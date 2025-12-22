BEP20 token development services preview

BEP20 Token Development Services

High-velocity assets for Binance users

We deploy high-throughput BEP20 assets that eliminate the "gas-anxiety" of legacy chains, ensuring your project remains liquid, audited, and instantly accessible within the world’s most active DeFi ecosystem.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Sick of Ethereum gas spikes pricing out your community and killing the trade?

Moving to the BSC ecosystem with our BEP20 token development services allows your investors to swap and send assets for mere pennies at incredible speeds.

Number 2

Struggling to engineer complex tax and reflection mechanics that actually work?

PixelPlex engineers build custom smart contracts with automated liquidity and reward logic to prove why we are the right BEP20 token development company for your venture.

Number 3

Terrified of sniper bots draining your liquidity pool the second you launch?

Integrating advanced anti-whale logic and cooldown periods ensures our services provide a fair launch environment for real community members.

Number 4

Frustrated that your token isn't showing up correctly in Trust Wallet or MetaMask?

Flawless technical compliance is guaranteed by our team to make sure your asset looks professional and functions perfectly across all major dApps.

Number 5

Stressed about the technical hurdles of launching on PancakeSwap without a hitch?

Automatic liquidity provision and router integration simplify the decentralized trading experience when utilizing our high-end BEP20 token development services.

Number 6

Worried your fixed smart contract won't be able to adapt to future DeFi trends?

Designing flexible and upgradable contract structures gives us the power to add new features without ever forcing users to migrate to a new address.

BEP20 token development services

Our engineering squad leverages high-performance blockchain development to forge hyper-scalable assets on the BNB Smart Chain that slash transaction costs while maximizing global liquidity reach.

BEP20 token development services preview

Modular smart contract engineering

The BEP20 token development service we provide focuses on drafting secure and flexible code that supports complex minting and burning functions for total supply control.

Interoperable liquidity bridging

Engineers build secure pathways that allow your altcoin development project to move fluidly between various networks for maximum market exposure and user accessibility.

Algorithmic reflection logic

Implementing automated tax redistribution rewards your community instantly and fosters a sustainable ecosystem through expert cryptocurrency development techniques.

High-octane ecosystem utility

Developers craft specialized logic for metaverse development environments to enable seamless in-game purchases and real-time asset ownership with negligible gas fees.

Snapshot-ready governance layers

Empowering your community involves creating decentralized voting protocols that transform a standard token into a fully functional DAO powerhouse.

Optimized PancakeSwap V3 launching

Deploying with precision involves fine-tuning smart contracts for V3 liquidity pools so your project enjoys stable price discovery and efficient trading from day one.

Our ERC20 token development services

We go beyond a standard token deployment to deliver a solution tailored for your specific use case.

ERC20 token development services preview

Custom token development

We build secure, feature-rich tokens on the Ethereum network. Start with the classic, widely-compatible ERC20 standard, then add custom functions like automated fees, blacklisting, or advanced user roles. As part of our cryptocurrency development services, we create the perfect digital asset for your ecosystem.

Tokenomics design

Your token's economic model is crucial. We provide expert consultation on supply, distribution, vesting schedules, and utility to help create a sustainable and compelling, investor-ready economy that drives scarcity and growth.

Smart contract development

We offer audit-ready, institutional-grade smart contract development services. We set up token rules that provide your project with security, reliability, and trust, and prevent critical errors from day one.

Liquidity pool & DEX listing support

At PixelPlex, we guide you through the process of providing initial liquidity and getting listed on decentralized exchanges to ensure your token is seamlessly tradable and fully market-ready from launch.

Wallet integration

We ensure your token is properly configured for major wallets and blockchain explorers. This seamless integration provides a professional user experience and is crucial for successful altcoin development and token projects alike.

Our token development portfolio

Here are the examples of the best cases where we developed full tokenomics suits, consulted and updated outdated DeFi systems.

ERC20 token ecosystem

We developed a sturdy ERC-20 utility token for the Coindepo ecosystem. This system includes a collection of smart contracts that automatically and securely manages the token supply for all parties.

  • Multiple pools for different token allocations
  • Vesting cliff support
  • Pausable contract functionality
  • ERC20 utility token
  • Successful audit by CertiK
ERC20 token ecosystem case preview

Real estate tokenization platform

The STO platform allows for democratized investments in real estate and the fitness industries. Investors receive increased cash flows due to a decentralized and transparent platform.

  • ICO and STO integration
  • Secondary market trading enabled
  • $CYND8 security & utility tokens for passive income
  • Multiple investment entry levels
  • Web3Auth fraud protection
Real estate tokenization platform case preview

Community-governed DeFi platform

Our company helped the client with a secure and scalable platform, enabling community governance, diverse financial services, and a thriving ecosystem.

  • Increased user engagement
  • Streamlined lending and staking
  • Enhanced security and token audit
  • Migration to the Solana blockchain
  • Community-governed launchpad
Community-governed DeFi platform case preview

Crypto wallet with advanced security features

Here we created a mobile application for Android and iOS. The product is a secure wallet that allows users to effortlessly buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies, with integrated support for the ERC-20 token standard.

  • Multiple crypto asset support
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Smart contracts template builder
Crypto wallet with advanced security features case preview

White-label RWA platform

    Our platform allows for creating a branded marketplace for tokenized assets quickly and cost-effectively. Besides, as part of the platform, we'll handle the token development using the token standard you require.

    • Shortened time to market (2-4 weeks)
    • Saved development costs (up to 90%)
    • Сompliant with major EU/US regulations
    • Fully customizable
    • An entire asset lifecycle management
    White-label RWA platform preview

    Why us

    Ethereum icon

    Specialized Ethereum & BSC expertise

    We maintain a constant dialogue with our clients, utilizing our knowledge of gas-saving logic and current EIPs to ensure your token is not only fast but perfectly optimized for the Binance ecosystem.

    Code icon

    Compliance-first development

    We ensure your BEP-20 token is built on clean, auditable code. By applying industry-best tokenization practices, we ensure your project is a trusted destination for holders and traders alike.

    Friends icon

    Continuous ecosystem support

    We stay by your side to help you navigate the nuances of your token’s functionality. Whether it’s integration queries or future upgrades, we’re here to ensure your token thrives long after it hits the market.

    17+

    years in the technology industry

    450+

    projects completed

    $1.2B

    raised by our clients

    50M

    end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

    1M+

    smart contracts on mainnet

    3Unicorn icon

    unicorns exceeding $1B in value

    • clutch badge

      Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

    • clutch badge

      Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

    • clutch badge

      Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

    • clutch badge

      Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026

    • clutch badge

      Top Clutch Tokenization Company New York City 2026

    Why you need BEP20 token development

    1.

    Slash operational costs with lightning speed and rock-bottom fees

    Integrating BEP20 token development services ensures your project benefits from the high performance of Binance Smart Chain while keeping transaction overhead minimal for every holder.

    2.

    Forge a versatile asset that plugs into the entire EVM ecosystem

    Choosing a specialized BEP20 token development service gives you the architectural flexibility to deploy on a network that mirrors the power of Ethereum without the burden of heavy gas prices.

    3.

    Bridge your brand into virtual economies with seamless asset portability

    Expert guidance from a metaverse consulting agency helps you design tokens that function as the backbone of immersive digital realms where identity and ownership are paramount.

    4.

    Ignite community growth through streamlined fundraising and instant liquidity

    Professional IDO development provides a direct path to market that lets you launch your token on top decentralized exchanges and attract early supporters in a high-velocity environment.

    5.

    Accelerate global commerce with frictionless real-time settlements

    Custom crypto payment gateway development empowers your business to accept digital assets instantly and settle transactions across borders without the delays of traditional banking.

    6.

    Boost holder retention with sophisticated yield-generating mechanisms

    Launching a DeFi staking platform development initiative creates a sustainable loop where your community earns rewards for their loyalty and contributes to the overall stability of your network.

    Cost of BEP20 token development

    Starting at

    $6,000

    We provide a high-performance, BSC-compatible token that balances speed with enterprise-grade security.

    What’s included:

    • End-to-end development of a custom BEP20 token
    • Full transfer of IP rights and repository ownership
    • Basic tokenomics strategy for the ecosystem
    • Docs for wallet and exchange listing readiness

    Ready to scale on BNB Chain? Connect with our team to share your vision, and we’ll provide a transparent, detailed project quote.

    BEP20 token development lifecycle

    Your project receives a high-performance technical blueprint designed to dominate the BNB Chain through lightning-fast transactions and deep ecosystem integration.

    Ecosystem alignment and protocol strategy

    arrow

    Compliance logic and fundraising architecture

    arrow

    Gas-optimized smart contract engineering

    arrow

    Connectivity and wallet synchronization

    arrow

    Liquidity provisioning and DEX deployment

    arrow

    Mainnet launch and continuous optimization

    arrow

    Ecosystem alignment and protocol strategy

    Selecting a specialized BEP20 token development company ensures your asset is built with the precise tax logic and deflationary mechanics needed for the Binance Smart Chain.

    Deliverables

    • BEP-20 standard compatibility report
    • Custom burn and reflection logic specs
    • BNB Chain ecosystem integration plan

    Compliance logic and fundraising architecture

    Implementing robust regulatory features allows your team to maintain total transparency while executing complex STO development within the BSC framework.

    Deliverables

    • Verified Solidity source code
    • KYC and whitelist logic integration
    • Security-focused fundraising contracts

    Gas-optimized smart contract engineering

    Engineers craft sleek Solidity code that minimizes transaction costs and maximizes execution speed for every holder on the network.

    Deliverables

    • Automated liquidity pool triggers
    • Anti-whale and anti-bot protocols
    • Upgradeable contract frameworks

    Connectivity and wallet synchronization

    Technical teams prioritize custom crypto wallet development to guarantee that users can manage their assets across Trust Wallet or MetaMask without any friction.

    Deliverables

    • Deep-link integration for mobile apps
    • Multi-signature vault setup
    • BscScan contract verification

    Liquidity provisioning and DEX deployment

    Setting up automated market maker parameters ensures smooth trading on PancakeSwap and other decentralized exchanges from the moment of launch.

    Deliverables

    • PancakeSwap V3 pool initialization
    • Yield farming and staking scripts
    • Price oracle and API configuration

    Mainnet launch and continuous optimization

    Deploying to the BNB Chain involves a final rigorous check before scaling the asset through governance features and cross-chain expansion.

    Deliverables

    • Full mainnet deployment report
    • Governance dashboard integration
    • Bridge protocol for cross-chain utility

    Our signature domains

    Whether you’re diving into decentralized tech or high-level AI, we provide the tools and the talent to get your product into users' hands.

    Blockchain

    We build the high-performance foundations your project demands. With a relentless focus on accuracy and uptime, PixelPlex ensures your infrastructure is built to dominate the market.
    Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
    Blockchain domain background

    Tokenization

    Change asset management by digitizing real estate. By enabling fractional stakes, we create new entry points for the next generation of global investors.
    Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
    Tokenization domain background

    Data science

    Master your metrics. We develop custom tools that extract value from blockchain data, providing the clarity you need to lead with confidence.
    Explore data science development servicesmore-content
    Data science domain background

    Machine learning

    Build smarter, not harder. Our AI-driven tools optimize dApp performance and provide the intelligent insights required to scale effectively.
    Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
    Machine learning domain background

    Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

    STEP 1

    Reach out – no pressure

    • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
    STEP 2

    Deep dive: consultation

    • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
    STEP 3

    Project plan & estimate

    • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
    STEP 4

    Kickoff & development

    • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

    FAQ

    Why should I choose BEP20 over Ethereum for my token launch?

    Moving to the BSC ecosystem with our BEP20 token development services allows your community to trade at incredible speeds with fees that cost mere pennies.

    Can you help prevent sniper bots from draining my liquidity?

    Yes, our BEP20 token development company integrates advanced anti-whale logic and cooldown periods to ensure a fair launch environment for your real members.

    Will my token be compatible with popular wallets like Trust Wallet and MetaMask?

    Our team guarantees flawless technical compliance so your asset functions perfectly and displays professionally across all major dApps and wallets.

    How does your BEP20 token development service handle complex tax and reward mechanics?

    We build custom smart contracts with automated liquidity and algorithmic reflection logic to reward your holders instantly.

    Is it possible to update my token's features after it has been deployed?

    We design flexible, upgradeable contract structures that allow us to add new DeFi features in the future without forcing your users to migrate to a new address.

    What is included in the starting cost for a custom BEP20 token project?

    Our $6,000 foundational package includes end-to-end development, full IP rights, a tokenomics strategy, and all necessary documentation for exchange listings.

    Check out the blog

    We love keeping you in the loop with fresh news, personal insights, and the latest industry trends. Take a look at our recent posts!

    More articles

    Helpful links to PixelPlex token development services

    Blockchain Development
    Web3 Development
    Protocols
    Enterprise Blockchain Development
    Blockchain Consulting
    Crypto Payment Solutions
    Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
    Private Blockchain Development
    Smart Contract Development
    Tokenization Services
    Cryptocurrency Development
    Articles & news about blockchain