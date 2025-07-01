Partner with an official Canton Network builder to accelerate your launch. PixelPlex handles the end-to-end technical journey from initial Daml logic and system architecture to complete frontend and backend integration.
Our engineers build sub-transaction privacy settings so that counterparties see only the data they are entitled to. This satisfies demanding regulatory audits without exposing sensitive data to the wider ledger.
Regulators care about the rules wrapped around an asset, not just the token itself. Programming those exact transfer conditions directly into the ledger creates a flawless, automatic audit trail.
We connect your on-chain workflows directly to legacy databases, turning raw Canton data into actionable operational feeds. This gives you a single unified process instead of two systems requiring manual reconciliation.
Mapping your manual workflows allows us to translate human handoffs directly into executable Daml code. When you go live, the on-chain rules will perfectly mirror the processes your team already trusts.
A hybrid topology lets your application shift workflows between private and public rails as you scale. Your infrastructure stays flexible enough to welcome new business partners without a costly rewrite.
Instead of stalling your project to recruit rare blockchain talent, you can deploy our veteran Canton engineers to write and audit your logic immediately.
For successful Canton application development, your contract logic, privacy settings, and user interface must work as one. We build the entire stack under one roof to ensure a seamless deployment.
Secure shared business networks using custom Canton.Network development services. Independent organizations can trade directly while retaining absolute data sovereignty.
Protect your transactions by locking compliance rules into the ledger via custom Daml development. The network automatically blocks any unauthorized attempt to alter your agreements.
Deploy secure participant nodes built specifically to host your Canton smart contract development. We handle the backend configuration so your applications can connect smoothly to the wider network.
Reduce your financial risk by deploying a streamlined prototype before committing to full-scale engineering. This targeted MVP development provides a functional platform for fast feedback.
We’ll build Daml workflows that settle one transaction across several institutions at once, with sub-transaction privacy so each party, auditor, and regulator sees only what they're entitled to.
Unlock liquidity from traditional assets through enterprise tokenization services. This process codes compliance restrictions directly into the tokens so trades enforce themselves automatically.
From privacy-first identity networks to enterprise indexers handling millions of ledger updates, see how we transform Canton’s unique architecture into production-ready applications.
A self-custodial wallet built around Canton’s Party model and offer-based transaction flow. The product combines passkey signing with clear fee handling, giving users a simpler way to manage assets while staying in control of their keys.
A privacy-aware identity platform that lets users complete verification once and reuse their approved status across Canton applications. Custom Daml logic controls how verification data is shared, keeping consent at the center of each request.
An official Canton Network Featured App, CC View translates raw protocol data into structured REST APIs, real-time webhooks, and live operational metrics for enterprise nodes.
We could tell you how we work, but the teams we've built for put it more plainly.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Ernst & Young AG
“CC View has been a godsend for me”
Eric Saraniecki
Co-Founder & Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset
As an official Canton Network partner, PixelPlex combines direct protocol knowledge with live Canton tooling recognized in the network’s official developer resources.
The network’s very first self-custodial wallet MVP was built by PixelPlex in just 2.5 months, quickly securing a Top 10 validator position.
As leaders in Canton dApp development, the PixelPlex team co-authored the official CIP-0103 dApp Standard with Digital Asset, helping shape the core rules and tools that power the entire network.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Tailored Canton application development lets you share sensitive data only with authorized parties. This ensures full regulatory compliance without exposing proprietary data to competitors.
Clear and settle transactions instantly across completely different business networks. Updating data simultaneously for everyone involved helps eliminate manual matching errors and settlement delays.
Link independent systems together without relying on vulnerable workarounds. Canton allows different networks to talk to each other directly, bypassing the security flaws of traditional blockchain bridges.
Scale transaction activity without storing or processing the entire network state. Each node handles only the data relevant to its participants, helping keep computing needs under control as usage grows.
Minimize software vulnerabilities and unauthorized access before deployment. Native framework rules lock down access rights and compliance logic directly at the protocol level.
Starting at
$40,000
Launch your project with a clear strategy built around your multi-party workflow. The final price of Canton app development depends on your specific scope and technical requirements.
What's included:
Different organizations face unique compliance and operational hurdles – Canton Network engineering connects your business systems while keeping your sensitive data private.
Financial institutions can coordinate digital asset transactions without broadcasting client activity or market positions. Each participant sees only the part of the workflow required for its role.
Syndicated loans grow harder to manage as terms change. Daml workflows keep lenders aligned on the active agreement while restricting access to borrower data.
Claims may pass between several organizations before settlement. A governed workflow keeps approved parties aligned on the current case state without duplicating records.
The financial side of patient care often passes between providers and insurers before a case closes. Canton enables controlled exchange without exposing full patient records.
Private commercial terms sit behind every merchant-supplier relationship. Canton applications can synchronize financing or settlement milestones without revealing those agreements.
Disconnected systems often delay payments after delivery. Daml logic can link verified shipment milestones directly to invoice approval or fund release.
Canton can synchronize booking rights with settlement obligations, helping partners manage changes without rebuilding the transaction across disconnected systems.
Property transactions combine ownership rights with strict payment conditions. Canton keeps the full deal private from token issuance through transfer approval.
Royalty agreements require precise distribution logic without making every commercial term public. Daml contracts can coordinate payments between approved rights holders.
Franchise groups need consistent settlement without exposing each location’s performance. Agreement-based rules can automate royalty obligations while preserving private commercial terms.
Membership revenue may need to be divided between clubs and independent trainers. Contract-level entitlements ensure each provider receives the correct share after a service is delivered.
Credentials should be easy to verify without making student records public. Approved institutions can confirm qualifications while access to personal data remains restricted.
Joint ventures create obligations that continue throughout an asset’s operating life. One governed agreement can track ownership changes while keeping royalty rights current.
Payment disputes often begin when milestone approval is unclear. Once approval is recorded, the related payment obligation becomes visible to every authorized party.
Our Canton application development process turns a multi-party business workflow into a production-ready system. Each stage resolves a specific architectural question before the next layer is built.
Every Canton app development initiative starts with the transaction itself. We identify the parties involved and determine where Canton’s privacy or atomic settlement model creates practical value.
Deliverables
We map transaction privacy requirements at a granular, sub-transaction level. This step establishes exactly which parties can view, validate, or authorize different parts of a contract.
Deliverables
Business agreements are translated into Daml templates with explicit rights and obligations. Scenario testing confirms that every choice produces the expected contract state.
Deliverables
Participant nodes are configured and connected directly to your existing databases. Ledger APIs bridge your legacy systems to the network without disrupting core business tools.
Deliverables
Multi-node environments simulate full transaction workflows under realistic enterprise traffic. Testing validates that privacy controls isolate sensitive data exactly as intended across different node operators.
Deliverables
Participant nodes transition to the live network with established upgrade pathways and continuous monitoring to ensure your infrastructure scales securely.
Deliverables
Plutus-based engineering supports secure dApps with native multi-asset logic. Solutions are shaped around Cardano’s research-driven architecture and long-term reliability model.
Custom parachain delivery covers Substrate runtime engineering and XCM connectivity. This gives complex products their own blockchain logic without isolating them from the wider ecosystem.
From audited smart contracts to full-scale dApps, the team handles products built for DeFi and tokenized assets. Mature EVM tooling supports structured testing before release.
Permissioned network delivery combines Fabric architecture with custom chaincode. Identity controls are aligned with the governance model already used inside the enterprise.
High-throughput applications are powered by Rust-based programs designed for efficient execution. The resulting transaction flows suit products that depend on fast user interactions.
EVM-compatible contracts can be delivered with wallet-ready infrastructure for high-volume blockchain products. Lower execution costs help support frequent on-chain activity.
Lower-cost EVM execution makes Polygon a practical foundation for scalable applications. Existing Ethereum products can also move across without replacing their core contract logic.
Cadence smart contracts provide the foundation for consumer-facing blockchain products. Accessible account flows help reduce onboarding friction for non-technical users.
Custom wallet engineering extends Bitcoin into practical user-facing products. Layer 2 integrations add new functionality while preserving the network’s established security strengths.
Official partnership experience covers Telegram Mini Apps plus standalone TON products. Wallet interaction is built directly into the user journey where the product requires it.
Native token services support enterprise asset products with predictable transaction costs. Consensus Service can also provide verifiable event ordering for data-driven workflows.
Stateless zkRollup integration helps Ethereum products support higher transaction volumes with less on-chain data. Reduced storage pressure makes the architecture suitable for scalable payment flows.
Private agreements are translated into smart contract logic with explicit participant rights. Each workflow reflects the real permissions and obligations between the organizations involved.
Purpose-built runtime engineering enables blockchain networks with custom operational logic. Polkadot connectivity remains available when the product requires broader interoperability.
Fast finality supports dApps that rely on frequent asset transfers. Low transaction costs also make the network practical for payment or tokenization platforms.
Custom Layer 1 architecture provides greater control over network behavior. EVM applications can also be delivered for products that need rapid finality without leaving familiar tooling.
Cross-border payment systems benefit from Stellar’s native asset model and efficient settlement. Tokenization platforms can issue value without introducing unnecessary contract complexity.
Production contracts are engineered with gas efficiency and security testing in mind. Standards-based implementation keeps each solution compatible across the wider EVM ecosystem.
Complex digital products often rely on more than one technology. PixelPlex combines expertise across four core domains to cover the product from architecture to launch.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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