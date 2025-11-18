SOA Consulting Services preview

SOA Consulting Services

Turn a tangle of systems into services that finally work together

Most enterprises run on a patchwork of apps that were never meant to talk to each other, and every new connection makes the knot tighter. Our SOA consulting untangles that mess into clean, reusable services your whole business can build on.

Where service-oriented architecture goes wrong

Number 1

Point-to-point spaghetti

Wiring every system directly to every other one feels quick until you have a hundred fragile connections nobody dares touch. One change then ripples into three broken integrations you did not see coming.

Number 2

Services with no governance

Spinning up services without shared standards leaves you with a new kind of chaos instead of order. Getting it right starts with real IT consulting that sets the rules before the sprawl begins.

Number 3

Security handled service by service

Leaving each team to secure its own service creates gaps an attacker will happily find. Protection has to be consistent across the whole architecture, backed by proper cybersecurity services.

Number 4

Over-splitting everything into microservices

Chopping a system into hundreds of tiny services can add more complexity than it removes. The right granularity is a design decision, not a fashion to follow blindly.

Number 5

Pretending the legacy core is not there

Ignoring the old system at the center of everything just builds new services on sand. A workable architecture has to bring the legacy along, not wish it away.

Number 6

No shared contract for data

When each service defines data its own way, integrations break every time something shifts. Consistent contracts are what keep services loosely coupled but still compatible.

SOA consulting services we deliver

Every estate is tangled in its own way, so we shape the engagement around your systems, your constraints, and how far you want to go. Our SOA consulting services run from a first architecture assessment through to integrated, governed services in production.

SOA consulting services preview

SOA assessment and readiness

Getting an honest map of your current systems and their dependencies is where sound architecture begins. You come away knowing exactly what to keep, replace, or wrap in a service.

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Service-oriented architecture design

Designing the right services, boundaries, and contracts up front is what keeps the whole estate maintainable. We shape an architecture that fits how your business operates.

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System and API integration

Connecting applications, data, and third-party tools cleanly is the heart of any service-oriented estate. We replace brittle one-off links with reliable, reusable integration.

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Legacy modernization into services

Wrapping and gradually replacing legacy systems lets you modernize without a risky big-bang rewrite. Old value stays intact while new services quietly take over the load.

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Architecture governance and security

Standards, monitoring, and consistent protection keep a growing service estate healthy rather than chaotic. We put the guardrails in place so scale never turns into sprawl.

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Process and workflow alignment

Architecture only pays off when it matches how work flows through the business. We keep services tied to real operations so they solve problems instead of adding layers.

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Case studies

These are the integration, architecture, and modernization builds that show what our SOA work looks like in practice.

Green Hypermarket

  • Digital transformation
  • Legacy integration
  • Full-stack
  • Messaging infra
    • IoT

PixelPlex delivered a full commerce platform that unified web, mobile, and IoT while integrating with the client's legacy store-management system across dozens of stores and 100,000+ SKUs. It is our strongest proof that new services can connect to an entrenched legacy core.

  • Integrated with legacy store systems
  • CRM, banking, and AWS connections
  • End-to-end order and stock flow
  • Web, mobile, and IoT unified
  • Delivered in an eight-week window
Green Hypermarket case preview

Crowdfunding platform for musicians

  • IT consulting
  • Solution architecture
  • Microservices
  • Tech stack
  • Documentation

PixelPlex advised a US startup on a crowdfunding platform, designing a microservices-based architecture with a documented roadmap before development began. It is a clean example of service-oriented design done at the planning stage.

  • Microservices architecture designed upfront
  • Scalable tech stack selected
  • Multi-role system fully scoped
  • Observability and monitoring planned
  • Technical documentation to start build
Crowdfunding platform for musicians case preview

LaneAxis

    Consulting
  • System integration
  • Layer-2 architecture
  • Payments
  • Node.js

PixelPlex advised LaneAxis on integrating new blockchain and payment services into its existing SaaS platform without disrupting what already worked. It shows how we extend a live system with fresh services cleanly.

