Our agriculture software development connects soil sensors, machinery logs, and market inputs into one clear view your team acts on. One group handles the platform, the field experience, and everything after go-live.
Most software assumes a clean office, steady Wi-Fi, and someone with both hands free. On a working farm none of that holds, so tools built that way get abandoned by lunch on day one.
Yield notes in a binder, costs in one spreadsheet, and machinery logs in another mean no one ever sees the whole picture. Making the data genuinely useful usually calls for a real digital transformation of how the operation records and shares information.
Cheap or badly integrated hardware drifts, drops out, and quietly reports numbers that are just wrong. Once a crew stops believing the readings, the whole system might as well not be there.
When the data never turns into a clear view, decisions still come down to gut feel at the worst possible moment. A proper reporting layer, backed by business intelligence, is what turns scattered records into calls you can defend.
A tool that needs full signal is useless in the back forty, where the actual work happens. If it cannot capture offline and sync later, it will fail exactly when your team needs it.
Software scoped for one field or one season buckles when you add sites, sensors, or a second crop. What looked cheap up front turns into a full rebuild a year later.
This is custom software development for the agriculture industry, so the same field-first thinking runs from the sensors right through to our web development, keeping your office view and your field tools one connected product.
We design software from the ground up around your crop cycles, compliance needs, and equipment, not around a vendor's template. That is what makes a tool your crew will genuinely use instead of quietly abandon.
Field crews need answers in hand, offline, in bright sun, with gloves on. We build apps that log activity, sync when signal returns, and keep the field connected to the people making calls.
We connect soil probes, weather stations, tank sensors, and machinery telematics into a single reliable stream. Our team has shipped production IoT that handles real hardware quirks, so readings stay accurate instead of drifting into noise.
Raw numbers do not change a season, but clear patterns do. We turn yield, input, and cost data into dashboards that show what works, what bleeds money, and where the next point of margin hides.
We apply machine learning where it earns its place, flagging disease early, forecasting demand, or scoring which fields need attention first. The models learn from your data and your conditions, not a stock dataset from another continent.
For cooperatives and distributors running many sites, we build platforms that pull every location into one login. Role-based access keeps agronomists, drivers, and finance each looking at exactly what they need.
These are agriculture software development solutions our team is equipped to design and ship.
Plan, log, and review every field, crew, and input from one dashboard that finally retires the binders and scattered spreadsheets.
Live sensor and weather data drive irrigation, spraying, and fertilization, with an alert the moment a field goes off track.
Tags and wearables keep location, health, and movement in view for every animal, flagging illness or a breached fence early.
Field photos and drone imagery are scored for disease, weeds, and stress, so trouble is caught before it spreads across a field.
Every batch carries a verifiable record from harvest to buyer, ready for any retailer or regulator that asks for provenance.
Historical and live data project yields and risk windows, turning labor, storage, and sales into calm, early planning.
These are the IoT, sensor, and data builds that map most directly onto what a modern farm faces.
WaterWORX replaced dangerous manual tank measurement with connected radar and BLE sensors feeding a live operations dashboard. For any operation that lives on moving and measuring a resource accurately, it is a direct blueprint.
CTRL collects and visualizes data from a mix of connected devices for real-time monitoring and control. The same architecture underpins a farm sensor network spread across barns, fields, and storage.
Built for Intel, this app captures sensor motion data and prepares it for machine-learning analysis. It is exactly the capture, clean, and analyze pipeline that crop and soil data collection depends on.
Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers with live cargo tracking across the supply chain. For getting produce from field to market on time and on record, the logistics core translates cleanly.
A few of the teams we have built data and product platforms for, in their own words.
CEO & Co-Founder, SCARGOS
"PixelPlex took time to discover the right implementation and helped find the best solution. We were very happy with the design and functionality of the final product. They worked hand-in-hand with us to make sure the integrity of the project is upheld. Collaboration was seamless, and they paid attention to every detail. The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project."
CMO, LaneAxis
"Dedication to excellence, dedication to customer service, and a dedication to the project itself. This partnership would not have flourished without their team's genuine dedication to the project. In a matter of months, PixelPlex helped us design, refine, and optimize the integration of blockchain and tokenomics into our core system."
Co-Founder, Circularr
"Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail."
When a problem has no ready-made answer, our research and development team prototypes and proves it first. That is what agriculture custom software development should be: engineering the tool you need, not bending a template until it almost fits.
Farm software lives or dies on sensors, data, and uptime in rough conditions, and that is exactly what we have shipped for 17+ years across 450+ projects. As an agriculture software development company, we bring real IoT and data engineering to the table, not a rebadged office tool.
Anyone can draw a dashboard; we build the models and pipelines that tell you what to do about the number on it. Our team turns years of messy field data into forecasts, alerts, and recommendations your agronomists actually act on.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch A-frame Development United States 2026
Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026
Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026
Field data, machinery logs, and finance finally line up in one place instead of three conflicting spreadsheets. Good software development for agriculture should pay for itself in a season, not a decade.
Clear analytics — and, where it fits, SaaS development – turn raw readings into calls you can defend. Everyone in your operation stops guessing and starts pointing at numbers.
We design for the person in the field first, so adoption is not a fight. A tool nobody opens is worse than no tool at all.
With cross-platform app development we keep features and fixes in sync, so a small team is not stuck maintaining three separate apps. Your crew reaches the same product on any device.
We start with an MVP development that puts a real tool in front of your team before you commit to the full build. It is the cheapest place to learn what actually works on your farm.
Board-ready views come straight out of the same data, with no manual re-keying. One dataset, every audience.
Starting at
$25,000
Where you land depends on how many platforms you target, how deep the analytics and IoT go, and how much of the platform we build from scratch.
What's included:
Whether it is a single field app or a full multi-site platform, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
We run every agriculture software development project through the same proven path, from a first field walk to software that keeps improving after harvest.
We learn your operation, your data, and your goals, mapping them all through a focused discovery before design starts.
Deliverables
We design the flows and screens around how your team actually works, with UI/UX design that makes the data easy to read.
Deliverables
We develop the platform in short, reviewable sprints you can test as they land, with dedicated Android app development so the field app feels native in the cab.
Deliverables
We wire in sensors, machinery, and existing systems, then test hard across devices and load.
Deliverables
We deploy, train your people, and monitor closely so go-live day stays calm.
Deliverables
After launch we tune models, add features, and act on your field data across the season.
Deliverables
Farm software leans on deeper technology underneath, and the strongest builds draw on it. Here are four domains we bring in when an agriculture project needs more than a clean front end.
A few reads from our team on building products people keep coming back to.
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