Our blockchain POC development puts a small, working version of your idea in front of real constraints, real data, and real stakeholders, so you learn what holds up and what does not before the big money goes in. You leave with a working prototype and a straight answer.
Not every process needs a ledger. Without an honest feasibility check up front, teams spend months proving something a database would have done cheaper. A quick software product discovery pass catches that early.
Fees, speed, and finality differ wildly between chains, and a PoC built on the wrong one quietly bakes in problems you only feel at scale.
A pretty screen with a fake backend answers no real question. If the proof of concept does not test the risky assumption, it is theater, not evidence.
A prototype that cannot grow into anything is a dead end. The best proofs of concept are built so the parts worth keeping carry forward.
A PoC should come back with cost, effort, and risk you can act on, not just "it kind of works." Without that, the decision to scale is still a guess.
We advise before we quote, and we build only what earns its place. These are the top blockchain POC development services teams come to us for when an idea needs proof, not a pitch deck.
We stress-test whether blockchain is the right tool for your problem, and where it actually pays off, before a line of code.
We turn a rough idea into a concrete proof-of-concept design, mapping the parts worth testing first.
We build the core on-chain logic your concept hinges on, so you can see it run instead of imagining it.
We model and test whether your token, rewards, and incentives actually behave the way your business plan assumes.
We match your use case to the right chain, weighing cost, speed, and ecosystem before you commit.
When the proof holds, we carry the working parts straight into a real product instead of starting over.
A few of the ideas we helped validate and build.
A next-gen platform where our team ran the discovery, shaped the token economy, and proved the architecture before development began.
A decentralized asset-management platform that started with proving on-chain ownership and payouts could actually work.
A crowdfunding and ICO platform whose contract logic was validated before it ever handled millions in contributions.
A blockchain loyalty platform for football clubs, built out from a proof that tokenized rewards would engage real fans.
Here is what a few of the teams we have built with had to say.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Co-Founder & COO, Uforika
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they've also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Ernst & Young AG
PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
We design each PoC around the assumption most likely to sink the project, so you get evidence that matters, backed by our IT consulting practice.
As a blockchain POC development company, we will tell you when an idea is not worth scaling, and why, instead of selling you the next phase regardless.
The people who validate your idea can also build it, so nothing worth keeping gets lost when the PoC becomes a product.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
You commit to a full build knowing it works, not hoping it will.
Protocol choices tested early, so you are not migrating everything later.
A weak assumption caught in a PoC costs a fraction of one caught in production, and our security audit and risk management team helps surface it.
Working code and architecture that carry straight into your MVP.
A live prototype makes a far stronger case than a slide, whether you are raising or getting internal buy-in.
You find out fast, so a dead-end idea costs weeks instead of a year.
Starting at
$15,000
Where you land depends on how many assumptions need testing, contract complexity, and how far you want the prototype to go.
What's included:
Book a call and we will get you an estimate within 24 hours. Where rules apply, our crypto compliance team folds the regulatory view into the same assessment.
Blockchain proves its worth differently in every sector. A few of the places a proof of concept pays off:
Test tamper-proof settlement and shared ledgers before rewiring core finance.
Validate where a ledger cuts reconciliation and fraud before a full rollout, with help from our digital transformation team.
Prove faster, cheaper cross-border flows before touching your live rails.
Test parametric payouts and shared claims data before committing to a platform.
Validate on-chain loan logic and transparent terms before scaling a product.
Prove loyalty, provenance, or payments on-chain before rebuilding the store.
Test end-to-end traceability across parties before a network-wide rollout, tied together by our blockchain integration team.
Validate secure record sharing and consent before touching production systems.
Test tokenized rewards and verifiable achievements before a full app build.
Prove verifiable credentials and certificates before rolling them out school-wide.
Validate tokenized ownership and transparent records before a platform commitment.
Test transparent project records and automated milestone payments before scaling.
Prove shared operational data and automated settlement before a network rollout.
Test loyalty tokens and supply provenance before committing to a build.
Validate shared booking records and token rewards before scaling.
Prove on-chain ownership, royalties, or fan tokens before a full platform.
Every blockchain POC development project runs in 6 clear stages, from a first idea to a decision you can act on.
We pin down the business problem and test whether blockchain genuinely fits it.
Deliverables
We settle the chain, the architecture, and exactly what the PoC needs to prove.
Deliverables
We build a lean, working prototype focused on the parts that carry real risk, hardened with our DevSecOps consulting team.
Deliverables
We put the prototype through its paces and review the on-chain logic, with a smart contract audit pass where it counts.
Deliverables
We hand you a costed roadmap and a clear go or no-go on scaling.
Deliverables
We hand over the working prototype, the code, and everything we learned, and set your team up to move straight into the build.
Deliverables
The most tested ground for a proof of concept, with the deepest tooling, liquidity, and standards to build against.
Low fees and EVM compatibility make it a cheap place to prove an idea without mainnet gas eating the budget.
Fast finality and custom subnets suit a PoC that needs speed or its own isolated environment.
When your concept lives or dies on throughput and sub-second confirmation, we prove it here.
Ideal for testing ideas that need to span several chains and talk to each other.
A formal, UTXO-based approach for concepts where correctness has to be provable.
The go-to for validating permissioned, consortium ideas between known parties.
The place to prove Telegram-native apps and payments in front of a massive built-in audience.
Privacy-first and built for regulated players who need to test without exposing data.
Purpose-built for proving cross-border and multi-currency payment flows.
Battle-tested contract engineering for any EVM chain your proof of concept targets.
For concepts that need privacy and multi-party logic beyond standard EVM.
A proof of concept is stronger when the team behind it has real depth to draw on. Here are the four domains we lean on when a blockchain build needs more than contracts.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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