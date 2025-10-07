Blockchain supply chain development services preview

Blockchain Supply Chain Development Services

Shared records that independent supply chain partners can verify

PixelPlex builds systems that provide suppliers, manufacturers, carriers, and retailers with a single verifiable record of custody. Engagements cover discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, testing, launch, and support.

  • Home
  • Blockchain Supply Chain Development Services

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Every partner keeps its own version of events

A supplier's ship date, a carrier's pickup scan, and a warehouse receipt rarely agree, so someone reconciles them by email. Most blockchain development for supply chain projects begin with that shared record.

Number 2

Origin claims that take days to confirm

An auditor or buyer asks where a batch came from, and the answer sits in three inboxes and a PDF. Certificates get copied faster than they get checked.

Number 3

Handoffs that still run on paper

Delivery notes are signed, photographed, re-keyed into two systems, and filed. Each step adds a place where quantities drift, and nobody notices until month-end reconciliation.

Number 4

Approvals and payments waiting on manual checks

Invoices sit until someone confirms that goods arrived, that quality passed, and that the purchase order matches. The delay is rarely a finance problem, it becomes a verification problem.

Number 5

Operational systems that never learned to talk

ERP holds the order, WMS holds the pallet, TMS holds the trip, and an IoT sensor holds the temperature. Building a shared record means mapping those sources first, including which one wins a conflict.

Number 6

Verification without exposing commercial terms

Two suppliers competing for the same contract will not accept a system where each can read the other's pricing. Permissioned access and off-chain storage decide whether participants join at all.

Blockchain supply chain services we provide

Our blockchain supply chain development services are scoped against the participants, data volumes, and systems you already run, drawing on the blockchain engineering practice behind our enterprise ledger work.

Blockchain supply chain development services preview

End-to-end supply chain and logistics software

Not every requirement belongs on a ledger. Our blockchain development for supply chain work ships alongside supply chain & logistics software development, covering transportation management, dispatch, inventory visibility, document flows, and reporting.

Blockchain strategy and feasibility assessment

Blockchain consulting starts with the use case: who the participants are, what each must verify, and whether a ledger beats a shared database. You get an architecture recommendation, a risk view, and a delivery roadmap.

Custom blockchain supply chain platforms

Our blockchain supply chain application development covers web platforms, admin tools, and mobile interfaces for field scanning. Through blockchain development services, we build the product record, the chain-of-custody workflow, and the role-based access each participant sees.

Private and consortium blockchain networks

Private blockchain development suits networks where membership is validated, and workflows stay confidential. We define participation rules, access roles, and node topology, using Hyperledger-compatible architectures where the deployment supports them.

Smart contract workflow automation

Smart contract development encodes procurement conditions, milestone approvals, shipment events, digital certification, and payment release, with exception paths for cases that fall outside the expected flow.

Blockchain integration with existing infrastructure

Blockchain integration connects the ledger to ERP, WMS, TMS, CRM, SAP modules, IoT devices, NFC or QR identifiers, and the analytics tools your team already reads.

Supply chain solutions we build

Six product types cover most of what supply chain buyers arrive with. The services above describe how we work; these describe what gets delivered.

Provenance and product traceability platforms

Every stage of a product's life gets a record: sourcing, processing, custody transfer, and delivery. Origin data is pulled from the systems that already hold it, through software integration.

Supply chain payment platforms

Settlement follows a verified event instead of an emailed approval: delivery confirmed, quality passed, milestone closed. Where tokens or stablecoins are involved, crypto payment solutions supply the rails.

Authentication and anti-counterfeit tools

Each unit carries an identifier: an NFC tag, a QR code, or a serialized record. Scans at every handoff make counterfeit distribution easier to detect, and IoT development covers the device layer behind them.

Digital identity and certification platforms

Supplier credentials, licenses, compliance documents, and product certificates sit in one permissioned record. DocFlow handles the document side, with optional zero-knowledge proofs where contents must stay private.

Inventory and asset tracking solutions

Warehouses, carriers, and retailers write to one shared data layer, with visibility as close to real time as the connected systems allow. Movement history then feeds predictive analytics for stock and demand planning.

