Marketing software development services background

Marketing Software Development Services

One system that turns marketing data into decisions, and decisions into growth

Most marketing teams run ten tools that barely talk to each other, so half the data never turns into a decision. Our marketing software development pulls campaigns, customer data, and analytics into one platform your team actually wants to log into.

See our projects

Where marketing software projects go wrong

Number 1

Ten tools that never talk

Every channel gets its own app, and none of them share data, so your team spends more time exporting spreadsheets than running campaigns. The numbers never line up, and nobody fully trusts the report.

Number 2

Data nobody believes

When the same metric shows three different values in three tools, people stop making decisions with it. Marketing software is only worth building if the data underneath it is clean and consistent.

Number 3

Built for the demo, not the daily grind

A tool that looks great in a sales pitch but annoys the team by week two just gets abandoned. Real adoption comes from software shaped around how people actually work, tested with them early.

Number 4

Chasing vanity metrics

Likes and impressions feel good, but they rarely tell you where the revenue came from. Without honest attribution, budget keeps flowing to channels that look busy and quietly underperform.

Number 5

Personalization that feels creepy

Getting personalization wrong is worse than skipping it, and privacy bolted on at the end almost always gets it wrong. It has to be designed in from the start, with clear rules on what data is used and why.

Number 6

No plan for the busy season

Software that runs fine on a quiet Tuesday can fall over the moment a big campaign drives real traffic. The tools that last are built for the peak from day one, not patched in a panic afterward.

Marketing software development services

We build custom marketing software development from the ground up, shaped around your funnel instead of a template someone else outgrew.

Marketing software development services

Marketing analytics and reporting platforms

Dashboards that pull every channel into one honest view, so you stop stitching numbers together in a spreadsheet the night before a board meeting. We build the data pipelines underneath, not just the pretty front end.

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Customer data platforms and segmentation

We unify first-party data from every source into profiles you can actually act on, then let you slice audiences in seconds. It turns "we think this segment converts" into something you can prove and target.

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AI marketing automation and workflows

We build the automation that triggers campaigns, scores leads, and moves people through journeys without a human clicking send every time. Your team sets the rules, and the software does repetitive work around the clock.

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Personalization and recommendation engines

Software that tailors content, offers, and product suggestions to each visitor based on what they actually do. Done well, it lifts conversion without anyone noticing the machinery behind it.

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Predictive analytics and lead scoring

We build models that forecast churn, lifetime value, and which leads are worth a sales call today. Your team spends its energy on the prospects most likely to say yes.

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Conversational marketing and chatbots

Chat and messaging tools that capture, qualify, and route leads in real time, so a warm visitor never waits until Monday for an answer. They handle the first conversation and hand off cleanly when a human is needed.

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Marketing solutions we build

Our digital marketing software development ties every channel together into products your team runs day to day. Here are eight marketing solutions we ship most often, each built as its own product rather than a bolt-on feature.

Omnichannel campaign management

Plan, launch, and track campaigns across email, ads, social, and web from one place, with every result landing in the same report. No more guessing which channel actually drove the signup.

Marketing attribution and ROI dashboards

See which touchpoints earn credit for a sale and which quietly waste budget. It gives your software development marketing efforts a single source of truth everyone in the room can trust.

Mobile engagement and push apps

Branded apps that keep customers close, with push, in-app offers, and behavior you can act on. We handle the full mobile app development so the experience feels native, not bolted together.

Loyalty and referral programs

Points, tiers, and referral loops that give people a reason to come back and bring a friend. We built the Android app development and backend behind loyalty platforms that clubs and retailers run at real scale.

AI content and creative studios

Tools that draft copy, resize creative, and spin up variations for testing in minutes instead of days. Our generative AI development sits behind it, tuned to your brand voice rather than a generic model.

Customer journey and funnel builders

Visual builders where your team maps a journey, spots the drop-offs, and fixes them without waiting on a developer, built through web application development right in the browser.

Ad spend and media-buying optimization

Software that watches performance across ad platforms and shifts budget toward what is working. It turns a daily manual chore into a system that adjusts while your team sleeps.

Marketing data platforms and reporting

A warehouse that brings every marketing source together so reporting is fast and trustworthy. We put real data science into the model underneath, so the numbers hold up when someone questions them.

Case studies

A few products where marketing, data, and engagement came together into something real.

Linkspace

Linkspace is an influencer marketing platform that gives creators the tools to promote products, track performance, and sell access to exclusive Instagram content. We built the full web platform, the analytics layer, and the interface behind it.

  • Drag-and-drop media kit
  • Preset campaign scheduling
  • Close Friends paid access
  • Visitor and revenue dashboard
  • Subscriber churn tracking
Linkspace case study

Smart Mall

Smart Mall helps retailers reach shoppers who tune out traditional ads, using iBeacon, WiFi tracking, and AI analytics. We built the cross-platform app, the iBeacon integration, and the logic behind the recommendations.

  • Real-time footfall heat maps
  • Location-triggered promo ads
  • Behavior-based purchase forecasts
  • Product-placement suggestions
  • Maps-and-charts dashboard
Smart Mall case study

Kooper

Kooper is an AI shopping-list app that personalizes suggestions and surfaces deals through machine learning. We built the mobile app, the recommendation engine, and the analytics that track shopping behavior.

  • Location-based deal alerts
  • Purchase-history behavior analytics
  • 17 retail-network integrations
  • Real-time shared lists
  • Cross-device purchase autocomplete
Kooper case study

Green Hypermarket

Green needed a full eCommerce platform with a loyalty program, live in an eight-week window. We delivered the web and mobile apps, the loyalty system, and the CRM and ERP integrations behind them.

  • Real-time inventory, 100,000+ SKUs
  • Automated delivery routing
  • Banking and SMS integrations
  • Social and AWS connectors
  • Legacy store-system sync
Green Hypermarket case study

Client reviews

We would rather let the teams we have built with speak for us, so here are a few of the reviews.

Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai, Founder & CEO

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for marketing software development

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We build on your data, not a template

We start from your real funnel and your own first-party data, so the software fits the way you already win customers instead of bending you to a generic playbook.

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End-to-end marketing dev team

We have a large in-house team spanning strategy, design, data, and engineering, so we take your marketing software from first idea to live launch without stitching in outside vendors along the way.

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R&D that keeps you a step ahead

Martech and AI move fast, and our R&D services team quietly tests what is genuinely worth adopting so you back real budget with results you can see first.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • Top Clutch BI big data company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch BigCommerce company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Shopify company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Shopify Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch identity and access management 2026

    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

  • Top Clutch account takeover prevention 2026

    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert marketing software development

1.

More revenue from the traffic you already have

Sharper targeting and personalization pull more conversions out of the same visitors, so growth does not always mean a bigger ad budget. Good marketing software development makes your existing audience work harder.

2.

A lower cost to win and keep each customer

Automation takes over the repetitive work, so each lead costs less to earn and each customer costs less to keep happy. Your team spends its hours on the things software cannot do.

3.

Customers who come back on their own

Loyalty, timely offers, and a genuinely useful experience turn one-time buyers into regulars, so retention stops leaning entirely on discounts. Repeat business quietly becomes your cheapest growth channel.

4.

Ideas tested before they cost you

We validate a concept with software product discovery before anyone commits to a full build, so you find the dead ends on paper, not after launch. It keeps budget on the ideas that actually earn.

5.

Marketing data you fully own

Your first-party data lives in a platform you control, not scattered across tools that hold it hostage. That ownership is what makes real marketing software development services pay off long term.

6.

Room to grow without a rebuild

New channels, markets, and campaigns plug into the same platform, so scaling up does not send you back to square one. The software grows with the business instead of capping it.

Marketing software development cost

Starting at

$20,000

Where you land depends on the size of the platform, how many tools it has to connect, and how much AI and analytics you need.

What's included:

  • Discovery and marketing audit
  • UX design and core build
  • Integrations with your existing stack
  • A launch-ready release

We can scope anything from a single dashboard to a full marketing platform, and every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.

Marketing software development for your industry

Marketing software pays off fastest where customer data is rich and the funnel is worth optimizing, so we bring our web development and platform expertise to the industries where it genuinely earns its keep.

Retail & eCommerce

Retail turns shopper data into offers people act on, so we build the analytics, loyalty, and personalization tools that move buyers to checkout, delivered with cross-platform app development across every touchpoint.

  • A/B testing and customer-behavior heat maps
  • Tokenized loyalty and rewards programs
  • Retail CRM and cross-channel campaign tools
  • AI-driven personalized product recommendations
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Retail & eCommerce background

FinTech & banking

Finance marketing has to feel personal without feeling invasive, so we build the engagement and analytics tools that grow accounts and keep customers active.

  • Personalized in-app advice and self-service portals
  • Budgeting and financial-planning engagement features
  • Omnichannel payment and billing communication
  • Data-science-driven customer insight
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FinTech & banking background

Entertainment & media

Attention is the whole game in media, so we build the analytics, personalization, and community features that keep audiences coming back, with UI/UX design that makes them want to.

  • Churn-risk and real-time engagement analytics
  • Personalized content and recommendation feeds
  • Live events, social, and community systems
  • Subscription and monetization tooling
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Entertainment & media background

Travel

Travel marketing is about the window between inspiration and booking, so we build the booking, loyalty, and analytics tools that capture demand and turn one trip into a repeat customer.

  • Cloud travel portals with unified customer data
  • Booking engines that feed loyalty programs
  • Real-time analytics on trends and margins
  • Personalized post-booking communication
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Travel background

Real estate

Property is a long sales cycle, so we build the funnel, CRM, and analytics tools that nurture leads for months and keep pipelines full.

  • Lead capture and sales-funnel automation
  • BI dashboards and KPI tracking
  • Data-driven pricing and market matching
  • Document flow and client-relationship tools
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Real estate background

Fitness

Fitness brands live on retention, so we build the personalization, rewards, and progress tools that keep members showing up month after month.

  • Personalized workout recommendations
  • Challenges, streaks, and achievement rewards
  • Progress dashboards that keep members motivated
  • Wearable sync with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Garmin
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Fitness background

Restaurant

Restaurants win on repeat visits, so we build the loyalty, ordering, and promotion tools that turn one-time diners into regulars.

  • AI loyalty with order-history personalization
  • Tiered rewards and referral bonuses
  • Direct online ordering that cuts delivery fees
  • Targeted promotions tied to guest preferences
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Restaurant background

Education

Education marketing is about recruiting learners and keeping them engaged, so we build the enrollment, personalization, and progress tools that do both.

  • Personalized learning paths and modules
  • AI assistant that adapts to each learner
  • Progress tracking and assessment analytics
  • LMS and student-database integration
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Education background

How we build your marketing software

As a marketing strategy software development company, we keep you in the loop at each stage, from the first audit to a live product.

1. Discovery and marketing audit

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2. Strategy and data mapping

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3. UX and prototype

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4. Build and integrations

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5. QA and launch

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6. Optimization and growth

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Discovery and marketing audit

We start by learning your funnel, your current stack, and where leads quietly leak out. That audit sets the priorities before anyone writes a line of code.

Deliverables

  • Clear goals and success metrics
  • Full marketing stack audit
  • Prioritized project roadmap

Strategy and data mapping

We map where your customer data lives and how it should flow, so the software fits your marketing rather than forcing you to rebuild it. This is also where we scope any AI development that genuinely earns its place.

Deliverables

  • End-to-end data map
  • Tool integration plan
  • Realistic AI scope

UX and prototype

We put a clickable prototype in your hands early, so you can feel the tool before it is fully built. Fast feedback here saves weeks of rework later.

Deliverables

  • Annotated wireframes
  • Clickable interactive prototype
  • Structured feedback readout

Build and integrations

We develop the platform and wire it into your CRM, ad platforms, and data sources, often as a single product built through SaaS development that your team logs into every day. Nothing gets lost handing work between separate tools.

Deliverables

  • Working core platform
  • Connected third-party integrations
  • Admin and reporting tools

QA and launch

We test across data volumes, devices, and edge cases before launch, because a marketing tool that breaks on campaign day is worse than no tool at all. Then we ship it with a plan, not a prayer.

Deliverables

  • Full QA test report
  • Staged launch plan
  • Supported go-live

Optimization and growth

We stay on after launch, watching the numbers and tuning the software as your campaigns and audiences grow. The product gets sharper the longer it runs.

Deliverables

  • Live performance monitoring
  • Data-driven iterations
  • Ongoing product support

Our signature domains

Good marketing software rests on deeper engineering than a dashboard suggests, from the data model to the AI that powers it. Here are the four domains we bring to every build.

Blockchain

Over a decade from protocol to product means loyalty tokens, rewards, and on-chain engagement are built on foundations that already hold at scale.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Loyalty points, rewards, and digital collectibles are tokens at heart, and we build the whole economy that gives them value in a campaign.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Marketing lives or dies on the numbers, and clean data shows you exactly what is working before the budget runs out.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From scoring leads to personalizing every message, machine learning is what makes marketing software feel one step ahead of the customer.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a perfect marketing platform

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you want to build or fix. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on your goals, your data, and the stack you already run.
STEP 3

Design and estimate

  • We map the solution and come back with a clear, costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and support

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on as your marketing grows.

FAQ

What is marketing software development?

It is building custom tools that run your marketing, from analytics and automation to personalization, shaped around your funnel instead of a one-size-fits-all product.

What kind of marketing software do you build?

Anything from a single analytics dashboard to a full platform with campaigns, customer data, and AI baked in, all delivered as custom software development shaped to your stack. If it helps you find, keep, or understand customers, we can build it.

Can it plug into the tools we already use?

Yes, integrations are half the job, and we connect your CRM, ad platforms, and data sources so nothing lives on an island. For bigger rebuilds we bring in our digital transformation team.

Do you build AI into marketing tools?

We do, and our AI marketing software development covers everything from content generation to lead scoring and smart recommendations. Our LLM development team makes sure the AI is tuned to your brand, not a generic bolt-on.

Will it work on mobile?

Yes, most of what we build works across web and mobile, and we cover full iOS app development when your customers live on their phones.

How do you handle our marketing data?

Carefully, with clean pipelines and clear reporting so the numbers are ones you can defend. Good data visualization turns that data into something your whole team can read at a glance.

How fast can we see something working?

We usually put a working version in your hands in weeks, not quarters, by starting with an MVP development that proves the idea before we scale it.

How much does marketing software development cost?

It depends on scope, integrations, and how much AI you need, so we give you a straight estimate after one short call rather than a number pulled from thin air.

Read our blog

A few reads worth your time before you start.

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Custom Software Development
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Research and Development Services
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UI/UX Design Services
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QA Engineering & Software Testing