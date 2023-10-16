Provide better customer service and automate repetitive tasks by implementing a custom CRM solution. Give your team back their time and give leadership the real-time insights they need to scale.
Forget about keeping customer details on sticky notes, spreadsheets, or in someone's email inbox. We create a CRM that acts as a central database. It stores names and contact details, communication history, purchase history, and specific preferences or problems the customer has mentioned.
When data is messy, it’s easy to lose a lead. Custom CRM development services allow for building a mission control center. It helps sales teams track leads, visualize every deal in progress from “Proposal Sent” to “Contract Signed”, and forecast revenue.
CRMs help marketers target the right people. By understanding what a customer has bought or looked at in the past, the company can send personalized email offers and segment audiences. This ensures your marketing budget is spent engaging potential customers who actually want to hear from you.
Improve your customer interactions. When a client calls for support, a service agent can open the CRM and instantly see everything: what products they own, previous issues they have had, and recent emails. This allows the agent to solve the problem faster without asking the customer to repeat themselves.
Automate repetitive tasks with a custom CRM platform. When a salesperson closes a deal, the CRM automatically sends a welcome email to the new customer and notifies the accounting team to send an invoice.
Use the information from the CRM to streamline reporting. Generate forecasts and performance reports instantly, without digging through spreadsheets. Analyze the data, spot emerging trends before your competitors, and eliminate guesswork.
With our solutions, your teams will maintain a complete view of every client interaction. As part of our end-to-end custom software development services, we engineer scalable and secure CRM infrastructure tailored to your sales and support workflows.
Our expert IT consulting services include understanding your business processes, sales methodologies, and customer touchpoints. We analyze your current issues and create a CRM services roadmap to meet your needs and business goals.
We make sure our CRM development services align with your internal email platforms, accounting systems, e-commerce tools, and communication channels. This involves building APIs, configuring middleware, and establishing data synchronization protocols.
Cloud CRM services allow your team to access the information from anywhere. Such a platform scales automatically as user bases grow, and requires minimal maintenance from internal IT teams.
The CRM itself often requires web-based interfaces for users to interact with customer data. Web development services include building dashboards, admin panels, and customer portals to facilitate the routine of your employees.
Digital systems must serve everyone, including users with disabilities. Web accessibility consulting ensures your CRM and associated web properties comply with accessibility standards such as WCAG.
Mobile application development services extend CRM functionality to smartphones and tablets, enabling field teams to access customer data, log interactions, and update records from anywhere. Effective mobile CRM apps consider the constraints of mobile devices and offer a design that prioritizes essential tasks.
At PixelPlex, we combine our deep software development experience with specialized blockchain expertise. We create systems that are efficient, secure, and transparent. Here are some of our favorite examples.
By combining AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology, the platform monitors shopper behavior, identifies purchasing patterns, and optimizes physical store performance based on live consumer data.
The ecosystem connects multiple medical facilities, allowing clinic administrators to easily manage calendars, billing, and practitioner availability. Patients receive a self-service booking experience from a single hub.
This multi-platform system empowered the brand to streamline the buyer's journey, allowing shoppers to explore inventories, receive tailored promotional offers, and finalize grocery orders rapidly.
An automotive industry leader required an integrated customer experience platform to serve showroom visitors, brand personnel, and vehicle owners. The resulting ecosystem enables product engagement tracking and provides prospective buyers with the required info.
Powered by a specialized algorithm, the system ensures data integrity and automates the agreement workflow. It enables rapid financial consensus between parties without requiring manual intermediaries.
At PixelPlex, we view customer relationship platforms as operational nerve centers. Our engineers design comprehensive solutions that integrate contact databases with live sales tracking dashboards, client support portals, and adaptable, mobile-ready interfaces for personnel working outside the office.
We build systems with defense in mind. This includes tiered permission structures, encrypted information storage, and protected connection points. We know how to block unwanted access while maintaining alignment with privacy laws and industry standards.
Our teams monitor evolving sales methodologies and service expectations to stay ahead. We bring this knowledge into every engagement, equipping clients with smart lead prioritization, automated task sequences, and predictive tools that anticipate customer needs before they arise.
17+
years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
projects completed
50M
happy users for our clients
Top Blockchain Company
Top Smart Contract Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Top Systems Integration Company
Top IT Services Company
Create one trusted repository for your whole organization. Eliminate fragmented records, misplaced conversation histories, and disconnected departmental views. Every person works from matching customer profiles.
Every client conversation, deal progression, and assistance request leaves a trace. This creates confidence among staff members and provides management with accurate views of sales momentum and service quality.
Your CRM services link with your current technology stack. Connect to correspondence systems, financial trackers, web stores, and promotional tools to establish a cohesive business command center.
Replace manual information entry and recurring check-ins with intelligent workflows. Automation cuts administrative workload, removes mistakes from task monitoring, and lets personnel dedicate energy to relationship building.
Convert raw customer records into practical knowledge. Produce personalized summaries, predict income with precision, and spot movements that would otherwise stay buried in spreadsheets.
Starting at
$25,000
Your path to superior CRM services starts with an open and phased strategy.
What’s included:
Require sophisticated components like AI-driven analysis, portable applications, or complex external system links? We prepare individualized cost assessments.
We start by learning how your personnel function daily. We examine selling approaches, service procedures, and current frustrations to determine what your system must deliver.
Deliverables
We convert your needs into a solid construction plan. We outline data organization, connection protocols, and system linkages that will drive your platform.
Deliverables
Our creative personnel turn complex information structures into clean and readable displays. We emphasize straightforward operation, clear information presentation, and pathways matching your team's thought processes.
Deliverables
Our programmers build your personalized platform using current development tools and protected writing practices. We create responsive and quick-loading screens that perform well on workstations and handheld devices.
Deliverables
We attach your new platform to existing business tools. We also manage the detailed work of moving current customer information from older systems, spreadsheets, or previous databases.
Deliverables
We execute thorough checks across various browsers, devices, and usage situations. We collaborate with you to prepare your team and guarantee a seamless move to the new platform.
Deliverables
We strengthen our capabilities with advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, data analysis, and machine learning, allowing us to realize your most ambitious concepts.
We are happy to share our insights about the current trends in the software development world. Discover our latest posts to keep informed and inspired.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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