Supply chain automation platforms

Procurement approvals, dispatch handoffs, and distribution checkpoints run on rules instead of inboxes. Steps that never touch the ledger are handled through robotic process automation, which is usually the cheaper answer.

Case studies

The four engagements below include a proof of concept, a regulated custody system, a consumer recycling network, and a consulting phase. Each one shows a different answer to the same architecture questions.

Anti-counterfeit tracking from production line to point of sale

Blockverify is a supply chain proof of concept for identifying counterfeit goods. Each item carries an NFC tag that field workers scan at every handoff, while managers review origin and transfer history in a web platform.

  • Web platform for product tracking data
  • Mobile app with an NFC tag scanner
  • Manufacturer, origin, and license records
  • Product lifecycle and transfer history
  • Public or private storage options
Anti-counterfeit tracking from production line to point of sale case preview

Custody and disposal tracking for regulated materials

    Blockchain
  • Hyperledger Fabric
  • Web portal
  • Mobile app
  • ERP integration

MECA tracks radioactive and hazardous materials across transport, storage, custody, and disposal. Regulators and facility staff work in the same system through role-based access, with records tied to the ERP and SAP modules already in place.

  • Hyperledger Fabric network architecture
  • Administrator web portal for policy enforcement
  • Mobile app for facility personnel
  • ERP and SAP module integration
  • Equipment, container, and inventory management
Custody and disposal tracking for regulated materials case preview

Recycling network for consumers, recyclers, and manufacturers

Circularr is a Ripple-powered recycling network built around reverse vending machines. Consumers deposit plastic and receive token rewards in a cross-platform wallet, while an admin panel and track-and-trace app follow the material onward.

  • Reverse vending machine software integration
  • Admin panel for ecosystem operations
  • Cross-platform mobile wallet
  • Track-and-trace application
  • Architecture designed to extend beyond plastic
Recycling network for consumers, recyclers, and manufacturers case preview

Consulting for a direct shipper-to-carrier freight network

Our consultants assessed blockchain feasibility for LaneAxis and ran the discovery phase. The engagement produced architecture and token recommendations rather than a finished platform, covering value capture, payments, and monitoring.

  • Feasibility analysis and discovery phase
  • Utility token and stablecoin evaluation
  • Value tokenization and incentive mapping
  • Contract and carrier management automation
  • Blockchain monitoring, wallet, and payment recommendations
Consulting for a direct shipper-to-carrier freight network case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

experience icon

Almost 2 decades of custom products

As a blockchain supply chain development company, we keep discovery, ledger architecture, product engineering, integration, QA, and support in the same group, so the engineer who mapped your custody workflow is still reachable when a question appears later in the process.

data exchange icon

Blockchain that connects to the systems around it

A ledger is only useful when ERP, WMS, TMS, mobile apps, IoT devices, and analytics tools feed it and read from it. We have built those connections, including SAP modules and QR or NFC identifiers.

research icon

Decisions explained in operational terms

Whether records belong on-chain or off-chain, and whether a permissioned network is worth its overhead, are business questions before they are technical ones. Through our R&D services, we back your ideas with deep research and tangible proofs of concept before full-scale implementation.

17+

Years of software development experience

3Unicorn icon

Unicorns among our clients

10M+

Users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

Smart contract executions completed

450+

Projects delivered

50M

Happy users for our clients

  • Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

  • Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Warsaw 2026

    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Warsaw 2026

Key benefits

1.

Provenance and custody you can prove

Each handoff is recorded with its time, actor, and reference, so origin questions get answered from the record instead of a search through email. Accuracy still depends on what operators, sensors, and scanners submit.

2.

Less time spent reconciling versions

One shared event history removes the back-and-forth where three partners compare spreadsheets to agree on what shipped. Most blockchain development for supply chain work pays back here first, in disputes that never open and closes that finish sooner.

3.

Approvals that fire when conditions are met

A verified delivery event releases payment. A passed inspection issues a certificate. Rules run where the conditions are checkable, and exceptions route to a person.

4.

