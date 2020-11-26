When deciding about donating funds to charitable causes, many will wonder whether or not their contribution will have an impact. Quite a lot of nonprofit organizations have shaken people’s trust in philanthropy and made them question the credibility of charity initiatives by engaging in shady schemes to extract more revenue. Transparency is one of the key issues in today’s philanthropic world.

Enter blockchain technology, an immutable ledger where every record can be traced to its creation. Decentralized and distributed among its users, blockchain allows them to track transactions and be sure of the absence of fraudulent activities. Read on to find out more about the rise of blockchain charity projects and what benefits the technology brings for philanthropic organizations, donors, and beneficiaries.

How does blockchain work again?

A blockchain is a data structure that stores data in a growing chain of blocks that are connected by cryptography. Each block on the blockchain consists of three core components: data, the hash of the previous block, and the hash of the subsequent block. A block’s hash is a function that takes data as an input and converts it into an immutable hashed output that cannot be traced back to its input.

The blockchain’s design is what makes it ideal for storing sensitive information. In today’s technologically dependent world, we expose our identities and assets to a multitude of middlemen on the Internet, as all of our transactions must go through a central server. If this central server is hacked, all of our information can be accessed. However, blockchain eliminates the need for a middleman: it records transactions through its users’ computers and allows users to authenticate transactions.

Thus, due to blockchain’s decentralization, there is no central point of risk that hackers can target. In addition, the data within a block cannot be changed; since each block on the blockchain is linked to its adjacent blocks, by altering the data within one block, its hash will not match that of the subsequent block, leading the chain to break after the altered block. Blockchain technology enables data to be kept secure and removes the danger of tampering.

As a decentralized, secure data structure, blockchain opens the door to a world of evolving technology. Countless industries could use blockchain to streamline and fortify their systems. In particular, blockchain can revolutionize the structure of nonprofit organizations, simplifying their procedures and giving donors transparency.

An example of how charity may go astray

When we think of donating to charity, we expect that our money will be funneled towards a good cause. With the incorporation of technology into donations, when supporting a nonprofit is merely a click away, we may accidentally end up funding fraudulent campaigns.

For example, in 2014, Kai Brockington started a charity named Our Genesis Project that claimed to help the community by using its funds to create medical clinics. However, according to the FBI, Brockington instead incentivized others to fake documentation on donations to his “clinic” so that their employers would match their donations. Over the next four years, Brockington earned more than $680,000 and spent those funds on himself and his family.

Even with legitimate charitable organizations, some of these charities only allocate a small portion of their donations to the cause that they say they support. For instance, it was revealed that the Kids Wish Network, an organization that raises money for dying children, only spends 3 cents per dollar on helping the children. The rest of its funds goes to its corporate sponsors and private operators.

How a blockchain charity solution eliminates the risks

By incorporating blockchain into recording charitable donations, donors will be able to track exactly where their donations go and when they are put into use. Blockchain will provide greater transparency behind nonprofit organizations and give both donors and operators greater accountability when it comes to how donations are spent.

With blockchain’s immutable structure, donations cannot be falsified and are permanently recorded for donors to see. In addition, blockchain can track how much of every donation is funneled toward actually helping the cause that is marketed, which in turn prevents organizations from diverting funds toward lining their own management’s pockets.

With large, centralized charities, there is always the possibility that too many levels of management will eat into their funds. With blockchain-based charities, the number of middlemen between donors and those they want to help is brought to a minimum, which allows a greater portion of donations to be given to those in need.

By utilizing blockchain technology in tracking, storing, and authenticating donations, donors are able to verify their donations themselves and keep tabs on exactly how their money is used. Blockchain furthers the trust that donors have in charities by enabling greater visibility of charitable transactions, paving the way toward a more philanthropic future.

Incorporating blockchain to resolve staffing challenges

As charitable organizations grow in size, so do their administrations. However, a report by the University of Maryland found that both rural and suburban volunteering fell to all-time lows in 2015. With a decreasing number of people willing to volunteer at nonprofits, organizations bridge this gap by hiring more workers.

On the other hand, the problem with hiring more workers and increasing their management is that funds intended as donations can be diverted toward paying executives and staff in order to ensure that the charity functions smoothly.

By integrating blockchain into their systems, nonprofit organizations can reduce their body of staff without sacrificing the integrity of their organization. With a smaller administration, there would be fewer overhead costs. This in turn would ensure that a larger percentage of donations go toward the cause that they support.

Much of the charity administration’s job revolves around managing funds and keeping a record of how they are dispersed. With blockchain’s immutable storage, these funds would be permanently and securely logged onto a chain of blocks. The path and distribution of donations would be quickly and efficiently recorded in the ledger, reducing administrative inefficiency and potential financial fraud.

Utilizing blockchain to record these funds and their uses also generates an unalterable digital receipt of funds and improves organizations’ credibility. By incorporating blockchain into their administrations, charities could quickly resolve some of their organization’s staffing issues.

Blockchain charities and transparency

Another challenge that charities face is transparency. When people donate to charities, they generally trust that the organization will ensure that their money is spent well. However, many nonprofits are not as up-front about their spending as donors would hope, disclosing their fund distribution only in broad terms and neglecting to reveal specifics, or even falsifying their records.

Thus, donors are left in the dark as to how much of their money actually went toward helping those in need and how much was diverted toward other organizations, budgeting issues, and other overhead costs.

With the addition of blockchain into charities, donors would no longer be unaware of what’s being done with their money. Donation information would be stored in blocks along with donor information, but donors would be able to preserve their privacy with a sort of digital signature that does not reveal their identity. Since blockchain is a public ledger that is viewable by anyone, charity fraud would be very difficult to commit; donors are able to carefully monitor their funds and ensure that no data is tampered with.

Blocks are stored permanently and in chronological order, so donors can check to see how their donations are spent, who is in possession of their funds at any given time, and where their money has been transferred to.

Furthermore, if enough donors connect their computers to the blockchain (which would then function as nodes), they would reinforce the security of the blockchain, their donation information would be more difficult to manipulate, and they would have more confidence in the safety of their transactions.

Although most charities and fundraisers are legitimate and seek to help the less fortunate, there are still some false operators that are only trying to scam people out of their money. Being staged on a blockchain ecosystem, donors can use validation mechanisms to identify authentic nonprofit organizations.

Removing the middlemen from charitable systems

Many charities use third-party contractors to solicit donors and manage their funds, as this is usually much cheaper than hiring full-time fundraisers. However, in an investigation conducted by the Tampa Bay Times and their Center for Investigative Reporting, among the 6,000 charities that paid for-profit companies to help with donations, the worst 50 charities only used 4 percent of donations for direct aid. The rest of their funds were given to for-profit canvassers and companies hired to help solicit donors through advertisements and other means.

Blockchain technology can help charities manage their funds more closely and serve as a marketing strategy, removing the need for these middlemen. To liken these charity organizations to businesses, using blockchain is a sellable point, as it would encourage more people to donate with the assurance that their money will go directly to the cause they support.

Furthermore, in this increasingly digital age, a majority of people do not fact-check information they see online, resulting in opportunities for fraud and false advertisements. Rather than making potential donors research reputable organizations before donating, the blockchain, documenting the various donations throughout time, would serve as an affirmation of the charity’s legitimacy. In a fast-paced world, by presenting itself as a self-verifying platform, blockchain would incite an increasing amount of donations.

Blockchain by nature is a peer-to-peer network, with transactions verified by users of its network. As a decentralized system, it lacks the single area of risk that comes with centralized servers. With copies of the blockchain stored on multiple nodes, hackers would not be able to manipulate blockchain data without altering every single copy of the blockchain.

In addition, donating to charities sometimes involves putting our identity into the hands of the charity, and by extension, third-party contractors. In today’s age of technological advancement, the centralized server used to file donors’ private information can present itself as a target for hackers.

With blockchain, the donors’ privacy would not be violated as their private information would be encrypted and unviewable to users. Storing donor information on a blockchain would put an end to hiring middlemen to record transactions, which would ultimately fortify the security of the charity and increase donors’ trust in the organization.

Notable advantages of blockchain charity solutions

Blockchain both as a technology and the applications that are built on top of it, such as digital wallets, trading exchanges, and lending solutions could introduce a whole array of new and innovative tools for philanthropic organizations. Some of these innovative concepts and the benefits for charities are described below.

Digital smart contracts and agreements

Smart contracts are applications that run on blockchain technology that have rules and conditions programmed into them and initiate certain events when these conditions are met. In the case of philanthropy, these contracts can represent agreements between the giver and the charitable organization.

This brings a lot of opportunities for all the parties involved in the donation process and can make it fully automated and uncompromising. Clauses and provisions could be built right into the smart contracts and stipulate when and where funds, goods, or supplies should be transferred. These agreements could regulate the percentage of payments that go to support the charitable cause. The whole process of dispersing donations could be streamlined, from receiving the payment to choosing the recipients to finalizing transactions to beneficiaries.

This builds a lot more trust between the charity organizations and the givers, allowing them to see how the money is spent and get a refund if the impact of the donation was not verified by the smart contract.