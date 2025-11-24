Our metaverse education platform development builds virtual campuses, labs, and classrooms where learners do things instead of watching them, and remember more because of it. We handle the world, the content pipeline, and the tech underneath.
A pretty 3D lobby is not a course. Without real pedagogy behind it, an immersive campus becomes a tech demo nobody logs into twice, so clean UI/UX design and instructional design have to lead.
3D environments and interactions eat budgets fast. With no content plan, a single module balloons into a production nobody scoped for.
If the platform does not talk to the LMS, the roster, and the grading system teachers rely on, adoption stalls at the pilot.
Building only for expensive headsets locks out most students. The best platforms meet learners on the devices already in their hands.
Immersive is engaging, but engagement is not a grade. Without tracking and assessment built in, you cannot show the platform works.
We start with how people learn, then build the world around it. These are the top metaverse education platform development services we deliver, shaped for teaching rather than generic virtual worlds.
We build the persistent spaces where classes meet, from lecture halls to breakout rooms and social commons.
We turn your curriculum into interactive lessons, simulations, and 3D environments students learn by doing in.
We design quests, challenges, and rewards that make progress feel like play instead of homework.
We issue verifiable, tamper-proof certificates and badges learners actually own and can show anywhere.
We build the shops, memberships, and payment flows that let you sell courses, passes, and materials inside the platform.
We wire your metaverse into the LMS, rosters, and grading tools your institution already runs.
Metaverse education is a category, not one product. Here are the kinds of platforms our team builds.
Safe, repeatable virtual labs for experiments and hands-on practice that would be costly or dangerous in real life, built with our VR development team.
Company academies where new hires learn by doing, tied into the learning management system your L&D team already uses.
Adaptive spaces where an AI tutor guides each learner at their own pace and answers questions in real time.
Virtual places where learners practice a language with people and context around them, not flashcards.
Scenario-based worlds for medical, safety, and soft-skills training where learners rehearse real situations.
Persistent venues for talks, graduations, and expos that gather a global audience in one place.
A few immersive and metaverse products we are proud to have built.
A next-gen metaverse platform whose seven themed cities included a dedicated educational area. Our team shaped the vision, the token economy, and the architecture before development began.
A virtual reality platform for uploading, hosting, and exploring 360 content across devices. It showed how immersive material can be shared and browsed as easily as a video library.
An AR mobile app that lifted a graphic novel off the page into an interactive, animated experience. It turned passive reading into something learners explored and played with.
We would rather let the teams we have built platforms for speak for us.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Co-Founder & COO, UFORIKA
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they've also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn't feel like they're a third-party contractor; they're like an extension of our own team.
Our platforms start from how people actually learn, so engagement turns into real outcomes, and our solution architecture consulting team keeps the whole thing scalable.
World, content, blockchain, and integrations under one roof, so nothing gets lost between separate vendors.
We design for the devices and systems schools and companies already have, so your platform survives past the pilot.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York City
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Doing beats watching, so students remember more and drop off less, and the lessons stick long after the session ends.
A proper content pipeline means new courses cost less than the first one, validated early with MVP development so you scale without rebuilding from scratch.
A global cohort learns together without travel, campuses, or timezone-bound schedules, and you add seats without adding buildings.
Learners rehearse dangerous or expensive tasks with zero real-world cost, repeating them as many times as it takes to get it right.
Built-in tracking and verifiable credentials show outcomes to learners, employers, and accreditors, turning engagement into evidence.
Integrations with your LMS and tools mean teachers adopt it instead of working around it, and your existing systems stay the source of truth.
Starting at
$40,000
Where you land depends on how many environments and courses you need, how deep the interactions go, and which devices and integrations you target.
What's included:
We can extend the platform well beyond the basics, so the final scope is driven entirely by your requirements.
Immersive learning earns its place wherever practice matters. Here is where we see it pay off.
Virtual campuses and interactive lessons that reach students anywhere and keep them engaged.
Clinical and procedural training where mistakes cost nothing and repetition builds real skill.
Safety and equipment training that puts crews in the situation before they are on site.
High-risk procedure training for field teams, run safely in a virtual replica of the real thing.
Staff onboarding and brand academies that get new hires floor-ready faster.
Edutainment and interactive experiences that teach while they hold an audience.
Every metaverse project runs in six clear stages, from a first idea to a live platform.
We define who is learning what, and design the experience around real outcomes before anything is built.
Deliverables
We map the environments, lessons, and interactions, and set a content pipeline that keeps costs sane.
Deliverables
We put a small, real slice of the platform in front of learners and teachers to test that it works.
Deliverables
We develop the worlds, platform, and integrations together, including any on-chain credentials via our smart contract development team.
Deliverables
We test performance, comfort, and learning outcomes across the devices your users actually have.
Deliverables
We ship, train your team, and stay on to add courses and keep the platform current.
Deliverables
A learning platform is only as strong as what runs beneath it. Here are the four domains we lean on when a metaverse education build needs real depth.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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