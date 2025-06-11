TypeScript development services background

TypeScript Development Services

Type-safe software that scales without turning into a guessing game

Our TypeScript development builds web apps, APIs, and full-stack products on one clean, typed codebase that catches bugs before your users ever do. One team owns the frontend, the backend, and everything after launch.

Where TypeScript projects go wrong

Number 1

Front and back that do not share types

When the API and the app describe the same data twice, they drift apart, and one small change breaks the other side without a warning. Shared types and clean software integration keep both ends honest.

Number 2

TypeScript in name only

Loose, half-hearted types that rubber-stamp everything give you all the ceremony of TypeScript and none of the safety. Types are only worth having when they genuinely describe your data.

Number 3

Dependencies with no types

Half the ecosystem ships its own typings and half does not, and a couple of untyped libraries can quietly poke holes in your whole safety net. Picking and wrapping dependencies carefully is part of doing TypeScript right.

Number 4

No architecture, just a pile of files

TypeScript makes a large codebase manageable, but only with real structure underneath it. Without that, the types just neatly document the mess.

Number 5

Tests treated as optional

A typed codebase feels safe enough to skip tests, right until a refactor breaks something the compiler cannot see. Solid automation testing is what makes changes fearless instead of nerve-racking.

Number 6

Tooling that fights the team

Bad setup turns TypeScript's safety into a tax, with slow builds and cryptic errors that wear everyone down. The build matters almost as much as the code.

TypeScript development services

Six TypeScript development services we get asked for most, each built around the language itself rather than a rehash of our general dev work.

TypeScript development services

Full-stack TypeScript development

One team, one language, from database to browser, so nothing gets lost translating between frontend and backend specialists. Features move faster when the whole stack shares a type system.

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TypeScript web application development

Our TypeScript web development services deliver fast, maintainable web apps on React, Angular, or Vue, built to stay stable as features pile up. Clean typing means the app is a pleasure to extend, not a minefield.

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TypeScript backend and API development

We build typed Node.js backends and APIs with Nest and Express, so your server and your app finally speak the same language. Services stay predictable and easy to scale as traffic climbs.

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TypeScript SaaS product development

We build multi-tenant SaaS products in TypeScript that stay clean under a growing feature set and user base. Type safety keeps a fast-moving product from collapsing under its own weight.

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TypeScript frontend and UI engineering

We turn designs into polished, accessible, component-driven interfaces in typed React or Angular. The UI stays consistent and quick to change as the product evolves.

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JavaScript-to-TypeScript migration

We move legacy JavaScript to TypeScript in safe, incremental steps, adding types without freezing feature work. You end up with a codebase your team actually trusts to change.

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Case studies

A few of the web and full-stack products we've built in TypeScript, straight from our portfolio.

Doctime

Doctime is a scheduling platform where clinics manage doctors, pricing, and loyalty while patients book, prepay, and compare providers in a built-in marketplace. We built the full-stack product in TypeScript, from the NestJS backend to the Next.js front end.

  • Admin scheduling and prepayment stats
  • Doctor and service management
  • Configurable loyalty and discounts
  • Patient booking with family profiles
  • Clinic marketplace and discovery
The illustration of Doctime project

StreamSettle

  • Insurance & FinTech
  • Web Platform
  • Full-Stack
  • Security
  • TypeScript

StreamSettle is a secure platform where insurers and claimants submit confidential positions and a binding settlement is generated automatically when they overlap. We built the encrypted workflow engine and modular backend end to end in TypeScript.

  • Encrypted settlement-position submission
  • Automated binding settlements
  • 2FA and account approval
  • Modular backend across seven domains
  • Claims modification and archiving
The illustration of StreamSettle project

CheckNFT.iO

CheckNFT.iO is an analytics platform that searches, scores, and compares NFT collections and flags fraud through machine learning. We built the TypeScript web app, the data pipeline, and the browser extension behind it.

  • Search across millions of tokens
  • Floor price and volume analytics
  • AI risk scoring on eight parameters
  • Browser extension for major markets
  • ML-based counterfeit detection
The illustration of CheckNFT.iO project

Green Hypermarket

  • Retail & eCommerce
  • Web + Mobile
  • Full-Stack
    • IoT
  • TypeScript

Green is a full eCommerce platform for a grocery chain, built in eight weeks to run the whole order-to-delivery cycle across web, mobile, and IoT. We delivered the TypeScript web platform and the services tying stores, call centers, and channels together.

  • Adaptive eCommerce web platform
  • Customer mobile app with loyalty
  • IoT picker app with route optimization
  • Supervisor order-management center
  • Legacy integration across 100K+ SKUs
The illustration of Green Hypermarket project

Client reviews

A few of the teams whose products we have built, in their own words.

Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for TypeScript development

code icon

Typed properly, from day one

We build with real types and a solid architecture from the first commit, not shortcuts that unravel a year later, and lean on our R&D services to bring in the right patterns and tooling. The result is code that stays safe to change for years.

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One team across the whole stack

As a TypeScript development services company, we keep frontend, backend, and QA under one roof, so features never stall in a handoff between separate specialists. Everyone shares one language and one type system.

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A partner for the long run

As a TypeScript development company, we plan around where your product is heading, not just the next sprint, so growth never forces a rewrite. We are there long after launch to keep it healthy.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026

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    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

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    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert TypeScript development

1.

Bugs caught before they ship

The compiler flags whole classes of errors while you type, long before they reach a user, and our QA and software testing team catches the rest. Fewer production surprises, calmer release days.

2.

One language, front to back

Sharing TypeScript across the app and the API means less context-switching, fewer misunderstandings, and code that moves faster. Your team stops translating between two worlds.

3.

Reaches every screen

One TypeScript codebase runs in the browser and, through cross-platform tooling, on mobile too, with our mobile app development team taking it the last mile. You build once and reach further.

4.

Web apps that scale

As a TypeScript web development company, we pair typed code with solid web development so your platform stays fast and stable as usage climbs. Growth becomes a good problem, not an outage.

5.

Refactoring without fear

Strong typing means the editor shows you every place a change touches, so improving the code stops feeling risky. The product keeps getting better instead of ossifying.

6.

A team that stays

We are there after launch to tune, extend, and modernize, so your TypeScript product keeps up with the business instead of aging out. Live software needs a living team.

TypeScript development cost

Starting at

$15,000

Where you land depends on the size of the product, how much frontend and backend it needs, and how many systems it has to connect to.

What's included:

  • Architecture and type-system design
  • Core frontend and backend build
  • Integrations and testing
  • A tested, launch-ready release

Whether it is a focused web app or a full-stack SaaS platform, we size the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.

TypeScript development for your industry

TypeScript powers the web apps and platforms behind almost every sector. Here is where we put it to work.

FinTech & banking

We build secure, typed web platforms for finance where a single silent bug can cost real money. Strong typing and clean architecture keep transactions and data dependable.

  • Customer and account portals
  • Secure transaction dashboards
  • Real-time data views
  • API integrations with core systems
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FinTech & banking

Banking

We build digital banking front ends and internal tools in TypeScript, fast and stable on top of core systems. Typed code keeps critical flows predictable.

  • Digital banking portals
  • Back-office web tools
  • Reporting dashboards
  • Core-system integrations
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Banking

Payment

We build payment dashboards and merchant tools that stay quick and reliable at high volume. TypeScript keeps the money-handling logic clear and testable.

  • Merchant portals
  • Transaction monitoring
  • Reconciliation tools
  • Payment-gateway integrations
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Payment

Insurance

We build quoting, claims, and policy platforms in TypeScript, turning heavy workflows into clean web apps. Typed data models keep complex rules from turning fragile.

  • Quoting and policy portals
  • Claims management workflows
  • Agent and customer dashboards
  • Document and payment integrations
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Insurance

Lending

We build loan and underwriting platforms where every step needs to be clear and auditable. TypeScript keeps the decision logic readable and safe to change.

  • Loan application portals
  • Underwriting dashboards
  • Repayment tracking
  • Credit-system integrations
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Lending

Retail & eCommerce

We build storefronts and back-office platforms that stay fast through peak-season traffic. Typed code keeps a busy commerce site stable under load.

  • Web storefronts
  • Inventory and order dashboards
  • Loyalty and promo tools
  • Payment and channel integrations
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

We build tracking and operations platforms that turn a moving network into a clear dashboard. TypeScript keeps real-time data flows dependable.

  • Real-time tracking dashboards
  • Warehouse and dispatch tools
  • Partner portals
  • ERP and system integrations
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

We build patient portals and clinical web tools in TypeScript while keeping data secure and compliant. Typed code keeps sensitive workflows reliable.

  • Patient and clinician portals
  • Scheduling platforms
  • Records and data dashboards
  • Secure system integrations
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Healthcare

Fitness

We build member platforms and admin tools that keep sign-ups, classes, and progress in sync. TypeScript keeps a growing product easy to extend.

  • Member web portals
  • Class and booking tools
  • Progress dashboards
  • Wearable and payment integrations
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Fitness

Education

We build learning platforms and student portals that scale to whole institutions. Typed code keeps a feature-rich product stable and maintainable.

  • Learning management portals
  • Student and course dashboards
  • Assessment tools
  • Third-party integrations
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Education

Real estate

We build listing, CRM, and transaction platforms that keep long deals moving. TypeScript keeps data-heavy tools clean and quick.

  • Listing and search platforms
  • Agent CRM dashboards
  • Document and e-sign flows
  • Portfolio analytics
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Real estate

Construction

We build project and asset management platforms that connect the site and the office. Typed web tools keep complex projects organized.

  • Project management dashboards
  • Resource and cost tracking
  • Document control
  • Field-to-office sync
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Construction

Oil & gas

We build monitoring and operations platforms for demanding, high-value environments. TypeScript keeps critical dashboards reliable under pressure.

  • Operations monitoring dashboards
  • Asset management tools
  • Compliance reporting
  • Sensor and system integrations
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

We build ordering, delivery, and back-office platforms that hold up at the dinner rush. Typed code keeps a busy system stable.

  • Ordering and delivery web apps
  • POS and inventory dashboards
  • Loyalty and CRM tools
  • Delivery and payment integrations
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Restaurant

Travel

We build booking and management platforms that stay reliable across time zones and peak demand. TypeScript keeps booking logic clear and dependable.

  • Booking web platforms
  • Itinerary management
  • Partner and API connections
  • Payment integrations
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Travel

Entertainment & media

We build content, streaming, and subscription platforms that handle big, spiky audiences. Typed code keeps a fast-growing product maintainable.

  • Content management platforms
  • Subscription and paywall tools
  • Streaming and media backends
  • Analytics integrations
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Entertainment & media

How we build your TypeScript product

Every TypeScript development engagement follows the same clear rhythm, so you always know what we are doing now, what comes next, and why.

Discovery and architecture

arrow

Type system and API design

arrow

Build

arrow

Integration and data

arrow

Testing and QA

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Launch and support

arrow

Discovery and architecture

We learn the goal and design the architecture and type system that will carry it, mapped out with a focused software product discovery before code starts. Getting the structure right early saves painful rework later.

  • Requirements and scope
  • Architecture and type plan
  • Delivery roadmap

Type system and API design

We design the shared types and API contracts so the frontend and backend agree from day one. This is where drift and silent breakage get designed out.

  • Shared type definitions
  • API contracts
  • Data model

Build

Our engineers build in clean, typed, tested code and ship in short sprints, adding a companion native app through Android app development when a project needs one. You see working software every sprint.

  • Working increments
  • Automated test coverage
  • Code reviews

Integration and data

We connect the product to your other systems and data sources, backed by solid database development so the data layer stays clean. Everything talks to everything, safely.

  • Connected integrations
  • Data layer and migrations
  • Integration tests

Testing and QA

We test across browsers, devices, and load, leaning on the type system plus real tests so nothing breaks the first time users arrive. Problems surface here, on our watch.

  • Test and QA results
  • Performance checks
  • Bug fixes

Launch and support

We ship with monitoring in place and stay on to tune and extend, so the product keeps up with the business. The team that built it keeps it healthy.

  • Production release
  • Monitoring setup
  • Ongoing support

Our signature domains

A TypeScript product rarely stops at the app, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a TypeScript build needs more functionality.

Blockchain

When your TypeScript app needs on-chain payments, ownership, or a tamper-proof record, over a decade of blockchain work backs it up.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When assets, points, or documents in your product should become real digital tokens, we build the economy around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Your app generates a constant stream of data, and we turn it into the dashboards and insight your team can act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From recommendations to forecasting, ML adds a layer of intelligence to your TypeScript product wherever it earns its place.
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Machine learning domain background

How a TypeScript project starts with us

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you want to build or modernize.
STEP 2

A call to get specific

  • We talk through your product, your stack, and the systems it needs to touch.
STEP 3

A plan with a price

  • We map the build and come back with a clear, costed proposal.
STEP 4

Build, launch, keep improving

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on as your product grows.

FAQ

What is TypeScript development?

It is building software in TypeScript, a typed layer on top of JavaScript that catches bugs early and keeps large codebases maintainable across web, backend, and mobile.

Why choose TypeScript over plain JavaScript?

Because the types catch a whole class of mistakes before they ship and make big codebases far easier and safer to change as they grow.

Can you build apps, not just websites?

Yes, TypeScript app development covers web apps, PWAs, and cross-platform mobile from one codebase, and we handle it through cross-platform app development.

What about iOS and native mobile?

When a project needs a truly native feel, our iOS app development team adds it on top of the shared TypeScript core.

Can you add AI to our product?

We can, and our machine learning development plugs recommendations, forecasting, and smart automation right into your TypeScript app.

How do we get reporting and analytics?

We build clean dashboards with data analytics so your product turns its own data into answers, not guesswork.

Can you take over an existing TypeScript or JavaScript codebase?

Yes, we can step into an inherited project, learn it, and keep it moving, adding types along the way without freezing feature work.

How fast can we see something working?

Usually in weeks, since we start with an MVP development that puts a real product in front of users before you commit to the full build.

Explore our blog

A few reads from our team on building web products that last.

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Helpful links

Custom Software Development
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Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
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