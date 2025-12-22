We deploy high-throughput BEP20 assets that eliminate the "gas-anxiety" of legacy chains, ensuring your project remains liquid, audited, and instantly accessible within the world’s most active DeFi ecosystem.
Moving to the BSC ecosystem with our BEP20 token development services allows your investors to swap and send assets for mere pennies at incredible speeds.
PixelPlex engineers build custom smart contracts with automated liquidity and reward logic to prove why we are the right BEP20 token development company for your venture.
Integrating advanced anti-whale logic and cooldown periods ensures our services provide a fair launch environment for real community members.
Flawless technical compliance is guaranteed by our team to make sure your asset looks professional and functions perfectly across all major dApps.
Automatic liquidity provision and router integration simplify the decentralized trading experience when utilizing our high-end BEP20 token development services.
Designing flexible and upgradable contract structures gives us the power to add new features without ever forcing users to migrate to a new address.
Our engineering squad leverages high-performance blockchain development to forge hyper-scalable assets on the BNB Smart Chain that slash transaction costs while maximizing global liquidity reach.
The BEP20 token development service we provide focuses on drafting secure and flexible code that supports complex minting and burning functions for total supply control.
Engineers build secure pathways that allow your altcoin development project to move fluidly between various networks for maximum market exposure and user accessibility.
Implementing automated tax redistribution rewards your community instantly and fosters a sustainable ecosystem through expert cryptocurrency development techniques.
Developers craft specialized logic for metaverse development environments to enable seamless in-game purchases and real-time asset ownership with negligible gas fees.
Empowering your community involves creating decentralized voting protocols that transform a standard token into a fully functional DAO powerhouse.
Deploying with precision involves fine-tuning smart contracts for V3 liquidity pools so your project enjoys stable price discovery and efficient trading from day one.
We go beyond a standard token deployment to deliver a solution tailored for your specific use case.
We build secure, feature-rich tokens on the Ethereum network. Start with the classic, widely-compatible ERC20 standard, then add custom functions like automated fees, blacklisting, or advanced user roles. As part of our cryptocurrency development services, we create the perfect digital asset for your ecosystem.
Your token's economic model is crucial. We provide expert consultation on supply, distribution, vesting schedules, and utility to help create a sustainable and compelling, investor-ready economy that drives scarcity and growth.
We offer audit-ready, institutional-grade smart contract development services. We set up token rules that provide your project with security, reliability, and trust, and prevent critical errors from day one.
At PixelPlex, we guide you through the process of providing initial liquidity and getting listed on decentralized exchanges to ensure your token is seamlessly tradable and fully market-ready from launch.
We ensure your token is properly configured for major wallets and blockchain explorers. This seamless integration provides a professional user experience and is crucial for successful altcoin development and token projects alike.
Here are the examples of the best cases where we developed full tokenomics suits, consulted and updated outdated DeFi systems.
We developed a sturdy ERC-20 utility token for the Coindepo ecosystem. This system includes a collection of smart contracts that automatically and securely manages the token supply for all parties.
The STO platform allows for democratized investments in real estate and the fitness industries. Investors receive increased cash flows due to a decentralized and transparent platform.
Our company helped the client with a secure and scalable platform, enabling community governance, diverse financial services, and a thriving ecosystem.
Here we created a mobile application for Android and iOS. The product is a secure wallet that allows users to effortlessly buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies, with integrated support for the ERC-20 token standard.
Our platform allows for creating a branded marketplace for tokenized assets quickly and cost-effectively. Besides, as part of the platform, we'll handle the token development using the token standard you require.
We maintain a constant dialogue with our clients, utilizing our knowledge of gas-saving logic and current EIPs to ensure your token is not only fast but perfectly optimized for the Binance ecosystem.
We ensure your BEP-20 token is built on clean, auditable code. By applying industry-best tokenization practices, we ensure your project is a trusted destination for holders and traders alike.
We stay by your side to help you navigate the nuances of your token’s functionality. Whether it’s integration queries or future upgrades, we’re here to ensure your token thrives long after it hits the market.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026
Integrating BEP20 token development services ensures your project benefits from the high performance of Binance Smart Chain while keeping transaction overhead minimal for every holder.
Choosing a specialized BEP20 token development service gives you the architectural flexibility to deploy on a network that mirrors the power of Ethereum without the burden of heavy gas prices.
Expert guidance from a metaverse consulting agency helps you design tokens that function as the backbone of immersive digital realms where identity and ownership are paramount.
Professional IDO development provides a direct path to market that lets you launch your token on top decentralized exchanges and attract early supporters in a high-velocity environment.
Custom crypto payment gateway development empowers your business to accept digital assets instantly and settle transactions across borders without the delays of traditional banking.
Launching a DeFi staking platform development initiative creates a sustainable loop where your community earns rewards for their loyalty and contributes to the overall stability of your network.
Starting at
$6,000
We provide a high-performance, BSC-compatible token that balances speed with enterprise-grade security.
What’s included:
Ready to scale on BNB Chain? Connect with our team to share your vision, and we’ll provide a transparent, detailed project quote.
Your project receives a high-performance technical blueprint designed to dominate the BNB Chain through lightning-fast transactions and deep ecosystem integration.
Selecting a specialized BEP20 token development company ensures your asset is built with the precise tax logic and deflationary mechanics needed for the Binance Smart Chain.
Deliverables
Implementing robust regulatory features allows your team to maintain total transparency while executing complex STO development within the BSC framework.
Deliverables
Engineers craft sleek Solidity code that minimizes transaction costs and maximizes execution speed for every holder on the network.
Deliverables
Technical teams prioritize custom crypto wallet development to guarantee that users can manage their assets across Trust Wallet or MetaMask without any friction.
Deliverables
Setting up automated market maker parameters ensures smooth trading on PancakeSwap and other decentralized exchanges from the moment of launch.
Deliverables
Deploying to the BNB Chain involves a final rigorous check before scaling the asset through governance features and cross-chain expansion.
Deliverables
Whether you’re diving into decentralized tech or high-level AI, we provide the tools and the talent to get your product into users' hands.
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Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
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Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
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Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
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