PixelPlex builds systems that provide suppliers, manufacturers, carriers, and retailers with a single verifiable record of custody. Engagements cover discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, testing, launch, and support.
A supplier's ship date, a carrier's pickup scan, and a warehouse receipt rarely agree, so someone reconciles them by email. Most blockchain development for supply chain projects begin with that shared record.
An auditor or buyer asks where a batch came from, and the answer sits in three inboxes and a PDF. Certificates get copied faster than they get checked.
Delivery notes are signed, photographed, re-keyed into two systems, and filed. Each step adds a place where quantities drift, and nobody notices until month-end reconciliation.
Invoices sit until someone confirms that goods arrived, that quality passed, and that the purchase order matches. The delay is rarely a finance problem, it becomes a verification problem.
ERP holds the order, WMS holds the pallet, TMS holds the trip, and an IoT sensor holds the temperature. Building a shared record means mapping those sources first, including which one wins a conflict.
Two suppliers competing for the same contract will not accept a system where each can read the other's pricing. Permissioned access and off-chain storage decide whether participants join at all.
Our blockchain supply chain development services are scoped against the participants, data volumes, and systems you already run, drawing on the blockchain engineering practice behind our enterprise ledger work.
Not every requirement belongs on a ledger. Our blockchain development for supply chain work ships alongside supply chain & logistics software development, covering transportation management, dispatch, inventory visibility, document flows, and reporting.
Blockchain consulting starts with the use case: who the participants are, what each must verify, and whether a ledger beats a shared database. You get an architecture recommendation, a risk view, and a delivery roadmap.
Our blockchain supply chain application development covers web platforms, admin tools, and mobile interfaces for field scanning. Through blockchain development services, we build the product record, the chain-of-custody workflow, and the role-based access each participant sees.
Private blockchain development suits networks where membership is validated, and workflows stay confidential. We define participation rules, access roles, and node topology, using Hyperledger-compatible architectures where the deployment supports them.
Smart contract development encodes procurement conditions, milestone approvals, shipment events, digital certification, and payment release, with exception paths for cases that fall outside the expected flow.
Blockchain integration connects the ledger to ERP, WMS, TMS, CRM, SAP modules, IoT devices, NFC or QR identifiers, and the analytics tools your team already reads.
Six product types cover most of what supply chain buyers arrive with. The services above describe how we work; these describe what gets delivered.
Every stage of a product's life gets a record: sourcing, processing, custody transfer, and delivery. Origin data is pulled from the systems that already hold it, through software integration.
Settlement follows a verified event instead of an emailed approval: delivery confirmed, quality passed, milestone closed. Where tokens or stablecoins are involved, crypto payment solutions supply the rails.
Each unit carries an identifier: an NFC tag, a QR code, or a serialized record. Scans at every handoff make counterfeit distribution easier to detect, and IoT development covers the device layer behind them.
Supplier credentials, licenses, compliance documents, and product certificates sit in one permissioned record. DocFlow handles the document side, with optional zero-knowledge proofs where contents must stay private.
Warehouses, carriers, and retailers write to one shared data layer, with visibility as close to real time as the connected systems allow. Movement history then feeds predictive analytics for stock and demand planning.
Procurement approvals, dispatch handoffs, and distribution checkpoints run on rules instead of inboxes. Steps that never touch the ledger are handled through robotic process automation, which is usually the cheaper answer.
The four engagements below include a proof of concept, a regulated custody system, a consumer recycling network, and a consulting phase. Each one shows a different answer to the same architecture questions.
Blockverify is a supply chain proof of concept for identifying counterfeit goods. Each item carries an NFC tag that field workers scan at every handoff, while managers review origin and transfer history in a web platform.
MECA tracks radioactive and hazardous materials across transport, storage, custody, and disposal. Regulators and facility staff work in the same system through role-based access, with records tied to the ERP and SAP modules already in place.
Circularr is a Ripple-powered recycling network built around reverse vending machines. Consumers deposit plastic and receive token rewards in a cross-platform wallet, while an admin panel and track-and-trace app follow the material onward.
Our consultants assessed blockchain feasibility for LaneAxis and ran the discovery phase. The engagement produced architecture and token recommendations rather than a finished platform, covering value capture, payments, and monitoring.
As a blockchain supply chain development company, we keep discovery, ledger architecture, product engineering, integration, QA, and support in the same group, so the engineer who mapped your custody workflow is still reachable when a question appears later in the process.
A ledger is only useful when ERP, WMS, TMS, mobile apps, IoT devices, and analytics tools feed it and read from it. We have built those connections, including SAP modules and QR or NFC identifiers.
Whether records belong on-chain or off-chain, and whether a permissioned network is worth its overhead, are business questions before they are technical ones. Through our R&D services, we back your ideas with deep research and tangible proofs of concept before full-scale implementation.
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Each handoff is recorded with its time, actor, and reference, so origin questions get answered from the record instead of a search through email. Accuracy still depends on what operators, sensors, and scanners submit.
One shared event history removes the back-and-forth where three partners compare spreadsheets to agree on what shipped. Most blockchain development for supply chain work pays back here first, in disputes that never open and closes that finish sooner.
A verified delivery event releases payment. A passed inspection issues a certificate. Rules run where the conditions are checkable, and exceptions route to a person.
Tracing every unit that touched a suspect batch becomes a query rather than a week of phone calls. Auditors can be given read access to the history that concerns them, without waiting for a report to be assembled.
Participants see what their role allows. Prices, contract terms, and customer lists can stay off-chain while hashes, approvals, and event proofs are recorded on-chain. Existing systems keep their place, because a network no ERP can reach gets abandoned quietly.
Starting at
$15,000
Cost tracks the number of participants and integrations more than screen count, which is why a short discovery call produces a usable number.
What's included:
Final cost depends on participants, access roles, smart contracts, integrations, data sources, applications, security requirements, and deployment model. Those are priced after we review your environment.
We run blockchain development for supply chain projects through six stages. Integration scope and participant agreement cause most overruns, so both surface early.
We start with the parties who will use the record: suppliers, operators, auditors, and customers. Whether a database, a permissioned ledger, or a hybrid fits is decided here.
Deliverables
Every event that matters gets documented: who records it, what proves it, and which system holds the original. On-chain and off-chain boundaries are drawn at this point.
Deliverables
Network type, node topology, and consensus follow from participant structure, privacy needs, and transaction volume. Permissions are designed per role, so each organization sees the records it is entitled to.
Deliverables
Contract logic is written against the conditions defined in the mapping, then tested against real records. Each connection to ERP, WMS, TMS, or IoT gets its own specification.
Deliverables
Web and mobile interfaces are built in reviewable increments while QA runs alongside. Contract review, permission testing, and load checks against expected transaction volume finish before a launch date is set.
Deliverables
Going live covers node deployment, participant onboarding, and a rollback path. Afterward, we monitor transactions and integrations, correct what the data exposes, and hand your team the documentation to run it.
Deliverables
Protocol choice follows the privacy, throughput, and participation requirements set during architecture design. These are the networks we deploy on most often in supply chain work.
Permissioned membership, private channels, and confidential workflows make Fabric the usual default for enterprise networks. Our MECA project runs on it, with role-based access across regulators and facility staff.
Canton keeps transaction data visible only to the parties involved while staying interoperable across applications. It suits business networks where privacy and cross-organization coordination are both hard requirements.
DAML models rights and obligations directly, so multi-party workflows carry explicit ownership and disclosure rules. That fits procurement and custody processes where who may see what is contested.
Public verification, tokenized assets, and ERC-standard records sit naturally on Ethereum. Cost and throughput are the trade-offs, which is why we often pair it with a Layer 2.
Polygon carries consumer-facing verification and certificate issuance at a fraction of mainnet cost. It earns its place when scan volume is high and every check would otherwise be a mainnet transaction.
Subnets let a consortium run its own network with configurable permissions, performance, and governance. Choose it when the group wants public-chain tooling without sharing a public chain.
Predictable fees and fast finality make Hedera workable for high-frequency event logging. Scanner and sensor data can be written continuously without an unpredictable cost line.
High throughput and low per-transaction cost suit tracking systems that record millions of events. Consumer verification flows also benefit from confirmation times measured in seconds.
Separate consortium networks that must exchange proofs can be connected as parachains. This matters when a manufacturer, a logistics group, and a regulator each run their own chain.
When no existing chain matches the governance or privacy rules, Substrate builds one to spec. Consensus, permissions, and fee logic are all set by the consortium.
Cross-border settlement between shippers, carriers, and suppliers is Stellar's strongest case. Low-cost transfers and built-in asset issuance support trade finance and multi-currency payouts.
Instant finality removes the wait between recording an event and treating it as settled. Algorand also handles certificate and carbon-credit issuance where volumes are steady.
Our engineering group works in several specialized areas beyond supply chain projects. Some connect directly to logistics platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.
Our engineers and analysts publish on the technologies behind traceability and multi-party logistics systems. A few pieces worth reading if you are evaluating a project of this kind:
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
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