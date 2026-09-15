Rust development services preview

Rust Development Services

Rust where crashes and slowdowns cost the most

Every product has a few components that carry the heaviest traffic or the most sensitive state. PixelPlex engineers those parts in Rust, connects them to your existing stack, and validates the result through profiling and testing.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Response times that climb as traffic grows

Latency usually grows in one or two hot paths long before the whole service struggles. Profiling shows where the time goes. A Rust rewrite of that path is one option, weighed against cheaper fixes such as caching.

Number 2

Crashes traced to memory bugs in native modules

Crash dumps often lead back to one parser or driver written in C, where a single use-after-free can take down a healthy service. Moving that module to safe Rust and fuzzing it with malformed input targets the source directly.

Number 3

Concurrency failures nobody can reproduce

Failures that appear under parallel load and vanish in a debugger often trace back to shared state without clear ownership. Rewriting that component in Rust forces ownership rules into the code, and stress tests show whether the fix holds.

Number 4

Infrastructure costs driven by memory-hungry services

Some garbage-collected services are provisioned with large memory reserves just to survive their daily peak. For a service like that, a Rust version can often run with less headroom, and the difference shows up in instance size or count.

Number 5

A legacy core too risky to replace at once

Full rewrites can freeze a roadmap for quarters, and the old system still needs fixes the whole time. Choosing which modules to move first, and which never to move, turns modernization into a sequence of small, reversible releases.

Number 6

Components in different languages that disagree at the boundaries

A Python analytics job, a Go gateway, and an old C library rarely share one definition of the same record. Explicit interface contracts, checked by automated tests on both sides, stop one team’s change from silently breaking another team’s service.

Our custom Rust development services

Rust development at PixelPlex ranges from a single performance-critical module to a full product with on-chain and backend layers. Each of the six services below works on its own or as part of a larger project.

Rust development services preview

Custom Rust software engineering

Our Rust software development services start with a narrow brief: the component, the load it must handle, and the interfaces it must keep. The result might be a backend service, a shared library, or a command-line tool.

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Rust blockchain & protocol development

Rust blockchain development covers the software that keeps a network running, from node clients to consensus logic and runtime upgrades. Most of it happens on new or forked chains, where a project can change the rules directly.

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Blockchain architecture & Rust consulting

Consultation answers a blunt question first: does this project need Rust at all? For blockchain products, the same sessions settle the choice of network and the split between on-chain and off-chain logic before any budget goes into development.

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Rust smart contract development

Only some networks treat Rust as a first-class contract language. Solana programs are usually written in Rust with Anchor, and some Substrate-based chains run contracts in ink!, a Rust-based language. On most EVM chains, Solidity remains the better choice.

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Rust dApp & backend development

Users see a React or mobile interface, and Rust usually sits underneath it. Indexers, transaction relayers, and API services built in Rust keep that interface in step with on-chain state and absorb traffic a frontend should never handle.

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Legacy modernization & system integration

Each Rust module replaces something the old system already calls, such as a C library function or an API, so callers do not change. Old and new versions process the same inputs side by side until their outputs match.

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Success stories

Choosing a custom Rust development company is easier with delivered work to compare. The four projects below range from network data infrastructure to Solana and Substrate protocol work. Each card shows what the client needed and what PixelPlex built.

Actionable data explorer for Canton Network

    FinTech
  • Canton Network
  • Indexer API
  • Webhooks
  • On-chain data

Canton builders had to index and reconcile raw protocol data on their own infrastructure. PixelPlex designed and delivered CC View, a real-time explorer with a structured API and webhook layer, first released after a 1.5-month sprint.

  • Real-time Canton network explorer
  • Structured API for product teams
  • Webhooks for network events
  • Operational analytics for validator health
  • Featured App since December 2025
CC View case preview

Liquidity provision protocol on Solana

Alfprotocol, a startup from Lithuania, needed lending and liquidity protocols on Solana. Over six months, PixelPlex built the Solana programs with Rust and Anchor, a Treasury module that routes liquidity between protocols, and a frontend with an SDK.

