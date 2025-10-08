FAQ

What exactly is an AI utility token and how does it differ from standard crypto? Unlike simple assets, these tokens are specifically engineered to power machine-to-machine transactions, access GPU compute, or verify AI model inference results.

Can your AI token development company help us monetize proprietary datasets securely? Yes, we integrate Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) to allow for data exchange and verification without risking the leak or theft of your underlying intellectual property.

How do you handle payments for autonomous AI agents without human oversight? We develop smart contract-based escrow systems that allow bots and AI agents to execute micro-transactions independently and securely on-chain.

What mechanisms do you use to ensure the long-term value of an AI token? Our team designs custom tokenomics, including multi-tier staking rewards and model-usage burn mechanisms, to link token value directly to the success of your AI.

Can I turn my project's raw GPU computing power into a tradable asset? Absolutely, we specialize in DePIN architectures that tokenize hardware resources, allowing you to crowdsource or sell compute power as a liquid asset.