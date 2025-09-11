Our magazine & newspaper app development turns your titles into fast, beautiful apps built for subscriptions, offline reading, and daily habit. One team handles the app, the reader experience, and everything after launch.
A reading app lives or dies on the reading experience, and a generic build treats the article as an afterthought. Real custom software development shapes the app around how people actually read.
Wrapping a PDF of the print edition is not an app, it is a chore readers can feel. Going truly digital usually means a proper digital transformation of the whole publishing pipeline.
When the paywall and billing are an afterthought, sign-ups leak and churn climbs. Monetization has to be designed into the reading flow, not stapled on at the end.
A breaking story can bring ten times the usual readers in an hour, and an app that buckles then loses them for good. Scale has to be planned before the news breaks.
An app people download for a single article and never reopen is money wasted. Habit comes from personalization, timely notifications, and content worth returning to.
Cramming every screen with pop-ups and autoplay chases short-term revenue and long-term uninstalls. Ads have to sit alongside the reading, not bury it, or readers reach for an ad blocker or the exit.
We build the whole reading experience, not just a shell around your content. Our mobile app development stays focused on what publications need, so these services do not simply repeat our generic apps.
Flexible paywalls, trials, and billing that turn casual readers into paying subscribers without friction. We build the metering and upgrade flows publishers live on.
Feeds that learn what each reader likes and surface the next story worth their time. Better relevance means more sessions and less churn.
Dashboards that show what gets read, shared, and abandoned, so editors decide with data instead of gut feel. You see exactly where attention goes.
A newsroom-friendly backend where writers, editors, and designers move a story from draft to live in minutes. Built to hold up at breaking-news pace.
Downloaded issues, saved articles, and a reading spot that follows readers from phone to tablet to web. Commuters and travelers stay covered with no signal required.
Drafting help, summaries, tagging, and translation that free your team to focus on the reporting. It is tuned to your house style, not a generic model.
We have built plenty of content, subscription, and reading products. A few of them:
Linkspace lets creators publish exclusive content and sell access to it through Instagram, subscriptions and all. We built the platform, the content management, and the revenue analytics behind it.
Treadwater is a mobile app that brings a printed graphic novel to life, with AR characters that rise off the page. It is print-to-digital publishing done as an experience, not a flat PDF.
VRCHIVE is a platform for capturing, storing, and sharing 360-degree images, with social discovery layered on top. We built the content library, the tagging, and the sharing that spreads it across the web.
A platform where artists publish projects and fans back them for a share of revenue, part content hub, part subscription engine. We built the roles, the campaigns, and the revenue dashboards.
A few of the teams we have built content and products for, in their own words.
Overall, it has been a positive experience and deadlines have been met 98% of the time. They have hard-working and brilliant people, as well as good prices.
CEO, VRCHIVE
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO, FootballNet Global
As a newspaper app development agency, we treat the reading experience as the product, so the app feels crafted for readers rather than converted from print. That is what earns a spot on someone’s home screen.
Design, engineering, and QA sit together, so your app, its CMS, and its releases stay in sync without a handoff. The people who build it are the people who keep it running.
As a magazine app development company, we plan for the day your readership doubles and the day a story goes viral, backed by our IT consulting practice, so growth never means a rebuild.
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Personalization, notifications, and a smooth reading flow turn a one-time download into a daily habit. Retention is where a publication app makes its money.
Your audience reads on the train, at a desk, and on the couch, so we pair the app with web development that carries the same experience to the browser. One story, every screen.
With hybrid app development we ship both platforms from one codebase, so magazine app development does not cost you two separate builds. Your title reaches every reader at once.
Cross-platform app development keeps features and fixes in sync across devices, so a small team is not stuck maintaining three apps at once.
We start with an MVP development that puts a real reading experience in front of readers before you commit to the full build. It is the cheapest place to learn what works.
Subscriptions, metered paywalls, and tasteful ads that fund the journalism without burying it. The business model and the reading experience get designed together, not at war.
Starting at
$25,000
Where you land depends on how many platforms you target, how deep the personalization and subscriptions go, and how much of the CMS we build from scratch.
What's included:
Whether it is a single flagship magazine app or a full newsroom platform with its own CMS, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
Publishing apps do their best work where an audience wants regular, quality content. Here is where we see them fit.
This is the heart of it, from magazines and news titles to fan publications and digital-first outlets. We build native mobile app development reading experiences with the speed and polish media audiences expect.
Academic journals, textbooks, and student publications all read like periodicals, and an app makes them portable and current. We build the subscription and reading tools that keep learners engaged.
Catalogs, lookbooks, and branded magazines turn a product list into content people actually enjoy browsing. We build the shoppable, subscription-ready publications that keep a brand top of mind.
Destination guides and travel magazines work best as apps travelers carry with them, online or off. We build the curated, offline-ready content experiences that inspire the next trip.
We run every magazine & newspaper app development project through six clear stages, from a first conversation to an app that keeps improving after launch.
We learn your titles, your readers, and how your newsroom works, mapping it all before design starts through a focused software product discovery.
Deliverables
We design the flows and screens around how people actually read, with UI/UX design that makes the content the star.
Deliverables
We develop the app and CMS in short, reviewable sprints, covering the Google side with dedicated Android app development so it feels native there too.
Deliverables
We wire in subscriptions, analytics, and content sources, then test hard across devices and load so a busy news day never breaks the app.
Deliverables
We ship to the App Store and Google Play with monitoring in place, so release day is smooth and the first big story lands safely.
Deliverables
After launch we tune personalization, add features, and act on reader data, so the app keeps earning its place on the home screen.
Deliverables
A reading app rarely stands alone, and the strongest ones lean on deeper tech underneath. Here are four domains we bring in when a publication app needs more than a front end.
A few reads from our team on building apps people keep coming back to.
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