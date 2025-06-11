A C# project often starts with a clear idea, then real-world complexity follows. We leverage the rigid structure of C# development to ensure that even when your requirements are fluid, your application’s foundation remains solid concrete.
It usually starts small, then a simple change breaks something else. We rebuild the structure around MVVM and Clean Architecture, giving your C# code clear boundaries that make future updates safer.
Core business logic is centralized in a shared C# layer, leaving only what truly needs to be native. The app becomes easier to evolve because the foundation lives in one place.
Logic tied too closely to the UI makes testing unreliable. We restructure the code so important behavior can be verified without touching the interface. Issues show up sooner, while fixes are still simple.
That uncertainty is common, especially for long-term products. Our experts help clarify the direction first, then design an approach that matches both your plans and your capacity to maintain it.
Users move between networks and expect the app to keep up. At PixelPlex, we build data flows that handle interruptions and rely on local storage when needed, so the app remains responsive even during connection drops.
That often means the project has outgrown its early structure. We stabilize the architecture and reshape the code so it becomes easier to understand.
Most C# products start with a clear idea, then reality hits. Our custom software development services help shape that complexity into reliable C# solutions that hold up over time.
Set the right technical direction from the start. The product vision is translated into a clear C# architecture and development plan, helping teams avoid early missteps that slow progress later.
Launch a working MVP that reaches real users quickly. A focused first release reaches production to validate the idea through actual usage, while keeping the codebase flexible for what comes next.
Deliver mobile apps for iOS and Android with Xamarin from a single C# codebase. Core logic stays shared, platform behavior stays native, and the structure remains stable as features expand.
Ensure C# apps behave reliably in real-world conditions through a mix of automated testing and targeted manual checks. Problems surface before release, not after users encounter them.
Remove performance bottlenecks by fixing slow SQL queries and updating legacy .NET components that limit change, focusing first on what impacts real usage.
Connect your C# product to Azure using cloud-native patterns that feel built in from the start. The setup supports predictable releases and keeps deployment from becoming an error-prone process.
Our experience spans the full C language family, from C# projects to large-scale systems built in C++, helping teams turn demanding requirements into stable solutions.
A Web3 healthcare concept focused on patient privacy and secure data sharing, supported by a clear ICO roadmap, tokenomics model, and technical vision for future development.
An ML-powered browser extension that has already helped protect more than 9,000 users as they interact with Web3, surfacing potential risks early so actions can be taken with greater confidence.
A sustainable blockchain platform powered by the Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism, designed to deliver strong performance with lower energy use and accessed through a cross-platform application.
A Layer 2 blockchain protocol that helps teams run smart contracts faster by moving activity off the main chain, while staying connected to Ethereum and Bitcoin.
As a C# development company, PixelPlex approaches work as an end-to-end process, from early planning through build and launch, so progress stays consistent across every stage.
With nearly 2 decades of project delivery, the team understands what breaks in real products and how to build C# solutions that remain maintainable as they grow.
Testing and security are part of the development process. Automated checks, hands-on testing, and security reviews help catch issues early and keep products stable in production.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Reach users on iOS, Android, and Windows without building separate apps. A shared C# core keeps the product consistent across platforms and reduces duplication as features grow.
Update the product through a single release stream instead of managing parallel versions. Changes are easier to track, and updates are less likely to introduce unexpected breakage.
Handle privacy and regulatory requirements early, before external rules force changes to the product. This keeps compliance from disrupting delivery later.
Run the same C# solution across cloud, on-prem, or hybrid environments without redesigning the system – infrastructure choices stay flexible as business needs change.
Plan for security from the early stages of development instead of adding it later. This approach helps keep C# apps stable and avoids disruptive changes further down the line.
Starting at
$12,000
Build a custom solution with guidance from a C# software development company that understands what it takes to keep products stable over time.
What's included:
Start with a conversation to align on the approach and receive an estimate shaped to your product.
As a C# development company PixelPlex builds software for very different environments. The goal stays the same each time: ship systems that are tailored to how each industry actually works.
We deliver C# solutions for finance teams operating under strict regulations, with systems designed to manage risk and protect sensitive data throughout the product lifecycle.
Our C# solutions connect digital storefronts with real retail operations, helping create shopping experiences that stay consistent from checkout to fulfillment.
C# solutions help logistics teams keep operations visible and predictable, even as routing logic and system integrations become more demanding.
In healthcare environments where data protection and coordination matter, our C# development services help connect systems while supporting telehealth and remote patient monitoring.
PixelPlex’s C# development services support real estate businesses with reliable transaction flows and structured property workflows, keeping systems organized from listing to ownership records.
We build C# software for oil and gas operations where safety and operational visibility are essential, helping facility teams rely on stable automation and control.
In insurance, software has to stay precise under pressure. Here, C# is used to support accuracy and controlled change across core operations where stability matters more than speed.
PixelPlex builds C# fitness software designed around continuous activity, where data flows in real time and the experience needs to stay engaging over long periods.
PixelPlex follows a structured C# development process that helps teams make confident decisions early, stay flexible during implementation, and move into production without unnecessary friction.
The process begins by defining what the product needs to achieve and how success will be measured. This stage keeps product goals grounded before technical choices are locked in.
Deliverables
With goals established, attention shifts to shaping how the system will hold together. Architecture defines system boundaries, dependencies, and integration paths with long-term maintainability in mind.
Deliverables
Product requirements take visual form through user flows and interface layouts. This stage creates a concrete reference for how the product should behave on screen before development begins.
Deliverables
Development brings architecture and design into working software through controlled iterations. Changes are introduced in a way that preserves existing behavior while new features take shape.
Deliverables
Quality checks run in parallel with development rather than being postponed. This stage confirms the system behaves as expected under realistic usage conditions.
Deliverables
Release is treated as a transition. Deployment focuses on real operating conditions, followed by support that keeps the product stable while updates are introduced in a controlled way.
Deliverables
C# is the development layer, while domain expertise guides the design of real-world functionality. PixelPlex applies both in every project.
Technology choices influence how products scale and perform over time. Our insights explore the strengths and trade-offs behind common development technologies.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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