Whether you are launching something new or modernizing what you already run, our consultants help you weigh the trade-offs early and set a technical direction your team can build on without costly rework later.
Systems that run fine today can stall the moment traffic or data volumes climb. We look at where your architecture is likely to strain under load and map the changes that let you add capacity in steps, so growth becomes a planning decision instead of a fire drill.
Quick fixes and short deadlines add up, and at some point every new feature takes longer to ship. We identify where technical debt is slowing delivery and hand you a plan to pay it down in priority order, without pausing the roadmap.
Moving off legacy systems or re-platforming carries real risk if the sequence is wrong. Our consultants assess what you have and define a clear target, then break the transition into stages that keep the business running while the work happens behind the scenes.
As tools and platforms pile up, integrations often turn into a tangle that nobody fully understands. We design an integration approach built around clear contracts and well-defined boundaries, so data moves reliably between systems and new connections become routine rather than risky.
Security problems are far cheaper to prevent in the design phase than to patch in production. We review your architecture for exposure points and build in the controls your industry expects, from access management to data handling, so audits and certifications are easier to pass.
The frameworks and platforms you choose now shape everything from hiring costs to how quickly you can change direction later. We help you compare the realistic options against your goals and constraints, then recommend a stack that fits the problem rather than the trend of the moment.
Architecture consulting connects to the rest of our work. These related services can follow on from your architecture plan or stand on their own.
Architecture is one part of a wider technology picture. Our IT consulting helps you align technology with where the business is heading, so the choices you make on one project still hold up across the rest.
Once the architecture is set, it has to be built. Our development teams turn the plan into working software, staying faithful to the design decisions that shaped it so the system behaves the way it was meant to.
Few systems work in isolation. We connect your applications and third-party services through clean interfaces, so information moves where it needs to without creating fragile dependencies.
Building software as a service brings its own architectural demands, from supporting many tenants to keeping costs predictable as you grow. We help you design and build SaaS products that stay reliable as your customer base expands.
Moving to the cloud works best with a clear target and a careful sequence. Our migration work plans the path off your current setup and moves workloads in stages, keeping the business running while the shift happens.
These projects come from very different industries, but each one turned on the same thing: sound architecture and technical decisions made before the build.
LaneAxis set out to build a brokerless freight network that connects shippers and carriers directly. Our consultants assessed the technical and economic feasibility, then designed the blockchain architecture and a two-token payment model to support it.
Oku Group wanted an NFT marketplace that lets investors back restaurants and earn real perks in return. We defined the platform's architecture and core components, then settled the technology stack and the third-party services it would rely on.
Starlink Energy needed a non-custodial way for users to earn predictable, fixed-rate returns on USDC. In three weeks, our team shaped the product concept and the architecture across its on-chain and off-chain parts, balancing compliance with a lean initial build.
Proleague.gg wanted a Play2Earn platform that rewards everyday gamers, not just professionals. Our consultants tested the idea's feasibility and prioritized the MVP, then recommended a microservices architecture and a token economy to back it.
Choosing a software architecture consulting company comes down to judgment and track record. Here is what you can expect from working with us.
Recommendations come from people who have built and shipped production systems, not just drawn diagrams. That means the trade-offs we point out are the ones that actually surface during development, and the plans we hand over are built to survive contact with a real codebase.
Our job is to recommend what fits your situation, not to sell a particular platform or license. You get a straight assessment of the options, including the cheaper or simpler choice when that is the better one.
It is easy to design something impressive and hard to live with. We favor architectures your team can run and keep evolving, because the real cost of software shows up in the years after launch.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
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Decisions made with the full picture in view prevent the shortcuts that pile up later. The payoff is a codebase where adding features stays predictable instead of getting slower with every release.
Designing for growth ahead of time means you are not re-architecting under pressure when demand arrives. Capacity can expand where it is needed, and you avoid paying for headroom you will never use.
Clear interfaces and defined boundaries turn integrations from a recurring headache into routine work. New systems and partners connect with far less risk to what is already running.
Building controls into the design is cheaper and more reliable than bolting them on afterward. You head into audits with fewer surprises and a clearer story about how data is protected.
Architecture is only useful if people understand it. Clear diagrams and decision records mean new engineers get up to speed quickly and important choices are not lost when someone leaves.
Starting at
$7,000
Every engagement is shaped around your goals and the state of your current systems, so the investment depends on scope and length rather than a fixed package.
What's included:
Need something more specific, such as a focused cloud migration plan or a technical assessment ahead of an acquisition? We can shape the scope to match.
Good architecture looks different from one industry to the next. The pressures of a trading platform are not the pressures of a hospital system, so our guidance is shaped around the demands of your sector.
Financial products live or die on speed and trust. We design architectures that move data fast under heavy load and keep every transaction traceable, so the platform holds up when markets are busiest.
Healthcare systems handle sensitive data and rarely work alone. Our architecture work focuses on protecting that data and connecting cleanly to the hospital and lab systems already in place, without slowing clinical work down.
Moving goods means tracking a lot of moving parts in real time. Systems here need to take in continuous data from vehicles and sensors and turn it into decisions, while staying reliable across a distributed network.
Online retail swings between quiet periods and sudden spikes. Our architecture keeps storefronts fast when traffic spikes and keeps inventory and orders in sync behind the scenes.
Banks often run critical services on systems that are decades old. We help plan the move to modern architecture in careful steps, improving reliability and compliance without putting day-to-day operations at risk.
Payment systems cannot afford downtime or missed fraud. Our architecture handles high transaction volumes, keeps services available around the clock, and leaves room for the checks that catch problems as they happen.
Learning platforms grow in bursts, often around term dates and new institutions. We design systems that serve many organizations from one platform and scale content and assessment without a redesign each time you add users.
Property platforms depend on pulling data together from many sources. Our architecture brings listings and market data into one reliable place and supports the search and valuation features users expect to be fast.
Energy operations generate constant data from equipment in remote places. The work centers on taking in industrial telemetry at scale and making it usable for monitoring safety and planning maintenance before failures occur.
Construction projects run on schedules and budgets that shift constantly. Our architecture connects the tools that track this work and keeps project data consistent across teams and sites.
Underwriting and claims rest on large volumes of data and careful calculation. Our work brings historical and policy data together and supports the analytics behind pricing and fraud detection.
Fitness apps take in a steady stream of data from wearables and phones. Our architecture handles those high-volume streams and feeds them into dashboards and features that respond to users in close to real time.
Restaurant and franchise operations rely on many small systems working in step. We design service-based architectures that keep ordering and inventory connected across locations, so one outage does not stop the rest.
Travel platforms depend on live inventory, pricing, reservations, and partner APIs that must stay synchronized across many providers. Our architectures keep booking flows stable under demand spikes and support data in one connected system.
Entertainment platforms often face sudden traffic peaks during premieres, ticket drops, live events, or content releases. Our platforms keep content access, subscriptions, payments, and user activity flowing without slowing down the experience.
We start by understanding your goals and looking closely at how things work today. This grounds every later recommendation in your real constraints rather than assumptions.
Deliverables
With the picture in hand, we evaluate the design against where you want to go and surface what needs attention. Findings are ranked so you know what matters most.
Deliverables
Next we define the architecture you are aiming for and the steps to reach it. The roadmap is sequenced so the business keeps running while changes land.
Deliverables
We help you settle the stack and platform choices that fit the target, weighing cost and team fit alongside capability. Each choice comes with the reasoning behind it.
Deliverables
As the work begins, we stay involved to keep delivery aligned with the plan, whether that support goes to your engineers or an external vendor. Course corrections happen early, before they get expensive.
Deliverables
Before we step back, we check that what was built matches the intent and that your team has what it needs to carry it forward. Nothing important lives only in one person's head.
Deliverables
Years of hands-on delivery have built deep expertise in a handful of demanding areas. That experience carries over to clients across many business verticals.
We share what we are learning about building and scaling software. A good place to look for ideas.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
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Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
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Permissioned networks for enterprises
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AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
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Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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