Event app development services preview

Event App Development Services

The app your attendees actually open, from the first ticket to the last session

Most event apps get downloaded once and forgotten by the first coffee break. We build event apps people keep open all day, tying tickets, agenda, maps, and networking into one thing that works even when the venue wifi does not.

Where event apps go wrong

Number 1

Downloaded once, then forgotten

An app people open at registration and never reopen is budget spent for nothing. Real engagement comes from live updates, personalization, and something worth checking between sessions.

Number 2

It falls over at the doors

Five thousand people scanning tickets at 9am is a load test most apps quietly fail. Scale has to be planned for the rush, not patched after the first jammed entrance.

Number 3

Built for the demo, not the floor

A slick sales demo means little if the app frustrates a tired attendee on a crowded floor. Adoption comes from software shaped around how people actually move through an event, with custom software development rather than a rented template.

Number 4

Ticketing bolted on at the end

When registration and payments are an afterthought, sign-ups leak and the box office turns into a support queue. Ticketing has to be part of the core, not a plugin stapled on before launch.

Number 5

Dead the moment wifi drops

Convention halls are famous for killing signal exactly where the crowd is thickest. An app that cannot work offline and sync later fails at the worst possible moment.

Number 6

Silent after the closing session

Most event apps go dark the day after, taking all their attendee data with them. Real value comes from feeding that data into your CRM and marketing through a proper digital transformation of how you follow up.

Event app development services we deliver

Event apps live or die in the 72 hours around a show, so we build for packed venues, spotty signal, and attendees who will not read a manual. Our event management app development services cover the whole run, from the first ticket sold to the follow-up after the doors close.

Event app development services preview

Attendee mobile apps

Our event management mobile app development puts the agenda, tickets, maps, and live updates in every attendee's pocket. It keeps people oriented and engaged without a single printed program.

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Ticketing, registration, and payments

We create the registration flows, ticket tiers, and checkout that get people through the door without friction or fraud. Money and access are handled as a core part of the app, not a bolt-on.

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Networking and matchmaking

We build the profiles, recommendations, and messaging that help attendees find the right people to meet. Smart matching turns a room full of strangers into booked conversations.

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Organizer web dashboards

We build the back office where your team runs the whole event, from agenda changes to live attendance numbers. Organizers see what is happening and adjust in real time.

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AR venue experiences and wayfinding

We develop augmented-reality navigation, booth discovery, and interactive experiences that make a huge venue easy to move through. Attendees find the next session or stand without staring at a paper map.

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Attendee analytics and insights

We turn taps, check-ins, and session data into a clear picture of what worked and what emptied the room. Organizers and sponsors finally see engagement in numbers, not guesses.

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Event solutions we can build for you

Here are event app development platforms we can design and ship for you, each a full product rather than a feature.

Conference and expo companion app

Multi-day, multi-track agendas, speaker profiles, and personalized schedules for professional conferences and expos.

Music festival and live-event app

Lineups, stage maps, set-time alerts, and offline schedules built for big crowds and weak signal.

Trade show and exhibition platform

Booth directories, exhibitor showcases, and floor maps that make a busy show floor easy to work.

Corporate and internal event app

Town halls, kickoffs, and staff summits with private access, live Q&A, and internal comms in one place.

Awards and gala event app

Seating plans, run-of-show, and live voting for ceremonies where timing and guest experience are everything.

Community and membership hub

A year-round home for associations and meetups that keeps members active between one event and the next.

Sports and stadium matchday app

Fixtures, in-seat ordering, and venue info that turn a matchday crowd into fans who keep coming back.

Case studies

These are the engagement, social, and on-site tracking builds that map most directly onto what an event app has to do.

FootballNet

FootballNet is a fan engagement and loyalty platform with native apps, gamified challenges, and tokenized rewards. Its mix of attendance tracking, tiered perks, and live engagement is exactly what a modern event app runs on.

  • Gamified challenges, quizzes, and stakes
  • Tiered tokenized loyalty and rewards
  • Analytics on engagement and attendance
  • Flexible API for partner offers
  • Native apps built for large audiences
FootballNet case preview

Dots

Dots is a social gaming platform with profiles, friends, messaging, and live tournaments, plus an ML-trained bot. It shows the community and real-time interaction that keep attendees talking during an event.

  • Profiles, friends lists, and messaging
  • Live tournaments with public chat
  • Ratings, ranks, and achievements
  • Assistant mode for new players
  • Knowledge base and practice modes
Dots case preview

Linkspace

Linkspace lets creators publish, monetize, and track content through subscriptions and analytics. The profiles, scheduling, and revenue dashboards translate cleanly to speakers, sponsors, and creators at an event.

  • Paid subscription and access tiers
  • Drag-and-drop media-kit profiles
  • Visitor and revenue dashboards
  • Preset content scheduling
  • Geolocation-based app store links
Linkspace case preview

Smart Mall

Smart Mall uses iBeacon and AI to track visitor movement in real time for heat maps and location-based offers. The same proximity and mapping tech powers on-site event navigation and attendee heat-mapping.

  • Real-time footfall heat maps
  • Location-triggered promotions
  • AI-based behavior forecasting
  • Proximity-based personalized content
  • Tested across large venues
Smart Mall case preview

Client reviews

The truest measure of a partner is the people who have already shipped with them, so here are a few of ours in their own words.

Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

"We were impressed with their ability to handle the problems that exist in the sports industry and their knowledge to come up with solutions that meet these issues in a smart and creative manner. Many of their developers are well-rehearsed in the respective fields and thus far there haven't been any problems that can't be solved."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Kamal Youssefi, Co-founder and R&D Lead

Kamal Youssefi

Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom

"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for event app development

people icon

Engineers who design for real crowds

As an event app development company, we build for the chaos of a live show, where thousands of people hit the same feature in the same minute. We treat the rush, the dead zones, and the tired attendee as the spec, not as edge cases.

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One team from ticket to teardown

Design, engineering, and QA sit together, carried through to web development that holds up when the whole venue checks in at once. A dedicated event management app development company keeps your app, its dashboard, and its integrations in sync with no handoffs.

lightning icon

R&D that keeps your event current

Event tech moves fast, and our R&D services team quietly proves what is genuinely worth adopting before you bet a show on it. You get the fresh features without being the one who debugs them live.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026

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Key benefits of expert event app development

1.

Attendees who stay engaged all day

Live updates, personalization, and useful tools turn a one-time download into an app people check between every session. Engagement is where an event app earns its budget back.

2.

One app instead of five tools

Real event mobile app development services put schedule, tickets, maps, and networking behind a single login, so attendees stop juggling apps. Everything they need lives in one place they already trust.

3.

Native speed where it counts

Crowded floors and weak signal punish sluggish apps, so we build with Android app development tuned for the show floor. Fast, native performance keeps people using the app instead of abandoning it.

4.

Prove it before the big show

We start with an MVP development that puts a working app in front of a real audience before you commit to the full build. It is the cheapest place to find what actually lands.

5.

Built to scale across every event

A seasoned event management mobile app development services team keeps one platform running for every show you host, through SaaS development that grows with your calendar. Next year's event is a new config, not a new build.

6.

A partner who knows venues

It is why a specialist event mobile app development company designs for the venue and the crowd, not the boardroom. The result feels made for the floor because it was.

Event app development cost

Starting at

$30,000

Where you land depends on how many attendees and events you support, how deep the ticketing and networking go, and how much of the platform we build from scratch.

What's included:

  • Discovery and event audit
  • Core attendee app and dashboard
  • Ticketing and systems integration
  • A launch-ready, tested release

Whether it is a single conference app or a platform running every event you host, each build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.

How we build your event app

Here is how an event build moves from a first planning call to a live app your attendees trust, with your team steering at each checkpoint.

Discovery and event audit

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Experience design and prototype

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Build and integrations

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Ticketing and systems integration

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QA and launch

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On-site support and iteration

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Discovery and event audit

We learn your event, your audience, and your goals before design starts.

Deliverables

  • Attendee, organizer, and sponsor goals mapped
  • Current tools and ticketing systems reviewed
  • Prioritized feature and delivery roadmap

Experience design and prototype

We design the flows around how attendees actually move through a day, with UI/UX design that stays usable in a crowd.

Deliverables

  • Attendee journey maps and wireframes
  • Clickable interactive prototype to test
  • Visual design ready for build

Build and integrations

We develop in short, reviewable sprints, covering Apple devices with dedicated iOS app development so it feels native.

Deliverables

  • Working app increments each sprint
  • Core backend and organizer admin
  • Automated tests across key flows

Ticketing and systems integration

We wire in ticketing, payments, CRM, and check-in so everything works as one.

Deliverables

  • Connected ticketing and payment systems
  • CRM and marketing tool integrations
  • Load testing for peak arrivals

QA and launch

We test across devices, load, and edge cases, then ship with monitoring in place.

Deliverables

  • Full QA report across devices
  • Peak-load and offline testing done
  • Supported, monitored go-live

On-site support and iteration

We stay close during the show and tune the app on real attendee data after.

Deliverables

  • On-site launch and live support
  • Post-event engagement analytics
  • Iterations for your next event

Our signature domains

Event platforms lean on engineering most vendors never touch, from the data model to the tokens behind a ticket. Here are the four domains we bring in when an event build needs real depth.

Blockchain

For tamper-proof tickets, verifiable access, and loyalty your attendees actually own, over a decade of blockchain work stands behind it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Tickets, passes, and collectibles can all become tradable digital assets, and we build the whole economy that gives them value.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Every tap and check-in is a signal about your event, and clean data turns it into the insight organizers and sponsors plan around.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From matchmaking attendees to recommending the next session, machine learning is what makes an event app feel one step ahead of the crowd.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to an event app that ships on time

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us about your event and what you want to build. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on your audience, your ticketing, and your timeline.
STEP 3

Design and estimate

  • We map the app and come back with a clear, costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and support

  • We build, test, ship, and stand by you through the show.

FAQ

What is event app development?

It is building the apps that run an event, from attendee schedules and tickets to networking and organizer dashboards, shaped around your show instead of a rented template.

Can one app cover both iPhone and Android attendees?

Yes, we use cross-platform app development so one build reaches every attendee's device. Nobody gets left out because of the phone in their pocket.

Will the app work when the venue wifi dies?

It will, because we design offline first, so schedules, tickets, and maps keep working and sync once signal returns. Convention-center dead zones stop being your problem.

Can attendees network and message inside the app?

Absolutely, and our chatbot development can even help attendees find sessions and people to meet. Matchmaking turns a big room into booked conversations.

How do sponsors and organizers see results?

You get clear dashboards through business intelligence solutions, so engagement, attendance, and sponsor value show up in numbers. No more guessing whether a session landed.

Can you do NFT or blockchain-based ticketing?

We can, with NFT development for tickets that are verifiable, transferable, and impossible to counterfeit. It cuts fraud and gives fans something to keep.

How long before we have something to test?

We usually put a working version in your hands in weeks, not months, so you can trial it well before the doors open. You steer it long before launch day.

How much does an event app cost?

It depends on scope, attendee numbers, and integrations, so a seasoned event management app development company gives you a straight estimate after one short call rather than a number pulled from thin air.

Keep reading

Three quick guides from our engineers to help you plan a smarter build.

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Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing