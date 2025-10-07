Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. These are the networks we deploy on most often in supply chain work.

Hyperledger Fabric development Permissioned membership, private channels, and confidential workflows make Fabric the usual default for enterprise networks. Our MECA project runs on it, with role-based access across regulators and facility staff. Hyperledger Fabric development

Canton Network development Canton keeps transaction data visible only to the parties involved while staying interoperable across applications. It suits business networks where privacy and cross-organization coordination are both hard requirements. Canton Network development

DAML development DAML models rights and obligations directly, so multi-party workflows carry explicit ownership and disclosure rules. That fits procurement and custody processes where who may see what is contested. DAML development

Ethereum development Public verification, tokenized assets, and ERC-standard records sit naturally on Ethereum. Cost and throughput are the trade-offs, which is why we often pair it with a Layer 2. Ethereum development

Polygon development Polygon carries consumer-facing verification and certificate issuance at a fraction of mainnet cost. It earns its place when scan volume is high and every check would otherwise be a mainnet transaction. Polygon development

Avalanche development Subnets let a consortium run its own network with configurable permissions, performance, and governance. Choose it when the group wants public-chain tooling without sharing a public chain. Avalanche development

Hedera Hashgraph development Predictable fees and fast finality make Hedera workable for high-frequency event logging. Scanner and sensor data can be written continuously without an unpredictable cost line. Hedera Hashgraph development

Solana development High throughput and low per-transaction cost suit tracking systems that record millions of events. Consumer verification flows also benefit from confirmation times measured in seconds. Solana development

Polkadot development Separate consortium networks that must exchange proofs can be connected as parachains. This matters when a manufacturer, a logistics group, and a regulator each run their own chain. Polkadot development

Substrate development When no existing chain matches the governance or privacy rules, Substrate builds one to spec. Consensus, permissions, and fee logic are all set by the consortium. Substrate development

Stellar development Cross-border settlement between shippers, carriers, and suppliers is Stellar's strongest case. Low-cost transfers and built-in asset issuance support trade finance and multi-currency payouts. Stellar development