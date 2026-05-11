RPA Consulting Services

Plenty of automation projects stall because the wrong process got automated, or a bot broke the moment a system updated. Our RPA consulting starts with what actually slows you down, then maps the automation that pays back fast and holds up in production.
Speeding up a messy workflow just gets you bad results faster and at scale. The process has to be fixed before it is worth handing to a bot.
Teams often automate what is visible rather than what is actually expensive, so the effort never shows up in the numbers. Payback comes from picking the right processes, not the loudest ones.
Off-the-shelf bots crack the moment a screen or an API shifts, which is why solid custom software development underneath matters more than the recording tool. Sturdy automation survives the next software update.
A single bot demos beautifully and then stalls, because nobody mapped the jump from pilot to a real digital transformation of the back office. One clever demo is not a program.
Pure if-then logic breaks on anything unstructured, and without AI in the mix the bots plateau within months. Real gains need automation that can read and decide.
Left without governance or a center of excellence, automations drift, fail quietly, and slowly lose the team's trust. Someone has to keep the fleet healthy.
Every automation program is different, so we shape the engagement around your processes, your systems, and how much you want to run in-house. These are the RPA consulting & strategy services we bring to the table, from the first process audit to a running center of excellence.
Long before a bot is built, we map your workflows, pinpoint the steps worth automating, and rank them by payback. What you get is a clear, costed automation backlog instead of a hunch.
Choosing the right target architecture up front is what keeps early wins from becoming technical debt. We design how bots fit your tools, your data, and your existing systems.
Where the rules run out, AI lets automation read documents, classify, and make calls instead of just clicking. This is what carries a program past simple, repetitive tasks.
Our consultants build, test, and ship the bots alongside your team, or coach your own developers through it. Everything lands at production standard, not as a throwaway proof of concept.
For automations that must adapt, machine learning models tuned to your data add prediction and pattern detection. A static bot becomes something that gets sharper the longer it runs.
Standing up the governance, monitoring, and in-house skills is how a growing bot fleet stays reliable. We help you build the structure that keeps automation trustworthy for years.
These are the automation, AI, and data-processing builds that map most directly onto what an RPA program has to deliver.
This smart-warehouse system automated order fulfillment for an omnichannel grocery chain with robotic lifts, intelligent storage, and automated conveyors. It is the clearest proof of what re-engineered, automated processes do to cost and error rates.
WatchDog monitors blockchain networks automatically to catch counterfeits and trademark abuse, using computer vision and NLP. It swaps slow manual review for automated detection and reporting around the clock.
CheckNFT is an AI-driven analytics platform that processes millions of on-chain events to verify authenticity and flag fraud. Its heavy data-processing automation shows how raw data becomes decisions at scale.
AIRA analyzes retinal images to flag disease symptoms and support diagnosis where specialists are scarce. It automates a high-precision expert review that would otherwise tie up a trained ophthalmologist.
A partnership is easiest to judge from the client's side of it, so here is what a few of ours had to say.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."
CEO, FootballNet Global
"A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way."
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."
As an RPA consulting company, we look past the individual bot to how automation fits your whole stack, and our advice reaches from data all the way to Web3 consulting when a project needs it. You work with one partner instead of a stack of narrow vendors.
Automation stops being clever the moment it meets an exception, so we bring genuine AI consulting to the table and design decisions into the flow. That is the gap between a macro and intelligent automation.
There is a reason a seasoned RPA consulting firm gets the call after a stalled rollout, and it is a track record of automations that actually stayed in production. We have fixed enough of them to know what lasts.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Repetitive, rule-heavy work moves off people's plates, so their day goes to judgment calls instead of copy-paste. That reclaimed time adds up fast across a whole department.
Bots do not fat-finger a figure or skip a step, so accuracy climbs and every action leaves a trail. Compliance reviews stop being something the team dreads.
Clear reporting through data analytics shows exactly which automations pay off and where the next one belongs. Budget goes to what works, not what merely sounds good.
Folding in machine learning development lets bots handle messy inputs and sharpen as they run. Static automation quietly turns into something adaptive.
Routine requests get resolved instantly through chatbot development, which frees your service desk for the cases that truly need a person. Customers wait less and staff burn out less.
From the first process audit to a running center of excellence, a single RPA consulting service covers the whole journey. Nothing falls through the cracks between separate vendors.
Starting at
$15,000
Where you land depends on how many processes you automate, how much AI they need, and whether we build the bots or coach your team to.
What's included:
Most engagements open with a focused software product discovery phase that proves the value of the process before you scale, so the final number tracks your real requirements.
RPA consulting pays off fastest where high-volume, rule-heavy work meets strict compliance, and these are the fields where we see it land hardest.
Back-office finance runs on reconciliation, checks, and reporting that bots handle faster and more accurately than any late-night team. Automation here frees analysts for the work that actually needs a human.
Claims, underwriting, and policy admin are full of repetitive steps that slow every customer down. Intelligent automation reads the documents, applies the rules, and routes the exceptions to people.
Administrative load is where clinicians lose their day, from eligibility checks to records that never sync. Automating it safely gives time back to care without touching clinical judgment.
Orders, invoices, and shipment updates move between a dozen systems that rarely talk to each other. Bots keep that data flowing so nothing stalls between the warehouse and the customer.
High order volumes and constant catalog changes make retail a natural fit for automation. Bots handle the repetitive operations so staff can focus on merchandising and customers.
Here is how an automation program runs with us, from the first process you flag to a bot fleet your team owns. You review and sign off at every stage before we push further.
We shadow the work, map each step, and find where automation earns its keep.
Deliverables
We turn the findings into a sequenced, costed plan you can act on.
Deliverables
We build the bots in short cycles, adding agentic AI development where a process needs real judgment.
Deliverables
We test against real data and edge cases, hardened by our QA and software testing team.
Deliverables
We roll out carefully and watch closely through the first weeks.
Deliverables
We help you standardize, govern, and grow the automation practice.
Deliverables
Automation gets most of its power from the engineering sitting underneath it, from the data models to the AI that makes a bot think. Here are the four domains we lean on when an automation program needs real depth.
A few recent pieces from our team on where automation and AI are heading.
Services
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Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
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