Reliable server-side logic is the basis of any successful digital product. Engineered PHP solutions give your platforms fast load times, rock-solid security, and smooth connections to complex databases or blockchain networks.
Long loading speeds frustrate users and kill conversion rates. Optimized PHP code and modern caching techniques keep your applications running fast. Instant processing makes visitors stay engaged.
Outdated systems drag down business growth. Refactoring and upgrading old PHP environments to modern frameworks like Laravel brings your software back to life. Maintenance becomes easier, and new feature rollouts happen faster.
Many businesses rely on multiple applications that refuse to communicate. Custom PHP APIs connect third-party services, CRM platforms, and Web3 environments. Data flows cleanly across your entire digital infrastructure.
Cyber threats constantly target web applications. Secure PHP coding practices protect sensitive user data from injection attacks and leaks. Strict validation rules and modern encryption protocols keep your business operations safe.
Managing website updates often requires a dedicated developer. Customizing CMS platforms or building PHP admin panels gives you total control. Marketing teams get to publish content without touching a single line of code.
Sudden traffic spikes might easily crash unprepared servers. Cloud-native PHP architecture scales resources exactly when needed. You handle massive user growth without overspending on idle server capacity.
As a custom software development company, we build secure PHP environments capable of powering high-traffic web platforms and decentralized applications.
Benefit from server-side solutions that fit your exact business models. Our PHP applications match your internal workflows instead of forcing you to adapt to off-the-shelf products.
Create a clear roadmap from the start. Our IT consulting services cover the development of a strategy that foresees possible hurdles and allows for clear budget distribution.
Get a functional product into the hands of your target audience fast. MVP development services provide an initial version of the tool that gathers real user feedback. It is built on a flexible PHP foundation and is ready for feature expansions.
Power multiple frontends and mobile applications from a single centralized server. Robust REST or GraphQL APIs allow your PHP backend to exchange data cleanly across any device or external platform.
Verify that your web application handles real-world traffic with expert QA software testing services. A combination of automated server checks and manual code reviews catches vulnerabilities before they reach your live environment.
Eliminate slow loading times by restructuring inefficient database queries and migrating outdated scripts to modern frameworks like Laravel. The focus stays entirely on upgrades that directly improve user experience.
Below are real-world examples of complex web platforms and data-heavy portals we have engineered. These cases showcase the kind of secure and high-performance server-side architecture we build for your business.
StreamSettle is a centralized hub for resolving financial claims. The core offering requires handling highly sensitive user data while coordinating approvals between multiple parties.
We built a server-side environment that connects patients with healthcare professionals. The platform processes thousands of daily scheduling requests while keeping patient records entirely secure.
Scargos is a comprehensive platform built to coordinate moving parts across the supply chain. The system coordinates drivers, fleet managers, and clients.
We create an architecture that handles thousands of concurrent users simultaneously. Smart database queries and clean PHP scripts keep your platform running fast under heavy load.
Every single line of our backend logic passes strict manual reviews and automated checks before going live. We keep your business operations safe from common web threats with built-in PHP defense mechanisms.
Our experts make standard web applications easily talk to decentralized networks. Custom APIs link your reliable PHP backend directly to crypto wallets and smart contracts. Your customers get all the benefits of Web3 through a completely familiar web interface.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
Top Clutch Ai Deployment Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Nextjs Developer Warsaw 2026
Building with PHP allows for compatibility across practically any server environment or operating system. Your application runs reliably regardless of your hosting choices.
PHP offers an enormous library of pre-built modules and active frameworks that cut down coding time. Products hit the market faster without sacrificing code quality.
Open-source technologies eliminate expensive licensing fees. Your budget goes directly into crafting unique business features rather than paying for basic infrastructure tools.
Modern web platforms manage massive amounts of information daily. PHP communicates effortlessly with relational databases and NoSQL systems to keep data organized and accessible.
Finding support or extending platform features is simple with PHP development. A global community constantly tests, updates, and creates new functional tools for the language.
Starting at
$10,000
Launch a reliable web application with the expertise of a PHP application development company. We provide a milestone-based strategy tailored for your business.
What’s included:
Need advanced features like complex API ecosystems, custom payment gateways, or direct blockchain integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.
As a reliable PHP development agency, our experts build scalable web backends for diverse business sectors. We treat every project separately and adapt the technology to fit exact market demands.
Our custom PHP backends power high-traffic storefronts and complex multi-vendor marketplaces, keeping the buyer journey smooth from product search to final checkout.
PixelPlex developers build tailored PHP solutions that allow for managing student data, processing video course modules, and tracking academic progress securely.
Our secure PHP web portals facilitate appointment scheduling, encrypt patient communication, and integrate directly with electronic health records.
PHP-powered search engines and broker portals handle massive amounts of image data and connect buyers with agents effortlessly.
PHP architecture gives logistics managers real-time visibility into fleet movements, warehouse inventory, and automated dispatch schedules.
Our PHP solutions connect traditional web banking interfaces and blockchain networks, giving users clear access to their wallets and transaction histories.
Custom PHP web backends process recurring payments smoothly and deliver streaming workout content directly to users’ browsers. Reliable platforms enable easy membership management.
At PixelPlex, we create secure web portals that allow your employees to keep blueprints organized and track material logistics across multiple remote job sites.
Scalable PHP environments provide centralized web interfaces for safety inspectors and regional managers to review operational data accurately.
Custom PHP food and beverage apps allow for fast ordering flows and accurate supply tracking. They also connect the busy kitchen directly to online customers and regional ingredient suppliers.
Custom PHP backends power fast quote generation engines and secure customer web portals. Agents get a clear view of client data while policyholders update their coverage entirely online.
Mapping out data flows and server requirements establishes a solid foundation. Proper planning ensures a scalable and fast web ecosystem.
Deliverables
Translating business rules into a technical framework prepares the coding phase. Exact functions and data structures are outlined for optimal resource management.
Deliverables
Creating intuitive interfaces connects complex backend logic with the end user. Smooth navigation guarantees high engagement and low bounce rates.
Deliverables
Core developers write secure and highly optimized code. Strict adherence to modern PHP standards guarantees reliable execution and easy future maintenance.
Deliverables
Connecting the application to external services brings it to life. This covers payment processors, internal CRM tools, or Web3 blockchain protocols.
Deliverables
Rigorous internal audits prevent exploits and optimize load speeds. Final deployment to live servers happens only after strict stress testing confirms everything runs perfectly in production.
Deliverables
The team delivers comprehensive software solutions across key tech domains. Complex business rules turn into lightning-fast PHP applications, secure data platforms, and intelligent systems built for scale.
We are happy to share our expertise. Find the latest trends, discover our insights, and keep informed with our latest articles about the world of software engineering and Web3 technologies.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
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