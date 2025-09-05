.NET development services background

.NET Development Services

Enterprise-grade .NET apps that stay fast, secure, and easy to grow

Our .NET development builds web platforms, APIs, cloud services, and cross-platform apps on it, engineered to handle real load and easy to extend as you grow. You get one team that owns the architecture, the code, and everything after launch.

See our portfolio

Where .NET projects go wrong

Number 1

A monolith that cannot move

Everything bolted into one block feels fine early on, then every small change turns into a risky, slow release. Modern .NET development leans on clean architecture and services that can grow apart.

Number 2

Ignoring the platform's strengths

.NET gives you performance, security, and tooling out of the box. Teams that fight it instead of using it end up rebuilding what the framework already does well, so solid solution architecture consulting pays off early.

Number 3

Security left for later

Enterprise software is a target. Auth, data protection, and hardening bolted on at the end leave gaps that a proper review would have caught.

Number 4

Legacy stuck on old .NET

Old .NET Framework apps still run the business but block new features and cost more every year they are not modernized.

Number 5

No plan for scale

An app that works for a hundred users can fall over at ten thousand. Without load planning up front, growth becomes an outage.

.NET development services

We build on .NET across the whole stack, from the database to the browser. These .NET development services are shaped for teams that need software to last, not a quick throwaway build.

.NET development services

Enterprise .NET application development

Our .NET application development services cover large, business-critical systems, from internal platforms to customer-facing products that handle real workloads – ERPs, portals, and line-of-business tools that thousands of people rely on every day.

Explore custom software development services arrow

ASP.NET web development

We build fast, secure web apps and portals on ASP.NET Core, from admin dashboards to high-traffic public sites. Everything loads quickly, stays stable under spikes, and is easy to extend once it is live.

Explore web development services arrow

.NET mobile and cross-platform apps

We ship native-feeling apps from a single .NET codebase, so you reach every device without maintaining separate builds. One cross-platform team keeps features and fixes in sync across phones and tablets.

Explore mobile app development services arrow

.NET APIs and microservices

We design clean APIs and microservices that let your product scale and connect to everything else you run. Services stay small and independent, so teams ship faster and a single change never takes the whole system down.

Explore software integration services arrow

.NET modernization and migration

We move legacy .NET Framework apps to modern .NET, cutting cost and unblocking new features. You keep the logic that works and shed the technical debt that has been slowing down every release.

Explore digital transformation services arrow

.NET cloud and DevOps

We take your .NET apps to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring that keep releases safe and frequent. Deployments become routine instead of risky, and you catch problems before your users ever do.

Explore DevSecOps consulting arrow

Projects we've shipped

A few of the enterprise platforms, backends, and integrations we've delivered, the kind of complex, mission-critical software .NET is built for.

Doctime

A medical appointment scheduling platform that connects patients and clinics in one clean web experience. We built the backend and workflows to handle bookings reliably at scale.

  • Real-time slot availability
  • Automated appointment reminders
  • Role-based access for staff and patients
  • Calendar and record sync
  • Admin view of clinic activity
Doctime case study

BMW

  • Automotive
  • Enterprise
  • Web & mobile
    • IoT
  • Dashboard

An IoT solution with web and mobile apps for BMW, gathering and presenting data from connected devices. We delivered the platform and the dashboards that made the data usable.

  • Ingestion from multiple device types
  • Threshold-based alerts
  • Historical trends and reporting
  • Configurable user permissions
  • Cloud backend built to scale
BMW case study

Green Hypermarket

A digital transformation for a grocery store chain, delivered in eight weeks as a multi-platform eCommerce solution. We rebuilt the customer journey across web and mobile on a solid backend.

  • Product catalog management
  • Delivery and pickup options
  • Order tracking for customers
  • Promotions and loyalty logic
  • Admin panel for operations
Green Hypermarket case study

Intel IoT App

An enterprise IoT mobile app and data-gathering solution for Intel. We built the app and the integration layer that pulled device data into one place.

  • Offline data capture in the field
  • Quick device pairing
  • Structured data export
  • Backend and third-party integrations
  • Enterprise-grade access control
Intel IoT App case study

Client reviews

The teams we have built software for put it better than we could.

Bogdan Tagaev

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for .NET development

monitor with checkmark icon

Production .NET, not proof-of-concept

As a .NET software development company, we have shipped systems that carry real users and real money in production, so our code is engineered for uptime and audits, not just a clean demo.

growth chart icon

Engineers who design for year five

We plan architecture around where your business is heading, not just the next feature, backed by our IT consulting practice, so scaling never forces a painful rewrite down the line.

users icon

One team, from database to app store

As a custom .NET development company, we keep backend, frontend, mobile, cloud, and long-term support in-house, so your project never stalls in a handoff between separate vendors.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch A-frame Development Company 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Identity and Access Management Company 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top ClutchAccount Takeover Prevention Company 2026

Key benefits of expert .NET development

1.

Software that lasts

Clean .NET architecture means your platform keeps running and keeps changing for years, instead of turning into something nobody dares to touch.

2.

Performance that holds under load

.NET is fast by design, and we build to keep it fast when traffic climbs, with help from our QA and software testing team stress-testing it before your users do.

3.

Security built in, not bolted on

Auth, data protection, and hardening are part of the build from the start, so you are not scrambling to patch gaps the week before launch.

4.

Lower cost to change

Well-structured code and tests mean new features cost less and break less, validated early with MVP development so you prove the idea before you fund the whole thing.

5.

One codebase, many platforms

.NET reaches web, mobile, desktop, and cloud, so you maintain less and ship more with one round of cross-platform development instead of separate teams per device.

6.

A team that stays

We are there after launch to fix, tune, and extend, so your software keeps up with your business instead of drifting out of date.

.NET development cost

Starting at

$20,000

Where you land depends on the size of the system, how many integrations it needs, and how much modernization or cloud work is involved.

What's included:

We can scope anything from a focused module to a full enterprise ecosystem, so the final number follows your requirements.

.NET development for your industry

.NET runs mission-critical software across every sector. Here is where we put it to work.

FinTech & banking

Secure, high-performance .NET backends for platforms that move money and cannot afford downtime.

  • Core banking and ledger systems
  • Secure transaction processing
  • Regulatory reporting tools
  • High-availability architecture
Learn moremore-content
FinTech & banking background

Banking

Reliable .NET systems for banks that need scale, auditability, and rock-solid uptime.

  • Digital banking portals
  • Back-office automation
  • Audit-ready data trails
  • Legacy core modernization
Learn moremore-content
Banking background

Payment

Fast, secure payment software built on .NET to handle volume without dropping a transaction.

  • Payment processing engines
  • Reconciliation automation
  • Fraud-check integrations
  • PCI-minded architecture
Learn moremore-content
Payment background

Insurance

.NET platforms that streamline quoting, claims, and the paperwork underneath them.

  • Quoting and policy engines
  • Claims automation
  • Document workflows
  • Legacy system modernization
Learn moremore-content
Insurance background

Lending

Loan and underwriting systems on .NET that keep decisions fast and records clean.

  • Loan origination systems
  • Automated underwriting
  • Repayment tracking
  • Compliance reporting
Learn moremore-content
Lending background

Retail & eCommerce

.NET commerce platforms that stay quick and stable through peak-season traffic.

  • Scalable storefronts
  • Inventory and order systems
  • Payment and loyalty integrations
  • Multi-channel backends
Learn moremore-content
Retail & eCommerce background

Supply chain & logistics

.NET systems that track goods, optimize routes, and keep operations moving.

  • Warehouse and inventory systems
  • Route and dispatch tools
  • Real-time tracking
  • Partner integrations
Learn moremore-content
Supply chain & logistics background

Healthcare

Compliant .NET software for patient data, scheduling, and clinical workflows, built with our cloud managed services team.

  • Patient management systems
  • Scheduling platforms
  • EMR and EHR integrations
  • Secure, compliant storage
Learn moremore-content
Healthcare background

Fitness

.NET apps and platforms that keep members engaged and data in sync across devices, from iOS app development to wearables.

  • Membership platforms
  • Workout and progress tracking
  • Wearable integrations
  • Booking and payments
Learn moremore-content
Fitness background

Education

Learning platforms on .NET that scale to whole institutions and stay easy to run.

  • Learning management systems
  • Student and course portals
  • Assessment and grading tools
  • Third-party integrations
Learn moremore-content
Education background

Real estate

.NET platforms for listings, transactions, and property management at scale.

  • Listing and CRM platforms
  • Transaction management
  • Document and e-sign flows
  • Portfolio dashboards
Learn moremore-content
Real estate background

Construction

Project and asset management software on .NET that keeps builds on plan, delivered with our SaaS development team.

  • Project management tools
  • Resource and cost tracking
  • Document control
  • Field-to-office sync
Learn moremore-content
Construction background

Oil & gas

Robust .NET systems for operations, monitoring, and compliance in demanding field conditions.

