RPA consulting services preview

RPA Consulting Services

Automate the work that quietly eats your team's week

Plenty of automation projects stall because the wrong process got automated, or a bot broke the moment a system updated. Our RPA consulting starts with what actually slows you down, then maps the automation that pays back fast and holds up in production.

Where RPA projects go wrong

Number 1

Automating a broken process

Speeding up a messy workflow just gets you bad results faster and at scale. The process has to be fixed before it is worth handing to a bot.

Number 2

The wrong tasks automated first

Teams often automate what is visible rather than what is actually expensive, so the effort never shows up in the numbers. Payback comes from picking the right processes, not the loudest ones.

Number 3

Bots built on brittle foundations

Off-the-shelf bots crack the moment a screen or an API shifts, which is why solid custom software development underneath matters more than the recording tool. Sturdy automation survives the next software update.

Number 4

No plan past the pilot

A single bot demos beautifully and then stalls, because nobody mapped the jump from pilot to a real digital transformation of the back office. One clever demo is not a program.

Number 5

Rules-only automation hits a ceiling

Pure if-then logic breaks on anything unstructured, and without AI in the mix the bots plateau within months. Real gains need automation that can read and decide.

Number 6

Nobody owns it after launch

Left without governance or a center of excellence, automations drift, fail quietly, and slowly lose the team's trust. Someone has to keep the fleet healthy.

RPA consulting services we deliver

Every automation program is different, so we shape the engagement around your processes, your systems, and how much you want to run in-house. These are the RPA consulting & strategy services we bring to the table, from the first process audit to a running center of excellence.

RPA consulting services preview

Process discovery and automation assessment

Long before a bot is built, we map your workflows, pinpoint the steps worth automating, and rank them by payback. What you get is a clear, costed automation backlog instead of a hunch.

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Automation strategy and architecture

Choosing the right target architecture up front is what keeps early wins from becoming technical debt. We design how bots fit your tools, your data, and your existing systems.

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Intelligent automation with AI

Where the rules run out, AI lets automation read documents, classify, and make calls instead of just clicking. This is what carries a program past simple, repetitive tasks.

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Bot development and rollout

Our consultants build, test, and ship the bots alongside your team, or coach your own developers through it. Everything lands at production standard, not as a throwaway proof of concept.

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ML-driven automation

For automations that must adapt, machine learning models tuned to your data add prediction and pattern detection. A static bot becomes something that gets sharper the longer it runs.

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Automation governance and center of excellence

Standing up the governance, monitoring, and in-house skills is how a growing bot fleet stays reliable. We help you build the structure that keeps automation trustworthy for years.

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Case studies

These are the automation, AI, and data-processing builds that map most directly onto what an RPA program has to deliver.

Warehouse Automation for Omnichannel Retail

This smart-warehouse system automated order fulfillment for an omnichannel grocery chain with robotic lifts, intelligent storage, and automated conveyors. It is the clearest proof of what re-engineered, automated processes do to cost and error rates.

  • Order collection time cut to 7 minutes
  • 80% reduction in order-collection time
  • 58% decrease in labor costs
  • 95% fewer human errors in fulfillment
  • 24/7 robotic operation across the warehouse
Warehouse automation for omnichannel retail case preview

WatchDog

WatchDog monitors blockchain networks automatically to catch counterfeits and trademark abuse, using computer vision and NLP. It swaps slow manual review for automated detection and reporting around the clock.

  • Real-time monitoring across 82M+ assets
  • Fake-logo detection via vision models
  • Wash-trading detection through graph analysis
  • Automated DMCA report generation
  • Instant multi-channel alerting
WatchDog case preview

CheckNFT

CheckNFT is an AI-driven analytics platform that processes millions of on-chain events to verify authenticity and flag fraud. Its heavy data-processing automation shows how raw data becomes decisions at scale.

  • 134M+ events processed automatically
  • 176k+ collections indexed
  • Analysis returned in seconds
  • Three ML models for fraud detection
  • Risk scoring across 8+ parameters
CheckNFT case preview

AIRA

AIRA analyzes retinal images to flag disease symptoms and support diagnosis where specialists are scarce. It automates a high-precision expert review that would otherwise tie up a trained ophthalmologist.

  • Detects 7 key retinal structures
  • High-precision automated image segmentation
  • Screening without an on-site specialist
  • Supports disease-progression monitoring
  • Builds a training database of cases
AIRA case preview

Client reviews

A partnership is easiest to judge from the client's side of it, so here is what a few of ours had to say.

Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

"A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Kamal Youssefi, Co-founder and R&D Lead

Kamal Youssefi

Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom

"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for RPA consulting

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Consulting that goes beyond the bot

As an RPA consulting company, we look past the individual bot to how automation fits your whole stack, and our advice reaches from data all the way to Web3 consulting when a project needs it. You work with one partner instead of a stack of narrow vendors.

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Real judgment built into the workflow

Automation stops being clever the moment it meets an exception, so we bring genuine AI consulting to the table and design decisions into the flow. That is the gap between a macro and intelligent automation.

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Called in when the first pilot fails

There is a reason a seasoned RPA consulting firm gets the call after a stalled rollout, and it is a track record of automations that actually stayed in production. We have fixed enough of them to know what lasts.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Ai Consulting Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Ai Deployment Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026

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Key benefits of expert RPA consulting

1.

Hours handed back to your team

Repetitive, rule-heavy work moves off people's plates, so their day goes to judgment calls instead of copy-paste. That reclaimed time adds up fast across a whole department.

2.

Fewer errors and cleaner audits

Bots do not fat-finger a figure or skip a step, so accuracy climbs and every action leaves a trail. Compliance reviews stop being something the team dreads.

3.

Decisions grounded in real numbers

Clear reporting through data analytics shows exactly which automations pay off and where the next one belongs. Budget goes to what works, not what merely sounds good.

4.

Automation that keeps learning

Folding in machine learning development lets bots handle messy inputs and sharpen as they run. Static automation quietly turns into something adaptive.

5.

Support that answers on its own

Routine requests get resolved instantly through chatbot development, which frees your service desk for the cases that truly need a person. Customers wait less and staff burn out less.

6.

One RPA consulting service, end to end

From the first process audit to a running center of excellence, a single RPA consulting service covers the whole journey. Nothing falls through the cracks between separate vendors.

RPA consulting cost

Starting at

$15,000

Where you land depends on how many processes you automate, how much AI they need, and whether we build the bots or coach your team to.

What's included:

  • Process discovery and automation assessment
  • A costed, prioritized automation roadmap
  • A working bot for your first process
  • Governance and handover guidance

Most engagements open with a focused software product discovery phase that proves the value of the process before you scale, so the final number tracks your real requirements.

Industries we serve

RPA consulting pays off fastest where high-volume, rule-heavy work meets strict compliance, and these are the fields where we see it land hardest.

FinTech & Banking

Back-office finance runs on reconciliation, checks, and reporting that bots handle faster and more accurately than any late-night team. Automation here frees analysts for the work that actually needs a human.

  • Automated KYC and AML checks
  • Transaction reconciliation and reporting
  • Loan and account onboarding flows
  • Regulatory report generation
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FinTech & Banking

Insurance

Claims, underwriting, and policy admin are full of repetitive steps that slow every customer down. Intelligent automation reads the documents, applies the rules, and routes the exceptions to people.

  • Automated claims intake and triage
  • Document extraction for underwriting
  • Policy issuance and renewals
  • Fraud-flag routing to adjusters
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Insurance

Healthcare

Administrative load is where clinicians lose their day, from eligibility checks to records that never sync. Automating it safely gives time back to care without touching clinical judgment.

  • Patient scheduling and reminders
  • Insurance eligibility verification
  • Records transfer between systems
  • Billing and claims processing
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Healthcare

Supply Chain & Logistics

Orders, invoices, and shipment updates move between a dozen systems that rarely talk to each other. Bots keep that data flowing so nothing stalls between the warehouse and the customer.

  • Order and invoice processing
  • Inventory sync across systems
  • Shipment tracking and status updates
  • Supplier onboarding and data entry
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Supply Chain & Logistics

Retail & eCommerce

High order volumes and constant catalog changes make retail a natural fit for automation. Bots handle the repetitive operations so staff can focus on merchandising and customers.

  • Order and returns processing
  • Catalog and price updates
  • Customer data and loyalty sync
  • Automated demand reporting
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Retail & eCommerce

How we run your automation program

Here is how an automation program runs with us, from the first process you flag to a bot fleet your team owns. You review and sign off at every stage before we push further.

Process discovery

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Automation roadmap

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Design and build

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Testing and validation

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Deployment and hypercare

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Scale and center of excellence

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Process discovery

We shadow the work, map each step, and find where automation earns its keep.

Deliverables

  • Documented process and pain points
  • Automation candidates ranked by payback
  • Clear success metrics agreed upfront

Automation roadmap

We turn the findings into a sequenced, costed plan you can act on.

Deliverables

  • Prioritized automation backlog and timeline
  • Tooling and architecture recommendations
  • Effort and ROI estimate per process

Design and build

We build the bots in short cycles, adding agentic AI development where a process needs real judgment.

Deliverables

  • Working bots for priority processes
  • Exception handling and logging built in
  • Integrations with your existing systems

Testing and validation

We test against real data and edge cases, hardened by our QA and software testing team.

Deliverables

  • Full test results across scenarios
  • Accuracy and performance benchmarks
  • Sign-off before anything goes live

Deployment and hypercare

We roll out carefully and watch closely through the first weeks.

Deliverables

  • Monitored production deployment
  • Live performance and error tracking
  • Rapid fixes during early operation

Scale and center of excellence

We help you standardize, govern, and grow the automation practice.

Deliverables

  • Governance and reuse standards set
  • In-house team trained to run it
  • Roadmap for the next automations

Our signature domains

Automation gets most of its power from the engineering sitting underneath it, from the data models to the AI that makes a bot think. Here are the four domains we lean on when an automation program needs real depth.

Blockchain

When an automated workflow needs a tamper-proof record or trustless execution, over a decade of blockchain work stands behind it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When processes touch digital assets, rewards, or ownership records, we build the token economy that supports them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Every process you automate throws off data, and clean models turn it into the insight that decides what to automate next.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From reading documents to spotting anomalies, machine learning is what lets automation handle the work rules alone cannot.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path from manual work to running automation

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us which process is costing you the most time. We reply within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to understand your workflows, your systems, and your goals.
STEP 3

Assessment and estimate

  • We map the automation opportunity and come back with a costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and scale

  • We build, test, deploy, and stay on as your automation grows.

FAQ

What is RPA consulting?

It is expert help deciding what to automate and how, so robotic process automation actually delivers instead of stalling after one bot. We cover the strategy, the build, and the governance around it.

Where should we start with automation?

With the process that is high-volume, rule-heavy, and error-prone, which is usually where the payback is fastest. We help you find and rank those in the first assessment.

What if our processes are too complex for simple rules?

That is exactly where AI comes in, and our generative AI consulting helps automations read, interpret, and decide. Complexity becomes a design choice, not a dead end.

Can you automate data-heavy work?

Yes, and our data science development team builds the models and pipelines that turn messy data into something a bot can act on. The heavier the data, the more there is to gain.

Will it hold up at real volumes?

It will, and where the load is serious we bring in big data consulting so nothing chokes under peak throughput. Scale is planned in from the start.

Do you work with on-prem or cloud systems?

Both, and when a move makes sense we handle it through cloud migration services without disrupting the automations running on top. Your infrastructure sets the approach, not the other way around.

Will the bots break when our software updates?

Not if they are built right, which is why we engineer for change instead of recording brittle click paths. Maintenance stays small instead of turning into a rebuild.

How fast do we see results?

A first automation is often live within weeks, and the assessment shows the expected payback before you commit. You see the value before the full rollout.

Keep reading

A few recent pieces from our team on where automation and AI are heading.

More articles

Helpful links

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