Golang Development Services preview

Golang Development Services

Backends built to Go the distance under real workloads

The backend often decides how far a product can grow. As a Golang development company, PixelPlex designs Go services, APIs, and integrations around your actual workload, then checks their behavior through profiling and load tests before release.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Response times that rise with peak traffic

Peak traffic rarely slows every endpoint equally. Profiling with pprof shows whether the time goes to database queries, lock contention, or memory allocation, so the fix targets the real bottleneck instead of adding servers and hoping averages improve.

Number 2

Requests stuck waiting on external services

A slow payment provider or partner API can hold your own request open far too long. Go’s context package carries deadlines and cancellation through each call, so a stalled dependency frees resources instead of piling up waiting goroutines.

Number 3

A monolith that blocks independent releases

When billing, search, and notifications share one deployable, a small change waits for the whole release train. Splitting out one bounded area at a time, behind a versioned API, lets the team that owns it ship on its own schedule.

Number 4

Background jobs that overwhelm the database

Nightly imports and queue consumers can open more connections than a database will tolerate. Worker pools with fixed concurrency and rate limits on downstream calls keep throughput steady, leaving capacity for the requests your users are making right now.

Number 5

Duplicate events that corrupt business records

Brokers and webhook senders deliver the same event more than once, especially after a timeout. Idempotency keys stored with each operation let a Go service recognize the repeat and return the original result instead of charging or shipping twice.

Number 6

A legacy backend that cannot stop for a rewrite

Customers keep using the product while its core is replaced. A routing layer sends selected traffic to new Go components, and comparing their responses with the old system shows when each piece is ready to take over completely.

Our custom Go development services

Our Golang development services range from a single new service to a full backend behind web and mobile clients. The six areas below can be engaged separately or combined, depending on where your system needs work first.

Custom Go development services preview

Custom Go software engineering

Every engagement starts by pinning down what the service owns, which inputs it accepts, and how it should fail. With that scope fixed, custom Golang software development produces a component your team can read, test, and extend.

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Go web application development

A SaaS dashboard or customer portal needs business rules, authentication, and data access the frontend can rely on. Our Golang web development services deliver that server side as documented APIs, so the web client can evolve independently.

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Go microservices & system integration

Connecting a CRM, an ERP, and a payment provider means planning for slow responses and repeated deliveries. In Golang backend development, we set timeouts per call and define interface contracts that automated tests check on both sides.

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Go blockchain & protocol development

Go is common in node clients, peer-to-peer networking, and indexers, and Hyperledger Fabric accepts chaincode written in Go. EVM and Solana contracts use their own languages, so we define the on-chain and off-chain split first.

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Go backend modernization & cloud migration

Legacy modules move to Go one at a time, each behind the interface its callers already use. Contract tests confirm compatibility, and a staged rollout with a tested rollback path limits the impact if something misbehaves in the target cloud.

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Go architecture & technical consulting

Sometimes the honest answer is that Go fits only part of the system. Consulting sessions weigh that option against your current stack and team skills, then turn the recommendation into a phased plan with realistic effort estimates.

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Success stories

These four projects from the PixelPlex Go portfolio show the kinds of systems our Golang development work supports, from storage networks to trading platforms. Each card describes what the client needed and what the team actually delivered.

Incentive layer for an IPFS-based distributed storage network

FileStar needed a storage network built on the Filecoin concept, with less on-chain congestion and a lower mining threshold. PixelPlex designed the incentive layer on a stack that includes Go, IPFS, and libp2p, adding recursive storage proofs.

  • Incentive layer design and implementation
  • Modified WindowPoSt spot-check logic
  • Recursive storage proofs for on-chain processing
  • EVM integration for smart contracts
  • Token governance system
FileStar case preview

Browser-based risk analysis for Web3 interactions

  • Web3 security
  • Go
  • Transaction simulation
  • Risk analysis
  • Browser extension

Web3 Antivirus wanted to warn wallet users about scams before they sign anything. PixelPlex built an ML-powered browser extension on a stack that includes Go, Node.js, and C++. As of February 2026, it had analyzed 768,039 user transactions.

  • Smart contract risk analysis
  • Real-time transaction simulation
  • Token and NFT analysis
  • Website checks against blocklists
  • Color-coded risk reporting
Web3 Antivirus case preview

Health-data app connected to a private blockchain network

    Healthcare
  • PTOYMatrix
  • Health data
  • Wearables
  • Mobile app

Patientory wanted people to keep medical records and lifestyle data in one secure place. PixelPlex built the health app, integrated the client’s private PTOYMatrix network for data storage, and connected wearables that feed users’ health metrics.

  • PTOYMatrix network integration
  • Wallet linked to PTOYMatrix and Ethereum
  • Apple Watch and Fitbit integration
  • Medical record aggregation across providers
  • HIPAA IT Risk Assessment research
Patientory case preview

Exchange platform with customizable trading modules

Bitnetwork set out to launch a secure exchange for professional traders, backed by responsive support. PixelPlex delivered web and mobile apps where traders arrange over 20 configurable modules, plus verification, two-factor login, and an admin panel.

  • 20+ customizable trading modules
  • Limit and market orders
  • 2FA via Google Authenticator, email, or SMS
  • Live chat and support tickets
  • Admin reports, fee settings, and user management
Bitnetwork case preview

Why work with us

Stack icon

Backend and blockchain experience in one team

As a Golang development company, PixelPlex has worked on storage network protocols as well as exchange and health-data products. When a problem crosses from node software into an application API, one team can follow it through both layers.

Code icon

Code your team can keep developing

Choosing a Golang app development company also means choosing who will understand the code after handover. Our Go components come with clear interfaces, API documentation, and build steps for your pipeline, followed by walkthroughs with your engineers.

Dashboard icon

Measured behavior before rollout

Tests are planned around the load and failure cases your service will actually face. Unit and integration suites, race detector runs, and benchmarks against the baseline give your team evidence to review before any change reaches production.

1M+

secure smart contract executions enabled

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M+

end users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch IT Services Company Gaming 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026

Key benefits of custom Go development

1.

Concurrent request handling with clear limits

Goroutines are cheap enough to give each request or task its own line of execution. Bounded worker pools and context deadlines keep that concurrency within what your database and partners can handle, so performance degrades predictably under peak load.

2.

Compiled services validated on real workloads

Go compiles to native machine code, and its standard toolchain includes benchmarking and pprof profiling. The garbage collector still adds runtime cost, so performance targets are confirmed by measuring your traffic rather than assumed from someone else’s benchmarks.

3.

One consistent style across the codebase

gofmt settles formatting debates before code review begins, and go vet flags suspicious constructs early. Because most Go projects look alike, engineers who join later read unfamiliar packages quickly and spend review time on actual logic.

4.

Deployment that fits your environment

A Go service usually ships as a single binary in a small container image. Whether that binary can be fully static depends on cgo and other dependencies, which we check against your target platform before settling the build settings.

5.

Clean integration through APIs and events

Go has mature libraries for HTTP, gRPC, and common message brokers. Defining each API and event schema as an explicit contract lets a new Go service join an existing product without forcing other teams to change their languages.

Cost of Go development services

Starting at

$10,000

The budget depends on how complex the product logic is, how much load the services must carry, and how many external systems sit at their boundaries. Discovery answers those questions before we commit to a figure.

What’s included:

  • Workload assessment and architecture design
  • Core Go engineering and testing
  • Integration with existing systems
  • Profiling, benchmarks, and code review

Large legacy migrations, blockchain network development, and independent third-party audits are estimated separately after discovery.

Go development across industries

Each industry strains a different part of the backend, from payment callbacks to exam-day traffic. The scenarios below show where a Go service can carry that load. Compliance always depends on the whole system and the processes around it.

FinTech

Market data arrives in bursts, and every downstream tool expects it in the same shape. A Go ingestion service normalizes those events, tracks how long each one takes to process, and exposes clean APIs for dashboards and trading tools.

  • Market event ingestion
  • Processing latency monitoring
  • Account and portfolio APIs
  • Data consistency checks
Learn about financial software developmentmore-content
FinTech

Banking

Core banking platforms were never designed for mobile apps that refresh balances every few seconds. A Go integration layer reads account events from the core, turns them into stable APIs, and shields older systems from unpredictable channel traffic.

  • Core banking connectors
  • Account event processing
  • Channel-facing APIs
  • Request throttling for legacy systems
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Banking

Payments

Providers resend callbacks when they get no answer, and statuses can arrive out of order. Go payment services store an idempotency key for every operation and move each payment through defined states, so a retry never creates a second charge.

  • Payment API development
  • Callback retry handling
  • Payment status state machines
  • Reconciliation with provider reports
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Payments

Insurance

A single claim may involve the insurer, an assessor, a repair shop, and a bank. Go services route documents and status updates between them through authenticated APIs, recording who accessed or changed each piece of claim data.

  • Claims workflow services
  • Partner data exchange APIs
  • Document intake processing
  • Access audit logging
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Insurance

Lending

Repayment events update balances, fees, and schedules that borrowers and auditors will check later. Go loan-servicing backends use a dedicated decimal library instead of floating-point math, so every recalculation returns the same amounts to the cent.

  • Loan-servicing backends
  • Repayment event processing
  • Decimal-safe interest calculations
  • Schedule and statement generation
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Lending

Retail & eCommerce

During a promotion, orders from the web store, marketplaces, and physical shops all draw on the same stock. A Go order-processing backend reserves inventory per order and publishes stock changes, keeping availability in each channel close to reality.

  • Order intake services
  • Inventory reservation logic
  • Multichannel stock updates
  • Marketplace API connectors
Learn about eCommerce software developmentmore-content
Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Trucks, scanners, and carrier systems each report shipment data in their own format and rhythm. Go ingestion services accept that telemetry, drop repeated events, and pass a consistent shipment timeline to warehouse and planning systems.

  • Telemetry event ingestion
  • Carrier API integrations
  • Shipment status timelines
  • Event deduplication
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Health records travel between apps, providers, and labs that should see only what they need. A Go data-exchange backend validates each request, applies role-based access rules, and logs every read, giving auditors something concrete to check.

  • Health data exchange APIs
  • Role-based access control
  • Access and change logging
  • Record validation before sync
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Healthcare

Fitness

Wearables often upload hours of activity data at once when a phone reconnects. A Go backend accepts the batch quickly, queues it for background processing, and updates workout summaries without slowing the live features users are tapping.

  • Wearable sync endpoints
  • Background activity processing
  • Workout summary calculations
  • Device platform integrations
Learn about fitness software developmentmore-content
Fitness

Education

Thousands of students may open the same exam within minutes and submit answers right at the deadline. Go exam-session APIs absorb that concurrency and confirm each answer is durably stored before acknowledging it, so no submission silently disappears.

  • Exam session APIs
  • Durable answer submission
  • Deadline traffic handling
  • LMS integrations
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Education

Real estate

Listing data comes from agencies, partner feeds, and brokers who edit records all day. A Go synchronization service imports those feeds on schedule, resolves conflicting updates, and keeps the CRM and the search index consistent with each other.

  • Listing APIs
  • Property feed synchronization
  • Search index updates
  • CRM integrations
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Real estate

Construction

Site photos, sensor readings, and daily reports arrive from many locations and devices. A Go ingestion backend accepts them immediately and hands heavy processing to asynchronous jobs, which then push results into the project tools teams already use.

  • Site data ingestion APIs
  • Asynchronous processing jobs
  • Project tool connectors
  • Upload status tracking
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Construction

Oil & gas

Remote wells and pipelines can lose connectivity for hours. A Go telemetry gateway buffers readings on site, forwards them in order once the link returns, and marks gaps clearly so engineers know which data arrived late.

  • Telemetry gateways
  • Local message buffering
  • Ordered data forwarding
  • SCADA system adapters
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

Orders arrive from the POS, a website, and several delivery apps, sometimes twice when a partner retries. Go order orchestration gives each order a single identity, rejects duplicates, and syncs status changes back to every channel.

  • Unified order intake
  • Duplicate order detection
  • Delivery platform connectors
  • Order status synchronization
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Restaurant

Travel

One booking search can query dozens of airline and hotel suppliers with very different response times. Go aggregation services call them concurrently, give each a strict time budget, and track booking status until the supplier confirms it.

  • Supplier API aggregation
  • Per-supplier timeouts
  • Booking status tracking
  • Fare and availability caching
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Travel

Entertainment

Live streams, watch parties, and multiplayer lobbies keep many users connected and reacting at once. Go session services manage those connections, while event pipelines route chat messages and user reports to moderation tools before abuse spreads.