  • Solana programs built with Anchor
  • Lending and overcollateralized borrowing protocol
  • Treasury module for liquidity routing
  • Modules added without contract redeployment
  • Frontend, SDK, and QA testing
Alfprotocol case preview

Substrate-based ecosystem for DeFi applications

Rio DeFi had already created its own protocol, Rio Chain, and wanted a broader ecosystem around it. PixelPlex modified the chain through a separate Substrate-based fork, adapted a forked EVM pallet for smart contract execution, and built supporting components.

  • Substrate-based fork of Rio Chain
  • EVM pallet forked and reconfigured
  • Customized Substrate blockchain explorer
  • Audit trail and RNG systems
  • Web3 browser extension for signing
Rio DeFi case preview

Community-governed DeFi platform with multi-chain staking

    DeFi
  • Staking
  • Multi-chain
  • Solana
  • Rust

Mantra DAO approached PixelPlex with buggy staking contracts and a platform limited to Ethereum. PixelPlex repaired and extended the staking logic, deployed pools on three EVM networks, and compared Solana migration options before choosing a full Rust rewrite.

  • Staking contract fixes and tests
  • 60+ staking pools deployed
  • V1 to V2 pool migration
  • Passed SlowMist security audit
  • Rust chosen for Solana migration
Mantra DAO case preview

Why work with us

layers icon

Experience from the chain itself to user-facing apps

As a Rust software development company, PixelPlex has worked both on blockchains themselves and on the products built on top of them. When a bug crosses those layers, one team can trace it instead of passing tickets between vendors.

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Rust that fits the product you already run

Most clients arrive with a working system and a team that must keep maintaining it. New Rust components come with documented interfaces, build steps that run in your existing CI, and handover sessions with your engineers.

shield with check icon

Verified before it reaches production

Releases are signed off by QA engineers who did not write the code. That separation catches blind spots the original authors tend to miss, and smart contracts get an extra security review before any deployment.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M+

end users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Decentralized Finance Company Poland 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of custom Rust development

1.

Whole classes of memory bugs caught at compile time

Ownership and borrowing rules let the compiler reject use-after-free and double-free errors in safe code. Code that genuinely needs to be unsafe, usually for FFI or low-level optimization, stays in small, documented blocks that reviewers can check line by line.

2.

Resource control without garbage collection pauses

Memory is freed as soon as its owner goes out of scope, and no garbage collector runs in the background. Without collector pauses, response times are easier to predict, which simplifies capacity planning for long-running services.

3.

Concurrency the compiler helps check

In safe Rust, data shared between threads has to go through thread-safe types such as Arc and Mutex, and code that could cause a data race does not compile. Deadlocks and ordering logic still need design review.

4.

Native speed for the components that need it

Parsers, pricing engines, and cryptographic routines gain the most from compiled native code without interpreter overhead. Iterators and generics usually compile to code as efficient as hand-written loops, so fast code can stay readable.

5.

Components that plug into existing stacks

A Rust library can expose a C-compatible interface, a native Python module, or a WebAssembly build for the browser. Adoption can start with one library and expand later, without a company-wide switch of language.

Cost of Rust development services

Starting at

$10,000

An estimate rests on answers gathered in discovery: which components move to Rust, what performance targets they must meet, and how deeply they integrate with your current system. A single module is priced differently from a staged migration.

What’s included:

  • Workload assessment and architecture design
  • Core Rust engineering and testing
  • Integration with existing systems
  • Profiling, benchmarks, and code review

Custom chains, independent third-party audits, and large legacy migrations are estimated separately after discovery.

Rust development across industries

Every sector has a workload that stretches its software, and a Rust development company should start there. The scenarios below show where a Rust component can carry that load. Certification and compliance depend on the whole system and its processes.

FinTech

A market data feed can deliver bursts of updates faster than a Python service can normalize them. Parsing and aggregation move into a Rust ingestion component, and existing analytics and trading tools receive clean events.

  • Market data feed parsing
  • Order book aggregation services
  • Risk calculation modules
  • Python bindings for quant teams
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FinTech

Banking

Core banking systems emit account events in formats that newer channels cannot read. An integration service in Rust validates and converts each message, so mobile apps and fraud tools get usable data without any change to the core.

  • Core banking event adapters
  • Message validation and translation
  • Idempotent event delivery
  • Audit logs for every transformation
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Banking

Payments

Payment status breaks when a retry, a timeout, and a callback arrive out of order. Describing each payment state as a Rust type lets the compiler reject impossible transitions, such as refunding a payment that never settled.

