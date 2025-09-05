Telecom runs on software that can never blink, and ours is built for exactly that. Our telecom software development covers the billing, self-care, and network systems your business depends on, engineered to stay fast and stable at carrier scale.
Decades-old billing and OSS/BSS stacks still run the business, but every new feature fights the old code. There is no one-size-fits-all in software development for telecom, so modernization has to be planned, not rushed.
Subscriber counts and traffic spike fast, and software built for yesterday's load falls over at the worst moment. Scale has to be designed in, with the right solution architecture consulting from the start.
If customers cannot top up, switch plans, or fix issues themselves, your call center pays for it. Good UX turns support tickets into self-service.
Telecoms sit on huge amounts of usage data, and most of it never turns into a decision. Without analytics built in, churn and fraud stay invisible until they hurt.
Billing, CRM, network, and support tools stuck in silos slow everything down. Integration is where a lot of telecom value is won or lost.
We build across the whole telecom stack, from the network layer to the app in your subscriber's hand. These telecom software development services are shaped for operators and providers who cannot afford downtime.
We build and modernize the operational and billing backbone, so rating, charging, and provisioning stay accurate at scale. Everything is designed to handle real subscriber volumes without slowing down.
We build the apps customers use to manage plans, pay bills, and get help on their own. Smooth self-service keeps satisfaction up and support costs down.
We build the web portals and admin dashboards that subscribers and staff rely on every day. They stay quick and clear even when thousands of people are logged in at once.
We build smart assistants that handle routine questions and free your agents for the hard ones. They plug into your systems so answers are accurate, not generic.
We turn raw usage and network data into dashboards that flag churn, congestion, and fraud early. You see what is happening across the network while there is still time to act.
We move legacy telecom systems to modern, cloud-ready architecture without breaking what already works. You cut running costs and unlock features the old stack could never support.
Beyond individual services, here are the complete telecom software development solutions our team delivers end to end.
Voice, video, and messaging platforms with the low latency and reliability telecom users expect. We build them to scale from a pilot to millions of concurrent sessions.
Platforms to connect, monitor, and manage fleets of devices over your network, powered by our IoT development team. They keep thousands of endpoints visible and under control from one place.
A single, real-time view of each subscriber pulled from billing, network, and support. It gives your teams the context to personalize offers and resolve issues faster.
Systems that catch leakage, SIM fraud, and suspicious usage before they eat into margins, hardened by our cybersecurity services team. They watch traffic in real time and flag anomalies as they happen.
Apps that guide technicians through installs, repairs, and inspections in the field. They keep the office and the field in sync, even when connectivity is patchy.
Connected web, mobile, and chat experiences so customers get the same answers wherever they reach you, built by the cross-platform development team so the mobile side stays in step with the rest.
A few of the platforms and systems we are proud to have delivered for telecom and connected-device clients.
A Quorum blockchain-powered digital contract platform for one of the region's largest telecom operators. We built a secure, transparent way to manage and sign contracts at enterprise scale.
An IoT solution with web and mobile apps for BMW, pulling data from connected devices over the network. We delivered the platform and the dashboards that turned raw signals into something usable.
An enterprise IoT mobile app and data-gathering solution for Intel, connecting devices and centralizing their data. We built the app and the integration layer that pulled it all together.
We would rather let the teams whose software we have built speak for the work.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
As a telecom software development company, we build systems that stay fast and stable when millions of subscribers hit them at once, not just in a demo.
From network layer to subscriber app, we cover it all in-house, backed by our IT consulting practice, so nothing gets lost between vendors.
Every operator runs differently, so our custom telecom software development molds to your processes and existing systems instead of forcing you to change how you work.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026
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Software engineered for reliability keeps services running when your subscribers need them most, which is always. Downtime costs telecoms trust and revenue, so we build to avoid it, not apologize for it.
Self-service and automation cut support load, so each customer costs less to keep happy. We can prove the model early with MVP development before you commit to the full build.
Architecture designed for growth means adding subscribers and services does not mean starting over. Your platform stretches to meet demand instead of buckling under it.
Built-in analytics turn network and usage data into moves against churn, fraud, and congestion. You act on what is actually happening, not on a hunch.
Clean integration between billing, CRM, network, and support removes the silos that slow everything down. One connected stack means fewer manual handoffs and fewer errors.
We are there after launch to maintain, tune, and extend your platform. As the market shifts, your software keeps pace instead of falling behind.
Starting at
$25,000
Where you land depends on the size of the system, how many integrations it needs, and how much modernization or network work is involved.
What's included:
We can scope anything from a single module to a full carrier platform, so the final number follows your requirements.
Telecom software reaches far beyond operators. Here are the sectors where we see it deliver the most.
Carrier billing, mobile money, and secure messaging tie telecom and finance closer together every year. We build the software that lets the two work as one.
Telecom-grade messaging and engagement keep retailers connected to customers at scale. We build the platforms that turn communication into loyalty and sales.
Telemedicine and remote monitoring depend on reliable, secure connectivity. We build the communication and data software that keeps patients and providers connected.
Streaming, OTT, and media delivery live or die on network performance. We build the backends that serve content smoothly to big, spiky audiences.
Fleets and warehouses run on constant connectivity and device data. We build the IoT and M2M software that keeps everything tracked and talking.
Starting a telecom software development project with us takes 6 simple steps.
We dig into your goals, systems, and scale, then design an architecture that will hold up under real telecom load. Getting this right early is what keeps the build on track later.
Deliverables
We map the flows and screens and set the project up for a smooth build, with our UI/UX design team keeping it usable. Planning here saves rework down the line.
Deliverables
Our engineers build in clean, tested code, shipping in short cycles so you see progress every sprint. Working software lands early instead of at the very end.
Deliverables
We connect billing, CRM, network, and support systems, then test hard across load and edge cases with our software integration team. Nothing goes live until it holds up under pressure.
Deliverables
We ship to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring, supported by our cloud migration services team. Releases become routine, and rollbacks are painless.
Deliverables
We stay on to fix, tune, and add features, backed by our DevSecOps consulting team keeping every release secure. Your platform keeps pace with the market instead of aging out.
Deliverables
Telecom platforms rarely stand alone, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a telecom build needs more under the hood.
More on building and scaling software, straight from our engineers.
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Company
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Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
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