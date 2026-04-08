We design, develop, and integrate REST and GraphQL APIs that link your products, internal databases, and the third-party services your business depends on. We've shipped production APIs for various industries and software teams.
Point-to-point connections between systems multiply fast. One vendor renames a field, and three internal tools stop syncing. To prevent cascading outages, strict versioning, clear schema contracts, and backward compatibility are built into our API designs.
Many companies run critical operations on APIs written years ago, with no documentation and the original authors long gone. We map the existing behavior, rebuild the interface on a modern stack, and migrate consumers across without interrupting service.
Endpoints exposing patient records, payment details, or account data are prime targets. Securing these assets requires robust authentication, fine-grained authorization, strict rate limiting, and end-to-end encryption to validate and protect every payload.
APIs that perform fine in a demo can fall over during a launch or a seasonal peak. We profile query patterns, add caching where it counts, paginate heavy responses, and design for horizontal scaling so throughput holds when usage spikes.
Product velocity plummets when every new screen requires a custom endpoint. GraphQL eliminates backend round-trips by letting client teams fetch precisely what a view needs, while our REST architectures focus entirely on resource-oriented and client-friendly consumption.
Payment processors, CRMs, ERPs, and shipping carriers each come with their own auth flows, quirks, and failure modes. We build integration layers that handle retries, webhooks, idempotency, and error recovery, so a flaky upstream service doesn't corrupt your data.
We provide full-cycle API development services. Our custom software development services cover architecture, implementation, testing, documentation, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. Every API we ship is documented, tested, and built to survive contact with production traffic.
Instead of forcing your business logic into a rigid, off-the-shelf model, custom endpoints adapt to your actual operations. This process starts with designing a tailored resource model and defining a contract that perfectly mirrors your product and data workflows.
Predictable behavior, consistent error handling, and clear versioning are the cornerstones of successful REST architectures. Adhering to established conventions ensures that internal teams and external partners can adopt the interface smoothly.
Enabling client applications to fetch exact datasets in a single request improves frontend performance. As the graph grows, maintaining speed and safety requires rigorous resolver optimization, query-depth limiting, and strict schema governance.
Keeping information consistent across payment gateways, CRMs, ERPs, cloud services, and IoT devices demands a unified approach. Seamless synchronization is achieved through expertly managed authentication and precise data mapping between dependent systems.
Connecting applications to blockchain networks doesn’t have to mean running proprietary nodes. Through CryptoAPI, dApps gain a single, structured interface to Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other chains, receiving on-chain events instantly via WebSockets and webhooks.
Before real users ever touch an endpoint, it must be hardened against abuse. Thorough functional, load, and security testing, combined with robust authentication and rate limiting, guarantees that vulnerabilities are caught long before deployment.
We've built and integrated APIs that businesses and their partners rely on in production every day.
For FiveNorth, PixelPlex built 5N ID, a unified KYC platform on the Canton Network built around an API-first design. A single comprehensive API lets any project or dApp add compliant, enterprise-grade identity verification without building it in-house.
CC View is a high-performance data engine and developer-first API that transforms raw protocol data into a streamlined, institutional-grade asset. It provides the data layer for wallets, trading desks, and institutional-grade dApps.
PixelPlex built a cross-platform delivery app for 15,000+ SKUs and connected it to the systems behind it. We integrated the bank's payment API with a hold-and-adjust flow that updates the charge when an out-of-stock item is swapped.
PixelPlex built a mobile app that pulls a user's medical records from many separate providers into one view. We built a data-aggregation layer gated behind identity verification and consent, integrated Apple Watch and Fitbit, and connected the app to the PTOYMatrix blockchain and Ethereum wallets.
The software collects and stores data from iBeacon sensors, processes it with analytics and AI to produce visitor heat maps and statistics, and serves real-time data to a manager web dashboard and a customer mobile app.
We've been building software for more than 17 years, across backend systems, web and mobile apps, data platforms, and blockchain. An API is rarely an isolated piece, and we understand the systems on both sides of it.
We build authentication, authorization, rate limiting, and validation into the API at the design stage, and we test the way an attacker would. For regulated clients, we design with the relevant compliance requirements in mind.
We design APIs that hold up under growth, with caching, pagination, and horizontal scaling considered up front. We'd rather plan for the traffic you'll have in two years than rewrite it under pressure.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch IT Services Company Gaming 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Identity and Access Management New York City 2026
Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026
A well-designed API turns a months-long integration project into a predictable task. New partners, internal tools, and acquired systems connect through a documented interface instead of one-off custom work each time.
APIs give your systems an agreed way to exchange information. Instead of nightly exports and manual reconciliation, data moves between your CRM, billing, and analytics in near real time, with a clear record of what was sent.
Decoupling your frontend, backend, and integrations through APIs lets you scale each part independently. A traffic surge on your customer app no longer means touching your internal systems.
Once your core capabilities are exposed as APIs, building a mobile app, a partner portal, or an automated workflow on top of them becomes a much smaller effort. The hard work of business logic is already done and reusable.
