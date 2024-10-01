Data science consulting services preview

Data Science Consulting Services

Make the data you already collect finally earn its keep

Most companies sit on years of data and still run on gut feel, because nobody turned that data into something a decision can lean on. Our data science consulting closes that gap, from the first strategy session to models running in production and insights your team trusts.

Where data science projects go wrong

Number 1

A model in a notebook, never in production

Plenty of promising models die on a data scientist's laptop because nobody planned the path to production. Value only shows up once a model is live and making calls on real data.

Number 2

Built on a shaky data foundation

Great modeling on messy, scattered data still gives you confident nonsense. Proper data warehouse development and clean pipelines are the unglamorous part that makes everything above them work.

Number 3

Chasing AI without a question

Starting from "we should use AI" instead of a real business question burns budget on demos nobody needed. The question comes first, then the technique that fits it.

Number 4

Dashboards nobody believes

When the same number reads three ways across three reports, people quietly stop using any of them. Trust in the data is the whole point, and it is easy to lose.

Number 5

Insight that never reaches a decision

A brilliant analysis buried in a slide deck changes nothing on the ground. The last mile, getting insight in front of the person who acts, is where most value leaks out.

Number 6

One-off analysis, no lasting capability

A single project that leaves no skills or systems behind means you are back to square one next quarter. Real progress builds a capability, not just a report, often as part of a wider digital transformation.

Data science consulting services we deliver

Every data journey starts at a different place, so we meet you where you are, whether that is a first data strategy or a stalled model that needs rescuing. Our data science and analytics consulting spans the whole arc, from deciding what is worth doing to putting a working model in front of your users.

Data science consulting services preview

Data strategy and roadmap

Any solid data science strategy consulting engagement starts by tying data ambitions to real business goals, not the other way around. You walk away with a costed, prioritized plan instead of a vague wish to "do more with data."

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Data architecture and pipeline design

Designing where data lives and how it flows is what keeps later analytics fast and trustworthy. We shape the architecture around your sources, your scale, and the questions you actually need answered.

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Machine learning model consulting

Choosing the right model and proving it works on your data is where most of the risk hides. Our specialists guide scoping, training, and evaluation so a model earns its place before it ships.

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Predictive analytics and forecasting

Turning history into a reliable forecast lets you plan demand, risk, and resources with far less guesswork. Models are tuned to your data and your margins, not a generic benchmark.

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Generative AI and LLM advisory

Working out where generative AI genuinely helps, and where it is a costly distraction, saves a lot of wasted pilots. We advise on use cases, data readiness, and guardrails through generative AI consulting.

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Data-driven process optimization

Pointing data science at your operations surfaces the bottlenecks and waste that eat margin quietly. We identify where a model or a metric changes how the work actually runs.

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Case studies

These are the analytics, ML, and data-processing builds that show what our data science work looks like in practice.

CheckNFT

CheckNFT is a BI platform that processes tens of millions of on-chain events to score risk and detect fraud across the NFT market. It shows how we turn a firehose of raw data into clear, ranked answers.

  • 134M+ on-chain events processed
  • AI fraud detection for wash trading
  • Risk scoring across 10+ parameters
  • Performance indicators per collection
  • Browser extension across major marketplaces
CheckNFT case preview

WatchDog

WatchDog spots counterfeits and IP abuse in near real time using computer vision and NLP models. Its detection-and-alert pipeline is a clean example of data science put to work on messy, unstructured input.

  • Real-time monitoring under one minute
  • CLIP-based fake-logo detection
  • Wash-trading detection via graph analysis
  • Fake-NFT detection with CNN models
  • Automated infringement report generation
WatchDog case preview

AIRA

AIRA is our retina-analysis tool that reads fundus images to flag disease symptoms and support diagnosis. It puts high-precision computer vision behind a task that normally needs a scarce specialist.

  • Detects seven key retinal structures
  • High-precision automated image segmentation
  • Diagnosis support without a specialist
  • Pathology-case database for education
  • Built on U-Net CNN models
AIRA case preview

Smart Mall

Smart Mall reads live customer behavior with neural networks to forecast sales and personalize offers. Sensor data feeding a prediction engine is exactly the pattern retail data science runs on.

  • Neural-network purchase prediction
  • Real-time footfall heat maps
  • Dwell-time and behavior tracking
  • Visual intelligence dashboard
  • Location-based personalized promotions
Smart Mall case preview

Client reviews

A partner is best judged by the people who have already worked with them, so here are a few of ours.

Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Kamal Youssefi, Co-founder and R&D Lead

Kamal Youssefi

Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom

The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for data science consulting

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Advice that ends in something running

As a data science consulting company, we do not stop at a slide deck of recommendations. Our teams stay on to build the models and pipelines, so strategy turns into something live rather than a plan on a shelf.

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Real depth across AI

Genuine AI consulting sits behind our advice, and our engineers ship the AI development that proves it in production. You get judgment grounded in what actually works, not slideware.

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Called in to rescue stalled projects

There is a reason a seasoned data science consulting firm gets the call when a model never made it past the pilot. We have a track record of getting data work into production and keeping it there.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Ai Consulting Company New York City 2026

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Key benefits of expert data science consulting

1.

Decisions you can defend

Choices start resting on evidence instead of the loudest opinion in the room, which is exactly what solid big data consulting is for. When someone questions a call, the data behind it is right there.

2.

Money aimed at what works

Knowing which bets pay off means budget stops leaking into projects that only sound impressive. The analysis pays for itself the first time it kills a bad idea.

3.

Less manual data wrangling

Pairing data science with robotic process automation development takes the copy-paste prep work off your analysts. They spend their time on questions, not spreadsheets.

4.

Models that keep improving

Ongoing machine learning development means your models learn from new data instead of going stale after launch. Accuracy holds up as the world shifts around it.

5.

Reporting the whole team reads

Clear business intelligence solutions turn analysis into dashboards a busy executive actually opens. Insight finally reaches the people who act on it.

6.

A capability, not a one-off

Every engagement leaves your team a little more self-sufficient, with skills and systems that outlast the project. You end up owning the capability, not renting it forever.

Data science consulting cost

Starting at

$15,000

Where you land depends on the state of your data, how many use cases you tackle, and whether you need models built or just a strategy to follow.

What's included:

  • Data audit and use-case assessment
  • A prioritized, costed data roadmap
  • A proof-of-concept model on your data
  • Handover and enablement for your team

Most engagements open with a focused data science engagement that proves value on one use case before you scale, so the final number tracks your real requirements.

Industries we serve

Data science consulting pays off fastest where decisions are frequent, data is plentiful, and a small edge compounds, and these are the fields where we see it land hardest.

FinTech & Banking

Finance runs on prediction, from credit risk to fraud to customer churn, and data science sharpens every one of those calls. Better models mean lower losses and faster, fairer decisions.

  • Credit scoring and risk models
  • Real-time fraud detection
  • Churn prediction and retention
  • Transaction and spend analytics
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FinTech & Banking

Insurance

Underwriting and claims are prediction problems at heart, and better models price risk more accurately while catching fraud earlier. The result is tighter margins and fewer nasty surprises.

  • Risk pricing and underwriting models
  • Claims fraud detection
  • Customer lifetime value analytics
  • Demand and loss forecasting
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Insurance

Healthcare

Clinical and operational data holds patterns that improve both outcomes and efficiency when read properly. We help surface them safely, without touching clinical judgment.

  • Patient risk stratification
  • Diagnostic image analysis
  • Readmission and demand forecasting
  • Operational and capacity analytics
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Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

Every click, basket, and return is a signal, and data science turns them into sharper pricing, stock, and personalization. Small percentage gains here add up quickly at scale.

  • Demand forecasting and inventory
  • Personalized recommendations
  • Dynamic pricing models
  • Customer segmentation analytics
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply Chain & Logistics

Forecasting and optimization are where supply chains win or lose money, and models beat spreadsheets at both. Cleaner predictions mean less waste and fewer stockouts.

  • Demand and inventory forecasting
  • Route and network optimization
  • Supplier risk analytics
  • Predictive maintenance models
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Supply Chain & Logistics

Real Estate

Pricing, demand, and portfolio decisions all improve when they lean on models instead of instinct. Data science helps you spot value and risk before the market does.

  • Property valuation models
  • Demand and occupancy forecasting
  • Investment risk analytics
  • Market trend prediction
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Real Estate

How we run your data science engagement

Here is how a data engagement moves with us, from the first look at your data to a model your team relies on. You review and steer at each stage, so nothing gets built on a wrong assumption.

Data discovery and audit

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Strategy and use-case mapping

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Data foundation and pipelines

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Model development and engineering

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Validation and deployment

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Insight delivery and enablement

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Data discovery and audit

Getting an honest picture of your data comes first, gaps and all. We assess what you have, what is usable, and what is missing before promising anything.

Deliverables

  • Data sources and quality assessment
  • Gaps and quick-win opportunities mapped
  • Clear success metrics agreed upfront

Strategy and use-case mapping

Turning goals into ranked, feasible use cases keeps effort pointed at value. We weigh impact against effort so the sequence makes sense.

Deliverables

  • Prioritized use-case backlog
  • Business case per initiative
  • Realistic roadmap and timeline

Data foundation and pipelines

Building clean, reliable data flow is the groundwork everything else stands on. We set up the pipelines and structures your models will draw from.

Deliverables

  • Connected and cleaned data sources
  • Reliable, automated data pipelines
  • Documented, governed data foundation

Model development and engineering

Training the model is only half the job, since getting it production-ready takes real custom software development. We build, test, and harden it for live use.

Deliverables

  • Trained and validated models
  • Production-ready model integration
  • Performance benchmarks and documentation

Validation and deployment

Proving accuracy on real data comes before anything goes live. We test against edge cases, then deploy with monitoring in place.

Deliverables

  • Accuracy and bias validation
  • Monitored production deployment
  • Rollback and retraining plan

Insight delivery and enablement

Insight only counts once it reaches a decision, so we surface it through clear data visualization solutions. We also train your team to keep it running.

Deliverables

  • Dashboards for the people who act
  • Team training and handover
  • Roadmap for the next use cases

Our signature domains

Data science reaches its full weight when it sits on serious engineering, from the storage layer to the AI models on top. Here are the four domains we lean on when a data program needs real depth.

Blockchain

When your data or its provenance needs to be tamper-proof and verifiable, over a decade of blockchain work stands behind it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When data assets, models, or rewards should carry real ownership and value, we build the token economy around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

This is home ground for us, where messy data becomes the models and insight your business runs its decisions on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From forecasting to anomaly detection, machine learning is the engine that turns your data into predictions worth acting on.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path from raw data to real decisions

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what data you have and what you wish it could tell you. We reply within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to understand your data, your goals, and where the value likely sits.
STEP 3

Assessment and estimate

  • We map the opportunity and come back with a clear, costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and enable

  • We build, validate, deploy, and leave your team able to run it.

FAQ

What is data science consulting?

It is expert guidance on turning your data into decisions, covering strategy, models, and the analytics your team uses day to day. We advise on it and, when you want, build it too.

Where should we start if our data is a mess?

With an honest audit, because clean foundations matter more than a clever model on shaky data. We find the quick wins and the gaps before anyone trains a thing.

Do we have enough data to make this worthwhile?

Often yes, and where volume is genuinely huge we bring in deep learning development to make the most of it. We are also honest when the data is not there yet.

Can you work with generative AI and LLMs on our own data?

We can, and our RAG development grounds language models in your data so answers stay accurate and on-topic. It keeps the AI useful instead of confidently wrong.

How do you catch fraud or anomalies in our data?

Purpose-built models do the heavy lifting, and our ML for fraud detection flags the patterns a human review would miss. Early detection saves far more than it costs.

Do you only advise, or do you build too?

Both, and our consulting reaches beyond data into areas like Web3 consulting when a project needs it. You get one partner across strategy and delivery.

How soon will we see something useful?

A proof of concept on one use case is usually weeks away, not quarters, so you see value before committing to scale. Momentum matters as much as the model.

Will our team be able to run it after you leave?

Yes, handover and training are built into every engagement, so the capability stays with you. We would rather leave you independent than dependent.

Keep reading

A few reads worth your time before your next data project.

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