Audits and recalls that start with a query

Tracing every unit that touched a suspect batch becomes a query rather than a week of phone calls. Auditors can be given read access to the history that concerns them, without waiting for a report to be assembled.

5.

Shared verification without shared exposure

Participants see what their role allows. Prices, contract terms, and customer lists can stay off-chain while hashes, approvals, and event proofs are recorded on-chain. Existing systems keep their place, because a network no ERP can reach gets abandoned quietly.

Blockchain supply chain development costs

Starting at

$15,000

Cost tracks the number of participants and integrations more than screen count, which is why a short discovery call produces a usable number.

What's included:

  • Use-case discovery and solution architecture
  • Blockchain network foundation
  • Core smart contracts and application interfaces
  • Priority integrations, testing, and deployment support

Final cost depends on participants, access roles, smart contracts, integrations, data sources, applications, security requirements, and deployment model. Those are priced after we review your environment.

Our development process

We run blockchain development for supply chain projects through six stages. Integration scope and participant agreement cause most overruns, so both surface early.

1. Discovery and blockchain-fit assessment

arrow

2. Workflow and data mapping

arrow

3. Network architecture and permission design

arrow

4. Smart contract and integration engineering

arrow

5. App development, QA, and security testing

arrow

6. Deployment, monitoring, and optimization

arrow

Discovery and blockchain-fit assessment

We start with the parties who will use the record: suppliers, operators, auditors, and customers. Whether a database, a permissioned ledger, or a hybrid fits is decided here.

Deliverables

  • Participant and use-case map
  • Blockchain-fit assessment
  • Architecture options with trade-offs
  • Prioritized roadmap

Workflow and data mapping

Every event that matters gets documented: who records it, what proves it, and which system holds the original. On-chain and off-chain boundaries are drawn at this point.

Deliverables

  • Event and workflow model
  • Data ownership matrix
  • On-chain and off-chain data model
  • Integration inventory

Network architecture and permission design

Network type, node topology, and consensus follow from participant structure, privacy needs, and transaction volume. Permissions are designed per role, so each organization sees the records it is entitled to.

Deliverables

  • Network and node architecture
  • Role and permission model
  • Key management approach
  • Deployment topology

Smart contract and integration engineering

Contract logic is written against the conditions defined in the mapping, then tested against real records. Each connection to ERP, WMS, TMS, or IoT gets its own specification.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract implementation
  • Integration adapters and APIs
  • Contract test coverage
  • Exception-handling rules

App development, QA, and security testing

Web and mobile interfaces are built in reviewable increments while QA runs alongside. Contract review, permission testing, and load checks against expected transaction volume finish before a launch date is set.

Deliverables

  • Web and mobile applications
  • Admin and participant interfaces
  • QA and security test reports
  • Performance results under load

Deployment, monitoring, and optimization

Going live covers node deployment, participant onboarding, and a rollback path. Afterward, we monitor transactions and integrations, correct what the data exposes, and hand your team the documentation to run it.

Deliverables

  • Deployment and onboarding plan
  • Transaction and node monitoring
  • Technical and operational documentation
  • Administrator and participant training

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. These are the networks we deploy on most often in supply chain work.

Hyperledger Fabric

Hyperledger Fabric development

Permissioned membership, private channels, and confidential workflows make Fabric the usual default for enterprise networks. Our MECA project runs on it, with role-based access across regulators and facility staff.

Hyperledger Fabric development
Canton Network

Canton Network development

Canton keeps transaction data visible only to the parties involved while staying interoperable across applications. It suits business networks where privacy and cross-organization coordination are both hard requirements.

Canton Network development
DAML

DAML development

DAML models rights and obligations directly, so multi-party workflows carry explicit ownership and disclosure rules. That fits procurement and custody processes where who may see what is contested.

DAML development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

Public verification, tokenized assets, and ERC-standard records sit naturally on Ethereum. Cost and throughput are the trade-offs, which is why we often pair it with a Layer 2.

Ethereum development
Polygon

Polygon development

Polygon carries consumer-facing verification and certificate issuance at a fraction of mainnet cost. It earns its place when scan volume is high and every check would otherwise be a mainnet transaction.

