Most marketing teams run ten tools that barely talk to each other, so half the data never turns into a decision. Our marketing software development pulls campaigns, customer data, and analytics into one platform your team actually wants to log into.
Every channel gets its own app, and none of them share data, so your team spends more time exporting spreadsheets than running campaigns. The numbers never line up, and nobody fully trusts the report.
When the same metric shows three different values in three tools, people stop making decisions with it. Marketing software is only worth building if the data underneath it is clean and consistent.
A tool that looks great in a sales pitch but annoys the team by week two just gets abandoned. Real adoption comes from software shaped around how people actually work, tested with them early.
Likes and impressions feel good, but they rarely tell you where the revenue came from. Without honest attribution, budget keeps flowing to channels that look busy and quietly underperform.
Getting personalization wrong is worse than skipping it, and privacy bolted on at the end almost always gets it wrong. It has to be designed in from the start, with clear rules on what data is used and why.
Software that runs fine on a quiet Tuesday can fall over the moment a big campaign drives real traffic. The tools that last are built for the peak from day one, not patched in a panic afterward.
We build custom marketing software development from the ground up, shaped around your funnel instead of a template someone else outgrew.
Dashboards that pull every channel into one honest view, so you stop stitching numbers together in a spreadsheet the night before a board meeting. We build the data pipelines underneath, not just the pretty front end.
We unify first-party data from every source into profiles you can actually act on, then let you slice audiences in seconds. It turns "we think this segment converts" into something you can prove and target.
We build the automation that triggers campaigns, scores leads, and moves people through journeys without a human clicking send every time. Your team sets the rules, and the software does repetitive work around the clock.
Software that tailors content, offers, and product suggestions to each visitor based on what they actually do. Done well, it lifts conversion without anyone noticing the machinery behind it.
We build models that forecast churn, lifetime value, and which leads are worth a sales call today. Your team spends its energy on the prospects most likely to say yes.
Chat and messaging tools that capture, qualify, and route leads in real time, so a warm visitor never waits until Monday for an answer. They handle the first conversation and hand off cleanly when a human is needed.
Our digital marketing software development ties every channel together into products your team runs day to day. Here are eight marketing solutions we ship most often, each built as its own product rather than a bolt-on feature.
Plan, launch, and track campaigns across email, ads, social, and web from one place, with every result landing in the same report. No more guessing which channel actually drove the signup.
See which touchpoints earn credit for a sale and which quietly waste budget. It gives your software development marketing efforts a single source of truth everyone in the room can trust.
Branded apps that keep customers close, with push, in-app offers, and behavior you can act on. We handle the full mobile app development so the experience feels native, not bolted together.
Points, tiers, and referral loops that give people a reason to come back and bring a friend. We built the Android app development and backend behind loyalty platforms that clubs and retailers run at real scale.
Tools that draft copy, resize creative, and spin up variations for testing in minutes instead of days. Our generative AI development sits behind it, tuned to your brand voice rather than a generic model.
Visual builders where your team maps a journey, spots the drop-offs, and fixes them without waiting on a developer, built through web application development right in the browser.
Software that watches performance across ad platforms and shifts budget toward what is working. It turns a daily manual chore into a system that adjusts while your team sleeps.
A warehouse that brings every marketing source together so reporting is fast and trustworthy. We put real data science into the model underneath, so the numbers hold up when someone questions them.
A few products where marketing, data, and engagement came together into something real.
Linkspace is an influencer marketing platform that gives creators the tools to promote products, track performance, and sell access to exclusive Instagram content. We built the full web platform, the analytics layer, and the interface behind it.
Smart Mall helps retailers reach shoppers who tune out traditional ads, using iBeacon, WiFi tracking, and AI analytics. We built the cross-platform app, the iBeacon integration, and the logic behind the recommendations.
Kooper is an AI shopping-list app that personalizes suggestions and surfaces deals through machine learning. We built the mobile app, the recommendation engine, and the analytics that track shopping behavior.
Green needed a full eCommerce platform with a loyalty program, live in an eight-week window. We delivered the web and mobile apps, the loyalty system, and the CRM and ERP integrations behind them.
We would rather let the teams we have built with speak for us, so here are a few of the reviews.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
We start from your real funnel and your own first-party data, so the software fits the way you already win customers instead of bending you to a generic playbook.
We have a large in-house team spanning strategy, design, data, and engineering, so we take your marketing software from first idea to live launch without stitching in outside vendors along the way.
Martech and AI move fast, and our R&D services team quietly tests what is genuinely worth adopting so you back real budget with results you can see first.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Sharper targeting and personalization pull more conversions out of the same visitors, so growth does not always mean a bigger ad budget. Good marketing software development makes your existing audience work harder.
Automation takes over the repetitive work, so each lead costs less to earn and each customer costs less to keep happy. Your team spends its hours on the things software cannot do.
Loyalty, timely offers, and a genuinely useful experience turn one-time buyers into regulars, so retention stops leaning entirely on discounts. Repeat business quietly becomes your cheapest growth channel.
We validate a concept with software product discovery before anyone commits to a full build, so you find the dead ends on paper, not after launch. It keeps budget on the ideas that actually earn.
Your first-party data lives in a platform you control, not scattered across tools that hold it hostage. That ownership is what makes real marketing software development services pay off long term.
New channels, markets, and campaigns plug into the same platform, so scaling up does not send you back to square one. The software grows with the business instead of capping it.
Starting at
$20,000
Where you land depends on the size of the platform, how many tools it has to connect, and how much AI and analytics you need.
What's included:
We can scope anything from a single dashboard to a full marketing platform, and every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
Marketing software pays off fastest where customer data is rich and the funnel is worth optimizing, so we bring our web development and platform expertise to the industries where it genuinely earns its keep.
Retail turns shopper data into offers people act on, so we build the analytics, loyalty, and personalization tools that move buyers to checkout, delivered with cross-platform app development across every touchpoint.
Finance marketing has to feel personal without feeling invasive, so we build the engagement and analytics tools that grow accounts and keep customers active.
Attention is the whole game in media, so we build the analytics, personalization, and community features that keep audiences coming back, with UI/UX design that makes them want to.
Travel marketing is about the window between inspiration and booking, so we build the booking, loyalty, and analytics tools that capture demand and turn one trip into a repeat customer.
Property is a long sales cycle, so we build the funnel, CRM, and analytics tools that nurture leads for months and keep pipelines full.
Fitness brands live on retention, so we build the personalization, rewards, and progress tools that keep members showing up month after month.
Restaurants win on repeat visits, so we build the loyalty, ordering, and promotion tools that turn one-time diners into regulars.
Education marketing is about recruiting learners and keeping them engaged, so we build the enrollment, personalization, and progress tools that do both.
As a marketing strategy software development company, we keep you in the loop at each stage, from the first audit to a live product.
We start by learning your funnel, your current stack, and where leads quietly leak out. That audit sets the priorities before anyone writes a line of code.
Deliverables
We map where your customer data lives and how it should flow, so the software fits your marketing rather than forcing you to rebuild it. This is also where we scope any AI development that genuinely earns its place.
Deliverables
We put a clickable prototype in your hands early, so you can feel the tool before it is fully built. Fast feedback here saves weeks of rework later.
Deliverables
We develop the platform and wire it into your CRM, ad platforms, and data sources, often as a single product built through SaaS development that your team logs into every day. Nothing gets lost handing work between separate tools.
Deliverables
We test across data volumes, devices, and edge cases before launch, because a marketing tool that breaks on campaign day is worse than no tool at all. Then we ship it with a plan, not a prayer.
Deliverables
We stay on after launch, watching the numbers and tuning the software as your campaigns and audiences grow. The product gets sharper the longer it runs.
Deliverables
Good marketing software rests on deeper engineering than a dashboard suggests, from the data model to the AI that powers it. Here are the four domains we bring to every build.
A few reads worth your time before you start.
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