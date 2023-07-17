Where marketing software projects go wrong

Ten tools that never talk Every channel gets its own app, and none of them share data, so your team spends more time exporting spreadsheets than running campaigns. The numbers never line up, and nobody fully trusts the report.

Data nobody believes When the same metric shows three different values in three tools, people stop making decisions with it. Marketing software is only worth building if the data underneath it is clean and consistent.

Built for the demo, not the daily grind A tool that looks great in a sales pitch but annoys the team by week two just gets abandoned. Real adoption comes from software shaped around how people actually work, tested with them early.

Chasing vanity metrics Likes and impressions feel good, but they rarely tell you where the revenue came from. Without honest attribution, budget keeps flowing to channels that look busy and quietly underperform.

Personalization that feels creepy Getting personalization wrong is worse than skipping it, and privacy bolted on at the end almost always gets it wrong. It has to be designed in from the start, with clear rules on what data is used and why.