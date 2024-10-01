Data Science Consulting Services

Most companies sit on years of data and still run on gut feel, because nobody turned that data into something a decision can lean on. Our data science consulting closes that gap, from the first strategy session to models running in production and insights your team trusts.
Plenty of promising models die on a data scientist's laptop because nobody planned the path to production. Value only shows up once a model is live and making calls on real data.
Great modeling on messy, scattered data still gives you confident nonsense. Proper data warehouse development and clean pipelines are the unglamorous part that makes everything above them work.
Starting from "we should use AI" instead of a real business question burns budget on demos nobody needed. The question comes first, then the technique that fits it.
When the same number reads three ways across three reports, people quietly stop using any of them. Trust in the data is the whole point, and it is easy to lose.
A brilliant analysis buried in a slide deck changes nothing on the ground. The last mile, getting insight in front of the person who acts, is where most value leaks out.
A single project that leaves no skills or systems behind means you are back to square one next quarter. Real progress builds a capability, not just a report, often as part of a wider digital transformation.
Every data journey starts at a different place, so we meet you where you are, whether that is a first data strategy or a stalled model that needs rescuing. Our data science and analytics consulting spans the whole arc, from deciding what is worth doing to putting a working model in front of your users.
Any solid data science strategy consulting engagement starts by tying data ambitions to real business goals, not the other way around. You walk away with a costed, prioritized plan instead of a vague wish to "do more with data."
Designing where data lives and how it flows is what keeps later analytics fast and trustworthy. We shape the architecture around your sources, your scale, and the questions you actually need answered.
Choosing the right model and proving it works on your data is where most of the risk hides. Our specialists guide scoping, training, and evaluation so a model earns its place before it ships.
Turning history into a reliable forecast lets you plan demand, risk, and resources with far less guesswork. Models are tuned to your data and your margins, not a generic benchmark.
Working out where generative AI genuinely helps, and where it is a costly distraction, saves a lot of wasted pilots. We advise on use cases, data readiness, and guardrails through generative AI consulting.
Pointing data science at your operations surfaces the bottlenecks and waste that eat margin quietly. We identify where a model or a metric changes how the work actually runs.
These are the analytics, ML, and data-processing builds that show what our data science work looks like in practice.
CheckNFT is a BI platform that processes tens of millions of on-chain events to score risk and detect fraud across the NFT market. It shows how we turn a firehose of raw data into clear, ranked answers.
WatchDog spots counterfeits and IP abuse in near real time using computer vision and NLP models. Its detection-and-alert pipeline is a clean example of data science put to work on messy, unstructured input.
AIRA is our retina-analysis tool that reads fundus images to flag disease symptoms and support diagnosis. It puts high-precision computer vision behind a task that normally needs a scarce specialist.
Smart Mall reads live customer behavior with neural networks to forecast sales and personalize offers. Sensor data feeding a prediction engine is exactly the pattern retail data science runs on.
A partner is best judged by the people who have already worked with them, so here are a few of ours.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.
As a data science consulting company, we do not stop at a slide deck of recommendations. Our teams stay on to build the models and pipelines, so strategy turns into something live rather than a plan on a shelf.
Genuine AI consulting sits behind our advice, and our engineers ship the AI development that proves it in production. You get judgment grounded in what actually works, not slideware.
There is a reason a seasoned data science consulting firm gets the call when a model never made it past the pilot. We have a track record of getting data work into production and keeping it there.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Ai Consulting Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Deployment Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Ai Strategy Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Choices start resting on evidence instead of the loudest opinion in the room, which is exactly what solid big data consulting is for. When someone questions a call, the data behind it is right there.
Knowing which bets pay off means budget stops leaking into projects that only sound impressive. The analysis pays for itself the first time it kills a bad idea.
Pairing data science with robotic process automation development takes the copy-paste prep work off your analysts. They spend their time on questions, not spreadsheets.
Ongoing machine learning development means your models learn from new data instead of going stale after launch. Accuracy holds up as the world shifts around it.
Clear business intelligence solutions turn analysis into dashboards a busy executive actually opens. Insight finally reaches the people who act on it.
Every engagement leaves your team a little more self-sufficient, with skills and systems that outlast the project. You end up owning the capability, not renting it forever.
Starting at
$15,000
Where you land depends on the state of your data, how many use cases you tackle, and whether you need models built or just a strategy to follow.
What's included:
Most engagements open with a focused data science engagement that proves value on one use case before you scale, so the final number tracks your real requirements.
Data science consulting pays off fastest where decisions are frequent, data is plentiful, and a small edge compounds, and these are the fields where we see it land hardest.
Finance runs on prediction, from credit risk to fraud to customer churn, and data science sharpens every one of those calls. Better models mean lower losses and faster, fairer decisions.
Underwriting and claims are prediction problems at heart, and better models price risk more accurately while catching fraud earlier. The result is tighter margins and fewer nasty surprises.
Clinical and operational data holds patterns that improve both outcomes and efficiency when read properly. We help surface them safely, without touching clinical judgment.
Every click, basket, and return is a signal, and data science turns them into sharper pricing, stock, and personalization. Small percentage gains here add up quickly at scale.
Forecasting and optimization are where supply chains win or lose money, and models beat spreadsheets at both. Cleaner predictions mean less waste and fewer stockouts.
Pricing, demand, and portfolio decisions all improve when they lean on models instead of instinct. Data science helps you spot value and risk before the market does.
Here is how a data engagement moves with us, from the first look at your data to a model your team relies on. You review and steer at each stage, so nothing gets built on a wrong assumption.
Getting an honest picture of your data comes first, gaps and all. We assess what you have, what is usable, and what is missing before promising anything.
Deliverables
Turning goals into ranked, feasible use cases keeps effort pointed at value. We weigh impact against effort so the sequence makes sense.
Deliverables
Building clean, reliable data flow is the groundwork everything else stands on. We set up the pipelines and structures your models will draw from.
Deliverables
Training the model is only half the job, since getting it production-ready takes real custom software development. We build, test, and harden it for live use.
Deliverables
Proving accuracy on real data comes before anything goes live. We test against edge cases, then deploy with monitoring in place.
Deliverables
Insight only counts once it reaches a decision, so we surface it through clear data visualization solutions. We also train your team to keep it running.
Deliverables
Data science reaches its full weight when it sits on serious engineering, from the storage layer to the AI models on top. Here are the four domains we lean on when a data program needs real depth.
A few reads worth your time before your next data project.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
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