  • Real-time session services
  • Presence and chat backends
  • Moderation event pipelines
  • Engagement analytics events
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Entertainment

Our process

1. Discovery & workload assessment

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2. Architecture & interface design

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3. Prototyping & feasibility validation

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4. Core Go engineering

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5. Integration & performance profiling

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6. Testing & deployment

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Discovery & workload assessment

Engineers start from your product goals, then study traffic patterns, failure history, and the limits of the current backend. The result shows which parts of the system need Go work and which constraints new services must respect.

Deliverables

  • Workload assessment report
  • Current performance baseline
  • Prioritized component list

Architecture & interface design

Service boundaries, APIs, and data ownership are settled before implementation, because changing them later is expensive. Your architects review each decision, including which interactions stay synchronous calls and which travel between services as events.

Deliverables

  • Service boundary diagram
  • API specification
  • Data model

Prototyping & feasibility validation

One assumption usually carries the most risk, such as a throughput target or a fragile partner API. A small Go prototype tests it against realistic input, so the plan changes early if the numbers disagree with expectations.

Deliverables

  • Working prototype
  • Feasibility findings report
  • Updated plan and estimate

Core Go engineering

Code ships in short iterations that end with a demo and a merge into your repository. Every change passes gofmt, go vet, and go test, and concurrent code also runs under the race detector before a second engineer reviews it.

Deliverables

  • Tested source code
  • Unit and integration test suites
  • API and code documentation

Integration & performance profiling

New services connect to your real dependencies and realistic data volumes. Profiles from pprof and benchmarks are compared with the discovery baseline, so every performance figure in the handover comes from measurements taken on your own workload.

Deliverables

  • Integration test results
  • Benchmark report
  • Profiling findings

Testing & deployment

Load tests and failure scenarios, such as a dependency timing out, run in a staging environment that mirrors production. Rollout happens in stages with a rollback path, and your team receives operational documentation before go-live.

Deliverables

  • QA and load test report
  • Container images or binaries
  • Operations runbook

Our signature domains

Go work at PixelPlex often crosses several disciplines. A single service might index blockchain events, feed an analytics warehouse, and call a model for predictions, so these four domains share engineers, interfaces, and review practices.

Blockchain

Go is a practical choice for node software, peer-to-peer networking, and the off-chain services that connect a product to a network, such as indexers and relayers. On Hyperledger Fabric, business logic can also run as Go chaincode.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Issuance workflows, investor onboarding, and transfer event processing usually live in a Go backend that talks to registries and the chain. On-chain rules use the network’s own contract language, and legal rights come from the underlying documents.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Analysts can keep Python and SQL for exploration and modeling. A Go ingestion service sits earlier in the flow, validating incoming records, rejecting malformed ones, and streaming clean events into the warehouse or analytics platform you already run.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Models are usually trained in Python, but serving them inside a product is a backend problem. A Go API layer or inference service manages request queues, enforces latency budgets, and passes predictions to the features that depend on them.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let’s discuss your goals, budget, and timeline.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

When is Go a good fit for our product?

Go suits network services, APIs, and workloads with many concurrent operations. Simple CRUD apps or heavy numerical modeling may fit other tools better. Our R&D services include comparing the options against your workload and team.

Can you modernize our backend without a full rewrite?

Yes. Most modernization projects extract one component at a time behind the interface its callers already use. Side-by-side comparisons confirm that the new Go service behaves the same before traffic gradually shifts to it, and our software product discovery services help choose which component to extract first.

How do you handle concurrency and production reliability?

Goroutines make concurrency easy to start, but they do not prevent races or business logic errors. We bound concurrency explicitly, propagate deadlines, run tests under the race detector, and add load and failure tests for critical paths.

Can Go support both web and mobile applications?

Yes, on the server side. One Go backend can serve a web app and a mobile app through shared APIs. Each interface is built separately with tools suited to its platform: React for the web, for example, and Swift or Kotlin for native mobile app development.

What affects the project budget and timeline?

Scope matters most, followed by the number of integrations and how quickly we get access to your systems and the people who know them. On custom software development projects, discovery pins down these variables before we give an estimate.

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Our comprehensive suite of custom software services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing