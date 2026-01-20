PixelPlex works with EdTech companies, universities, and corporate learning teams on education app development that spans strategy, design, engineering, and support. We build new learning products and modernize platforms that have outgrown their scope.
Most course platforms look alike. Differentiation shows up in small details such as fast resume points, timely feedback, or an app that works on a weak connection, mapped against your specific audience.
A new learning app rarely stands alone, as it has to exchange data with a student information system or an existing LMS. Planning this during discovery rather than as an afterthought saves time.
Education platforms handle sensitive information, including student records, minors' data, and payment details. Our approach is designed to support requirements such as FERPA and COPPA, with role-based access and encryption built in early.
Not every student moves at the same pace. We build pacing logic that adjusts content and difficulty to actual performance, so one platform serves both a fast cohort and a struggling one.
Sign-ups are easy, but sustained use is harder. We build in specific milestones and inactivity-based reminders rather than a blanket email, so learners can track their progress over time.
Many education organizations don't have a product and engineering team of their own. PixelPlex takes a project end-to-end, drawing on the same custom software development practices we apply across other industries, adapted to classrooms and certification paths.
Our education app development services cover early decisions through post-launch support. We provide education software development services that include building single apps and a wider range of platforms.
We build learning products around a specific model (e.g., cohort-based, self-paced, blended, or certification-based), avoiding generic templates.
The app is often where learners spend most of their time between sessions. Our mobile app development services bring offline access, push reminders, and app store experience to the team.
Not every project needs a full platform on day one. We help EdTech founders and product teams scope and build a focused first version. MVP app development services provide just enough to test the idea with real users before committing to a larger build.
Some clients need design work without a full build. UI/UX design services include an audit of a platform that's losing users, a design system for an app already in development, or mockups to test with stakeholders before committing a budget.
Points, streaks, badges, and leaderboards only work when they're tied to something a learner actually cares about. We design these mechanics around your specific learning goals, not a generic rewards layer.
For programs where hands-on practice matters (e.g., lab simulations, procedural training, spatial learning), augmented and virtual reality development services can do things a flat screen can't. We scope AR/VR work around the specific skill involved.
These aren't education projects, but they show the same underlying capabilities a learning platform depends on: engagement mechanics, secure payments and transactions, multi-party scheduling, and choosing the right architecture for a system that needs to keep growing.
Dots is a multiplayer strategy game built for social play. Scheduled tournaments and a Facebook bot that starts a match from a chat thread keep the community active between sessions, and desktop and mobile stay in sync so a game continues wherever a player picks it up.
FitnessChain App allows members to earn tokens for hitting activity targets, or stake their own money on themselves and collect a payout if they follow through. Smart contracts release payments automatically once a connected wearable confirms a workout has happened, and a built-in wallet holds and manages the tokens without a separate app.
Doctime brings several medical centers onto one booking system. Clinics manage schedules, pricing, and provider availability from a shared admin panel, while patients search across every participating center and book a time slot directly, with payment collected upfront through an integrated payment system.
UFORIKA is a decentralized metaverse spanning several themed cities, from a battle arena to a dedicated entertainment district. PixelPlex worked with the founding team to design the token economy behind the platform's native currency, and architected the system as independent microservices so each part of the metaverse can scale on its own.
Not every education app development agency keeps discovery, design, and engineering on one team, but doing so keeps early product decisions connected to what gets built.
A platform built only for your current user count tends to need real surgery when you add a second market or payment provider. We make growth points explicit during architecture, so adding a feature later means turning it on, not re-engineering underneath.
We review progress at defined points: after discovery, design, and each milestone, in language a non-technical stakeholder can evaluate.
17+
Years of software development experience
3
Unicorns among our clients
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Smart contract executions completed
450+
Projects delivered
50M
Happy users for our clients
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When navigation and content structure are designed around how a learner actually studies (be it on a phone between classes, on a laptop at night), fewer people abandon a course in week one.
Enrollment, grading, and reporting connected to your existing systems mean less time re-entering information. As a result, you free up hours for staff instead of maintaining an outdated system.
Subscription tiers, cohort pricing, or a marketplace model depend on how payments and licensing are built in from the start. Retrofitting this later costs far more than planning early.
We build with role-based access, encryption, and data-handling practices designed to support FERPA, COPPA, and GDPR requirements identified during discovery, so privacy is part of the architecture.
A platform built for one school can struggle when a second market, language, or larger user base shows up. We plan for that growth during architecture, not after the first scaling problem.
Starting at
$12,000
Because every project differs in scope, integrations, and compliance needs, cost is most accurately estimated after a short discovery conversation. A few factors move the number:
What’s included:
Need advanced features like AR/VR modules, blockchain-based credentialing, or complex multi-institution integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Turning an idea into working software follows a structured sequence. Skipping a stage moves the cost later, when it's more expensive to fix.
We start by clarifying who the app is for, your objectives, and integration needs. We catch scope assumptions before design begins.
Deliverables
We design around how each user role actually works with the product, then test prototypes with real stakeholders before development starts.
Deliverables
We decide the data model, technology stack, and how the app connects to an LMS or payment provider, so later scaling stays straightforward.
Deliverables
Frontend, backend, and mobile move forward against the agreed architecture, with regular checkpoints throughout.
Deliverables
We test across devices, user roles, and usage patterns (load, security, and accessibility reviews), so the platform holds up for every learner and instructor.
Deliverables
After launch, we monitor real usage and make adjustments based on the data. We never treat launch day as the end.
Deliverables
Beyond education products, our engineering team also works across a few specialized technical domains.
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Hashgraph apps and token services
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A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
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Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
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A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
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Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
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Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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