  • ISO 20022 message parsing
  • Explicit payment state machines
  • Duplicate and retry handling
  • Reconciliation against processor reports
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Payments

Insurance

Pricing a renewal portfolio can mean running the same rating model millions of times overnight. Moving that calculation into a Rust library can shorten batch windows, and actuaries keep the modeling tools they already use.

  • Rating engine libraries
  • Batch policy recalculation
  • Claims data validation pipelines
  • Telematics data ingestion
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Insurance

Lending

Interest accrual, fees, and payment allocation must produce the same result every time a loan is recalculated. Rust code with exact decimal math, checked against thousands of generated loan scenarios, keeps those numbers stable.

  • Accrual and amortization engines
  • Payment allocation logic
  • Servicing event processing
  • Decimal-safe calculation libraries
Learn about lending software developmentmore-content
Lending

Retail & eCommerce

Flash sales push order volume far above normal for a few hours. Handling that peak is only half the job, because stock levels must stay aligned across every channel. A Rust sync service keeps them in step.

  • Peak-load order intake services
  • Inventory and catalog sync
  • Pricing rule evaluation
  • Marketplace API connectors
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Trackers on trucks and containers report positions every few seconds, often with gaps and duplicates. Before routing engines and customer notifications see those events, a Rust telemetry pipeline cleans, deduplicates, and orders them.

  • GPS telemetry ingestion
  • Event deduplication and ordering
  • Geofence and ETA calculations
  • Carrier system integrations
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Clinical data arrives as HL7 messages, FHIR resources, and device exports with little shared structure. Each format is parsed and validated by a Rust integration component, so malformed records are caught before they reach the patient chart.

  • HL7 and FHIR message parsing
  • Medical device data ingestion
  • Validation before records sync
  • Access logging for integrations
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Healthcare

Fitness

Wearables upload bursts of sensor readings whenever a phone reconnects, sometimes days of data at once. The app keeps its live features responsive while a Rust backend service absorbs those uploads and aggregates metrics in the background.

  • Wearable sync endpoints
  • Sensor data aggregation
  • Workout metric calculations
  • Shared core for mobile apps
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Fitness

Education

Exam day sends a whole student body to the platform within the same few minutes. Session handling and answer submission are the parts worth writing in Rust, while learning events stream to analytics after the exam.

  • Exam session services
  • Answer submission handling
  • Learning event streams
  • LMS integration adapters
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Education

Real estate

Map-based property search slows down once a platform holds millions of listings with dozens of filters. A Rust geospatial service indexes those listings by location, so map queries stay responsive while brokers keep updating records.

  • Geospatial listing index
  • Map search services
  • Listing feed normalization
  • Registry and CRM integrations
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Real estate

Construction

Site sensors, drone surveys, and BIM exports produce large files that need processing before anyone can compare progress with the plan. Background jobs written in Rust handle the heavy parsing and push results into the project tools teams already use.

  • BIM and point cloud processing
  • Site sensor data ingestion
  • Progress comparison services
  • Project management tool integrations
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Construction

Oil & gas

Pipeline and well sensors send telemetry over unreliable links from remote locations. An edge service in Rust, compiled for the small hardware on site, buffers readings locally and forwards them once the connection returns.

  • Edge telemetry buffering
  • SCADA data adapters
  • Sensor anomaly pre-filtering
  • Numerical modeling components
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

The kitchen needs one queue, even though orders arrive from the dining room and several delivery apps at once. Merging them in order is the job of a Rust synchronization service, which also keeps POS and inventory records current.

  • Unified order queue services
  • Delivery platform connectors
  • POS and inventory sync
  • Menu availability updates
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Restaurant

Travel

A single search can fan out to dozens of airline and hotel suppliers with very different response times. Concurrent calls with strict timeouts, handled by a Rust aggregation service, return combined results before the traveler gives up.

  • Concurrent supplier search
  • Fare and availability caching
  • Booking state tracking
  • GDS and channel manager connectors
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Travel

Entertainment

Multiplayer games need servers that hold thousands of open connections at a steady tick rate. Rust fits the server and media processing side, while the game engine or video player on the client stays unchanged.

  • Multiplayer game servers
  • Media transcoding workers
  • Real-time chat and presence
  • Content metadata processing
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Entertainment

Our process

Discovery & workload assessment

arrow

Architecture & interface design

arrow

Prototyping & feasibility validation

arrow

Core Rust engineering

arrow

Integration & performance profiling

arrow

Testing & deployment

arrow

Discovery & workload assessment

Engineers review the current codebase, traffic patterns, and failure history alongside your product goals. The outcome is a clear picture of which components are candidates for Rust and which constraints the new code must respect.

Deliverables

  • Workload assessment report
  • Current performance baseline
  • Candidate component shortlist

Architecture & interface design

Before Rust code exists, each component gets defined boundaries: what it owns, what it exposes, and how it talks to everything else. Decisions made here are the hardest to reverse, so your architects review them before sign-off.

Deliverables

  • Component boundary diagram
  • Interface and API specifications
  • Data ownership model

Prototyping & feasibility validation

The riskiest assumption gets tested first. That might be a throughput target, an FFI call into an old library, or a network’s compute limits. A small prototype confirms the approach or adjusts the plan early.

Deliverables

  • Working prototype
  • Feasibility findings report
  • Revised plan and estimate

Core Rust engineering

Work ships in short iterations, each ending with a demo and a merge into your repository. Unit tests and Clippy, the standard Rust linter, run on every change, and a second engineer reviews each pull request.

Deliverables

  • Rust crates in your repository
  • Unit and integration test suites
  • Code and API documentation

Integration & performance profiling

New components connect to real services and realistic data volumes. Profilers and benchmarks compare the results with the discovery baseline, so every performance figure in the handover rests on a measurement taken on your own workload.

Deliverables

  • Integration test results
  • Profiling and benchmark reports
  • Resource usage comparison

Testing & deployment

Regression, load, and failure tests run against a staging copy of your environment. The rollout plan includes a way back to the previous version, and your team receives runbooks and a monitoring setup before go-live.

Deliverables

  • Final QA report
  • Release binaries or container images
  • Operations runbook

Our signature domains

Few Rust engagements stay inside one discipline. These four practice areas share engineers and code, and a single Rust component often links two of them, such as a data service that also feeds a machine learning model.

Blockchain

In blockchain work, Rust shows up wherever computation is heavy. Zero-knowledge provers behind rollups are widely written in Rust. Exchange matching engines are another common fit, since they handle large order volumes under tight latency limits.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Issuance and transfer rules become code on networks that support custom programs. On Solana, a Rust program can enforce who may hold or move an asset. The legal standing of the token still rests on the documents behind it.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Analytics stacks usually run on Python and SQL, and most should stay that way. Rust earns a place in specific stages, such as a parser for a heavy log format or an ingestion job that outgrew its batch window.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

A trained model is only useful once an application can query it under real traffic. A Rust inference service can load the model, handle many requests at once, and return predictions within the latency budget your product sets.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let’s discuss your goals, budget, and timeline.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How do we know if Rust is right for our project?

It usually comes down to the workload. Rust pays off in components that face heavy load, tight memory limits, or sensitive state. For a standard CRUD application with modest traffic, a garbage-collected language is often the quicker path.

Can you move our Solidity contracts to a Rust-based chain?

Yes, but expect a redesign more than a translation. Solana stores program code apart from account data, so EVM contract logic has to be restructured during Solana blockchain development. Tools that run Solidity there exist, with limitations worth checking.

Does Rust make software free of bugs and vulnerabilities?

No. Safe Rust removes a large class of memory errors, but logic flaws, compromised dependencies, and mistakes inside unsafe blocks can still cause failures or vulnerabilities. Testing, dependency audits, and security review stay in the process.

Can Rust work alongside our existing C++, Python, or Java code?

Yes. The decision is whether Rust runs inside the existing process through bindings or as a separate service. Bindings avoid network overhead but tie release cycles together, while a separate service is easier to deploy and roll back.

What drives the cost and timeline of Rust development?

The budget follows the scope set in discovery. Calendar time also depends on how quickly the team gets access to your code, test environments, and the people who know the system. External smart contract audits add waiting time on top.

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