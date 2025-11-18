Most enterprises run on a patchwork of apps that were never meant to talk to each other, and every new connection makes the knot tighter. Our SOA consulting untangles that mess into clean, reusable services your whole business can build on.
Wiring every system directly to every other one feels quick until you have a hundred fragile connections nobody dares touch. One change then ripples into three broken integrations you did not see coming.
Spinning up services without shared standards leaves you with a new kind of chaos instead of order. Getting it right starts with real IT consulting that sets the rules before the sprawl begins.
Leaving each team to secure its own service creates gaps an attacker will happily find. Protection has to be consistent across the whole architecture, backed by proper cybersecurity services.
Chopping a system into hundreds of tiny services can add more complexity than it removes. The right granularity is a design decision, not a fashion to follow blindly.
Ignoring the old system at the center of everything just builds new services on sand. A workable architecture has to bring the legacy along, not wish it away.
When each service defines data its own way, integrations break every time something shifts. Consistent contracts are what keep services loosely coupled but still compatible.
Every estate is tangled in its own way, so we shape the engagement around your systems, your constraints, and how far you want to go. Our SOA consulting services run from a first architecture assessment through to integrated, governed services in production.
Getting an honest map of your current systems and their dependencies is where sound architecture begins. You come away knowing exactly what to keep, replace, or wrap in a service.
Designing the right services, boundaries, and contracts up front is what keeps the whole estate maintainable. We shape an architecture that fits how your business operates.
Connecting applications, data, and third-party tools cleanly is the heart of any service-oriented estate. We replace brittle one-off links with reliable, reusable integration.
Wrapping and gradually replacing legacy systems lets you modernize without a risky big-bang rewrite. Old value stays intact while new services quietly take over the load.
Standards, monitoring, and consistent protection keep a growing service estate healthy rather than chaotic. We put the guardrails in place so scale never turns into sprawl.
Architecture only pays off when it matches how work flows through the business. We keep services tied to real operations so they solve problems instead of adding layers.
These are the integration, architecture, and modernization builds that show what our SOA work looks like in practice.
PixelPlex delivered a full commerce platform that unified web, mobile, and IoT while integrating with the client's legacy store-management system across dozens of stores and 100,000+ SKUs. It is our strongest proof that new services can connect to an entrenched legacy core.
PixelPlex advised a US startup on a crowdfunding platform, designing a microservices-based architecture with a documented roadmap before development began. It is a clean example of service-oriented design done at the planning stage.
PixelPlex advised LaneAxis on integrating new blockchain and payment services into its existing SaaS platform without disrupting what already worked. It shows how we extend a live system with fresh services cleanly.
Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers on one platform, tying together role-based apps, mapping, and live data. Coordinating that many services into a single coherent system is exactly what SOA is for.
We would rather hand the microphone to the people who have already worked with us, so here are a few of them.
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our making requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
Our consultants have redesigned messy, business-critical systems, not just drawn diagrams on a whiteboard. That scar tissue is what makes our SOA consulting advice actionable.
Security runs through every service we plan, reinforced by DevSecOps consulting so protection is built into the pipeline. Nothing gets bolted on after the architecture is already live.
Because we also build, our architecture holds up against the realities of delivery, and our R&D services keep the approach current. A dependable SOA consulting firm proves its designs in code, not slideware.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Loosely coupled services mean an update in one place stops cascading into failures elsewhere. Your teams ship faster because they are no longer afraid to touch anything.
Well-designed services get used again and again across products rather than rewritten each time. Every new project starts further ahead than the last.
With serverless development, individual services scale on demand, so you never have to grow the whole system at once. You pay for the load you have.
Moving services to the cloud through cloud migration services turns a rigid on-prem tangle into something flexible. Infrastructure stops being the thing that holds you back.
A consistent data layer, supported by solid database development, keeps every service reading from the same truth. Reports and integrations stop contradicting each other.
Clean service boundaries mean you are never locked into one vendor or a single aging component. Replacing a piece becomes a task, not a crisis.
Starting at
$10,000
Where you land depends on the size of your estate, how much you need designed versus integrated, and whether we are planning fresh or rescuing a stalled migration.
What's included:
For a first step, many clients scope one integration or a single domain, and where build is needed we fold in custom software development so we can prove the model before you commit the whole estate
Service-oriented architecture pays off in any sector running more than a handful of systems, but the pressures differ from a regulated bank to a fast-moving retailer. Below is where our SOA consulting brings order to complex, connected estates.
Financial institutions run dozens of systems that must exchange data securely and without downtime. Service-oriented design lets them add products without destabilizing the core. Compliance and auditability stay intact throughout.
Core banking estates are decades deep and unforgiving of disruption. A service layer lets banks modernize gradually while the legacy core keeps running. New capabilities reach customers far faster.
Payment platforms depend on many providers, rails, and systems staying perfectly in sync. Clean integration keeps transactions flowing and certifications intact. Adding a new method becomes a service, not a rebuild.
Insurers juggle underwriting, claims, policy, and legacy systems that rarely align. Service-oriented architecture connects them into one coherent flow. Manual handoffs and duplicated data start to disappear.
Lending platforms pull data from scoring, verification, and banking services in real time. A service layer keeps those integrations clean as products evolve. New lending flows launch without touching everything else.
Retailers connect storefronts, inventory, payments, and fulfillment across many channels. Service-oriented design keeps them synchronized even at peak load. New channels plug in without a rebuild.
Logistics runs on data moving between carriers, warehouses, and partner systems. Clean integration is what keeps shipments and stock visible end to end. Each new partner becomes a service, not a headache.
Healthcare data lives in EHRs, devices, and systems that must share it safely. A service layer connects them without compromising privacy. Care teams get a complete picture instead of scattered records.
Fitness platforms tie together apps, wearables, and content services. Clean architecture keeps that data flowing as features grow. New integrations ship without breaking the experience.
EdTech connects learning platforms, content, and student systems that rarely speak the same language. A service layer unifies them for a smooth experience. New tools slot in without disruption.
Property platforms integrate listings, transactions, and partner data across long cycles. Service-oriented design keeps those flows reliable as the business grows. New services extend the platform cleanly.
Construction tech links field data, project systems, and back-office tools. Clean integration keeps the site and the office in sync. New capabilities reach teams without friction.
Energy operations run sensor, asset, and enterprise systems in high-stakes settings. A service layer connects them safely and reliably. Uptime and safety stay front and center.
Restaurant tech ties POS, ordering, delivery, and loyalty into one flow. Service-oriented design keeps them synced through the dinner rush. New channels connect without downtime.
Travel platforms integrate bookings, inventory, and partner APIs across time zones. Clean architecture keeps those connections dependable. New suppliers plug in as reusable services.
Media platforms connect content, delivery, and audience systems at large scale. A service layer keeps them flexible as demand spikes. New features and channels launch without a rebuild.
Every engagement begins by mapping the systems you have, not the tidy diagram someone drew years ago. From there we design the target architecture and stay hands-on until services are live and governed.
We inventory your systems, data flows, and dependencies to see where the real friction lives. That map exposes what to keep, wrap, or retire. It becomes the foundation every later decision rests on.
Deliverables
We define the services, boundaries, and contracts that fit how your business runs. Granularity is chosen deliberately, not by trend. You get a blueprint your teams can build against with confidence.
Deliverables
We plan how services connect to each other and to the systems staying in place. Sequencing keeps the business running throughout. Risky dependencies get addressed before they bite.
Deliverables
We stand up and connect the services in reviewable stages, with our QA and software testing team hardening each one. You see working increments rather than a distant big reveal. Quality is checked as we go, not at the end.
Deliverables
We roll services into production and keep them observable and controlled through ongoing cloud managed services. Standards keep the estate consistent as it grows. Nothing drifts into an unmonitored corner.
Deliverables
After launch we tune performance, refine services, and support the estate as it evolves. Feedback from real usage shapes the next round. The architecture keeps improving instead of decaying.
Deliverables
Sound architecture means understanding the technologies that will run on top of it, not just the boxes and arrows. These are the four domains our architects draw on when a service estate reaches into specialized territory.
A few recent reads from our team on architecture, integration, and building systems that scale.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
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Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
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Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
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Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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