  • Operations monitoring
  • Asset management systems
  • Compliance reporting
  • Sensor data integration
Learn moremore-content
Oil & gas background

Restaurant

.NET software for orders, delivery, and back-office that holds up at the dinner rush.

  • Ordering and POS systems
  • Delivery and logistics
  • Inventory management
  • CRM and loyalty
Learn moremore-content
Restaurant background

Travel

Booking and management platforms on .NET that stay reliable across time zones and peak demand.

  • Booking engines
  • Itinerary management
  • Payment integrations
  • Partner and API connections
Learn moremore-content
Travel background

Entertainment

.NET backends for media, streaming, and interactive platforms with big, spiky audiences.

  • Content management systems
  • Streaming and media backends
  • User and subscription systems
  • Analytics integrations
Learn moremore-content
Entertainment background

How we build your .NET software

Every .NET development project runs in six clear stages, from a first conversation to software that keeps improving after launch.

1. Discovery and architecture

arrow

2. Design and planning

arrow

3. Development

arrow

4. Integration and QA

arrow

5. Deployment and cloud

arrow

6. Support and evolution

arrow

Discovery and architecture

We dig into the goal and design the .NET architecture that will carry it, before any code is written, so the foundation is right while it is still cheap to change.

Deliverables

  • Requirements and scope
  • Technical architecture
  • Delivery roadmap

Design and planning

We plan the flows and screens and set the project up so development runs smoothly, with our UI/UX design team making sure the product is as usable as it is capable.

Deliverables

  • UX and UI designs
  • Sprint plan
  • Environment setup

Development

Our engineers build in clean, tested .NET, shipping working software in short, reviewable cycles so you see real progress every sprint instead of waiting months for a reveal.

Deliverables

  • Working software increments
  • Automated tests
  • Code reviews

Integration and QA

We connect the pieces and test hard across edge cases and load, balancing manual and automation testing so nothing breaks the first time real users show up.

Deliverables

  • Integrated system
  • Test results
  • Performance checks

Deployment and cloud

We ship to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring, supported by our cloud migration services team, so releases are routine and rollbacks are painless.

Deliverables

  • Production deployment
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • Monitoring setup

Support and evolution

We stay on to fix, tune, and add features, keeping your .NET software current, including serverless development where it cuts cost and scales on demand.

Deliverables

  • Ongoing support
  • Enhancements
  • Maintenance plan

Our signature domains

.NET products rarely stand alone, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a .NET build needs more under the hood.

Blockchain

When your .NET platform needs ownership, payments, or an immutable record, over a decade of blockchain work backs it up.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When assets, points, or documents in your system need to become real digital tokens, we build the rails around them.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Enterprise .NET apps sit on mountains of data, and we turn it into dashboards and insight you can act on.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

From forecasting to smart automation, ML adds a layer of intelligence to your .NET software where it earns its place.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your path to a .NET build you can trust

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you need built or modernized. We respond within 24 hours.
STEP 2

Scoping call

  • One call to align on goals, scope, and constraints.
STEP 3

Design and estimate

  • We map the architecture and come back with a clear, costed plan.
STEP 4

Build and support

  • We build, test, ship, and stay on as your product grows.

FAQ

What is .NET development?

It is building software on Microsoft's .NET platform, from web and mobile apps to APIs, cloud services, and large enterprise systems.

Is .NET a good choice for enterprise software?

Very much so, and as a dot net development company we lean on its speed, security, and tooling to build systems that last.

Can you take over an existing .NET codebase?

Yes, we can step into an in-progress or inherited .NET project, get familiar with the code, and keep it moving without forcing a restart from scratch.

Can .NET build mobile apps too?

It can. We build cross-platform from a single codebase, and add dedicated Android app development whenever the Google side needs native depth.

Do you offer ongoing dot net development services after launch?

Yes, our dot net development services carry on well past go-live, covering support, maintenance, and new features as your needs grow. You get the same team that built the software, so there is no ramp-up time when something needs fixing or extending.

Can we hire a dedicated .NET team?

Yes, we can put together a dedicated .NET team that works as an extension of yours and scales up or down as your roadmap changes.

Can you build a native mobile app on .NET?

Yes, with .NET and MAUI we build apps that feel fully native while sharing one codebase across platforms. Our native mobile app development team makes sure each app performs like it was built for that device.

How much does .NET development cost?

Most projects start around $20,000, and we scope the exact number to your system and requirements.

Read our blog

More on building and scaling software, straight from our engineers.

More articles

Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing