C++ Development Services preview

C++ Development Services

Zero latency. Absolute control. No hidden overhead.

We engineer C++ solutions that give your platforms raw speed and predictable memory management. Provide your heaviest applications with uncompromising computational power and direct integration into custom hardware ecosystems.

Discover our portfolio

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Performance bottlenecks

High latency ruins the user experience and costs money in time-critical operations. Optimized C++ code and advanced multi-threading techniques maximize CPU utilization. Your application executes complex logic instantly.

Number 2

Hardware integration hurdles

Generic software often struggles to communicate with physical devices. We build custom drivers and firmware that talk directly to the equipment. Your software controls sensors, microcontrollers, and IoT infrastructure without friction.

Number 3

Excessive memory consumption

Huge applications drain system resources and cause crashes. Manual memory management and zero-overhead abstractions allow us to control exactly how your software uses RAM. The system remains stable even under extreme computational loads.

Number 4

Complicated legacy codebases

Maintaining outdated C or early C++ systems stalls feature development. Our experts refactor your architecture to modern standards like C++17 or C++20. The code becomes safer, easier to read, and faster to scale.

Number 5

Fragmented cross-platform delivery

It is expensive to maintain separate codebases for Windows, Linux, and macOS. We utilize frameworks like Qt and write the core logic once. You deploy native-feeling applications across multiple operating systems with a single development cycle.

Number 6

Real-time data processing failures

Standard web technologies cannot handle millions of data points per second. C++ architecture processes heavy streams of information immediately. Financial trading algorithms and industrial control systems react in real-time.

Our custom C++ development services

We engineer systems-level applications that power embedded IoT devices and high-frequency trading platforms.

Our custom C++ development services preview

Custom C++ software engineering

Our custom software development services allow for building high-performance solutions that run efficiently in the background without draining machine resources. We carefully consider your technical requirements.

Embedded systems & IoT development

Connect the physical and digital worlds with our expert IoT development services. We program microcontrollers and design firmware that keeps smart devices, robotics, and industrial sensors operating reliably in environments with limited computing power.

C++ architecture consulting

As an experienced IT consulting company, we analyze your specific hardware constraints and design scalable C++ frameworks. This prevents future performance bottlenecks and ensures accurate resource distribution before the coding phase.

Cross-platform application development

Cross-platform app development services allow for targeting multiple operating systems simultaneously. With frameworks like Qt and CMake, we build desktop apps that deliver native performance and UI consistency across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

On-demand system-level API & driver engineering

Our team of developers handles complex hardware integrations. We offer on-demand software development services that include creating custom C++ drivers and APIs to make sure your proprietary hardware and third-party software communicate smoothly.

Legacy refactoring and optimization

We analyze outdated C/C++ codebases, identify memory leaks using tools like Valgrind, and upgrade your architecture to modern paradigms to ensure long-term maintainability.

Success stories

Below are real-world examples of high-performance systems and hardware integrations we have engineered. These cases showcase the resilient and low-latency architecture we build for complex environments.

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

We engineered the core infrastructure for the HELO blockchain. The Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism at the system level enables the platform to achieve high scalability and massive transaction throughput while maintaining low energy consumption.

  • Low energy consumption
  • Native cross-platform application execution
  • Integrated on-chain KYC compliance mechanisms
  • Custom development of native platform tokens
  • Built-in wallet for seamless transactions
Eco-friendly blockchain platform case preview

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges

The software handles heavy cryptographic workloads locally, allowing for secure on-device key retention and direct, low-latency interaction with the blockchain's consensus mechanisms.

  • Several account administration capabilities
  • Local full-node operation and direct consensus engagement
  • AES encryption layer for strict private key protection
  • Multi-account management and rapid profile switching
  • Compatibility with the Ethereum ERC-20 token standards
Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges case preview

Secure claims settlement web platform

  • Insurance
  • Web platform
  • API integration
  • Data security
  • Automation

StreamSettle is an algorithmic hub built to automate financial claim resolutions. We implemented advanced encryption protocols to process confidential settlement positions without exposing sensitive raw data to any third party.

  • Secure encryption logic for confidential negotiations
  • Algorithmic detection of settlement overlaps and midpoint calculations
  • Automated generation of legally binding settlement documents
  • Strict role-based access portals for different user tiers
  • Seamless integration with external financial APIs
Secure claims settlement web platform case preview

Why work with us

Lightning icon

Performance first

We write code that respects machine limits. Clean pointers, efficient CPU cache utilization, and strict memory profiling keep your applications running lightning-fast under heavy computational stress.

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Tested and secure

Every module undergoes rigorous static analysis and dynamic memory testing. We eliminate buffer overflows and memory leaks long before the software reaches the production environment.

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Connecting hardware and software

Our experts bind C++ logic with sensors, cameras, and physical machinery. Your software gets total control over the physical environment it operates in.

17+

Years of experience in blockchain and Web3

3Unicorn icon

Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start

10M+

Users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

Secure smart contract executions facilitated

450+

Projects completed

50M

Happy users for our clients

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    Top Clutch AI Deployment Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

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Key benefits of custom C++ development

1.

Maximum execution speed

Compiled directly to machine code, C++ eliminates the overhead of virtual machines or interpreters. Your software runs as fast as the hardware allows.

2.

Direct hardware control

Access memory addresses directly and manage system resources by hand. C++ gives you the exact control needed to optimize battery life on small devices or maximize throughput on large servers.

3.

Predictable resource management

No more performance drops caused by automated garbage collection. Deterministic memory management ensures your application behaves exactly the same way, every time it runs.

4.

Vast ecosystem

Decades of development mean there is a library for almost any complex mathematical or scientific problem. Our experts access the Standard Template Library or Boost to speed up handling heavy computational tasks.

5.

Platform independence

Code written in standard C++ can be compiled for practically any hardware architecture. Whether you are targeting ARM mobile processors or x86 server racks, we ensure your application executes without friction.

Cost of C++ development services

Starting at

$12,000

Launch a reliable, high-performance application with the expertise of a dedicated systems engineering team. We provide a milestone-based strategy tailored to your exact hardware and software requirements.

What’s included:

  • Hardware mapping & system architecture design
  • Core C++ engineering (Modern C++17/20 standards)
  • UI/UX integration (if using Qt or similar frameworks)
  • Rigorous memory profiling & static code analysis

Need advanced features like custom drivers, complex GPU acceleration, or proprietary hardware integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.

C++ development across industries

As a specialized C++ development company, we build systems-level software for various business environments. We adapt the technology to fit exact industry specifications.

Fintech & trading

Our C++ solutions power high-frequency trading desks and market data aggregators. We ensure orders execute in microseconds and data remains perfectly synchronized.

  • Low-latency execution algorithms
  • FIX protocol integrations
  • Custom memory allocators for speed
  • Order book management systems
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Fintech & trading

Manufacturing & robotics

We engineer embedded software that controls assembly line machinery, processes sensor data, and automates physical workflows safely.

  • Programmable logic controller integration
  • LiDAR and camera data processing
  • Motor control firmware
  • Predictive analytics dashboards
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Manufacturing & robotics

Healthcare & MedTech

C++ powers the software inside medical devices, such as pacemakers and MRI machines, delivering reliability and fast image processing.

  • Device driver development
  • 3D rendering for medical imaging
  • Real-time vital monitoring logic
  • HIPAA-compliant local data processing
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Healthcare & MedTech

Automotive & supply chain

We build the core logic behind advanced driver-assistance systems and fleet tracking hardware, processing massive amounts of telemetry instantly.

  • GPS and CAN bus integrations
  • Automated guided vehicle control
  • Sensor fusion algorithms for navigation
  • Edge computer vision for warehouse automation
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Automotive & supply chain

Oil & gas

We engineer the core computing engines that process massive geological datasets and the firmware that keeps remote drilling sensors operating safely in extreme environments.

  • Seismic data processing and 3D modeling
  • Embedded firmware for pipeline monitoring sensors
  • SCADA system integrations
  • Real-time predictive maintenance algorithms
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Oil & gas

Telecommunications

We develop the backend infrastructure that routes massive network traffic, ensuring calls and data packets move without interruption or delay.

  • High-throughput network switching
  • Protocol parsing algorithms
  • Signal processing logic
  • Traffic encryption modules
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Telecommunications

Game development & immersive tech

Our engineers optimize game engines, physics simulations, and AR/VR rendering pipelines. We use every ounce of performance out of CPUs and GPUs to maintain high framerates.

  • Custom 3D engine modifications
  • VR/AR spatial computing optimization
  • Memory management for large assets
  • Networking code for multiplayer
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Game development & immersive tech

Fitness & wearable IoT

C++ powers the hardware you wear. We write the lightweight and memory-safe firmware that processes biometric sensor data in real-time on devices with battery constraints.

  • Smartwatch and fitness tracker firmware
  • Bluetooth low-energy communication protocols
  • Real-time biometric data processing
  • Embedded logic for smart gym equipment
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Fitness & wearable IoT

Banking & traditional finance

C++ secures core banking infrastructure. We build ultra-reliable systems that process millions of daily transactions and the low-level firmware for physical banking hardware.

  • High-volume transaction processing engines
  • Cryptographic module integration (HSMs)
  • ATM and self-service kiosk firmware
  • Bridging legacy mainframe systems with modern protocols
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Banking & traditional finance

Retail

We create the low-level logic for automated warehouses and smart hardware. C++ processes edge data instantly to coordinate robotic fleets and power next-generation Point of Sale systems.

  • Drone control
  • Smart POS and self-checkout firmware
  • High-speed inventory routing algorithms
  • Edge computer vision for loss prevention
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Retail

Real estate & architecture

While standard property portals run on the web, the heavy software used to design and showcase them runs on C++. We develop the high-performance engines behind architectural visualization and smart building hardware.

  • Building information modeling software optimization
  • VR/AR walkthrough rendering engines
  • IoT controller firmware for smart building management
  • Heavy CAD data processing
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Real estate & architecture

Insurance

Processing millions of data points requires raw compute power. We build the algorithmic engines that crunch risk models and process data directly from vehicle black-boxes.

  • Actuarial risk modeling algorithms
  • Telematics data processing
  • Fast local encryption for highly sensitive records
  • Automated fraud detection compute engines
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Insurance

Our process

Hardware mapping & requirements gathering

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System architecture & memory design

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Prototyping & interface definition

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Core C++ engineering

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Integration & profiling

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Testing & deployment

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Hardware mapping & requirements gathering

We define what hardware your software will run on. Understanding the constraints of the CPU, memory, and operating system establishes a solid engineering foundation.

Deliverables:

  • Hardware specification sheet
  • Performance baseline
  • Feasibility report

System architecture & memory design

We translate requirements into a technical framework. We map out data structures, threading models, and memory ownership rules before tackling the code.

Deliverables:

  • Architecture blueprints
  • Class diagrams
  • Concurrency models

Prototyping & interface definition

For hardware projects, we test core logic on dev-boards. For software, we build basic interfaces to ensure the system logic connects smoothly to user inputs.

Deliverables:

  • Proof of concept
  • API definitions
  • UI wireframes (if applicable)

Core C++ engineering

Developers write secure, modern C++ code. Strict adherence to memory safety protocols and standard libraries guarantees reliable execution.

Deliverables:

  • Fully functional software modules
  • Automated unit tests
  • Technical documentation

Integration & profiling

We connect the application to its intended hardware or network. We use tools to profile CPU usage and hunt down memory leaks under simulated heavy loads.

Deliverables:

  • Valgrind/profiler reports
  • Hardware integration sign-off
  • Latency and throughput benchmarks

Testing & deployment

Rigorous stress testing prevents crashes in the wild. Final deployment happens only after we confirm the software maintains peak performance over long execution periods.

Deliverables:

  • Final QA report
  • Compiled binaries
  • Post-launch maintenance plan

Our signature domains

Complex technical hurdles transform into lightning-fast applications, secure hardware integrations, and hyper-scalable system architectures.

Blockchain

We engineer custom Layer 1 nodes and robust consensus algorithms in C++, allowing your decentralized network to process massive transaction throughput and heavy cryptographic workloads with zero latency.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Instead of relying on slow web relays, we build the low-level execution engines and custom wallets that allow institutional platforms to trade tokenized real-world assets instantly.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

We utilize C++ and hardware-accelerated memory management to crunch massive, unorganized datasets. Your business processes millions of database entries in milliseconds.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Rather than relying on slow cloud processing, we write custom C++ inference engines that execute machine learning models locally. This ensures real-time fraud detection, computer vision processing, and predictive analysis.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How long does C++ application development take?

Basic cross-platform desktop applications can take 8 to 12 weeks. Complex embedded systems, custom drivers, or high-frequency trading algorithms may range from 4 to 8 months. Timelines depend on hardware complexity and performance requirements.

Do you use modern C++ standards?

Yes. Unless explicitly constrained by legacy hardware compilers, we build using C++17 or C++20. Modern standards provide superior memory safety features, better concurrency support, and cleaner syntax. It makes the final product much easier to maintain.

How do you prevent memory leaks and crashes?

We implement strict RAII principles and use smart pointers to manage memory automatically wherever possible. Before launch, all code passes through dynamic analysis tools like Valgrind and strict static analyzers to catch leaks and buffer overflows.

Can you make C++ applications run on multiple operating systems?

Absolutely. We specialize in cross-platform development using frameworks like Qt and build systems like CMake. This allows us to write the core logic once and compile it natively for Windows, Linux, and macOS without sacrificing execution speed.

Is it possible to modernize our legacy C++ codebase?

Yes. We frequently audit and refactor outdated codebases. We carefully replace manual memory management with modern paradigms and update deprecated libraries. This improves application speed and reduces the cost of adding new features.

Read our blog

We regularly post articles about the technological trends, modern systems programming, hardware integration, etc. Discover our latest overviews.

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Our comprehensive suite of custom software services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing