The energy sector still runs on aging systems that were never meant to talk to each other, so half your data dies in a silo before anyone can use it. We build energy software that ties assets, meters, and markets into one live picture your operators can act on, and back it with the engineering this industry actually demands.
SCADA, ERP, and a decade of bolt-on tools rarely share a common language, so your team rekeys the same numbers three times a day. Real modernization usually means a proper digital transformation of how the whole operation moves data.
When sensor data arrives late or drifts, operators stop believing the dashboard and fall back on gut feel. In energy, a wrong number is not an inconvenience; it is a safety and revenue problem.
Every plant, substation, and portfolio ends up with its own screen, and nobody sees the whole system at once. That is where custom energy software development earns its place, with custom software development shaped around your exact sites instead of a boxed product.
Software scoped for a single facility buckles the moment you add a wind farm or a second region. What looked cheap up front becomes a full rebuild a year later.
Reporting to regulators gets bolted on at the end, so audits turn into a scramble through spreadsheets. Compliance has to be designed into the data model, not stapled on before an inspection.
Energy is critical infrastructure, and software that ships without security baked in is a target waiting to be found. Protection has to be part of the architecture from the first sprint.
This is software development for energy sector teams who need tools that hold up to real load, strict regulators, and equipment that cannot afford downtime.
Our custom energy management software development pulls live data from meters, turbines, and building systems into one console operators actually watch. You see consumption, output, and anomalies as they happen, not in a report the next morning.
We build the metering, billing, and consumption software that utilities lean on, from ingestion of millions of meter reads to the customer-facing numbers. It stays accurate and fast even when the whole service area is pulling data at once.
We turn vibration, temperature, and runtime data into early warnings, so a failing transformer or turbine gets flagged before it trips. Fewer surprise outages mean lower cost and a safer site.
We develop the trading, scheduling, and risk tools that desks use to move power and hedge exposure with confidence. Real-time positions and clean audit trails keep both traders and compliance calm.
We build software for solar, wind, storage, and distributed resources, tying scattered assets into one controllable portfolio. Forecasting and optimization squeeze more value out of every panel and battery.
We build the systems that measure, record, and prove emissions across your operation, ready for whatever framework you report against. Verifiable records mean less argument with auditors and buyers.
Below are energy software solution development examples our team can design and ship, each one a full platform rather than a feature.
Aggregate distributed batteries, solar, and flexible loads into one dispatchable resource you can bid and control.
Run pricing, availability, sessions, and payments across a whole charging network from a single back office.
Shift and shave load automatically as prices and grid signals change, rewarding customers for flexibility.
Decide when to charge, hold, and discharge storage assets to capture the most value from every price swing.
Give customers clear usage, billing, and account tools that cut call volume and disputes.
Route crews, track restoration, and keep customers informed the moment power goes down.
Pull energy, emissions, and sustainability data into board-ready reports that hold up to scrutiny.
These are the IoT, energy-management, and asset-tracking builds that map most directly onto what an energy operation faces.
WaterWORX digitized water hauling for an energy-sector operator working across 30+ countries, replacing manual tank gauging with connected radar sensors. It ties IoT hardware, a dispatch center, and an immutable job ledger into one platform crews and back office share.
CTRL is a mobile IoT system a European power and telecom provider uses to monitor assets and manage energy consumption across sites. It collects, processes, and visualizes sensor data, with automated time-of-day energy adjustments.
MECA is a Hyperledger Fabric platform for tracking radioactive and hazardous materials across storage, transport, and disposal. Every movement is timestamped on-chain for full chain-of-custody and regulatory reporting.
This smart-home control app manages lighting, climate, security, and appliances across many device brands, with real-time energy-consumption tracking. It shows how messy connected-device data becomes one clean energy view for the end user.
The clearest read on a partner is the people who have already shipped with them, so here are a few of ours in their own words.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."
CEO, FootballNet Global
"A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way."
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."
Energy sector software development is unforgiving, with real assets, safety rules, and uptime that cannot slip, and that is the environment we have built in for years. As an energy software development company, we treat your constraints as the spec, not as edge cases to smooth over later.
Design, data, and engineering sit together, so your platform, its integrations, and its dashboards stay in sync, carried through to web development that holds up at grid scale. The people who build it are the people who keep it running.
Energy tech moves fast, and our R&D services team quietly proves what is genuinely worth adopting before you spend real budget on it. You get the upside of new approaches without being the one who debugs them.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026
Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026
Meters, turbines, and field systems finally line up in one place instead of a dozen disconnected screens. Real energy management software development gives operators a single source of truth they can act on in the moment.
Early warnings on failing equipment turn unplanned outages into scheduled maintenance you control. Every avoided trip is money and reputation kept.
Technicians get the readings, work orders, and history they need on site, through mobile app development built for gloves, glare, and dead zones. No more radioing back to the office for a number.
We start with an MVP development that puts a working tool in front of your team before you commit to the full platform. It is the cheapest place to find the dead ends.
We move you off brittle legacy infrastructure with cloud migration services tuned for uptime and scale. The system holds when demand spikes instead of falling over.
Board-ready and audit-ready views come straight from the same data, with no manual re-keying. It is why a seasoned energy management software development company builds compliance in from the very first sprint.
Starting at
$35,000
Where you land depends on how many sites and assets you connect, how deep the analytics and automation go, and how much of the platform we build from scratch.
What's included:
Whether it is a single monitoring dashboard or a fleet-wide platform, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
Here is how every energy software development project runs with us, from a first plant walk-through to software your operators trust, with your team steering at each checkpoint.
We learn your sites, systems, and goals before design starts.
Deliverables
We design the flows and screens around how operators actually work, with UI/UX design that keeps critical data front and center.
Deliverables
We develop in short, reviewable sprints, covering the field side with dedicated Android app development so crews get a native tool.
Deliverables
We wire in sensors, SCADA, ERP, and meters so everything speaks one language.
Deliverables
We test across data volumes, devices, and edge cases, then ship with monitoring in place.
Deliverables
We stay on after launch, tuning the platform as your assets and load grow.
Deliverables
Energy platforms lean on engineering most vendors never touch, from the data layer to the chain that proves a reading is real. Here are the four domains we bring in when an energy build needs real depth.
A few recent reads from our team worth your time.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
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Hashgraph apps and token services
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
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Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
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Data & analyticsData engineering
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
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SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
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New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
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Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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