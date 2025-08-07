Kotlin development services background

Kotlin Development Services

Lean Kotlin apps your users feel and your developers enjoy owning

Our Kotlin development covers Android apps, Kotlin Multiplatform products, and server-side backends, all in code that is short, safe, and quick to change. From the first commit to the tenth release, one team stays with the project the whole way.

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Where Kotlin projects go wrong

Number 1

Java thinking in Kotlin syntax

Renaming your files does not make it a Kotlin project. When teams keep old Java patterns, they drag along the boilerplate and the null-pointer bugs that Kotlin was built to remove.

Number 2

Building one product twice

Writing a separate Android and iOS app from scratch doubles the effort and the bug count. A shared Kotlin Multiplatform core fixes that, but only when it rests on real solution architecture consulting from the start.

Number 3

Treating tests as optional

Kotlin makes clean, testable code genuinely easy, so an untested app is a decision rather than an accident. Skip it and every release becomes a session of manual clicking and hopeful guessing.

Number 4

Noticing performance in the reviews

Slow starts, dropped frames, and the odd freeze rarely appear in a demo, but they land straight in your store rating. Smoothness has to be measured from the first sprint on.

Number 5

Releases nobody wants to run

When shipping an update is a manual, all-hands ordeal, teams update less and worry more. A proper pipeline turns a nerve-racking release into a boring one, which is exactly the goal.

Kotlin development services

We work the full Kotlin stack, from a Compose screen down to the backend feeding it. These Kotlin app development services fit teams building something they plan to run and grow for years, not a quick throwaway.

Kotlin development services

Native Android development in Kotlin

Modern Android apps in idiomatic Kotlin, with coroutines handling async work and Jetpack doing the heavy lifting. We build to the Play Store's bar and to the phone in a real person's hand.

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Kotlin Multiplatform development

One shared core of logic running natively on Android, iOS, and the server through Kotlin Multiplatform development. You write the hard parts once and stop copy-pasting features between platforms.

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Kotlin backend and API development

Backends and APIs written in Kotlin with Ktor or Spring, so your app and server share a single language and mental model. It scales cleanly, with no translation layer sitting between your teams.

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Jetpack Compose UI development

Interfaces built in Compose, where a screen is a few readable functions instead of a stack of XML. Changes ship faster and the UI keeps pace with whatever the designers dream up next.

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Java-to-Kotlin migration

We move Java apps to Kotlin in safe, incremental steps, holding onto the behavior users rely on while shedding the boilerplate your team dreads. What you get back is a codebase people are glad to open.

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Kotlin testing and QA automation

Automated tests written right alongside your Kotlin code, so regressions get caught in the pipeline instead of by a customer. A green build turns into something you can actually rely on.

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Apps and platforms we've built

Every project here comes straight from our Kotlin portfolio, spanning native mobile apps, IoT, and blockchain platforms.

Qtum

Qtum is a hybrid blockchain that marries Bitcoin's security model with Ethereum-style smart contracts. We built the platform end to end, including native Android and iOS wallets with full smart-contract and ERC20 support.

  • Native Android and iOS wallets
  • Smart-contract and ERC20 support
  • Block explorer and web portal
  • Proof-of-stake consensus layer
  • On-chain governance protocol
Qtum case study

Intel

An enterprise iOS and Android app for Intel that gathers motion data from BLE sensors. We turned that raw stream into clean, ML-ready datasets.

  • BLE device scanning and pairing
  • On-device motion data capture
  • Real-time motion graphs
  • Video and sensor data merged
  • Quality checks before upload
Intel case study

CTRL

    IoT
  • Smart Building
  • Mobile App
  • Automation
  • Security

CTRL is an IoT ecosystem that collects and visualizes data from sensors and devices across homes and commercial spaces. We built the iOS and Android apps that let people monitor and automate all of it from one place.

  • iOS and Android control apps
  • Z-Wave, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and BLE support
  • Custom automation scenarios
  • Real-time sensor dashboard
  • End-to-end encryption
CTRL case study

MyBIT

MyBIT is a decentralized asset management platform with its own SDK for building financial dApps. We delivered the smart contracts, the web portal, and native iOS and Android wallets for its token.

  • Native iOS and Android wallets
  • ICO smart contracts on Ethereum
  • Multi-currency contribution portal
  • SDK for financial dApps
  • Live campaign and transaction tracking
MyBIT case study

Client reviews

Words from a few of the teams whose products we helped build and ship.

Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO, FootballNet Global

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder, Scargos

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for Kotlin development

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Kotlin specialists, 17+ years of experience

We work in Kotlin every day, so coroutines, Kotlin Multiplatform, and Jetpack Compose are second nature, not something we look up mid-sprint. You get idiomatic code, not Java wearing a new file extension.

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Architecture built to outlast the launch

We design around where your product is heading, so a jump in users or a new platform never triggers a rewrite, guided by our IT consulting practice.

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One team, backend to Play Store

As a Kotlin app development company, we keep engineering, QA, and long-term support under one roof, so your roadmap never stalls waiting on a handoff between vendors.

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    Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch A-Frame Development 2026

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    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity and Access Management 2026

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    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert Kotlin development

1.

Half the code, twice the clarity

Kotlin says in a few lines what older languages spread over a page, so there is less to read, less to test, and less to break. Compact, clear code is code your team ships quickly.

2.

An app that feels native

Kotlin compiles straight to fast native apps, and our native mobile app development team makes every tap and transition feel right on the device. Users register a smooth app long before they think about the tech.

3.

Write once, run everywhere

Kotlin Multiplatform shares the core logic across Android, iOS, and backend, so a single fix lands in all of them at once. You keep one source of truth instead of three drifting copies.

4.

Far fewer crashes

Null safety wipes out a whole family of the crashes that haunt older apps, and our QA and software testing team clears out the rest. Clean Kotlin application development buys you a steadier app and quieter nights.

5.

Releases without the drama

Solid tests and an automated pipeline make shipping routine, so you release often and roll back calmly on the rare day you need to.

6.

We stay past launch

Launch is the middle of the story, not the end of it. We stick around to tune, extend, and keep your Kotlin app moving in step with the business.

Kotlin development cost

Starting at

$15,000

The final figure follows the size of the app, how many platforms it targets, and how much backend and integration work sits behind it.

What's included:

  • Architecture and technical design
  • Core Kotlin build and testing
  • Integrations and store deployment
  • A tested, launch-ready release

Whether it is one focused Android app or a full multiplatform product with its own backend, we size the estimate to what you actually need and send it over within a day.

Kotlin development for your industry

Kotlin quietly runs apps and backends in almost every field we touch. We bring our web development and mobile teams to the sectors where it does the most good, and here is what that looks like.

FinTech & banking

Kotlin builds secure mobile banking and fintech apps that people trust with their money. We pair native performance with the reliability a regulated product demands.

  • Mobile banking apps
  • Secure in-app payments
  • Biometric login and 2FA
  • Real-time transaction feeds
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Banking

Kotlin gives banks a fast, stable mobile front end on top of core systems. We build the customer-facing side and connect it cleanly to the back office.

  • Digital banking apps
  • Account and card management
  • Push alerts and statements
  • Core-system integration
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Payment

Kotlin powers payment apps that stay quick and dependable at high volume. We build for smooth checkouts and reliability you can count on.

  • Mobile wallets
  • QR and NFC payments
  • Transaction history
  • Fraud-check integrations
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Insurance

Kotlin apps make quoting, claims, and policy management simple in the customer's pocket. We turn heavy insurance workflows into a clean mobile experience.

  • Quote and buy flows
  • Claims submission with photos
  • Policy management
  • Document uploads
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Lending

Kotlin apps keep loan applications and repayments fast and clear. We build lending journeys that move borrowers through without friction.

  • Loan application flows
  • Instant eligibility checks
  • Repayment tracking
  • Document capture
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Retail & eCommerce

Kotlin builds shopping apps that stay quick through peak-season traffic. We deliver the storefront, loyalty, and checkout your customers keep returning to.

  • Native shopping apps
  • Loyalty and rewards
  • In-app payments
  • Personalized recommendations
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Supply chain & logistics

Kotlin apps put real-time tracking and scanning in the hands of field teams. We build tools that keep goods moving and data in sync, backed by solid database development.

  • Warehouse scanning apps
  • Driver and dispatch tools
  • Real-time tracking
  • Offline-first data capture
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Healthcare

Kotlin builds compliant patient and clinician apps for scheduling, records, and monitoring. We keep sensitive data secure while the experience stays simple.

  • Patient portals
  • Appointment scheduling
  • Secure records access
  • Remote monitoring
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Fitness

Kotlin apps keep members engaged with tracking, streaks, and wearable sync. We build the mobile experience that turns sign-ups into regulars.

  • Workout and progress tracking
  • Wearable integrations
  • Challenges and streaks
  • Booking and payments
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Education

Kotlin powers learning apps that scale to whole institutions and stay easy to use. We build mobile learning that students actually open.

  • Mobile learning apps
  • Course and progress tracking
  • Quizzes and assessments
  • LMS integration
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Real estate

Kotlin apps bring listings, tours, and deals to buyers on the move. We build property experiences that keep leads warm, often delivered through SaaS development.

  • Listing and search apps
  • Virtual tours
  • Lead and CRM tools
  • Document and e-sign flows
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Construction

Kotlin apps link the site and the office with real-time project data. We build field tools that hold up in rough conditions.

  • Project management apps
  • Field-to-office sync
  • Resource and cost tracking
  • Photo and document capture
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Oil & gas

Kotlin apps handle monitoring, inspections, and compliance in demanding field conditions. We build rugged tools that keep working where connectivity does not.

  • Field inspection apps
  • Asset monitoring
  • Offline data capture
  • Compliance reporting
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Restaurant

Kotlin apps run ordering, delivery, and loyalty without buckling at the dinner rush. We build the customer app and the tools behind the counter.

  • Ordering and delivery apps
  • Loyalty and rewards
  • Table and reservation tools
  • POS integration
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Travel

Kotlin apps keep booking and trip management smooth across time zones and peak demand. We build travel experiences that stay reliable when it counts.

  • Booking apps
  • Itinerary management
  • In-app payments
  • Partner and API connections
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Entertainment

Kotlin builds media and streaming apps that handle big, spiky audiences. We deliver smooth playback and the engagement features that keep people watching.

  • Streaming and media apps
  • Subscriptions and paywalls
  • Personalized feeds
  • Live events and social
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How we build your Kotlin software

We run every Kotlin build through six stages, each small enough to show progress and correct course. Here is how a project travels from idea to a live, cared-for app.

1. Discovery and architecture

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2. Design and planning

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3. Development

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4. Integration and QA

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5. Release and rollout

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6. Support and growth

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Discovery and architecture

Before a line of Kotlin is written, we pin down the goal and design the architecture to carry it, since the structure is cheapest to fix while it lives on a whiteboard. This is also where we flag where custom software development beats forcing a ready-made tool.

Deliverables

  • Requirements and agreed scope
  • Kotlin architecture blueprint
  • Roadmap with a cost estimate

Design and planning

We shape the screens and user flows and set up the project scaffolding, so building feels like assembly rather than improvisation. Usability gets decided here, not patched on afterward.

Deliverables

  • UX and UI designs
  • Sprint and release plan
  • Tooling and environments

Development

Engineers build in clean, tested Kotlin and ship in short cycles, so you review working software every sprint instead of waiting for one big reveal. The backend grows in parallel through web application development, keeping app and server in lockstep.

Deliverables

  • Working increments each sprint
  • Automated test coverage
  • Peer code reviews

Integration and QA

We wire the parts together and push them hard across devices, edge cases, and load, so your first real user is not also your first real tester. Problems surface here, on our watch.

Deliverables

  • Integrated build
  • Manual and automated test runs
  • Performance and device checks

Release and rollout

We ship to the stores and the cloud behind pipelines and monitoring, leaning on serverless development where it trims cost and scales on demand. A release becomes a click, and a rollback is just as easy.

Deliverables

  • Store and production release
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • Live monitoring and alerts

Support and growth

After launch we keep fixing, tuning, and adding, so the app tracks the business instead of aging out. The team that knows the code is the team that keeps it healthy.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing support
  • New features
  • Maintenance plan

Our signature domains

Some Kotlin apps call for muscle their own codebase does not carry. When a build needs it, we plug in four domains we have gone deep on over the years.

Blockchain

Need ownership, on-chain payments, or a tamper-proof record inside your app? More than a decade of blockchain delivery stands behind it.
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Tokenization

When points, assets, or documents in your product should become real digital tokens, we build the machinery that makes them count.
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Data science

Every app keeps loads of user data. We shape it into dashboards and answers your team can move on.
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Machine learning

Recommendations, forecasting, on-device smarts: ML slots into your Kotlin app wherever it genuinely pulls its weight.
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How a Kotlin project starts with us

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you want to build or rescue. You will hear back within a day.
STEP 2

A call to get specific

  • We talk through goals, platforms, and the parts you are unsure about.
STEP 3

A plan with a price

  • We sketch the architecture and come back with a clear, costed proposal.
STEP 4

Build, ship, stick around

  • We develop, test, launch, and stay on as the product grows.

FAQ

What does Kotlin development actually cover?

Everything you can build in Kotlin: Android apps, Kotlin Multiplatform products that share code across devices, and server-side backends, all in concise, modern code.

Why build on Kotlin instead of Java?

Kotlin is Google's first choice for Android, and it trades Java's boilerplate and null-pointer landmines for cleaner code and noticeably fewer crashes.

Does Kotlin work across more than one platform?

Yes. Kotlin Multiplatform development shares the core logic across Android, iOS, and web, so most of the app gets written a single time.

Can you handle the whole app, front to back?

We can. Our mobile app development runs the full stack, from the Kotlin on the phone to the services powering it.

And the iOS side?

Kotlin Multiplatform carries the shared logic across, while our iOS app development team gives the Apple version the native finish users expect.

Can you pick up an app someone else started?

Yes, we can inherit a Kotlin or Java project, get our bearings, and keep it moving, usually opening with a short software product discovery to map what already exists.

How soon will we have something to try?

Typically weeks, not months. We start with an MVP development that puts the idea in front of real users before you fund the whole build.

What does a Kotlin project cost?

Most start near $15,000, and we tailor the exact figure to your app, its platforms, and the work behind it.

Read our blog

A few reads from our engineers on getting apps built, budgeted, and shipped.

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Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing