CMS Development Services preview

CMS Development Services

Give your team a CMS that’ll become their trusted copilot

Our custom CMS development service starts with your content model and editorial workflows, delivering a CMS web development solution built around the platform you actually need, not the closest available off-the-shelf option.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Off-the-shelf platform doesn't fit your content model

When your data has specific relationships, custom field types, or multi-locale variants, you end up building workarounds instead of features. Our web development practice designs the content model and data architecture before writing a line of code.

Number 2

Editors are bottlenecked by developer dependency

Content teams waiting on developers to adjust layouts, add content types, or modify templates slow every campaign cycle. We design editorial interfaces and permission systems so editors control what they publish without filing a development request for every change.

Number 3

Platform performance degrades as content volume grows

A CMS not built for scale becomes slow and expensive to optimize as your content library expands to millions of records or assets. Our custom software development approach builds the delivery layer, caching strategy, and database design from day one.

Number 4

Integration with your existing stack is incomplete or fragile

A CMS that can't communicate with your CRM creates data overload and manual reconciliation overhead. We plan software integration requirements during architecture scoping so the CMS connects cleanly to the systems your team already depends on.

Number 5

Multi-channel publishing creates version inconsistencies

Managing content across web, mobile, and other surfaces from disconnected systems multiplies overhead and introduces version drift. We design headless and decoupled architectures that let editors publish once and distribute to all channels from a single interface.

Number 6

You need to migrate off a legacy CMS without losing years of content

Replacing a platform while keeping the site live, preserving URL structures, and rewiring integrations is complex, high-stakes work. Our on-demand software development service covers migration scenarios with a clear continuity plan from day one.

CMS web development services

Our custom CMS development services cover the full lifecycle, from content model design and architecture through deployment and ongoing iteration.

CMS web development services preview

Custom CMS development

We design and build content management systems from the ground up, scoped around your specific content types, editorial workflows, and publishing logic. Every decision reflects how your team actually works, not the assumptions built into a generic platform.

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Headless CMS development

Headless architecture separates the content layer from the presentation layer, enabling editors to manage content once and deliver it across web, mobile, and any other channel through a unified API, without rebuilding content for each surface.

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CMS integration and API layer

Connecting your CMS to CRM systems, analytics platforms, marketing automation tools, and external services removes the synchronization overhead and manual work that accumulates across disconnected content systems.

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CMS migration and platform replacement

Moving from a legacy system requires a strategy that handles content restructuring, URL management, and integration rewiring without disrupting live operations. We plan and execute custom CMS website development migration from start to finish.

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Multi-site and multi-language CMS

Organizations publishing across multiple brands, markets, or languages need content governance that scales without creating management overhead for every new locale or site instance.

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CMS support and iterative development

Our CMS web development services extend past launch. We provide ongoing support covering performance monitoring, feature additions, and integration updates as your content operations and team requirements evolve.

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Case studies

These projects show how we've designed and built content-rich web platforms with complex data models, editorial workflows, and multi-system integrations.

Multi-platform eCommerce solution for grocery store chain

PixelPlex built a full-cycle digital platform for a major grocery chain in 8 weeks. The Deputy Retail Director stated: "We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative."

  • Product catalog content management covering 100K+ SKUs
  • Workflows for order management, delivery coordination, and supervision
  • Integrations with CRM, ERM, banking systems
  • Web interface compatible across all devices and browsers
  • Complete delivery in 8 weeks from initial scope to production
Multi-platform eCommerce solution for grocery store chain case preview

Influencer content management and marketing platform

Linkspace is a web platform with drag-and-drop content management, publication scheduling, paid subscription management linked to Instagram, and a comprehensive analytics dashboard tracking engagement and revenue.

  • Content management with scheduling
  • Paid subscription management connected to Instagram
  • Kit page with full content and layout control
  • Dashboard with visitor statistics, engagement tracking, and revenue
  • Subscription period management with controlled access rules
Influencer content management and marketing platform case preview

Medical appointment scheduling platform

Doctime is a multi-provider healthcare SaaS platform handling appointment booking, patient self-registration, provider profile content management, loyalty programs, and integrated payment processing – within a single scalable environment.

  • Clinic profiles, specialties, and scheduling information
  • 24/7 patient self-registration and appointment booking flows
  • Built-in loyalty program and promotional content engine
  • Integrated payment processing and appointment billing
  • Marketplace structure supporting multiple healthcare providers
Medical appointment scheduling platform case preview

Why choose our team for CMS development

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We build for your content model, not a generic template

As a CMS development company, we scope every project around your specific content types, publishing workflows, and editor experience requirements. A custom CMS built around your actual data model performs better and gives editorial teams real control.

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End-to-end CMS web development ownership from architecture to deployment

As a CMS website development company with end-to-end delivery capability, we take full ownership of the technical stack so nothing falls through the gaps between vendors.

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Cross-industry experience across content-heavy web platforms

We've built content management platforms across retail, healthcare, marketing, and enterprise domains. That depth means we know where CMS web development projects typically run into scaling problems, and how to upgrade when volume starts to grow.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Immersive Learning Experiences Company Poland 2026

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    Top Clutch Onelogin Identity Management 2026

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    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

Key benefits of CMS development for your business

1.

Editorial independence without developer dependency

A CMS built around your content model gives editors direct control over what they publish without routing every layout adjustment or content type addition through the development queue.

2.

Custom CMS website development that scales with your content

When multi-channel publishing, role-based workflows, and content governance are built into the architecture from day one, the platform scales to new channels, markets, and growing content volumes without requiring a structural rebuild.

3.

Cleaner integration with your existing tools

Our CMS web development services are designed around your tech stack from the first scoping conversation, so the platform connects to your CRM, analytics infrastructure, and marketing tools from deployment.

4.

Content performance visibility you can act on

A well-instrumented CMS surfaces engagement signals from every content decision. Our QA and software testing practice ensures those instrumentation layers are validated and working correctly before the platform goes live.

5.

A platform that extends without replacing the foundation

The right custom CMS development delivers an architecture that accepts new content types, new publishing channels, and new team members without the technical debt accumulation that forces full CMS replacements every few years.

CMS development cost

Starting at

$25,000

CMS development cost depends on the complexity of your content model, the number of content types, user roles required, and integration scope.

What's included:

  • Content model design and architecture planning
  • Editorial interface and role management development
  • Content delivery layer and API development
  • Integration with CRM, analytics, and third-party tools
  • UI/UX design and admin panel
  • QA, performance testing, and production deployment

Connect with our CMS development company to walk through your specific content requirements, and we'll put together a scoping estimate.

CMS development for your industry

CMS requirements vary significantly by vertical, from compliance-aware document workflows in financial services to high-SKU product catalogs in retail and media libraries in entertainment. Here's how we approach CMS web development for each sector.

FinTech & banking

Financial CMS platforms need to support compliance-aware content workflows, structured product information, and approval processes for regulated communications.

  • Version-controlled content management
  • Structured product and pricing content management
  • Content approval and compliance reviews
  • API-driven content delivery to web, mobile, and partner platforms
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FinTech & banking

Banking

Corporate banking content operations involve document-heavy approval workflows and multi-channel customer communication with strict governance requirements.

  • Knowledge base and document management CMS
  • Structured content for regulatory reporting
  • Approval workflows for financial product content
  • Multi-channel content for web and mobile banking interfaces
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Banking

Payments

Payment companies require content platforms that handle developer documentation portals, merchant-facing content management, and real-time product updates across regulated markets.

  • Developer documentation and reference portal management
  • Merchant-facing product and pricing content
  • Content management for global market operations
  • Content delivery to white-label and partner interfaces
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Payments

Retail & eCommerce

Retail CMS platforms need to handle large product catalogs, promotional content management, and multi-channel publishing across web, mobile, and in-store systems.

  • Product catalog and attribute management
  • Promotional content and campaign management tools
  • Multi-site content management for regional or brand variants
  • Integration with PIM, ERP, and order management systems
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Logistics companies need structured content platforms for operational documentation, carrier information, and customer-facing tracking and communication.

  • Documentation and knowledge base management
  • Carrier and shipment content management systems
  • Customer-facing tracking and notification content delivery
  • Integration with logistics and ERP platform content APIs
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Healthcare CMS platforms require structured content management for patient portals, provider profiles, and clinical documentation, all within HIPAA-aware architecture.

  • Portals with appointment and provider information
  • Clinical documentation and policy management systems
  • Multi-provider profile management for marketplace platforms
  • HIPAA-aware role-based access control
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Healthcare

Education

Education platforms require content management for courses, learning materials, and student-facing portals with structured editorial workflows for instructors and administrators.

  • Course and learning material content management
  • Student and educator portal content and profiles
  • Structured content delivery for LMS and eLearning platforms
  • Enrollment and administrative content workflow management
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Education

Real estate

Real estate CMS platforms manage property listings, agent profiles, market intelligence content, and lead generation workflows across brands and regions.

  • Property listing and attribute management
  • Agent and broker profile content management
  • Market analysis and editorial content management
  • Integration with CRM and lead management systems
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Real estate

Oil & gas

Energy companies need content platforms for field documentation, compliance reporting, and operational knowledge management across distributed teams and assets.

  • Field inspection and compliance documentation
  • Knowledge base and procedure management systems
  • Asset and equipment documentation portals
  • Structured content delivery for web and mobile field applications
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Oil & gas

Construction

Construction firms need content platforms for project documentation, subcontractor communication, and client-facing portals with structured version control and approval workflows.

  • Project documentation and progress update management
  • Subcontractor and vendor content portals
  • Client-facing project communication and reporting systems
  • Version control and approval workflows
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Construction

Insurance

Insurance content platforms manage policy documentation, claims workflows, and broker-facing portals with structured content governance and compliance requirements.

  • Policy documentation and version-controlled content
  • Claims portal content and workflow management
  • Broker-facing product and comparisons
  • Compliance-aware content versioning and approval workflows
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Insurance

Fitness & wellness

Fitness platforms need content management for workout programs, instructor profiles, class schedules, and member-facing engagement content with regular update cadences.

  • Workout and training programs
  • Instructor and class schedules
  • Member portal and engagement content
  • Integration with membership and booking platform APIs
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Fitness & wellness

Restaurant & food service

Restaurant content platforms manage menus, location data, and promotional content across multiple channels with frequent real-time updates.

  • Menu and pricing with real-time update support
  • Multi-location content for chains and franchises
  • Promotional and campaign content management
  • Integration with POS and delivery platform content APIs
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Restaurant & food service

Travel & hospitality

Travel content platforms handle destination content, booking information, property listings, and personalized guest communication across multiple channels and locales.

  • Destination and property content for booking platforms
  • Guest experience and pre-arrival communication
  • Multi-language content for global audience delivery
  • Integration with booking engines and channel management systems
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Travel & hospitality

Entertainment

Entertainment content platforms manage media libraries, creator-facing tools, and audience-facing delivery at high volume with frequent updates.

  • Media library for streaming and on-demand platforms
  • Creator-facing content upload and metadata management tools
  • Audience-facing editorial and promotional content
  • Integration with CDN, DRM, and monetization platforms
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Entertainment

CMS development process

We take your content requirements through a structured build that delivers a live, editor-ready platform as efficiently as the scope allows.

Content model design and requirements scoping

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UI/UX design and editorial interface prototyping

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Backend development and content API layer

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Editorial interface development and integration

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QA, performance testing, and CI/CD setup

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Deployment and post-launch handover

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Content model design and requirements scoping

Before any development starts, we map your content types, field relationships, user roles, and publishing workflows, establishing exactly what the CMS needs to support and how editorial teams will interact with it day to day.

Deliverables

  • Content type and field specification document
  • Editorial workflow and user role documentation
  • Technical architecture overview

UI/UX design and editorial interface prototyping

We design the admin interface and content editing experience before development begins. Our UI/UX design work validates the editorial flows and ensures the platform is usable by non-technical editors before engineering time is committed to building it.

