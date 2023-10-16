CRM development services preview

CRM Development Services

Less time spent on routine, more time spent with customers.

Provide better customer service and automate repetitive tasks by implementing a custom CRM solution. Give your team back their time and give leadership the real-time insights they need to scale.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Fragmented customer data?

Forget about keeping customer details on sticky notes, spreadsheets, or in someone's email inbox. We create a CRM that acts as a central database. It stores names and contact details, communication history, purchase history, and specific preferences or problems the customer has mentioned.

Number 2

Confusing pipeline management?

When data is messy, it’s easy to lose a lead. Custom CRM development services allow for building a mission control center. It helps sales teams track leads, visualize every deal in progress from “Proposal Sent” to “Contract Signed”, and forecast revenue.

Number 3

Inefficient marketing campaigns?

CRMs help marketers target the right people. By understanding what a customer has bought or looked at in the past, the company can send personalized email offers and segment audiences. This ensures your marketing budget is spent engaging potential customers who actually want to hear from you.

Number 4

Low customer satisfaction?

Improve your customer interactions. When a client calls for support, a service agent can open the CRM and instantly see everything: what products they own, previous issues they have had, and recent emails. This allows the agent to solve the problem faster without asking the customer to repeat themselves.

Number 5

Slow performance?

Automate repetitive tasks with a custom CRM platform. When a salesperson closes a deal, the CRM automatically sends a welcome email to the new customer and notifies the accounting team to send an invoice.

Number 6

Lack of insights?

Use the information from the CRM to streamline reporting. Generate forecasts and performance reports instantly, without digging through spreadsheets. Analyze the data, spot emerging trends before your competitors, and eliminate guesswork.

Our custom CRM development services

With our solutions, your teams will maintain a complete view of every client interaction. As part of our end-to-end custom software development services, we engineer scalable and secure CRM infrastructure tailored to your sales and support workflows.

Our custom CRM development services preview

CRM consulting services

Our expert IT consulting services include understanding your business processes, sales methodologies, and customer touchpoints. We analyze your current issues and create a CRM services roadmap to meet your needs and business goals.

CRM integration services

We make sure our CRM development services align with your internal email platforms, accounting systems, e-commerce tools, and communication channels. This involves building APIs, configuring middleware, and establishing data synchronization protocols.

Cloud CRM software development

Cloud CRM services allow your team to access the information from anywhere. Such a platform scales automatically as user bases grow, and requires minimal maintenance from internal IT teams.

Web development services

The CRM itself often requires web-based interfaces for users to interact with customer data. Web development services include building dashboards, admin panels, and customer portals to facilitate the routine of your employees.

Web accessibility consulting

Digital systems must serve everyone, including users with disabilities. Web accessibility consulting ensures your CRM and associated web properties comply with accessibility standards such as WCAG.

CRM mobile application development

Mobile application development services extend CRM functionality to smartphones and tablets, enabling field teams to access customer data, log interactions, and update records from anywhere. Effective mobile CRM apps consider the constraints of mobile devices and offer a design that prioritizes essential tasks.

Success stories

At PixelPlex, we combine our deep software development experience with specialized blockchain expertise. We create systems that are efficient, secure, and transparent. Here are some of our favorite examples.

AI-driven smart retail CRM & engagement platform

By combining AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology, the platform monitors shopper behavior, identifies purchasing patterns, and optimizes physical store performance based on live consumer data.

  • Machine learning-backed consumer insights
  • Location-based signal capturing
  • In-store iBeacon devices
  • Live performance dashboards
  • Buyer journey forecasting
AI-driven smart retail CRM & engagement platform case preview

Patient relationship management & scheduling system

The ecosystem connects multiple medical facilities, allowing clinic administrators to easily manage calendars, billing, and practitioner availability. Patients receive a self-service booking experience from a single hub.

  • Unified healthcare directory
  • Centralized administrative dashboard
  • Self-service client portal
  • Encrypted financial gateway
  • Integration with existing clinic systems.
Patient relationship management & scheduling system case preview

Grocery delivery for a hypermarket chain

  • Cross-platform development
    • IoTWeb
  • Enterprise
  • Mobile app

This multi-platform system empowered the brand to streamline the buyer's journey, allowing shoppers to explore inventories, receive tailored promotional offers, and finalize grocery orders rapidly.

  • A cross-platform consumer mobile app
  • A web-based management console
  • Embedded customer rewards system
  • Safe transaction processing
  • Synchronized live catalog
Grocery delivery for a hypermarket chain case preview

Enterprise IoT & customer lifecycle solution for a car dealer showroom

An automotive industry leader required an integrated customer experience platform to serve showroom visitors, brand personnel, and vehicle owners. The resulting ecosystem enables product engagement tracking and provides prospective buyers with the required info.

  • iBeacon-powered assistance tailored to the user's location
  • Post-sale vehicle maintenance period
  • Comprehensive interaction logs
  • Heat map generation to assess consumer interest zones
  • Built-in chat and automated alert functionalities
Enterprise IoT & customer lifecycle solution for a car dealer showroom case preview

Web platform for secure and efficient claims settlement

Powered by a specialized algorithm, the system ensures data integrity and automates the agreement workflow. It enables rapid financial consensus between parties without requiring manual intermediaries.

  • Algorithmic data alignment
  • Instant case documentation
  • System synchronization capabilities
  • Embedded financial disbursement
  • Automated client communication gateways
Web platform for secure and efficient claims settlement case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

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Holistic CRM strategy and delivery

At PixelPlex, we view customer relationship platforms as operational nerve centers. Our engineers design comprehensive solutions that integrate contact databases with live sales tracking dashboards, client support portals, and adaptable, mobile-ready interfaces for personnel working outside the office.

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Protection by design

We build systems with defense in mind. This includes tiered permission structures, encrypted information storage, and protected connection points. We know how to block unwanted access while maintaining alignment with privacy laws and industry standards.

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Latest technology application

Our teams monitor evolving sales methodologies and service expectations to stay ahead. We bring this knowledge into every engagement, equipping clients with smart lead prioritization, automated task sequences, and predictive tools that anticipate customer needs before they arise.

17+

years of experience in blockchain and Web3

3Unicorn icon

unicorns transformed their domains right from the start

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

secure smart contract executions facilitated

450+

projects completed

50M

happy users for our clients

  • clutch badge

    Top Blockchain Company

  • clutch badge

    Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • clutch badge

    Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • clutch badge

    Top Systems Integration Company

  • clutch badge

    Top IT Services Company

Key benefits of custom CRM services

1.

Unified information access

Create one trusted repository for your whole organization. Eliminate fragmented records, misplaced conversation histories, and disconnected departmental views. Every person works from matching customer profiles.

2.

Complete operational clarity

Every client conversation, deal progression, and assistance request leaves a trace. This creates confidence among staff members and provides management with accurate views of sales momentum and service quality.

3.

Smooth tool connection

Your CRM services link with your current technology stack. Connect to correspondence systems, financial trackers, web stores, and promotional tools to establish a cohesive business command center.

4.

Streamlined operations

Replace manual information entry and recurring check-ins with intelligent workflows. Automation cuts administrative workload, removes mistakes from task monitoring, and lets personnel dedicate energy to relationship building.

5.

Intelligence from information

Convert raw customer records into practical knowledge. Produce personalized summaries, predict income with precision, and spot movements that would otherwise stay buried in spreadsheets.

Cost of custom CRM development services

Starting at

$25,000

Your path to superior CRM services starts with an open and phased strategy.

What’s included:

  • Tailored database construction and server-side logic
  • Clean user screen designs
  • Essential function deployment (contact oversight, deal monitoring)
  • Platform verification and refinement

Require sophisticated components like AI-driven analysis, portable applications, or complex external system links? We prepare individualized cost assessments.

Our process

Operational fact-finding

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System framework creation

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User-focused screen design

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Core construction and capability building

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Connection and information transfer

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Testing and launch

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Operational fact-finding

We start by learning how your personnel function daily. We examine selling approaches, service procedures, and current frustrations to determine what your system must deliver.

Deliverables

  • Process diagrams and workflow documentation
  • Defined user categories
  • Detailed capability specifications

System framework creation

We convert your needs into a solid construction plan. We outline data organization, connection protocols, and system linkages that will drive your platform.

Deliverables

  • Technical structure overview
  • Database relationship maps
  • Connection specifications

User-focused screen design

Our creative personnel turn complex information structures into clean and readable displays. We emphasize straightforward operation, clear information presentation, and pathways matching your team's thought processes.

Deliverables

  • Detailed screen mockups
  • Clickable journey demonstrations
  • Personalized dashboard layouts

Core construction and capability building

Our programmers build your personalized platform using current development tools and protected writing practices. We create responsive and quick-loading screens that perform well on workstations and handheld devices.

Deliverables

  • Validated program code
  • Interface documentation
  • Test environment access

Connection and information transfer

We attach your new platform to existing business tools. We also manage the detailed work of moving current customer information from older systems, spreadsheets, or previous databases.

Deliverables

  • External platform connections
  • Cleaned and relocated customer information
  • Information verification reports

Testing and launch

We execute thorough checks across various browsers, devices, and usage situations. We collaborate with you to prepare your team and guarantee a seamless move to the new platform.

Deliverables

  • Complete verification summary
  • Staff instruction guides
  • Live environment activation

Our signature domains

We strengthen our capabilities with advanced tools, including artificial intelligence, data analysis, and machine learning, allowing us to realize your most ambitious concepts.

Blockchain

Build your future on a customized decentralized infrastructure. Achieve unmatched protection, smooth operations, and clear market differentiation founded on next-generation confidence.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Unlock value from tangible holdings such as property or artwork through digital representation. Enable exchange, generate fresh investment channels, and facilitate global participation.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Remove guesswork. We construct customized software that turns complex information collections into useful knowledge, supporting informed approaches and lasting company growth.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Incorporate learning algorithms into your daily operations to improve efficiency, boost output, and enable decisions guided by solid evidence.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How long does it take to build a custom CRM system?

It depends on the complexity of your project. Basic CRM services implementation may take 3 to 4 months. If your business needs more advanced technologies, the process may require 6-10 months. Our experts discuss the timeline during the discovery phase.

In what way is a custom CRM different from a ready-made tool?

At PixelPlex, we offer CRM services tailored to your business. It means we analyze your processes and develop a solution that matches your objectives and addresses issues. A ready-made solution is universal and lacks flexibility.

What might be the customized features of a CRM?

Custom CRM services may include adding dashboards that are tailored to your specific sales stages, automated workflows that match your internal approval processes, or fields created for industry-specific data. At the MVP development stage, you can also request integrations with proprietary internal systems or legacy databases that generic tools do not support.

How can I make sure a new CRM is successfully adopted?

Successful adoption depends on three factors: training, usability, and leadership support. First, your team needs proper training that explains how the system works and why it makes their jobs easier. Second, the CRM itself must be intuitive. If data entry feels like extra work, adoption fails. Third, leadership must actively use the system and reference its data in meetings. When managers make decisions based on CRM reports, teams understand the tool matters. We help with all three through user training sessions, web accessibility audit, interface design focused on ease of use, and guidance on change management.

Which one to choose: cloud-based or on-premises CRM?

Both solutions have their pros and cons. A cloud-based CRM provides companies with easy scalability and minimized maintenance efforts. At the same time, cloud platforms reduce the business’s control over its internal data storage, which might be a disadvantage for some types of firms. The choice of appropriate CRM services depends on the particular case. Our experts discuss the possibilities with every client individually.

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Our comprehensive suite of custom software development services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing