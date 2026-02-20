Most event apps get downloaded once and forgotten by the first coffee break. We build event apps people keep open all day, tying tickets, agenda, maps, and networking into one thing that works even when the venue wifi does not.
An app people open at registration and never reopen is budget spent for nothing. Real engagement comes from live updates, personalization, and something worth checking between sessions.
Five thousand people scanning tickets at 9am is a load test most apps quietly fail. Scale has to be planned for the rush, not patched after the first jammed entrance.
A slick sales demo means little if the app frustrates a tired attendee on a crowded floor. Adoption comes from software shaped around how people actually move through an event, with custom software development rather than a rented template.
When registration and payments are an afterthought, sign-ups leak and the box office turns into a support queue. Ticketing has to be part of the core, not a plugin stapled on before launch.
Convention halls are famous for killing signal exactly where the crowd is thickest. An app that cannot work offline and sync later fails at the worst possible moment.
Most event apps go dark the day after, taking all their attendee data with them. Real value comes from feeding that data into your CRM and marketing through a proper digital transformation of how you follow up.
Event apps live or die in the 72 hours around a show, so we build for packed venues, spotty signal, and attendees who will not read a manual. Our event management app development services cover the whole run, from the first ticket sold to the follow-up after the doors close.
Our event management mobile app development puts the agenda, tickets, maps, and live updates in every attendee's pocket. It keeps people oriented and engaged without a single printed program.
We create the registration flows, ticket tiers, and checkout that get people through the door without friction or fraud. Money and access are handled as a core part of the app, not a bolt-on.
We build the profiles, recommendations, and messaging that help attendees find the right people to meet. Smart matching turns a room full of strangers into booked conversations.
We build the back office where your team runs the whole event, from agenda changes to live attendance numbers. Organizers see what is happening and adjust in real time.
We develop augmented-reality navigation, booth discovery, and interactive experiences that make a huge venue easy to move through. Attendees find the next session or stand without staring at a paper map.
We turn taps, check-ins, and session data into a clear picture of what worked and what emptied the room. Organizers and sponsors finally see engagement in numbers, not guesses.
Here are event app development platforms we can design and ship for you, each a full product rather than a feature.
Multi-day, multi-track agendas, speaker profiles, and personalized schedules for professional conferences and expos.
Lineups, stage maps, set-time alerts, and offline schedules built for big crowds and weak signal.
Booth directories, exhibitor showcases, and floor maps that make a busy show floor easy to work.
Town halls, kickoffs, and staff summits with private access, live Q&A, and internal comms in one place.
Seating plans, run-of-show, and live voting for ceremonies where timing and guest experience are everything.
A year-round home for associations and meetups that keeps members active between one event and the next.
Fixtures, in-seat ordering, and venue info that turn a matchday crowd into fans who keep coming back.
These are the engagement, social, and on-site tracking builds that map most directly onto what an event app has to do.
FootballNet is a fan engagement and loyalty platform with native apps, gamified challenges, and tokenized rewards. Its mix of attendance tracking, tiered perks, and live engagement is exactly what a modern event app runs on.
Dots is a social gaming platform with profiles, friends, messaging, and live tournaments, plus an ML-trained bot. It shows the community and real-time interaction that keep attendees talking during an event.
Linkspace lets creators publish, monetize, and track content through subscriptions and analytics. The profiles, scheduling, and revenue dashboards translate cleanly to speakers, sponsors, and creators at an event.
Smart Mall uses iBeacon and AI to track visitor movement in real time for heat maps and location-based offers. The same proximity and mapping tech powers on-site event navigation and attendee heat-mapping.
The truest measure of a partner is the people who have already shipped with them, so here are a few of ours in their own words.
CEO, FootballNet Global
"We were impressed with their ability to handle the problems that exist in the sports industry and their knowledge to come up with solutions that meet these issues in a smart and creative manner. Many of their developers are well-rehearsed in the respective fields and thus far there haven't been any problems that can't be solved."
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."
As an event app development company, we build for the chaos of a live show, where thousands of people hit the same feature in the same minute. We treat the rush, the dead zones, and the tired attendee as the spec, not as edge cases.
Design, engineering, and QA sit together, carried through to web development that holds up when the whole venue checks in at once. A dedicated event management app development company keeps your app, its dashboard, and its integrations in sync with no handoffs.
Event tech moves fast, and our R&D services team quietly proves what is genuinely worth adopting before you bet a show on it. You get the fresh features without being the one who debugs them live.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Live updates, personalization, and useful tools turn a one-time download into an app people check between every session. Engagement is where an event app earns its budget back.
Real event mobile app development services put schedule, tickets, maps, and networking behind a single login, so attendees stop juggling apps. Everything they need lives in one place they already trust.
Crowded floors and weak signal punish sluggish apps, so we build with Android app development tuned for the show floor. Fast, native performance keeps people using the app instead of abandoning it.
We start with an MVP development that puts a working app in front of a real audience before you commit to the full build. It is the cheapest place to find what actually lands.
A seasoned event management mobile app development services team keeps one platform running for every show you host, through SaaS development that grows with your calendar. Next year's event is a new config, not a new build.
It is why a specialist event mobile app development company designs for the venue and the crowd, not the boardroom. The result feels made for the floor because it was.
Starting at
$30,000
Where you land depends on how many attendees and events you support, how deep the ticketing and networking go, and how much of the platform we build from scratch.
What's included:
Whether it is a single conference app or a platform running every event you host, each build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
Here is how an event build moves from a first planning call to a live app your attendees trust, with your team steering at each checkpoint.
We learn your event, your audience, and your goals before design starts.
Deliverables
We design the flows around how attendees actually move through a day, with UI/UX design that stays usable in a crowd.
Deliverables
We develop in short, reviewable sprints, covering Apple devices with dedicated iOS app development so it feels native.
Deliverables
We wire in ticketing, payments, CRM, and check-in so everything works as one.
Deliverables
We test across devices, load, and edge cases, then ship with monitoring in place.
Deliverables
We stay close during the show and tune the app on real attendee data after.
Deliverables
Event platforms lean on engineering most vendors never touch, from the data model to the tokens behind a ticket. Here are the four domains we bring in when an event build needs real depth.
Three quick guides from our engineers to help you plan a smarter build.
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