Deliverables

  • Admin interface wireframes and high-fidelity designs
  • Editorial workflow and user flow documentation
  • Clickable prototype for stakeholder review

Backend development and content API layer

Core CMS logic is built to support both current content requirements and the extension scenarios you're likely to encounter next. Our cloud managed services practice configures the hosting environment with deployment pipelines.

Deliverables

  • Working backend with content API documentation
  • User role and permissions system
  • Database schema and migration scripts

Editorial interface development and integration

The editor-facing admin interface is built and connected to the backend, covering content creation flows, preview modes, scheduling, and any third-party integrations required for the first release.

Deliverables

  • Complete admin and editorial interface
  • Third-party integration documentation
  • Content preview and publishing workflows

QA, performance testing, and CI/CD setup

We test across browsers, user roles, and content volume scenarios then set up automated deployment pipelines. Our mobile app development work goes through the same rigorous QA pipeline when mobile content delivery is in scope.

Deliverables

  • Test coverage report and load testing results
  • Automated test suite
  • CI/CD pipeline documentation

Deployment and post-launch handover

We deploy to production and hand over full documentation, including a content governance guide, technical runbook, and a roadmap for the first expansion phase based on what we learned during the build.

Deliverables

  • Live production environment
  • Monitoring and logging setup
  • Post-launch iteration roadmap

Our signature domains

Custom CMS development draws on web infrastructure, data architecture, security practices, and intelligent features across multiple disciplines.

Blockchain

Where content authenticity, provenance tracking, or decentralized publishing are requirements, our blockchain practice provides the infrastructure that integrates with the CMS for verified, tamper-resistant content records.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When CMS platforms need to manage tokenized digital assets (NFT content libraries, creator monetization layers, or token-gated access) our tokenization practice handles the asset architecture that integrates with the content delivery layer.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Understanding content performance requires clean data pipelines and analytics infrastructure. Our data practice gives CMS platforms the instrumentation they need to act on content signals, not just track page views.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Recommendation engines, automated content tagging, smart search, and image classification for asset management all draw on ML capabilities. We integrate these into CMS platforms where intelligent content features are part of the product scope.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Tell us about your CMS concept — no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's talk through your content model, target users, and editorial workflow requirements.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap and CMS development services cost estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we sign the agreement and get into development.

FAQ

What is CMS development?

CMS development means building a web platform that allows editorial teams to create, manage, and publish content without technical intervention, covering the content model, admin interface, delivery layer, and any integrations with your existing systems.

How long does it take to build a custom CMS?

A focused custom CMS covering core content types, editorial workflows, and primary integrations can typically be scoped and deployed in ten to sixteen weeks, depending on content model complexity and the number of systems the CMS needs to connect to.

What's the difference between a custom CMS and an off-the-shelf platform?

An off-the-shelf CMS is built around a generic content model and requires workarounds whenever your content structure doesn't fit. Custom CMS development starts from your actual content requirements and builds the data model and editorial experience around how your team works, not how the platform assumes it does.

Can you integrate a custom CMS with our CRM and analytics tools?

Yes, software integration is a core part of our CMS development process. We plan integration requirements during architecture scoping so the CMS connects cleanly to your existing tools from the first deployment.

What are custom CMS development services?

Custom CMS development services cover the full scope of building a content management system tailored to your content model, from architecture design and content type definition through editorial interface development, third-party integrations, and post-launch support.

What does a CMS website development company typically provide?

A CMS website development company should deliver content model design, editorial interface development, API and integration architecture, performance and security engineering, and a clear handover, not just a configured off-the-shelf install. The scope should be anchored to your specific content operations.

How do I choose the right CMS development company?

Look for teams with experience in content model design and API-first architecture, not just template customization. A capable CMS development company should be able to discuss your specific content relationships, editorial workflow requirements, and integration needs before proposing an architecture, and show production references from similar platforms.

What does custom CMS development cost for a first version?

A scoped first version covering core content types, role management, and primary integrations typically starts from $25,000. Working with our custom CMS development company, we provide a specific estimate after a scoping conversation based on your actual content requirements and integration scope.

Read our blog

Our blog covers the practical questions around CMS selection, web platform architecture, and building content management infrastructure that holds up at scale.

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