Insurance mobile app development services preview

Insurance Mobile App Development Services

Put policy access and claim support where customers need them most: on the phone already in their hand

Bridge legacy infrastructure and modern mobile design through custom insurance app development that turns complex workflows into intuitive digital journeys. From FNOL intake to policy management, we build experiences policyholders keep on their home screens.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Unsure how to turn a complex claims process into a simple mobile flow?

PixelPlex focuses insurance app development on guided FNOL journeys that request only essential details. Clear validation and easy evidence capture simplify reporting during a stressful moment.

Number 2

Need your new app to work with legacy insurance systems?

Custom API middleware connects the mobile experience to existing policy or claims platforms. Current records reach the user without forcing a complete replacement of core infrastructure.

Number 3

Want adjusters to complete fieldwork without returning to the office?

We build offline-first tools that let adjusters document inspections directly on site. Captured evidence stays protected on the device, then synchronizes with the claim file once connectivity returns.

Number 4

Worried policyholders will download the app but rarely use it?

A digital policy card alone offers little reason to return. Incorporating telematics features or relevant safety notifications creates ongoing value and keeps the mobile channel relevant between claims.

Number 5

Expect claim volumes to spike during severe events?

Busy periods place unusual pressure on claim intake and evidence uploads. We design scalable cloud backends that distribute heavy workloads and help the mobile channel remain responsive as demand rises.

Number 6

Need to protect sensitive insurance data on mobile devices?

Biometric authentication restricts access at the device level, while protected local storage reduces exposure if a phone is lost. Security testing before release checks the app against mobile-specific threats, following OWASP MASVS guidance.

Core insurance mobile app development services

Apps should feel simple to users, even when the workflows behind them are not. PixelPlex grounds its custom insurance mobile app development services in real operational needs and direct integration with core legacy systems.

Core insurance mobile app development services preview

Policyholder self-service apps

Create native self-service apps through PixelPlex’s mobile app development services. Policyholders can review active coverage or request policy updates without contacting customer support.

Mobile claims intake apps

Guide policyholders through first notice of loss from their smartphones. Mobile-friendly forms simplify evidence capture, while status updates make the next stage of the claim easier to follow.

AI-driven insurance workflow automation

Automate repetitive tasks across policy servicing and mobile submissions. Custom AI app development services help classify incoming data and update core records with less manual handling.

Field inspection app development

Empower adjusters to inspect property damage and log reports without internet access. Custom native mobile app development allows field teams to capture photos offline and automatically sync data once back online.

Insurance core system integration

Connect modern mobile apps to legacy policy databases through tailored insurance software development services. Secure middleware brings current policy records into the app without replacing the underlying infrastructure.

Usage-based telematics apps

Turn smartphones into consent-based driving data sources through built-in sensors. IoT development services deliver trip telemetry to insurance systems for driver scoring and usage-based pricing analysis.

Case studies

The strongest insurance products hide technical complexity behind a simple experience. Explore how we build secure workflows that connect people with the systems working behind every claim.

Confidential claims settlement platform

  • Web platform
  • Insurance
  • Claims automation
  • Data encryption
    • FinTech

A web platform that automates disputed insurance claim settlements without exposing either party’s private position. When submitted values overlap, encrypted logic calculates the midpoint and generates a binding settlement agreement.

  • Confidential offer and demand submission
  • Automated overlap detection
  • Two-factor authentication for approved users
  • Digitally signed settlement certificates
  • Built-in payment and notification modules
Confidential claims settlement platform case preview

Blockchain health management app

A blockchain-powered mobile health app that gives users secure access to medical records and personalized care plans. Wearable integrations support ongoing health tracking, while PTOY rewards encourage consistent wellness habits.

  • HIPAA compliance research and IT risk assessment
  • Apple Watch and Fitbit integration
  • PTOY rewards for daily wellness activities
  • Personalized care plan generation
  • Secure medical record access and sharing
Blockchain health management app case preview

Enterprise IoT data gathering solution

    IoT
  • Mobile app
  • BLE
  • Data science
  • Cloud

A mobile data collection project combining iOS app development with native Android engineering. The apps collect motion data from connected sensors and store it locally before cloud upload, keeping fieldwork moving when bandwidth is limited.

  • Native iOS and Android applications
  • BLE-powered sensor connectivity
  • Local storage for low-bandwidth environments
  • In-app data quality checks before upload
  • Cloud synchronization with data visualization
Enterprise IoT data gathering solution case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

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Security built for regulated data

Experience with sensitive health records and HIPAA risk assessment informs every layer of the app. Authentication and protected storage are built into the architecture from day one.

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Proven native mobile engineering

As an insurance app development company with 70% of its portfolio built natively, PixelPlex brings deep iOS and Android app development expertise to offline field workflows or device-level integrations.

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Insurance technology under one roof

One engineering team delivers the mobile app and the custom software development behind its integrations. Telematics and AI features can be added without coordinating extra vendors.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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Key benefits of insurance mobile app development for your business

1.

Lower policy servicing costs

Move routine requests into mobile self-service before they reach the call center. Policyholders handle everyday needs faster, while support teams spend less time on repetitive interactions.

2.

Faster claim progression

Collect structured FNOL details and supporting evidence at the first point of contact. More complete submissions reduce follow-up work and help adjusters begin reviewing cases sooner.

3.

Better submission quality

Modern insurance app development guides users through the exact information required for each workflow. Input validation catches missing details early, reducing errors that would otherwise delay processing.

4.

Stronger digital retention

Turn a low-frequency relationship into an active service channel. Relevant notifications and visible claim progress give policyholders practical reasons to keep returning to the app.

5.

Faster product evolution

Modular insurance app development solutions let insurers release new servicing journeys gradually, as customer needs or internal processes change, without rebuilding the underlying mobile platform.

Cost of insurance mobile app development services

Starting at

$25,000

Your insurance app should simplify operations, not add another disconnected system. We plan the mobile product around real servicing needs and integration requirements.

What's included:

  • Insurance app scope definition
  • Policyholder journey mapping
  • Mobile architecture planning
  • Core system integration scope
  • Security testing plan

Our development process

Our insurance mobile app development service addresses high-risk decisions at every stage. Compliance requirements shape the architecture from the start, while real insurance workflows guide the product experience.

Discovery and compliance mapping

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Claims workflow UX design

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Architecture and integration design

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Development and integration

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Security testing and QA

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Deployment and ongoing support

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Discovery and compliance mapping

The process begins with your operational workflows and regulatory environment. Mapping user roles and compliance needs before writing code ensures the system reflects how your business actually operates.

Deliverables

  • Product scope definition
  • User role mapping
  • Compliance readiness review

Claims workflow UX design

We prototype the journeys policyholders may use under pressure, with first notice of loss as a key focus. Each screen makes the next action clear and keeps reporting friction low.

Deliverables

  • Claims journey prototype
  • Mobile interface wireframes
  • Usability test findings

Architecture and integration design

The technical foundation reflects expected workloads and security requirements. At this stage, we also define how the app will exchange data with existing insurance platforms.

Deliverables

  • Solution architecture blueprint
  • Security control design
  • Integration flow plan

Development and integration

The approved product is built using the most suitable native or cross-platform approach. Mobile functionality is connected to the backend systems supporting everyday insurance operations.

Deliverables

  • Production mobile application
  • Backend API connections
  • Third-party service setup

Security testing and QA

Testing recreates the conditions the app may face after launch. We examine core functionality under unstable connectivity, assess security risks, then validate performance under heavier demand.

Deliverables

  • Functional test report
  • Security assessment findings
  • Performance test results

Deployment and ongoing support

The app moves into production with monitoring already configured. Post-launch support keeps the product stable as regulations change or new business requirements appear.

Deliverables

  • Production release package
  • Monitoring setup guide
  • Maintenance support plan

Our signature domains

Modern insurance apps often rely on several technologies behind one simple interface – PixelPlex combines four core areas of expertise to support the product through launch.

Blockchain

Secure infrastructure supports auditable transactions across private networks or public ecosystems, with privacy controls tailored to each product’s operating model and governance requirements.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Real-world or digital assets become programmable products whose ownership rights and transfer restrictions remain enforceable from issuance through ongoing management.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Reliable pipelines bring fragmented enterprise data into one analytical foundation, helping teams detect performance shifts and recognize emerging risk patterns sooner.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Production-grade models move beyond isolated experiments by integrating directly into mobile products or cloud infrastructure, where their outputs can support everyday workflows.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

Who owns the IP, and how do you handle security and penetration testing?

Full IP, code repositories, and build pipelines transfer to you according to our contract terms. As part of our insurance mobile app development service, we build against enterprise security standards from the start: implementing hardware-backed keystores, AES-256 storage encryption, sanitized logging, and certificate pinning where required to minimize vulnerability findings before testing begins.

How do you handle compliance and data privacy?

Compliance shapes every stage of insurance app development. We map key regulatory rules directly into data flows, access controls, and audit logging, aligning the system with your required environment alongside your internal processes.

Can the app connect to our existing policy and claims systems?

Yes, and that integration determines whether the app delivers true operational utility or merely a static surface layer. Through our insurance app development service, we architect connections early using reliable APIs or custom middleware. Done right, users interact with live data rather than delayed snapshots.

Native or cross-platform: which is right for our app?

It depends on the technical requirements. In modern app development, insurance features like policy management or quote tools often work well cross-platform, allowing a single codebase to launch efficiently on both platforms. A telematics application or field-adjuster tool usually warrants native development, where hardware sensor access, background processing, and offline performance matter most. We evaluate these trade-offs with you during discovery rather than defaulting to one framework.

What happens if a customer files a claim with no signal?

For field-heavy scenarios, we build using an offline-first architecture. Drafts, media, and metadata are securely cached on the device and synchronized automatically once connectivity returns. This drastically mitigates the risk of data loss during roadside incidents or severe weather events – a key architectural detail that differentiates a resilient mobile product from a web form in a wrapper.

Explore our insights

What separates enterprise software from an abandoned prototype in insurance app development? Explore practical insights on architecture, performance, and scale.

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