Polygon development
Avalanche

Avalanche development

Subnets let a consortium run its own network with configurable permissions, performance, and governance. Choose it when the group wants public-chain tooling without sharing a public chain.

Avalanche development
Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph development

Predictable fees and fast finality make Hedera workable for high-frequency event logging. Scanner and sensor data can be written continuously without an unpredictable cost line.

Hedera Hashgraph development
Solana

Solana development

High throughput and low per-transaction cost suit tracking systems that record millions of events. Consumer verification flows also benefit from confirmation times measured in seconds.

Solana development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

Separate consortium networks that must exchange proofs can be connected as parachains. This matters when a manufacturer, a logistics group, and a regulator each run their own chain.

Polkadot development
Substrate

Substrate development

When no existing chain matches the governance or privacy rules, Substrate builds one to spec. Consensus, permissions, and fee logic are all set by the consortium.

Substrate development
Stellar

Stellar development

Cross-border settlement between shippers, carriers, and suppliers is Stellar's strongest case. Low-cost transfers and built-in asset issuance support trade finance and multi-currency payouts.

Stellar development
Algorand

Algorand development

Instant finality removes the wait between recording an event and treating it as settled. Algorand also handles certificate and carbon-credit issuance where volumes are steady.

Algorand development

Our signature domains

Our engineering group works in several specialized areas beyond supply chain projects. Some connect directly to logistics platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.

Blockchain

We engineer shared ledgers and the applications on top of them, so multi-party workflows, provenance records, and rule-based automation hold up under real transaction volume.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Where a commodity, certificate, or recycled unit needs a digital representation, we build the wallets and infrastructure to trade it.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Logistics, supplier, inventory, device, and transaction data rarely arrive in one shape. We design the pipeline underneath, then the reporting and analysis operations teams actually use it.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We build and deploy models for demand forecasting, anomaly detection in shipment data, route optimization, and predictive maintenance. Computer vision handles quality control and label reading where a camera is already on the line.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does blockchain supply chain development cover?

Full engagements cover use-case validation, participant and data mapping, network and permission design, smart contracts, web and mobile applications, integrations, QA and software testing, deployment, and support. Smaller projects take a subset.

When does a supply-chain system need blockchain instead of a conventional database?

When several independent organizations must agree on one event history and none of them should control it. If one company owns the data and partners simply read it, a database with good APIs is usually cheaper and faster. We test that question during discovery.

Can the platform integrate with our ERP, WMS, TMS, SAP modules, and IoT devices?

Yes, and integration mapping happens during discovery. We confirm which APIs each system exposes, how often synchronization runs, and what happens when a dependency is unavailable. Device and scanner input still needs validation rules, because a ledger records what it is given rather than what is true. Our blockchain development for supply chain projects includes testing those connections against real records.

Should we use a public, private, consortium, or hybrid blockchain?

It depends on who participates, what must stay private, and how many transactions the network carries. Permissioned and consortium networks suit validated membership and confidential terms. Public networks help when open verification matters more than privacy. Hybrid designs keep sensitive records off-chain and anchor proofs on a public chain.

How are sensitive business data and participant permissions handled?

Access is permissioned by role, so a carrier sees shipment events without seeing another supplier's pricing. Commercially sensitive records can stay in your own systems while hashes, approvals, and event proofs go on-chain. Encryption, key management, and access control are designed at the architecture stage. Specific regulatory obligations get identified during discovery and confirmed with your legal team.

Who owns the code, smart contracts, data model, and application after launch?

Clients normally retain rights to code, smart contracts, data models, and designs delivered under the project agreement, with NDAs covering the engagement. Repository access, deployment credentials, and documentation are transferred at handover, so nothing depends on continued work with us. Exact terms, including third-party components and any shared network governance, are set in the contract.

Read our blog

Our engineers and analysts publish on the technologies behind traceability and multi-party logistics systems. A few pieces worth reading if you are evaluating a project of this kind:

More articles

Our comprehensive suite of blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain