreements are translated into Daml templates with explicit rights and obligations. Scenario testing confirms that every choice produces the expected contract state.

Deliverables

  • Daml smart contract templates
  • Multi-party authorization logic
  • Automated compliance rules

Node deployment and system integration

Participant nodes are configured and connected directly to your existing databases. Ledger APIs bridge your legacy systems to the network without disrupting core business tools.

Deliverables

  • Participant node configuration
  • Ledger API and gRPC connection mapping
  • Database-to-ledger synchronization setup

Multi-party simulation and testing

Multi-node environments simulate full transaction workflows under realistic enterprise traffic. Testing validates that privacy controls isolate sensitive data exactly as intended across different node operators.

Deliverables

  • Multi-node transaction simulation
  • Privacy boundary validation
  • Consensus and performance dry runs

Production deployment and network governance

Participant nodes transition to the live network with established upgrade pathways and continuous monitoring to ensure your infrastructure scales securely.

Deliverables

  • Live node deployment support
  • Network performance monitoring
  • Smart contract upgrade protocols

Other blockchain platforms we build on

Cardano

Cardano development

Plutus-based engineering supports secure dApps with native multi-asset logic. Solutions are shaped around Cardano’s research-driven architecture and long-term reliability model.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Custom parachain delivery covers Substrate runtime engineering and XCM connectivity. This gives complex products their own blockchain logic without isolating them from the wider ecosystem.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

From audited smart contracts to full-scale dApps, the team handles products built for DeFi and tokenized assets. Mature EVM tooling supports structured testing before release.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger development

Permissioned network delivery combines Fabric architecture with custom chaincode. Identity controls are aligned with the governance model already used inside the enterprise.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana development

High-throughput applications are powered by Rust-based programs designed for efficient execution. The resulting transaction flows suit products that depend on fast user interactions.

Solana development
BNB Chain

BNB Chain development

EVM-compatible contracts can be delivered with wallet-ready infrastructure for high-volume blockchain products. Lower execution costs help support frequent on-chain activity.

BNB Chain development
Polygon

Polygon development

Lower-cost EVM execution makes Polygon a practical foundation for scalable applications. Existing Ethereum products can also move across without replacing their core contract logic.

Polygon development
Flow

Flow development

Cadence smart contracts provide the foundation for consumer-facing blockchain products. Accessible account flows help reduce onboarding friction for non-technical users.

Flow development
Bitcoin

Bitcoin development

Custom wallet engineering extends Bitcoin into practical user-facing products. Layer 2 integrations add new functionality while preserving the network’s established security strengths.

Bitcoin development
TON

TON development

Official partnership experience covers Telegram Mini Apps plus standalone TON products. Wallet interaction is built directly into the user journey where the product requires it.

TON development
Hedera

Hedera development

Native token services support enterprise asset products with predictable transaction costs. Consensus Service can also provide verifiable event ordering for data-driven workflows.

Hedera development
INTMAX

INTMAX development

Stateless zkRollup integration helps Ethereum products support higher transaction volumes with less on-chain data. Reduced storage pressure makes the architecture suitable for scalable payment flows.

Daml

Daml development

Private agreements are translated into smart contract logic with explicit participant rights. Each workflow reflects the real permissions and obligations between the organizations involved.

Daml development
Substrate

Substrate development

Purpose-built runtime engineering enables blockchain networks with custom operational logic. Polkadot connectivity remains available when the product requires broader interoperability.

Substrate development
Algorand

Algorand development

Fast finality supports dApps that rely on frequent asset transfers. Low transaction costs also make the network practical for payment or tokenization platforms.

Algorand development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Custom Layer 1 architecture provides greater control over network behavior. EVM applications can also be delivered for products that need rapid finality without leaving familiar tooling.

Avalanche development
Stellar

Stellar development

Cross-border payment systems benefit from Stellar’s native asset model and efficient settlement. Tokenization platforms can issue value without introducing unnecessary contract complexity.

Stellar development
Solidity

Solidity development

Production contracts are engineered with gas efficiency and security testing in mind. Standards-based implementation keeps each solution compatible across the wider EVM ecosystem.

Solidity development

Our signature domains

Complex digital products often rely on more than one technology. PixelPlex combines expertise across four core domains to cover the product from architecture to launch.

Blockchain

From private institutional networks to public ecosystems, our blockchain engineering covers the underlying infrastructure required for secure, auditable digital transactions.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We turn real-world or digital assets into programmable financial instruments with explicit ownership rules and controlled transfer logic built directly into the asset layer.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Raw multi-party ledger data becomes useful once it can clear operational bottlenecks or reveal risk patterns. Our teams build the secure analytics systems that make those insights accessible.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Custom models help enterprise platforms recognize transactional anomalies and support faster compliance decisions at scale. Each solution is trained precisely around the operational problem it needs to solve.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does Canton application development include?

Everything required to run a live application, not just an isolated smart contract. We write the Daml logic, configure privacy boundaries, build the user interfaces, and deploy production nodes. Through end-to-end Canton app development, you get a fully functional enterprise product, not a raw code repository.

How is building on Canton different from general blockchain development?

On most public chains, data is visible to everyone and privacy is added afterward. Canton reverses that – each party stores only the data it's entitled to, and several institutions can settle one transaction atomically without a shared public view. That shapes the architecture from day one, which is why Canton's work goes beyond standard Web3 app development services pointed at a public chain.

Will our application be able to interact with other apps on the Canton Network?

Yes, that is the core power of Canton. Independent applications can transact seamlessly without revealing private underlying data. Your app can handle atomic swaps, collateral transfers, or joint workflows with other institutions across the network while keeping your internal records strictly confidential.

How does Canton guarantee our competitors won't see our data?

Your competitors' nodes literally never receive the data packet. Canton physically isolates network traffic at the protocol level. If a competitor isn't a direct party or designated observer to a transaction, the data never touches their infrastructure.

Can Canton connect to our existing software stack?

Yes. An isolated ledger creates operational silos, so integration is a day-one priority. We build custom APIs and event pipelines that link your Canton node directly to your core systems, keeping data automatically synced in both directions. Timelines and post-launch support are all scoped upfront during discovery.

Explore our insights

Dive into our latest technical breakdowns and strategic analysis to see how teams navigate the transition from initial Daml architecture to live Canton Network deployment.

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