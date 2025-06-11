Our TypeScript development builds web apps, APIs, and full-stack products on one clean, typed codebase that catches bugs before your users ever do. One team owns the frontend, the backend, and everything after launch.
When the API and the app describe the same data twice, they drift apart, and one small change breaks the other side without a warning. Shared types and clean software integration keep both ends honest.
Loose, half-hearted types that rubber-stamp everything give you all the ceremony of TypeScript and none of the safety. Types are only worth having when they genuinely describe your data.
Half the ecosystem ships its own typings and half does not, and a couple of untyped libraries can quietly poke holes in your whole safety net. Picking and wrapping dependencies carefully is part of doing TypeScript right.
TypeScript makes a large codebase manageable, but only with real structure underneath it. Without that, the types just neatly document the mess.
A typed codebase feels safe enough to skip tests, right until a refactor breaks something the compiler cannot see. Solid automation testing is what makes changes fearless instead of nerve-racking.
Bad setup turns TypeScript's safety into a tax, with slow builds and cryptic errors that wear everyone down. The build matters almost as much as the code.
Six TypeScript development services we get asked for most, each built around the language itself rather than a rehash of our general dev work.
One team, one language, from database to browser, so nothing gets lost translating between frontend and backend specialists. Features move faster when the whole stack shares a type system.
Our TypeScript web development services deliver fast, maintainable web apps on React, Angular, or Vue, built to stay stable as features pile up. Clean typing means the app is a pleasure to extend, not a minefield.
We build typed Node.js backends and APIs with Nest and Express, so your server and your app finally speak the same language. Services stay predictable and easy to scale as traffic climbs.
We build multi-tenant SaaS products in TypeScript that stay clean under a growing feature set and user base. Type safety keeps a fast-moving product from collapsing under its own weight.
We turn designs into polished, accessible, component-driven interfaces in typed React or Angular. The UI stays consistent and quick to change as the product evolves.
We move legacy JavaScript to TypeScript in safe, incremental steps, adding types without freezing feature work. You end up with a codebase your team actually trusts to change.
A few of the web and full-stack products we've built in TypeScript, straight from our portfolio.
Doctime is a scheduling platform where clinics manage doctors, pricing, and loyalty while patients book, prepay, and compare providers in a built-in marketplace. We built the full-stack product in TypeScript, from the NestJS backend to the Next.js front end.
StreamSettle is a secure platform where insurers and claimants submit confidential positions and a binding settlement is generated automatically when they overlap. We built the encrypted workflow engine and modular backend end to end in TypeScript.
CheckNFT.iO is an analytics platform that searches, scores, and compares NFT collections and flags fraud through machine learning. We built the TypeScript web app, the data pipeline, and the browser extension behind it.
Green is a full eCommerce platform for a grocery chain, built in eight weeks to run the whole order-to-delivery cycle across web, mobile, and IoT. We delivered the TypeScript web platform and the services tying stores, call centers, and channels together.
A few of the teams whose products we have built, in their own words.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
We build with real types and a solid architecture from the first commit, not shortcuts that unravel a year later, and lean on our R&D services to bring in the right patterns and tooling. The result is code that stays safe to change for years.
As a TypeScript development services company, we keep frontend, backend, and QA under one roof, so features never stall in a handoff between separate specialists. Everyone shares one language and one type system.
As a TypeScript development company, we plan around where your product is heading, not just the next sprint, so growth never forces a rewrite. We are there long after launch to keep it healthy.
17+
years in the technology industry
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50M
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The compiler flags whole classes of errors while you type, long before they reach a user, and our QA and software testing team catches the rest. Fewer production surprises, calmer release days.
Sharing TypeScript across the app and the API means less context-switching, fewer misunderstandings, and code that moves faster. Your team stops translating between two worlds.
One TypeScript codebase runs in the browser and, through cross-platform tooling, on mobile too, with our mobile app development team taking it the last mile. You build once and reach further.
As a TypeScript web development company, we pair typed code with solid web development so your platform stays fast and stable as usage climbs. Growth becomes a good problem, not an outage.
Strong typing means the editor shows you every place a change touches, so improving the code stops feeling risky. The product keeps getting better instead of ossifying.
We are there after launch to tune, extend, and modernize, so your TypeScript product keeps up with the business instead of aging out. Live software needs a living team.
Starting at
$15,000
Where you land depends on the size of the product, how much frontend and backend it needs, and how many systems it has to connect to.
What's included:
Whether it is a focused web app or a full-stack SaaS platform, we size the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.
TypeScript powers the web apps and platforms behind almost every sector. Here is where we put it to work.
We build secure, typed web platforms for finance where a single silent bug can cost real money. Strong typing and clean architecture keep transactions and data dependable.
We build digital banking front ends and internal tools in TypeScript, fast and stable on top of core systems. Typed code keeps critical flows predictable.
We build payment dashboards and merchant tools that stay quick and reliable at high volume. TypeScript keeps the money-handling logic clear and testable.
We build quoting, claims, and policy platforms in TypeScript, turning heavy workflows into clean web apps. Typed data models keep complex rules from turning fragile.
We build loan and underwriting platforms where every step needs to be clear and auditable. TypeScript keeps the decision logic readable and safe to change.
We build storefronts and back-office platforms that stay fast through peak-season traffic. Typed code keeps a busy commerce site stable under load.
We build tracking and operations platforms that turn a moving network into a clear dashboard. TypeScript keeps real-time data flows dependable.
We build patient portals and clinical web tools in TypeScript while keeping data secure and compliant. Typed code keeps sensitive workflows reliable.
We build member platforms and admin tools that keep sign-ups, classes, and progress in sync. TypeScript keeps a growing product easy to extend.
We build learning platforms and student portals that scale to whole institutions. Typed code keeps a feature-rich product stable and maintainable.
We build listing, CRM, and transaction platforms that keep long deals moving. TypeScript keeps data-heavy tools clean and quick.
We build project and asset management platforms that connect the site and the office. Typed web tools keep complex projects organized.
We build monitoring and operations platforms for demanding, high-value environments. TypeScript keeps critical dashboards reliable under pressure.
We build ordering, delivery, and back-office platforms that hold up at the dinner rush. Typed code keeps a busy system stable.
We build booking and management platforms that stay reliable across time zones and peak demand. TypeScript keeps booking logic clear and dependable.
We build content, streaming, and subscription platforms that handle big, spiky audiences. Typed code keeps a fast-growing product maintainable.
Every TypeScript development engagement follows the same clear rhythm, so you always know what we are doing now, what comes next, and why.
We learn the goal and design the architecture and type system that will carry it, mapped out with a focused software product discovery before code starts. Getting the structure right early saves painful rework later.
We design the shared types and API contracts so the frontend and backend agree from day one. This is where drift and silent breakage get designed out.
Our engineers build in clean, typed, tested code and ship in short sprints, adding a companion native app through Android app development when a project needs one. You see working software every sprint.
We connect the product to your other systems and data sources, backed by solid database development so the data layer stays clean. Everything talks to everything, safely.
We test across browsers, devices, and load, leaning on the type system plus real tests so nothing breaks the first time users arrive. Problems surface here, on our watch.
We ship with monitoring in place and stay on to tune and extend, so the product keeps up with the business. The team that built it keeps it healthy.
A TypeScript product rarely stops at the app, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a TypeScript build needs more functionality.
A few reads from our team on building web products that last.
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