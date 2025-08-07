Our Kotlin development covers Android apps, Kotlin Multiplatform products, and server-side backends, all in code that is short, safe, and quick to change. From the first commit to the tenth release, one team stays with the project the whole way.
Renaming your files does not make it a Kotlin project. When teams keep old Java patterns, they drag along the boilerplate and the null-pointer bugs that Kotlin was built to remove.
Writing a separate Android and iOS app from scratch doubles the effort and the bug count. A shared Kotlin Multiplatform core fixes that, but only when it rests on real solution architecture consulting from the start.
Kotlin makes clean, testable code genuinely easy, so an untested app is a decision rather than an accident. Skip it and every release becomes a session of manual clicking and hopeful guessing.
Slow starts, dropped frames, and the odd freeze rarely appear in a demo, but they land straight in your store rating. Smoothness has to be measured from the first sprint on.
When shipping an update is a manual, all-hands ordeal, teams update less and worry more. A proper pipeline turns a nerve-racking release into a boring one, which is exactly the goal.
We work the full Kotlin stack, from a Compose screen down to the backend feeding it. These Kotlin app development services fit teams building something they plan to run and grow for years, not a quick throwaway.
Modern Android apps in idiomatic Kotlin, with coroutines handling async work and Jetpack doing the heavy lifting. We build to the Play Store's bar and to the phone in a real person's hand.
One shared core of logic running natively on Android, iOS, and the server through Kotlin Multiplatform development. You write the hard parts once and stop copy-pasting features between platforms.
Backends and APIs written in Kotlin with Ktor or Spring, so your app and server share a single language and mental model. It scales cleanly, with no translation layer sitting between your teams.
Interfaces built in Compose, where a screen is a few readable functions instead of a stack of XML. Changes ship faster and the UI keeps pace with whatever the designers dream up next.
We move Java apps to Kotlin in safe, incremental steps, holding onto the behavior users rely on while shedding the boilerplate your team dreads. What you get back is a codebase people are glad to open.
Automated tests written right alongside your Kotlin code, so regressions get caught in the pipeline instead of by a customer. A green build turns into something you can actually rely on.
Every project here comes straight from our Kotlin portfolio, spanning native mobile apps, IoT, and blockchain platforms.
Qtum is a hybrid blockchain that marries Bitcoin's security model with Ethereum-style smart contracts. We built the platform end to end, including native Android and iOS wallets with full smart-contract and ERC20 support.
An enterprise iOS and Android app for Intel that gathers motion data from BLE sensors. We turned that raw stream into clean, ML-ready datasets.
CTRL is an IoT ecosystem that collects and visualizes data from sensors and devices across homes and commercial spaces. We built the iOS and Android apps that let people monitor and automate all of it from one place.
MyBIT is a decentralized asset management platform with its own SDK for building financial dApps. We delivered the smart contracts, the web portal, and native iOS and Android wallets for its token.
Words from a few of the teams whose products we helped build and ship.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
We work in Kotlin every day, so coroutines, Kotlin Multiplatform, and Jetpack Compose are second nature, not something we look up mid-sprint. You get idiomatic code, not Java wearing a new file extension.
We design around where your product is heading, so a jump in users or a new platform never triggers a rewrite, guided by our IT consulting practice.
As a Kotlin app development company, we keep engineering, QA, and long-term support under one roof, so your roadmap never stalls waiting on a handoff between vendors.
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Kotlin says in a few lines what older languages spread over a page, so there is less to read, less to test, and less to break. Compact, clear code is code your team ships quickly.
Kotlin compiles straight to fast native apps, and our native mobile app development team makes every tap and transition feel right on the device. Users register a smooth app long before they think about the tech.
Kotlin Multiplatform shares the core logic across Android, iOS, and backend, so a single fix lands in all of them at once. You keep one source of truth instead of three drifting copies.
Null safety wipes out a whole family of the crashes that haunt older apps, and our QA and software testing team clears out the rest. Clean Kotlin application development buys you a steadier app and quieter nights.
Solid tests and an automated pipeline make shipping routine, so you release often and roll back calmly on the rare day you need to.
Launch is the middle of the story, not the end of it. We stick around to tune, extend, and keep your Kotlin app moving in step with the business.
Starting at
$15,000
The final figure follows the size of the app, how many platforms it targets, and how much backend and integration work sits behind it.
What's included:
Whether it is one focused Android app or a full multiplatform product with its own backend, we size the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.
Kotlin quietly runs apps and backends in almost every field we touch. We bring our web development and mobile teams to the sectors where it does the most good, and here is what that looks like.
Kotlin builds secure mobile banking and fintech apps that people trust with their money. We pair native performance with the reliability a regulated product demands.
Kotlin gives banks a fast, stable mobile front end on top of core systems. We build the customer-facing side and connect it cleanly to the back office.
Kotlin powers payment apps that stay quick and dependable at high volume. We build for smooth checkouts and reliability you can count on.
Kotlin apps make quoting, claims, and policy management simple in the customer's pocket. We turn heavy insurance workflows into a clean mobile experience.
Kotlin apps keep loan applications and repayments fast and clear. We build lending journeys that move borrowers through without friction.
Kotlin builds shopping apps that stay quick through peak-season traffic. We deliver the storefront, loyalty, and checkout your customers keep returning to.
Kotlin apps put real-time tracking and scanning in the hands of field teams. We build tools that keep goods moving and data in sync, backed by solid database development.
Kotlin builds compliant patient and clinician apps for scheduling, records, and monitoring. We keep sensitive data secure while the experience stays simple.
Kotlin apps keep members engaged with tracking, streaks, and wearable sync. We build the mobile experience that turns sign-ups into regulars.
Kotlin powers learning apps that scale to whole institutions and stay easy to use. We build mobile learning that students actually open.
Kotlin apps bring listings, tours, and deals to buyers on the move. We build property experiences that keep leads warm, often delivered through SaaS development.
Kotlin apps link the site and the office with real-time project data. We build field tools that hold up in rough conditions.
Kotlin apps handle monitoring, inspections, and compliance in demanding field conditions. We build rugged tools that keep working where connectivity does not.
Kotlin apps run ordering, delivery, and loyalty without buckling at the dinner rush. We build the customer app and the tools behind the counter.
Kotlin apps keep booking and trip management smooth across time zones and peak demand. We build travel experiences that stay reliable when it counts.
Kotlin builds media and streaming apps that handle big, spiky audiences. We deliver smooth playback and the engagement features that keep people watching.
We run every Kotlin build through six stages, each small enough to show progress and correct course. Here is how a project travels from idea to a live, cared-for app.
Before a line of Kotlin is written, we pin down the goal and design the architecture to carry it, since the structure is cheapest to fix while it lives on a whiteboard. This is also where we flag where custom software development beats forcing a ready-made tool.
Deliverables
We shape the screens and user flows and set up the project scaffolding, so building feels like assembly rather than improvisation. Usability gets decided here, not patched on afterward.
Deliverables
Engineers build in clean, tested Kotlin and ship in short cycles, so you review working software every sprint instead of waiting for one big reveal. The backend grows in parallel through web application development, keeping app and server in lockstep.
Deliverables
We wire the parts together and push them hard across devices, edge cases, and load, so your first real user is not also your first real tester. Problems surface here, on our watch.
Deliverables
We ship to the stores and the cloud behind pipelines and monitoring, leaning on serverless development where it trims cost and scales on demand. A release becomes a click, and a rollback is just as easy.
Deliverables
After launch we keep fixing, tuning, and adding, so the app tracks the business instead of aging out. The team that knows the code is the team that keeps it healthy.
Deliverables
Some Kotlin apps call for muscle their own codebase does not carry. When a build needs it, we plug in four domains we have gone deep on over the years.
A few reads from our engineers on getting apps built, budgeted, and shipped.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
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Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
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Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
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Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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