  • New services added to existing SaaS
  • Stablecoin and wallet integrations
  • Transaction-monitoring service built
  • Layer-2 architecture for lower fees
  • Raised $2M in six weeks
LaneAxis case preview

Scargos

    WebMobile
  • System integration
  • PWA architecture
  • Geolocation

Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers on one platform, tying together role-based apps, mapping, and live data. Coordinating that many services into a single coherent system is exactly what SOA is for.

  • Three role-based apps, one system
  • Geolocation and mapping integrated
  • Live dashboards with offline mode
  • Chat, ratings, and reviews connected
  • Admin analytics across the platform
Scargos case preview

Client reviews

We would rather hand the microphone to the people who have already worked with us, so here are a few of them.

Kamal Youssefi, Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom

Kamal Youssefi

Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom

The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO, FootballNet Global

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

A project of our making requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for SOA consulting

Puzzle icon

Architects who have untangled real IT estates

Our consultants have redesigned messy, business-critical systems, not just drawn diagrams on a whiteboard. That scar tissue is what makes our SOA consulting advice actionable.

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Secure by design, not by patch

Security runs through every service we plan, reinforced by DevSecOps consulting so protection is built into the pipeline. Nothing gets bolted on after the architecture is already live.

Code window icon

Advice grounded in what ships

Because we also build, our architecture holds up against the realities of delivery, and our R&D services keep the approach current. A dependable SOA consulting firm proves its designs in code, not slideware.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch AI Security Management Company Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity and Access Management New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch IT Services Company Gaming 2026

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    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

Key benefits of expert SOA consulting

1.

Change one thing without breaking ten

Loosely coupled services mean an update in one place stops cascading into failures elsewhere. Your teams ship faster because they are no longer afraid to touch anything.

2.

Reuse instead of rebuild

Well-designed services get used again and again across products rather than rewritten each time. Every new project starts further ahead than the last.

3.

Scale only what needs it

With serverless development, individual services scale on demand, so you never have to grow the whole system at once. You pay for the load you have.

4.

A cloud estate that makes sense

Moving services to the cloud through cloud migration services turns a rigid on-prem tangle into something flexible. Infrastructure stops being the thing that holds you back.

5.

Data that lines up across services

A consistent data layer, supported by solid database development, keeps every service reading from the same truth. Reports and integrations stop contradicting each other.

6.

Vendors and tools you can swap

Clean service boundaries mean you are never locked into one vendor or a single aging component. Replacing a piece becomes a task, not a crisis.

SOA consulting cost

Starting at

$10,000

Where you land depends on the size of your estate, how much you need designed versus integrated, and whether we are planning fresh or rescuing a stalled migration.

What's included:

  • Architecture assessment and system map
  • Target service design and roadmap
  • Integration and governance plan
  • Risk and security review

For a first step, many clients scope one integration or a single domain, and where build is needed we fold in custom software development so we can prove the model before you commit the whole estate

Industries we serve

Service-oriented architecture pays off in any sector running more than a handful of systems, but the pressures differ from a regulated bank to a fast-moving retailer. Below is where our SOA consulting brings order to complex, connected estates.

FinTech

Financial institutions run dozens of systems that must exchange data securely and without downtime. Service-oriented design lets them add products without destabilizing the core. Compliance and auditability stay intact throughout.

  • Core and channel system integration
  • Secure, governed service boundaries
  • Real-time data across products
  • Compliant, auditable architecture
Learn more about fintech software developmentmore-content
FinTech

Banking

Core banking estates are decades deep and unforgiving of disruption. A service layer lets banks modernize gradually while the legacy core keeps running. New capabilities reach customers far faster.

  • Legacy core wrapped in services
  • Phased, low-risk modernization
  • Channel and partner integration
  • Consistent security across services
Learn more about banking software developmentmore-content
Banking

Payment

Payment platforms depend on many providers, rails, and systems staying perfectly in sync. Clean integration keeps transactions flowing and certifications intact. Adding a new method becomes a service, not a rebuild.

  • Multi-provider payment integration
  • Reliable, monitored transaction flow
  • Reusable services for new rails
  • Security across every connection
Learn more about payment software developmentmore-content
Payment

Insurance

Insurers juggle underwriting, claims, policy, and legacy systems that rarely align. Service-oriented architecture connects them into one coherent flow. Manual handoffs and duplicated data start to disappear.

  • Core and legacy system integration
  • Unified claims and policy flow
  • Reusable services across products
  • Compliance-ready data contracts
Learn more about insurance software developmentmore-content
Insurance

Lending

Lending platforms pull data from scoring, verification, and banking services in real time. A service layer keeps those integrations clean as products evolve. New lending flows launch without touching everything else.

  • Scoring and verification integration
  • Reusable services for new products
  • Real-time data orchestration
  • Secure, compliant connections
Learn more about lending software developmentmore-content
Lending

Retail & eCommerce

Retailers connect storefronts, inventory, payments, and fulfillment across many channels. Service-oriented design keeps them synchronized even at peak load. New channels plug in without a rebuild.

  • Omnichannel system integration
  • Real-time inventory across channels
  • Reusable checkout and catalog services
  • Peak-ready, scalable architecture
Learn more about retail software developmentmore-content
Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Logistics runs on data moving between carriers, warehouses, and partner systems. Clean integration is what keeps shipments and stock visible end to end. Each new partner becomes a service, not a headache.

  • Partner and carrier integration
  • End-to-end shipment visibility
  • Reusable tracking services
  • Real-time data across systems
Learn more about supply chain software developmentmore-content
Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Healthcare data lives in EHRs, devices, and systems that must share it safely. A service layer connects them without compromising privacy. Care teams get a complete picture instead of scattered records.

  • Secure EHR and device integration
  • HIPAA-aligned service boundaries
  • Unified patient data flow
  • Reusable clinical services
Learn more about healthcare software developmentmore-content
Healthcare

Fitness

Fitness platforms tie together apps, wearables, and content services. Clean architecture keeps that data flowing as features grow. New integrations ship without breaking the experience.

  • Wearable and device integration
  • Reusable content and tracking services
  • Real-time activity data flow
  • Scalable, modular architecture
Learn more about fitness software developmentmore-content
Fitness

Education

EdTech connects learning platforms, content, and student systems that rarely speak the same language. A service layer unifies them for a smooth experience. New tools slot in without disruption.

  • LMS and content integration
  • Unified student data services
  • Reusable assessment components
  • Scalable, standards-based design
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Education

Real estate

Property platforms integrate listings, transactions, and partner data across long cycles. Service-oriented design keeps those flows reliable as the business grows. New services extend the platform cleanly.

  • Listing and transaction integration
  • Partner and MLS data services
  • Reusable workflow components
  • Scalable platform architecture
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Real estate

Construction

Construction tech links field data, project systems, and back-office tools. Clean integration keeps the site and the office in sync. New capabilities reach teams without friction.

  • Field and office system integration
  • IoT and sensor data services
  • Reusable project components
  • Reliable, connected data flow
Learn more about construction software developmentmore-content
Construction

Oil & gas

Energy operations run sensor, asset, and enterprise systems in high-stakes settings. A service layer connects them safely and reliably. Uptime and safety stay front and center.

  • Sensor and asset integration
  • Secure, reliable data services
  • Reusable monitoring components
  • Resilient, governed architecture
Learn more about oil and gas software developmentmore-content
Oil & gas

Restaurant

Restaurant tech ties POS, ordering, delivery, and loyalty into one flow. Service-oriented design keeps them synced through the dinner rush. New channels connect without downtime.

  • POS and ordering integration
  • Reusable loyalty and menu services
  • Real-time order data flow
  • Peak-ready, scalable design
Learn more about restaurant software developmentmore-content
Restaurant

Travel

Travel platforms integrate bookings, inventory, and partner APIs across time zones. Clean architecture keeps those connections dependable. New suppliers plug in as reusable services.

  • Booking and inventory integration
  • Partner API orchestration
  • Reusable reservation services
  • Scalable, resilient architecture
Learn more about travel software developmentmore-content
Travel

Entertainment & media

Media platforms connect content, delivery, and audience systems at large scale. A service layer keeps them flexible as demand spikes. New features and channels launch without a rebuild.

  • Content and delivery integration
  • Reusable audience data services
  • Scalable, high-load architecture
  • Real-time engagement data flow
Learn more about entertainment software developmentmore-content
Entertainment & media

How an SOA engagement runs with us

Every engagement begins by mapping the systems you have, not the tidy diagram someone drew years ago. From there we design the target architecture and stay hands-on until services are live and governed.

1. Assessment and system mapping

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2. Target architecture design

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3. Integration planning

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4. Build and integration

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5. Deployment and governance

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6. Optimization and support

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Assessment and system mapping

We inventory your systems, data flows, and dependencies to see where the real friction lives. That map exposes what to keep, wrap, or retire. It becomes the foundation every later decision rests on.

Deliverables

  • Current-state system and dependency map
  • Integration pain points identified
  • Prioritized modernization opportunities

Target architecture design

We define the services, boundaries, and contracts that fit how your business runs. Granularity is chosen deliberately, not by trend. You get a blueprint your teams can build against with confidence.

Deliverables

  • Target service architecture blueprint
  • Data contracts and interface standards
  • Governance and security model

Integration planning

We plan how services connect to each other and to the systems staying in place. Sequencing keeps the business running throughout. Risky dependencies get addressed before they bite.

Deliverables

  • Sequenced integration roadmap
  • Legacy coexistence and migration plan
  • Risk and rollback strategy

Build and integration

We stand up and connect the services in reviewable stages, with our QA and software testing team hardening each one. You see working increments rather than a distant big reveal. Quality is checked as we go, not at the end.

Deliverables

  • Working, integrated service increments
  • Automated tests across interfaces
  • Documented, reusable services

Deployment and governance

We roll services into production and keep them observable and controlled through ongoing cloud managed services. Standards keep the estate consistent as it grows. Nothing drifts into an unmonitored corner.

Deliverables

  • Monitored production deployment
  • Governance standards in place
  • Performance and health dashboards

Optimization and support

After launch we tune performance, refine services, and support the estate as it evolves. Feedback from real usage shapes the next round. The architecture keeps improving instead of decaying.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing performance tuning
  • Service refinements and additions
  • Continued architecture support

Our signature domains

Sound architecture means understanding the technologies that will run on top of it, not just the boxes and arrows. These are the four domains our architects draw on when a service estate reaches into specialized territory.

Blockchain

When your architecture needs decentralized or trustless services, our decade-plus of blockchain work keeps the design realistic.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When services involve digital assets or new economic models, we design that layer with the same rigor as the rest.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

When services generate or depend on data, we make sure the pipelines and models are part of the architecture, not an afterthought.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

When intelligent services are on the roadmap, our ML depth keeps the architecture ready for them.
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Machine learning domain background

Your path from tangled to orderly

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what your systems look like and where the pain is. We reply within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to understand your estate, your goals, and the biggest bottlenecks.
STEP 3

Assessment and plan

  • We map the architecture and come back with a clear, costed way forward.
STEP 4

Design and deliver

  • We design, integrate, and stay on until your services run cleanly.

FAQ

What is SOA consulting?

It is expert help designing and organizing your systems as reusable services that work together cleanly. We can advise on the architecture, deliver the integration, or both.

Do we have to rebuild everything at once?

No, and we would advise against it, since gradual modernization around your legacy core is far safer. Services take over piece by piece with the business running throughout.

Can you connect our existing tools and third-party systems?

Yes, that is the core of it. We replace brittle one-off links with reliable, reusable connections and automate the handoffs between tools through RPA development. Nothing has to stay on an island.

Is SOA the same as microservices?

They are related but not identical, and part of our job is choosing the right granularity for you. Sometimes coarse services beat hundreds of tiny ones.

Can this run in the cloud?

Absolutely, and where it fits we build with SaaS development and cloud-native services so the estate stays flexible. On-prem and hybrid setups are supported too.

Do you also build the front end on top?

We can, and our web application development sits neatly on the services we design. Architecture and interface come from one team.

How do we know the services help?

We tie every service to a business outcome and track it, using data analytics to show the impact. You see value in numbers, not just diagrams.

How soon can you start?

Usually within days, beginning with a lightweight assessment so we understand the estate before committing to a plan. Momentum comes quickly.

Explore our blog

A few recent reads from our team on architecture, integration, and building systems that scale.

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Helpful links

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UI/UX Design Services
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QA Engineering & Software Testing