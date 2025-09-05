Our .NET development builds web platforms, APIs, cloud services, and cross-platform apps on it, engineered to handle real load and easy to extend as you grow. You get one team that owns the architecture, the code, and everything after launch.
Everything bolted into one block feels fine early on, then every small change turns into a risky, slow release. Modern .NET development leans on clean architecture and services that can grow apart.
.NET gives you performance, security, and tooling out of the box. Teams that fight it instead of using it end up rebuilding what the framework already does well, so solid solution architecture consulting pays off early.
Enterprise software is a target. Auth, data protection, and hardening bolted on at the end leave gaps that a proper review would have caught.
Old .NET Framework apps still run the business but block new features and cost more every year they are not modernized.
An app that works for a hundred users can fall over at ten thousand. Without load planning up front, growth becomes an outage.
We build on .NET across the whole stack, from the database to the browser. These .NET development services are shaped for teams that need software to last, not a quick throwaway build.
Our .NET application development services cover large, business-critical systems, from internal platforms to customer-facing products that handle real workloads – ERPs, portals, and line-of-business tools that thousands of people rely on every day.
We build fast, secure web apps and portals on ASP.NET Core, from admin dashboards to high-traffic public sites. Everything loads quickly, stays stable under spikes, and is easy to extend once it is live.
We ship native-feeling apps from a single .NET codebase, so you reach every device without maintaining separate builds. One cross-platform team keeps features and fixes in sync across phones and tablets.
We design clean APIs and microservices that let your product scale and connect to everything else you run. Services stay small and independent, so teams ship faster and a single change never takes the whole system down.
We move legacy .NET Framework apps to modern .NET, cutting cost and unblocking new features. You keep the logic that works and shed the technical debt that has been slowing down every release.
We take your .NET apps to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring that keep releases safe and frequent. Deployments become routine instead of risky, and you catch problems before your users ever do.
A few of the enterprise platforms, backends, and integrations we've delivered, the kind of complex, mission-critical software .NET is built for.
A medical appointment scheduling platform that connects patients and clinics in one clean web experience. We built the backend and workflows to handle bookings reliably at scale.
An IoT solution with web and mobile apps for BMW, gathering and presenting data from connected devices. We delivered the platform and the dashboards that made the data usable.
A digital transformation for a grocery store chain, delivered in eight weeks as a multi-platform eCommerce solution. We rebuilt the customer journey across web and mobile on a solid backend.
An enterprise IoT mobile app and data-gathering solution for Intel. We built the app and the integration layer that pulled device data into one place.
The teams we have built software for put it better than we could.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
As a .NET software development company, we have shipped systems that carry real users and real money in production, so our code is engineered for uptime and audits, not just a clean demo.
We plan architecture around where your business is heading, not just the next feature, backed by our IT consulting practice, so scaling never forces a painful rewrite down the line.
As a custom .NET development company, we keep backend, frontend, mobile, cloud, and long-term support in-house, so your project never stalls in a handoff between separate vendors.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch A-frame Development Company 2026
Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026
Top Clutch Identity and Access Management Company 2026
Top ClutchAccount Takeover Prevention Company 2026
Clean .NET architecture means your platform keeps running and keeps changing for years, instead of turning into something nobody dares to touch.
.NET is fast by design, and we build to keep it fast when traffic climbs, with help from our QA and software testing team stress-testing it before your users do.
Auth, data protection, and hardening are part of the build from the start, so you are not scrambling to patch gaps the week before launch.
Well-structured code and tests mean new features cost less and break less, validated early with MVP development so you prove the idea before you fund the whole thing.
.NET reaches web, mobile, desktop, and cloud, so you maintain less and ship more with one round of cross-platform development instead of separate teams per device.
We are there after launch to fix, tune, and extend, so your software keeps up with your business instead of drifting out of date.
Starting at
$20,000
Where you land depends on the size of the system, how many integrations it needs, and how much modernization or cloud work is involved.
What's included:
We can scope anything from a focused module to a full enterprise ecosystem, so the final number follows your requirements.
.NET runs mission-critical software across every sector. Here is where we put it to work.
Secure, high-performance .NET backends for platforms that move money and cannot afford downtime.
Reliable .NET systems for banks that need scale, auditability, and rock-solid uptime.
Fast, secure payment software built on .NET to handle volume without dropping a transaction.
.NET platforms that streamline quoting, claims, and the paperwork underneath them.
Loan and underwriting systems on .NET that keep decisions fast and records clean.
.NET commerce platforms that stay quick and stable through peak-season traffic.
.NET systems that track goods, optimize routes, and keep operations moving.
Compliant .NET software for patient data, scheduling, and clinical workflows, built with our cloud managed services team.
.NET apps and platforms that keep members engaged and data in sync across devices, from iOS app development to wearables.
Learning platforms on .NET that scale to whole institutions and stay easy to run.
.NET platforms for listings, transactions, and property management at scale.
Project and asset management software on .NET that keeps builds on plan, delivered with our SaaS development team.
Robust .NET systems for operations, monitoring, and compliance in demanding field conditions.
.NET software for orders, delivery, and back-office that holds up at the dinner rush.
Booking and management platforms on .NET that stay reliable across time zones and peak demand.
.NET backends for media, streaming, and interactive platforms with big, spiky audiences.
Every .NET development project runs in six clear stages, from a first conversation to software that keeps improving after launch.
We dig into the goal and design the .NET architecture that will carry it, before any code is written, so the foundation is right while it is still cheap to change.
Deliverables
We plan the flows and screens and set the project up so development runs smoothly, with our UI/UX design team making sure the product is as usable as it is capable.
Deliverables
Our engineers build in clean, tested .NET, shipping working software in short, reviewable cycles so you see real progress every sprint instead of waiting months for a reveal.
Deliverables
We connect the pieces and test hard across edge cases and load, balancing manual and automation testing so nothing breaks the first time real users show up.
Deliverables
We ship to the cloud with pipelines and monitoring, supported by our cloud migration services team, so releases are routine and rollbacks are painless.
Deliverables
We stay on to fix, tune, and add features, keeping your .NET software current, including serverless development where it cuts cost and scales on demand.
Deliverables
.NET products rarely stand alone, and the strongest ones plug into deeper capabilities. Here are four domains we bring in when a .NET build needs more under the hood.
More on building and scaling software, straight from our engineers.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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