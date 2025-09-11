Agriculture software development services preview

Agriculture Software Development Services

Software that helps you get more from every field, herd, and harvest

Our agriculture software development connects soil sensors, machinery logs, and market inputs into one clear view your team acts on. One group handles the platform, the field experience, and everything after go-live.

Where farm software falls short

Number 1

Built for a desk, not a field

Most software assumes a clean office, steady Wi-Fi, and someone with both hands free. On a working farm none of that holds, so tools built that way get abandoned by lunch on day one.

Number 2

Data trapped in paper and spreadsheets

Yield notes in a binder, costs in one spreadsheet, and machinery logs in another mean no one ever sees the whole picture. Making the data genuinely useful usually calls for a real digital transformation of how the operation records and shares information.

Number 3

Sensors nobody trusts

Cheap or badly integrated hardware drifts, drops out, and quietly reports numbers that are just wrong. Once a crew stops believing the readings, the whole system might as well not be there.

Number 4

Flying blind on the numbers

When the data never turns into a clear view, decisions still come down to gut feel at the worst possible moment. A proper reporting layer, backed by business intelligence, is what turns scattered records into calls you can defend.

Number 5

Breaks the moment it goes offline

A tool that needs full signal is useless in the back forty, where the actual work happens. If it cannot capture offline and sync later, it will fail exactly when your team needs it.

Number 6

A build that cannot grow with you

Software scoped for one field or one season buckles when you add sites, sensors, or a second crop. What looked cheap up front turns into a full rebuild a year later.

Agriculture software development services we deliver

This is custom software development for the agriculture industry, so the same field-first thinking runs from the sensors right through to our web development, keeping your office view and your field tools one connected product.

Agriculture software development services preview

Custom agriculture software development

We design software from the ground up around your crop cycles, compliance needs, and equipment, not around a vendor's template. That is what makes a tool your crew will genuinely use instead of quietly abandon.

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Agriculture mobile app development

Field crews need answers in hand, offline, in bright sun, with gloves on. We build apps that log activity, sync when signal returns, and keep the field connected to the people making calls.

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IoT and sensor integration for farming

We connect soil probes, weather stations, tank sensors, and machinery telematics into a single reliable stream. Our team has shipped production IoT that handles real hardware quirks, so readings stay accurate instead of drifting into noise.

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Agriculture data analytics and reporting

Raw numbers do not change a season, but clear patterns do. We turn yield, input, and cost data into dashboards that show what works, what bleeds money, and where the next point of margin hides.

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AI and machine learning for farming

We apply machine learning where it earns its place, flagging disease early, forecasting demand, or scoring which fields need attention first. The models learn from your data and your conditions, not a stock dataset from another continent.

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Agriculture web platform development

For cooperatives and distributors running many sites, we build platforms that pull every location into one login. Role-based access keeps agronomists, drivers, and finance each looking at exactly what they need.

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Agriculture software development solutions we can build for you

These are agriculture software development solutions our team is equipped to design and ship.

Farm management platform

Plan, log, and review every field, crew, and input from one dashboard that finally retires the binders and scattered spreadsheets.

Precision farming and field-monitoring system

Live sensor and weather data drive irrigation, spraying, and fertilization, with an alert the moment a field goes off track.

Livestock monitoring and tracking system

Tags and wearables keep location, health, and movement in view for every animal, flagging illness or a breached fence early.

Crop scouting and disease-detection app

Field photos and drone imagery are scored for disease, weeds, and stress, so trouble is caught before it spreads across a field.

Supply chain traceability portal

Every batch carries a verifiable record from harvest to buyer, ready for any retailer or regulator that asks for provenance.

Yield forecasting and planning dashboard

Historical and live data project yields and risk windows, turning labor, storage, and sales into calm, early planning.

Case studies

These are the IoT, sensor, and data builds that map most directly onto what a modern farm faces.

WaterWORX

WaterWORX replaced dangerous manual tank measurement with connected radar and BLE sensors feeding a live operations dashboard. For any operation that lives on moving and measuring a resource accurately, it is a direct blueprint.

  • Radar sensors remove hazardous manual gauging
  • Digital dispatch handles routing and billing
  • Real-time dashboard tracks volumes and drivers
  • Immutable job history prevents disputes and dumping
  • Digital tickets shorten the payment cycle
WaterWORX case preview

CTRL

CTRL collects and visualizes data from a mix of connected devices for real-time monitoring and control. The same architecture underpins a farm sensor network spread across barns, fields, and storage.

  • Works with seven smart-device types at once
  • End-to-end encryption secures every sensor stream
  • Custom automated scenarios trigger without manual input
  • Personalized dashboard visualizes device performance live
  • Over-the-air updates skip physical device access
CTRL case preview

Intel

Built for Intel, this app captures sensor motion data and prepares it for machine-learning analysis. It is exactly the capture, clean, and analyze pipeline that crop and soil data collection depends on.

  • Real-time BLE connectivity with firmware control
  • On-device storage suits low-bandwidth field conditions
  • Graph-based visualization with custom time intervals
  • Video and multi-sensor data merge into datasets
  • Automated quality checks run before upload
Intel case preview

Scargos

Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers with live cargo tracking across the supply chain. For getting produce from field to market on time and on record, the logistics core translates cleanly.

  • Role-based profiles for shippers and drivers
  • 24/7 GPS tracking with proof of delivery
  • Live truckload database with route filters
  • In-app messaging, group chats, and reviews
  • Support for many trailer and cargo types
Scargos case preview

Client reviews

A few of the teams we have built data and product platforms for, in their own words.

Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Co-Founder

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Co-Founder, SCARGOS

"PixelPlex took time to discover the right implementation and helped find the best solution. We were very happy with the design and functionality of the final product. They worked hand-in-hand with us to make sure the integrity of the project is upheld. Collaboration was seamless, and they paid attention to every detail. The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Rivera, CMO

Andrew Rivera

CMO, LaneAxis

"Dedication to excellence, dedication to customer service, and a dedication to the project itself. This partnership would not have flourished without their team's genuine dedication to the project. In a matter of months, PixelPlex helped us design, refine, and optimize the integration of blockchain and tokenomics into our core system."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

Eric Vogel

Co-Founder, Circularr

"Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail."

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for agriculture software development

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Real R&D for your domain

When a problem has no ready-made answer, our research and development team prototypes and proves it first. That is what agriculture custom software development should be: engineering the tool you need, not bending a template until it almost fits.

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A track record worth trusting

Farm software lives or dies on sensors, data, and uptime in rough conditions, and that is exactly what we have shipped for 17+ years across 450+ projects. As an agriculture software development company, we bring real IoT and data engineering to the table, not a rebadged office tool.

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Data that becomes decisions

Anyone can draw a dashboard; we build the models and pipelines that tell you what to do about the number on it. Our team turns years of messy field data into forecasts, alerts, and recommendations your agronomists actually act on.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch A-frame Development United States 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

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Key benefits of expert agriculture software development

1.

One source of truth

Field data, machinery logs, and finance finally line up in one place instead of three conflicting spreadsheets. Good software development for agriculture should pay for itself in a season, not a decade.

2.

Your team starts pointing at trusted numbers

Clear analytics — and, where it fits, SaaS development – turn raw readings into calls you can defend. Everyone in your operation stops guessing and starts pointing at numbers.

3.

Tools people use

We design for the person in the field first, so adoption is not a fight. A tool nobody opens is worse than no tool at all.

4.

Launch across devices at once

With cross-platform app development we keep features and fixes in sync, so a small team is not stuck maintaining three separate apps. Your crew reaches the same product on any device.

5.

Prove it before you fund it

We start with an MVP development that puts a real tool in front of your team before you commit to the full build. It is the cheapest place to learn what actually works on your farm.

6.

Reporting your board will read

Board-ready views come straight out of the same data, with no manual re-keying. One dataset, every audience.

Agriculture software development cost

Starting at

$25,000

Where you land depends on how many platforms you target, how deep the analytics and IoT go, and how much of the platform we build from scratch.

What's included:

  • Workflow and UX design
  • Core web and mobile build
  • Sensor and system integration
  • QA and a launch-ready release

Whether it is a single field app or a full multi-site platform, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.

How we build your agriculture software

We run every agriculture software development project through the same proven path, from a first field walk to software that keeps improving after harvest.

Discovery and field audit

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Workflow and interface design

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Build

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Integration and QA

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Launch

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Grow and iterate

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Discovery and field audit

We learn your operation, your data, and your goals, mapping them all through a focused discovery before design starts.

Deliverables

  • Goals and operational priorities
  • Data and systems audit
  • Project roadmap

Workflow and interface design

We design the flows and screens around how your team actually works, with UI/UX design that makes the data easy to read.

Deliverables

  • Wireframes and workflow maps
  • Visual interface design
  • Clickable prototype

Build

We develop the platform in short, reviewable sprints you can test as they land, with dedicated Android app development so the field app feels native in the cab.

Deliverables

  • Working product increments
  • Core backend and admin
  • Automated tests

Integration and QA

We wire in sensors, machinery, and existing systems, then test hard across devices and load.

Deliverables

  • Connected sensors and systems
  • Device and load testing
  • Performance checks

Launch

We deploy, train your people, and monitor closely so go-live day stays calm.

Deliverables

  • Production release
  • Team onboarding
  • Go-live support

Grow and iterate

After launch we tune models, add features, and act on your field data across the season.

Deliverables

  • Feature updates
  • Data-driven tuning
  • Ongoing support

Our signature domains

Farm software leans on deeper technology underneath, and the strongest builds draw on it. Here are four domains we bring in when an agriculture project needs more than a clean front end.

Blockchain

When your operation needs verified provenance, micropayments, or a tamper-proof record of what moved and when, over a decade of blockchain work backs it up.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When crop batches, carbon credits, or shares in a harvest should become tradable digital assets, we build the economy around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Every connected farm is a stream of signals about what your land and market are doing, and we turn it into dashboards and insight your team can act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From yield forecasting to disease detection and smart tagging, ML is what makes a farm platform feel like it understands your fields.
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Machine learning domain background

How an agriculture software project starts with us

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us about your operation and your fields. You will hear back within a day.
STEP 2

A call to get specific

  • We talk through your data, your platforms, and how your team works.
STEP 3

A plan with a price

  • We map the build and come back with a clear, costed proposal.
STEP 4

Build, launch, keep growing

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on as your operation grows.

FAQ

What is agriculture software development?

It is building tools around how a farm or agribusiness actually runs, covering field data capture, analytics, mobile access, and the platform your team works from.

We already use some tools. Can you connect them instead of replacing everything?

Yes, and that is often the smarter first step. We regularly integrate existing sensors and accounting software rather than forcing a rip-and-replace.

How do you handle poor connectivity in the field?

We design offline-first, so data is captured locally and syncs the moment a signal returns. Nobody loses a morning of records because a corner of the farm has no bars.

Can the software actually predict yields or problems?

Where you have enough history, yes, through our predictive analytics work that projects yields and flags risk windows. We are also upfront when the data is not yet there for a reliable model.

Can it spot crop disease from images?

That is one of the most requested features, and our computer vision team builds detection tuned to your specific crops. Early flags give you time to act before a problem spreads.

Will this work for a large cooperative with many sites?

It will, and larger operations tend to benefit most. When data volume is the real challenge, our big data consulting keeps the platform fast as sites and sensors multiply.

What do you do with all the data we collect?

We turn it into clear reporting and models through our data science practice, so years of records finally earn their keep. You own the data and everything built on it.

How do you make sure it holds up in the real world?

We build natively where it counts, with proper iOS app development and hard testing across devices and real field conditions. A tool that fails at harvest is worse than no tool at all.

Read our blog

A few reads from our team on building products people keep coming back to.

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Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing