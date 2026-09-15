Rust Development Services

Every product has a few components that carry the heaviest traffic or the most sensitive state. PixelPlex engineers those parts in Rust, connects them to your existing stack, and validates the result through profiling and testing.
Latency usually grows in one or two hot paths long before the whole service struggles. Profiling shows where the time goes. A Rust rewrite of that path is one option, weighed against cheaper fixes such as caching.
Crash dumps often lead back to one parser or driver written in C, where a single use-after-free can take down a healthy service. Moving that module to safe Rust and fuzzing it with malformed input targets the source directly.
Failures that appear under parallel load and vanish in a debugger often trace back to shared state without clear ownership. Rewriting that component in Rust forces ownership rules into the code, and stress tests show whether the fix holds.
Some garbage-collected services are provisioned with large memory reserves just to survive their daily peak. For a service like that, a Rust version can often run with less headroom, and the difference shows up in instance size or count.
Full rewrites can freeze a roadmap for quarters, and the old system still needs fixes the whole time. Choosing which modules to move first, and which never to move, turns modernization into a sequence of small, reversible releases.
A Python analytics job, a Go gateway, and an old C library rarely share one definition of the same record. Explicit interface contracts, checked by automated tests on both sides, stop one team’s change from silently breaking another team’s service.
Rust development at PixelPlex ranges from a single performance-critical module to a full product with on-chain and backend layers. Each of the six services below works on its own or as part of a larger project.
Our Rust software development services start with a narrow brief: the component, the load it must handle, and the interfaces it must keep. The result might be a backend service, a shared library, or a command-line tool.
Rust blockchain development covers the software that keeps a network running, from node clients to consensus logic and runtime upgrades. Most of it happens on new or forked chains, where a project can change the rules directly.
Consultation answers a blunt question first: does this project need Rust at all? For blockchain products, the same sessions settle the choice of network and the split between on-chain and off-chain logic before any budget goes into development.
Only some networks treat Rust as a first-class contract language. Solana programs are usually written in Rust with Anchor, and some Substrate-based chains run contracts in ink!, a Rust-based language. On most EVM chains, Solidity remains the better choice.
Users see a React or mobile interface, and Rust usually sits underneath it. Indexers, transaction relayers, and API services built in Rust keep that interface in step with on-chain state and absorb traffic a frontend should never handle.
Each Rust module replaces something the old system already calls, such as a C library function or an API, so callers do not change. Old and new versions process the same inputs side by side until their outputs match.
Choosing a custom Rust development company is easier with delivered work to compare. The four projects below range from network data infrastructure to Solana and Substrate protocol work. Each card shows what the client needed and what PixelPlex built.
Canton builders had to index and reconcile raw protocol data on their own infrastructure. PixelPlex designed and delivered CC View, a real-time explorer with a structured API and webhook layer, first released after a 1.5-month sprint.
Alfprotocol, a startup from Lithuania, needed lending and liquidity protocols on Solana. Over six months, PixelPlex built the Solana programs with Rust and Anchor, a Treasury module that routes liquidity between protocols, and a frontend with an SDK.
Rio DeFi had already created its own protocol, Rio Chain, and wanted a broader ecosystem around it. PixelPlex modified the chain through a separate Substrate-based fork, adapted a forked EVM pallet for smart contract execution, and built supporting components.
Mantra DAO approached PixelPlex with buggy staking contracts and a platform limited to Ethereum. PixelPlex repaired and extended the staking logic, deployed pools on three EVM networks, and compared Solana migration options before choosing a full Rust rewrite.
As a Rust software development company, PixelPlex has worked both on blockchains themselves and on the products built on top of them. When a bug crosses those layers, one team can trace it instead of passing tickets between vendors.
Most clients arrive with a working system and a team that must keep maintaining it. New Rust components come with documented interfaces, build steps that run in your existing CI, and handover sessions with your engineers.
Releases are signed off by QA engineers who did not write the code. That separation catches blind spots the original authors tend to miss, and smart contracts get an extra security review before any deployment.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M+
end users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Ownership and borrowing rules let the compiler reject use-after-free and double-free errors in safe code. Code that genuinely needs to be unsafe, usually for FFI or low-level optimization, stays in small, documented blocks that reviewers can check line by line.
Memory is freed as soon as its owner goes out of scope, and no garbage collector runs in the background. Without collector pauses, response times are easier to predict, which simplifies capacity planning for long-running services.
In safe Rust, data shared between threads has to go through thread-safe types such as Arc and Mutex, and code that could cause a data race does not compile. Deadlocks and ordering logic still need design review.
Parsers, pricing engines, and cryptographic routines gain the most from compiled native code without interpreter overhead. Iterators and generics usually compile to code as efficient as hand-written loops, so fast code can stay readable.
A Rust library can expose a C-compatible interface, a native Python module, or a WebAssembly build for the browser. Adoption can start with one library and expand later, without a company-wide switch of language.
Starting at
$10,000
An estimate rests on answers gathered in discovery: which components move to Rust, what performance targets they must meet, and how deeply they integrate with your current system. A single module is priced differently from a staged migration.
What’s included:
Custom chains, independent third-party audits, and large legacy migrations are estimated separately after discovery.
Every sector has a workload that stretches its software, and a Rust development company should start there. The scenarios below show where a Rust component can carry that load. Certification and compliance depend on the whole system and its processes.
A market data feed can deliver bursts of updates faster than a Python service can normalize them. Parsing and aggregation move into a Rust ingestion component, and existing analytics and trading tools receive clean events.
Core banking systems emit account events in formats that newer channels cannot read. An integration service in Rust validates and converts each message, so mobile apps and fraud tools get usable data without any change to the core.
Payment status breaks when a retry, a timeout, and a callback arrive out of order. Describing each payment state as a Rust type lets the compiler reject impossible transitions, such as refunding a payment that never settled.
Pricing a renewal portfolio can mean running the same rating model millions of times overnight. Moving that calculation into a Rust library can shorten batch windows, and actuaries keep the modeling tools they already use.
Interest accrual, fees, and payment allocation must produce the same result every time a loan is recalculated. Rust code with exact decimal math, checked against thousands of generated loan scenarios, keeps those numbers stable.
Flash sales push order volume far above normal for a few hours. Handling that peak is only half the job, because stock levels must stay aligned across every channel. A Rust sync service keeps them in step.
Trackers on trucks and containers report positions every few seconds, often with gaps and duplicates. Before routing engines and customer notifications see those events, a Rust telemetry pipeline cleans, deduplicates, and orders them.
Clinical data arrives as HL7 messages, FHIR resources, and device exports with little shared structure. Each format is parsed and validated by a Rust integration component, so malformed records are caught before they reach the patient chart.
Wearables upload bursts of sensor readings whenever a phone reconnects, sometimes days of data at once. The app keeps its live features responsive while a Rust backend service absorbs those uploads and aggregates metrics in the background.
Exam day sends a whole student body to the platform within the same few minutes. Session handling and answer submission are the parts worth writing in Rust, while learning events stream to analytics after the exam.
Map-based property search slows down once a platform holds millions of listings with dozens of filters. A Rust geospatial service indexes those listings by location, so map queries stay responsive while brokers keep updating records.
Site sensors, drone surveys, and BIM exports produce large files that need processing before anyone can compare progress with the plan. Background jobs written in Rust handle the heavy parsing and push results into the project tools teams already use.
Pipeline and well sensors send telemetry over unreliable links from remote locations. An edge service in Rust, compiled for the small hardware on site, buffers readings locally and forwards them once the connection returns.
The kitchen needs one queue, even though orders arrive from the dining room and several delivery apps at once. Merging them in order is the job of a Rust synchronization service, which also keeps POS and inventory records current.
A single search can fan out to dozens of airline and hotel suppliers with very different response times. Concurrent calls with strict timeouts, handled by a Rust aggregation service, return combined results before the traveler gives up.
Multiplayer games need servers that hold thousands of open connections at a steady tick rate. Rust fits the server and media processing side, while the game engine or video player on the client stays unchanged.
Engineers review the current codebase, traffic patterns, and failure history alongside your product goals. The outcome is a clear picture of which components are candidates for Rust and which constraints the new code must respect.
Deliverables
Before Rust code exists, each component gets defined boundaries: what it owns, what it exposes, and how it talks to everything else. Decisions made here are the hardest to reverse, so your architects review them before sign-off.
Deliverables
The riskiest assumption gets tested first. That might be a throughput target, an FFI call into an old library, or a network’s compute limits. A small prototype confirms the approach or adjusts the plan early.
Deliverables
Work ships in short iterations, each ending with a demo and a merge into your repository. Unit tests and Clippy, the standard Rust linter, run on every change, and a second engineer reviews each pull request.
Deliverables
New components connect to real services and realistic data volumes. Profilers and benchmarks compare the results with the discovery baseline, so every performance figure in the handover rests on a measurement taken on your own workload.
Deliverables
Regression, load, and failure tests run against a staging copy of your environment. The rollout plan includes a way back to the previous version, and your team receives runbooks and a monitoring setup before go-live.
Deliverables
Few Rust engagements stay inside one discipline. These four practice areas share engineers and code, and a single Rust component often links two of them, such as a data service that also feeds a machine learning model.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary