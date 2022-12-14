Bridge legacy infrastructure and modern mobile design through custom insurance app development that turns complex workflows into intuitive digital journeys. From FNOL intake to policy management, we build experiences policyholders keep on their home screens.
PixelPlex focuses insurance app development on guided FNOL journeys that request only essential details. Clear validation and easy evidence capture simplify reporting during a stressful moment.
Custom API middleware connects the mobile experience to existing policy or claims platforms. Current records reach the user without forcing a complete replacement of core infrastructure.
We build offline-first tools that let adjusters document inspections directly on site. Captured evidence stays protected on the device, then synchronizes with the claim file once connectivity returns.
A digital policy card alone offers little reason to return. Incorporating telematics features or relevant safety notifications creates ongoing value and keeps the mobile channel relevant between claims.
Busy periods place unusual pressure on claim intake and evidence uploads. We design scalable cloud backends that distribute heavy workloads and help the mobile channel remain responsive as demand rises.
Biometric authentication restricts access at the device level, while protected local storage reduces exposure if a phone is lost. Security testing before release checks the app against mobile-specific threats, following OWASP MASVS guidance.
Apps should feel simple to users, even when the workflows behind them are not. PixelPlex grounds its custom insurance mobile app development services in real operational needs and direct integration with core legacy systems.
Create native self-service apps through PixelPlex’s mobile app development services. Policyholders can review active coverage or request policy updates without contacting customer support.
Guide policyholders through first notice of loss from their smartphones. Mobile-friendly forms simplify evidence capture, while status updates make the next stage of the claim easier to follow.
Automate repetitive tasks across policy servicing and mobile submissions. Custom AI app development services help classify incoming data and update core records with less manual handling.
Empower adjusters to inspect property damage and log reports without internet access. Custom native mobile app development allows field teams to capture photos offline and automatically sync data once back online.
Connect modern mobile apps to legacy policy databases through tailored insurance software development services. Secure middleware brings current policy records into the app without replacing the underlying infrastructure.
Turn smartphones into consent-based driving data sources through built-in sensors. IoT development services deliver trip telemetry to insurance systems for driver scoring and usage-based pricing analysis.
The strongest insurance products hide technical complexity behind a simple experience. Explore how we build secure workflows that connect people with the systems working behind every claim.
A web platform that automates disputed insurance claim settlements without exposing either party’s private position. When submitted values overlap, encrypted logic calculates the midpoint and generates a binding settlement agreement.
A blockchain-powered mobile health app that gives users secure access to medical records and personalized care plans. Wearable integrations support ongoing health tracking, while PTOY rewards encourage consistent wellness habits.
A mobile data collection project combining iOS app development with native Android engineering. The apps collect motion data from connected sensors and store it locally before cloud upload, keeping fieldwork moving when bandwidth is limited.
Experience with sensitive health records and HIPAA risk assessment informs every layer of the app. Authentication and protected storage are built into the architecture from day one.
As an insurance app development company with 70% of its portfolio built natively, PixelPlex brings deep iOS and Android app development expertise to offline field workflows or device-level integrations.
One engineering team delivers the mobile app and the custom software development behind its integrations. Telematics and AI features can be added without coordinating extra vendors.
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Move routine requests into mobile self-service before they reach the call center. Policyholders handle everyday needs faster, while support teams spend less time on repetitive interactions.
Collect structured FNOL details and supporting evidence at the first point of contact. More complete submissions reduce follow-up work and help adjusters begin reviewing cases sooner.
Modern insurance app development guides users through the exact information required for each workflow. Input validation catches missing details early, reducing errors that would otherwise delay processing.
Turn a low-frequency relationship into an active service channel. Relevant notifications and visible claim progress give policyholders practical reasons to keep returning to the app.
Modular insurance app development solutions let insurers release new servicing journeys gradually, as customer needs or internal processes change, without rebuilding the underlying mobile platform.
Starting at
$25,000
Your insurance app should simplify operations, not add another disconnected system. We plan the mobile product around real servicing needs and integration requirements.
What's included:
Our insurance mobile app development service addresses high-risk decisions at every stage. Compliance requirements shape the architecture from the start, while real insurance workflows guide the product experience.
The process begins with your operational workflows and regulatory environment. Mapping user roles and compliance needs before writing code ensures the system reflects how your business actually operates.
Deliverables
We prototype the journeys policyholders may use under pressure, with first notice of loss as a key focus. Each screen makes the next action clear and keeps reporting friction low.
Deliverables
The technical foundation reflects expected workloads and security requirements. At this stage, we also define how the app will exchange data with existing insurance platforms.
Deliverables
The approved product is built using the most suitable native or cross-platform approach. Mobile functionality is connected to the backend systems supporting everyday insurance operations.
Deliverables
Testing recreates the conditions the app may face after launch. We examine core functionality under unstable connectivity, assess security risks, then validate performance under heavier demand.
Deliverables
The app moves into production with monitoring already configured. Post-launch support keeps the product stable as regulations change or new business requirements appear.
Deliverables
Modern insurance apps often rely on several technologies behind one simple interface – PixelPlex combines four core areas of expertise to support the product through launch.
What separates enterprise software from an abandoned prototype in insurance app development? Explore practical insights on architecture, performance, and scale.
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