Telecom software development services background

Telecom Software Development Services

Software that keeps every call, message, and connection flowing

Telecom runs on software that can never blink, and ours is built for exactly that. Our telecom software development covers the billing, self-care, and network systems your business depends on, engineered to stay fast and stable at carrier scale.

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Where telecom software projects go wrong

Number 1

Legacy systems held together with tape

Decades-old billing and OSS/BSS stacks still run the business, but every new feature fights the old code. There is no one-size-fits-all in software development for telecom, so modernization has to be planned, not rushed.

Number 2

A stack that cannot scale

Subscriber counts and traffic spike fast, and software built for yesterday's load falls over at the worst moment. Scale has to be designed in, with the right solution architecture consulting from the start.

Number 3

Clunky self-service that drives up support costs

If customers cannot top up, switch plans, or fix issues themselves, your call center pays for it. Good UX turns support tickets into self-service.

Number 4

Data nobody can use

Telecoms sit on huge amounts of usage data, and most of it never turns into a decision. Without analytics built in, churn and fraud stay invisible until they hurt.

Number 5

Systems that do not talk to each other

Billing, CRM, network, and support tools stuck in silos slow everything down. Integration is where a lot of telecom value is won or lost.

Telecom software development services

We build across the whole telecom stack, from the network layer to the app in your subscriber's hand. These telecom software development services are shaped for operators and providers who cannot afford downtime.

Telecom software development services

OSS/BSS and billing platforms

We build and modernize the operational and billing backbone, so rating, charging, and provisioning stay accurate at scale. Everything is designed to handle real subscriber volumes without slowing down.

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Subscriber mobile apps and self-care

We build the apps customers use to manage plans, pay bills, and get help on their own. Smooth self-service keeps satisfaction up and support costs down.

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Customer web portals and dashboards

We build the web portals and admin dashboards that subscribers and staff rely on every day. They stay quick and clear even when thousands of people are logged in at once.

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AI chatbots and support automation

We build smart assistants that handle routine questions and free your agents for the hard ones. They plug into your systems so answers are accurate, not generic.

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Network analytics and monitoring

We turn raw usage and network data into dashboards that flag churn, congestion, and fraud early. You see what is happening across the network while there is still time to act.

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Telecom modernization and cloud

We move legacy telecom systems to modern, cloud-ready architecture without breaking what already works. You cut running costs and unlock features the old stack could never support.

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Telecom software development solutions we build

Beyond individual services, here are the complete telecom software development solutions our team delivers end to end.

Real-time communication platforms

Voice, video, and messaging platforms with the low latency and reliability telecom users expect. We build them to scale from a pilot to millions of concurrent sessions.

IoT and M2M device management

Platforms to connect, monitor, and manage fleets of devices over your network, powered by our IoT development team. They keep thousands of endpoints visible and under control from one place.

Unified customer data platforms

A single, real-time view of each subscriber pulled from billing, network, and support. It gives your teams the context to personalize offers and resolve issues faster.

Revenue assurance and fraud prevention

Systems that catch leakage, SIM fraud, and suspicious usage before they eat into margins, hardened by our cybersecurity services team. They watch traffic in real time and flag anomalies as they happen.

Field workforce and network ops apps

Apps that guide technicians through installs, repairs, and inspections in the field. They keep the office and the field in sync, even when connectivity is patchy.

Omnichannel self-service ecosystems

Connected web, mobile, and chat experiences so customers get the same answers wherever they reach you, built by the cross-platform development team so the mobile side stays in step with the rest.

Telecom projects we've shipped

A few of the platforms and systems we are proud to have delivered for telecom and connected-device clients.

Kazakhtelecom

  • Telecom
  • Enterprise
  • Digital contracts
    • Blockchain
  • Document flow

A Quorum blockchain-powered digital contract platform for one of the region's largest telecom operators. We built a secure, transparent way to manage and sign contracts at enterprise scale.

  • Digital contract lifecycle
  • Blockchain-backed records
  • Multi-party signing
  • Tamper-proof audit trail
  • Enterprise-grade access control
Kazakhtelecom case study

BMW

  • Automotive
    • IoT
  • Connectivity
  • Web & mobile
  • Dashboard

An IoT solution with web and mobile apps for BMW, pulling data from connected devices over the network. We delivered the platform and the dashboards that turned raw signals into something usable.

  • Ingestion from many device types
  • Real-time data dashboards
  • Threshold-based alerts
  • Web and mobile access
  • Cloud backend built to scale
BMW case study

Intel IoT App

  • Enterprise
    • IoT
  • M2M
  • Data
  • Integration

An enterprise IoT mobile app and data-gathering solution for Intel, connecting devices and centralizing their data. We built the app and the integration layer that pulled it all together.

  • Device-to-cloud data capture
  • Quick device pairing
  • Structured data export
  • Backend and third-party integrations
  • Enterprise-grade access control
Intel IoT App case study

Client reviews

We would rather let the teams whose software we have built speak for the work.

Bogdan Tagaev

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for telecom software development

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Software built for carrier scale

As a telecom software development company, we build systems that stay fast and stable when millions of subscribers hit them at once, not just in a demo.

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One team across the whole stack

From network layer to subscriber app, we cover it all in-house, backed by our IT consulting practice, so nothing gets lost between vendors.

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Custom fit, not off-the-shelf

Every operator runs differently, so our custom telecom software development molds to your processes and existing systems instead of forcing you to change how you work.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026

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    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

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    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert telecom software development

1.

Uptime you can count on

Software engineered for reliability keeps services running when your subscribers need them most, which is always. Downtime costs telecoms trust and revenue, so we build to avoid it, not apologize for it.

2.

Lower cost to serve

Self-service and automation cut support load, so each customer costs less to keep happy. We can prove the model early with MVP development before you commit to the full build.

3.

Scale without the rebuild

Architecture designed for growth means adding subscribers and services does not mean starting over. Your platform stretches to meet demand instead of buckling under it.

4.

Decisions backed by data

Built-in analytics turn network and usage data into moves against churn, fraud, and congestion. You act on what is actually happening, not on a hunch.

5.

Systems that finally connect

Clean integration between billing, CRM, network, and support removes the silos that slow everything down. One connected stack means fewer manual handoffs and fewer errors.

6.

A partner that stays

We are there after launch to maintain, tune, and extend your platform. As the market shifts, your software keeps pace instead of falling behind.

Telecom software development cost

Starting at

$25,000

Where you land depends on the size of the system, how many integrations it needs, and how much modernization or network work is involved.

What's included:

  • Architecture and technical design
  • Core build and testing
  • Integrations and deployment
  • A launch-ready release, hardened by our QA and software testing team

We can scope anything from a single module to a full carrier platform, so the final number follows your requirements.

Telecom software development for your industry

Telecom software reaches far beyond operators. Here are the sectors where we see it deliver the most.

FinTech & banking

Carrier billing, mobile money, and secure messaging tie telecom and finance closer together every year. We build the software that lets the two work as one.

  • Carrier and mobile billing
  • Mobile money and wallets
  • Secure transaction messaging
  • Fraud monitoring
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FinTech & banking background

Retail & eCommerce

Telecom-grade messaging and engagement keep retailers connected to customers at scale. We build the platforms that turn communication into loyalty and sales.

  • CPaaS and bulk messaging
  • Customer engagement platforms
  • Loyalty and offer delivery
  • Real-time notifications
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Retail & eCommerce background

Healthcare

Telemedicine and remote monitoring depend on reliable, secure connectivity. We build the communication and data software that keeps patients and providers connected.

  • Telemedicine platforms
  • Remote patient monitoring
  • Secure messaging and video
  • Connected-device data flows
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Healthcare background

Entertainment

Streaming, OTT, and media delivery live or die on network performance. We build the backends that serve content smoothly to big, spiky audiences.

  • OTT and streaming backends
  • Content delivery integration
  • Subscription and billing
  • Usage analytics
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Entertainment background

Supply chain & logistics

Fleets and warehouses run on constant connectivity and device data. We build the IoT and M2M software that keeps everything tracked and talking.

  • IoT and M2M connectivity
  • Fleet and asset tracking
  • Real-time telemetry
  • Network-edge integrations
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Supply chain & logistics background

How we build your telecom software

Starting a telecom software development project with us takes 6 simple steps.

1. Discovery and architecture

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2. Design and planning

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3. Development

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4. Integration and QA

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5. Deployment and cloud

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6. Support and evolution

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Discovery and architecture

We dig into your goals, systems, and scale, then design an architecture that will hold up under real telecom load. Getting this right early is what keeps the build on track later.

Deliverables

  • Requirements and scope
  • Technical architecture
  • Delivery roadmap

Design and planning

We map the flows and screens and set the project up for a smooth build, with our UI/UX design team keeping it usable. Planning here saves rework down the line.

Deliverables

  • UX and UI designs
  • Sprint plan
  • Environment setup

Development

Our engineers build in clean, tested code, shipping in short cycles so you see progress every sprint. Working software lands early instead of at the very end.

Deliverables

  • Working software increments
  • Automated tests
  • Code reviews

Integration and QA

We connect billing, CRM, network, and support systems, then test hard across load and edge cases with our software integration team. Nothing goes live until it holds up under pressure.

Deliverables

  • Integrated system
  • Test results
  • Performance checks

Deployment and cloud

We ship to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring, supported by our cloud migration services team. Releases become routine, and rollbacks are painless.

Deliverables

  • Production deployment
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • Monitoring setup

Support and evolution

We stay on to fix, tune, and add features, backed by our DevSecOps consulting team keeping every release secure. Your platform keeps pace with the market instead of aging out.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing support
  • Enhancements
  • Maintenance plan

Our signature domains

Telecom platforms rarely stand alone, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a telecom build needs more under the hood.

Blockchain

When telecom contracts, records, or settlements need to be tamper-proof, over a decade of blockchain work backs your platform.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When loyalty points, airtime, or assets need to become real digital tokens, we build the rails around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Telecoms sit on mountains of usage data, and we turn it into dashboards and insight you can act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From churn prediction to fraud detection, ML adds a layer of intelligence to telecom software where it earns its place.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path to a telecom build you can trust

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you need built or modernized. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on goals, scale, and constraints.
STEP 3

Design and estimate

  • We map the architecture and come back with a clear, costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and support

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on as your platform grows.

FAQ

What is telecom software development?

It is building the software telecom operators and providers run on, from billing and OSS/BSS to self-care apps, network tools, and analytics.

Can you modernize our legacy telecom systems?

Yes, we move old billing and OSS/BSS stacks to modern architecture step by step, so nothing breaks while the business keeps running.

Can you build subscriber apps for mobile?

Absolutely, and our Android app development team makes sure the Google side of your self-care app feels fast and native.

Can you integrate with our existing billing and CRM?

Yes, integration is a core part of what we do, so your new software talks cleanly to the systems you already run.

What about iPhone users?

Covered too, our iOS app development team builds self-care and support apps that feel right at home on Apple devices.

How do you keep subscriber data secure?

Security is built in from the start, backed by our data security team, so subscriber and network data stays protected.

Will the platform scale as we grow?

Yes, we design for growth from day one, and our cloud managed services team keeps it stable as traffic and subscribers climb.

How long does a telecom project take?

A focused module can take a couple of months, while a full platform runs longer, and we give you a clear timeline up front.

Read our blog

More on building and scaling software, straight from our engineers.

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