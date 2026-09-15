Rust Development Services

Challenges we solve

Response times that climb as traffic grows Latency usually grows in one or two hot paths long before the whole service struggles. Profiling shows where the time goes. A Rust rewrite of that path is one option, weighed against cheaper fixes such as caching.

Crashes traced to memory bugs in native modules Crash dumps often lead back to one parser or driver written in C, where a single use-after-free can take down a healthy service. Moving that module to safe Rust and fuzzing it with malformed input targets the source directly.

Concurrency failures nobody can reproduce Failures that appear under parallel load and vanish in a debugger often trace back to shared state without clear ownership. Rewriting that component in Rust forces ownership rules into the code, and stress tests show whether the fix holds.

Infrastructure costs driven by memory-hungry services Some garbage-collected services are provisioned with large memory reserves just to survive their daily peak. For a service like that, a Rust version can often run with less headroom, and the difference shows up in instance size or count.

A legacy core too risky to replace at once Full rewrites can freeze a roadmap for quarters, and the old system still needs fixes the whole time. Choosing which modules to move first, and which never to move, turns modernization into a sequence of small, reversible releases.