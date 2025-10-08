Build a token ecosystem where machine-to-machine transactions and zk-verified inference aren't just features, but the foundational logic that turns raw compute into a liquid, decentralized asset class for the AI-native era.
Integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs ensures secure data exchange while establishing PixelPlex as a premier AI token development company that protects your intellectual property.
Decentralized DePIN architectures allow your ecosystem to crowdsource compute resources efficiently through our specialized services.
Smart contract-based escrow systems enable bots to execute micro-transactions independently via solutions developed by our team.
Implementing liquid democracy and weighted voting mechanisms streamlines governance through our comprehensive AI token development algorithms.
Custom-built high-throughput oracles bridge the gap between off-chain computations and on-chain state changes for our clients.
Designing multi-tier staking rewards and burn mechanisms ensures sustainable ecosystem health with help from the PlexPlex team.
Our engineers pioneer the next frontier of blockchain development by fusing neural network logic with on-chain efficiency to create tokens that do more than just sit in a wallet.
Developers craft smart contracts that leverage deep AI development to automate complex decision-making processes directly on the ledger.
Hands-on AI consulting transforms your vision into a robust technical roadmap that balances heavy computational demands with sustainable economic growth.
Professional cryptocurrency development builds the bridge between your AI models and the broader market by ensuring seamless asset flow across different protocols.
Integrated ML for fraud detection creates a proactive shield that monitors network activity to neutralize exploits and protect user capital without human intervention.
Launching a premium AI token development service empowers you to monetize GPU power or data training sets by turning intangible resources into verifiable on-chain value.
Engineers synchronize tokens with real-time data streams to allow your assets to adjust their behavior or supply based on shifting market intelligence.
In the world of digital ownership, we develop specialized solutions that prioritize lightning-fast minting and unshakeable asset provenance. Take a look at our best projects:
We developed a sturdy ERC-20 utility token for the Coindepo ecosystem. This system includes a collection of smart contracts that automatically and securely manages the token supply for all parties.
The STO platform allows for democratized investments in real estate and the fitness industries. Investors receive increased cash flows due to a decentralized and transparent platform.
Our company helped the client with a secure and scalable platform, enabling community governance, diverse financial services, and a thriving ecosystem.
Here we created a mobile application for Android and iOS. The product is a secure wallet that allows users to effortlessly buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies, with integrated support for the ERC-20 token standard.
Our platform allows for creating a branded marketplace for tokenized assets quickly and cost-effectively. Besides, as part of the platform, we'll handle the token development using the token standard you require.
We prioritize clear communication and technical transparency, leveraging our expertise in gas optimization to ensure that data-heavy AI interactions don't break the bank or the blockchain.
We write auditable code that meets the highest standards of cryptographic best practices. We ensure your token architecture is resilient enough to support the complex demands of artificial intelligence.
We provide the ongoing insights and support necessary to ensure your token remains functional, relevant, and fully understood as your AI model evolves.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026
This specialized AI token development approach lets your platform tokenize GPU cycles so users can trade processing power like a premium commodity.
Your ecosystem gains a massive competitive edge when a dedicated AI token development service builds reward loops that attract the best training sets for your neural networks.
Partnering with an expert AI token development service provider ensures your asset maintains real-world utility by linking token burns directly to model inference usage.
Custom crypto payment gateway development enables your AI agents to settle lightning-fast payments for API calls without needing any human intervention.
Integrating robust data security services within your token logic prevents unauthorized model leaks while maintaining the transparency your community expects.
Advanced blockchain integration empowers your project to deploy dynamic tokenomics that automatically respond to real-time AI performance metrics and network demand.
Starting at
$6,000
Our foundational package provides a future-proof token architecture designed to facilitate data exchange, compute access, or AI-agentic workflows.
What’s included:
Ready to power the intelligent economy? Submit your project details today, and we will prepare a personalized proposal tailored to your AI roadmap.
Every project follows a specialized technical roadmap designed to turn your vision into a high-performance engine for the decentralized AI economy.
Partnering with a specialized AI token development company ensures your ecosystem’s incentive layers align perfectly with model training and compute demands.
Deliverables
High-end AI token development services focus on building the bridges between smart contracts and off-chain inference engines for seamless automated transactions.
Deliverables
Developers implement generative AI integration to allow users to trigger unique content creation or model fine-tuning directly via on-chain token burns.
Deliverables
Integrating advanced business intelligence solutions allows for real-time tracking of token velocity and model performance across the entire decentralized network.
Deliverables
Rigorous security audits protect the neural network's governance and ensure that malicious inputs cannot drain the liquidity pools or corrupt the training data.
Deliverables
Launching your token involves establishing initial liquidity and connecting it to a global marketplace of AI contributors and data providers.
Deliverables
We combine token expertise with Web3 innovation to give your business a new wave of success.
Our blog is your go-to source for news, trends, and deep dives. Read our latest pieces today and jump into the comments to tell us what you think. Your feedback helps us grow!
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
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