An integration layer between your platform and third-party tools means swapping a payment processor or CRM is a contained change rather than a rewrite. Your business logic stays put while the external dependency changes behind the interface.
Starting at
$20,000
Cost scales with the number of systems you connect, the complexity of your business logic, and the security and compliance work your industry requires. We give a scoped estimate after discovery.
What's included:
Building a platform API with multiple third-party integrations, a GraphQL layer, or regulated-data requirements such as PCI DSS or HIPAA? We'll scope the work and give you a precise estimate.
What makes an API work well changes from one sector to the next. The constraints a payment system faces have little in common with those of a logistics network, so we shape each integration around the realities of your industry.
Fast, consistent data exchange is the lifeblood of fintech, often requiring hundreds of calls per second. Delivering low-latency market data means streaming via WebSockets while maintaining an immutable audit log for every transaction.
Moving sensitive medical records across clinics and labs places privacy above all else. HL7 and FHIR integrations are designed to protect data at every hop while connecting smoothly with the EMR and imaging systems clinicians already rely on.
Modern logistics depends on a constant flow of near-real-time data from vehicles and warehouses. By utilizing event-driven webhooks and telemetry APIs, clean information is routed directly to the systems that need to act on it.
Storefronts, inventory, and payment gateways must communicate instantly, especially during massive traffic spikes. Syncing catalogs and stock across web and mobile channels guarantees a high-speed checkout experience.
Bridging modern applications with core banking infrastructure requires highly secure, compliant interfaces. Open banking and partner integrations are deployed with strong authentication protocols to ensure daily operations remain completely undisrupted.
Because financial gateways operate around the clock, dropped transactions or missed fraud signals are unacceptable. High-availability interfaces ensure clean reconciliation and fail-proof webhook handling for processors and card rails.
Approving a loan in seconds requires pulling credit, identity, and banking data instantly. The entire lifecycle is kept in perfect sync through tightly integrated underwriting and payment rail APIs.
Scaling learning platforms to accommodate massive waves of new students requires a multi-tenant approach. Institutional systems, LMS platforms, and assessment tools are unified via LTI integrations and content delivery pipelines.
Property markets generate fragmented data across listings, valuations, and geospatial feeds. Aggregating these disparate sources into a single API empowers users with lightning-fast search and highly accurate market analytics.
Remote energy operations produce overwhelming volumes of constant equipment telemetry. Ingesting this data at scale transforms raw metrics into actionable insights for safety monitoring, maintenance forecasting, and edge connectivity.
Job sites run smoothly only when planning, procurement, and field tools share the same reality. Project tracking APIs connect the office and the field, ensuring every team works from consistent data.
Complex underwriting and claims rely on mountains of historical policy data. Modernized interfaces connect legacy systems directly to advanced rating and modeling engines to power accurate pricing and fraud detection analytics.
High-volume streams from wearables and smartphones demand immediate backend responses. Processing continuous device data enables real-time metric dashboards and integration with platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit.
Franchise operations depend on interconnected systems to keep locations aligned. Service-based APIs orchestrate ordering, inventory, and POS development services, ensuring that an isolated menu outage never paralyzes the broader network.
Managing live inventory, dynamic pricing, and reservations means keeping countless supplier systems perfectly synced. Robust orchestration handles booking flows and stabilizes data across GDS providers, even during massive seasonal demand spikes.
Live events, ticket drops, and new content releases trigger massive, sudden traffic surges. Streaming, ticketing, and subscription APIs are engineered to maintain seamless user access and payment processing under extreme load.
Every successful integration begins with mapping the involved systems, datasets, and end-consumers. Before a single line of code is written, usage standards are agreed upon, and the optimal architecture (REST or GraphQL) is selected based on your specific use case.
Deliverables
Establishing a stable agreement allows frontend and backend teams to work in parallel without friction. This phase locks down the API contract, clearly specifying endpoints, schemas, authentication models, error formats, and versioning strategies.
Deliverables
Transforming the agreed-upon contract into a functional system involves implementing core business logic and integration pipelines. Consistent error handling and comprehensive logging are woven into the endpoints from the beginning.
Deliverables
Validating performance under realistic traffic is crucial for a production-ready release. The API undergoes rigorous unit, integration, and load testing, alongside a thorough security audit to expose vulnerabilities like broken authentication or excessive data exposure.
Deliverables
Integrating a new system shouldn’t require constant hand-holding. Comprehensive reference materials, practical request/response examples, and clear getting-started guides are treated as core deliverables to empower your internal teams and external partners.
Deliverables
Launching the API is just the beginning of its lifecycle. Once deployed alongside monitoring dashboards and alerting tools, an ongoing support framework ensures seamless dependency updates, endpoint additions, and future versioning as your product evolves.
Deliverables
An API is usually the front door to something larger. These are the deeper domains we build behind that door and connect to through the same APIs we design for you.
We write about building, integrating, and scaling software. Engineering breakdowns, practical guides, and lessons from the projects we ship.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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