We engineer C++ solutions that give your platforms raw speed and predictable memory management. Provide your heaviest applications with uncompromising computational power and direct integration into custom hardware ecosystems.
High latency ruins the user experience and costs money in time-critical operations. Optimized C++ code and advanced multi-threading techniques maximize CPU utilization. Your application executes complex logic instantly.
Generic software often struggles to communicate with physical devices. We build custom drivers and firmware that talk directly to the equipment. Your software controls sensors, microcontrollers, and IoT infrastructure without friction.
Huge applications drain system resources and cause crashes. Manual memory management and zero-overhead abstractions allow us to control exactly how your software uses RAM. The system remains stable even under extreme computational loads.
Maintaining outdated C or early C++ systems stalls feature development. Our experts refactor your architecture to modern standards like C++17 or C++20. The code becomes safer, easier to read, and faster to scale.
It is expensive to maintain separate codebases for Windows, Linux, and macOS. We utilize frameworks like Qt and write the core logic once. You deploy native-feeling applications across multiple operating systems with a single development cycle.
Standard web technologies cannot handle millions of data points per second. C++ architecture processes heavy streams of information immediately. Financial trading algorithms and industrial control systems react in real-time.
We engineer systems-level applications that power embedded IoT devices and high-frequency trading platforms.
Our custom software development services allow for building high-performance solutions that run efficiently in the background without draining machine resources. We carefully consider your technical requirements.
Connect the physical and digital worlds with our expert IoT development services. We program microcontrollers and design firmware that keeps smart devices, robotics, and industrial sensors operating reliably in environments with limited computing power.
As an experienced IT consulting company, we analyze your specific hardware constraints and design scalable C++ frameworks. This prevents future performance bottlenecks and ensures accurate resource distribution before the coding phase.
Cross-platform app development services allow for targeting multiple operating systems simultaneously. With frameworks like Qt and CMake, we build desktop apps that deliver native performance and UI consistency across Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Our team of developers handles complex hardware integrations. We offer on-demand software development services that include creating custom C++ drivers and APIs to make sure your proprietary hardware and third-party software communicate smoothly.
We analyze outdated C/C++ codebases, identify memory leaks using tools like Valgrind, and upgrade your architecture to modern paradigms to ensure long-term maintainability.
Below are real-world examples of high-performance systems and hardware integrations we have engineered. These cases showcase the resilient and low-latency architecture we build for complex environments.
We engineered the core infrastructure for the HELO blockchain. The Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism at the system level enables the platform to achieve high scalability and massive transaction throughput while maintaining low energy consumption.
The software handles heavy cryptographic workloads locally, allowing for secure on-device key retention and direct, low-latency interaction with the blockchain's consensus mechanisms.
StreamSettle is an algorithmic hub built to automate financial claim resolutions. We implemented advanced encryption protocols to process confidential settlement positions without exposing sensitive raw data to any third party.
We write code that respects machine limits. Clean pointers, efficient CPU cache utilization, and strict memory profiling keep your applications running lightning-fast under heavy computational stress.
Every module undergoes rigorous static analysis and dynamic memory testing. We eliminate buffer overflows and memory leaks long before the software reaches the production environment.
Our experts bind C++ logic with sensors, cameras, and physical machinery. Your software gets total control over the physical environment it operates in.
17+
Years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
Unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
Projects completed
50M
Happy users for our clients
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Compiled directly to machine code, C++ eliminates the overhead of virtual machines or interpreters. Your software runs as fast as the hardware allows.
Access memory addresses directly and manage system resources by hand. C++ gives you the exact control needed to optimize battery life on small devices or maximize throughput on large servers.
No more performance drops caused by automated garbage collection. Deterministic memory management ensures your application behaves exactly the same way, every time it runs.
Decades of development mean there is a library for almost any complex mathematical or scientific problem. Our experts access the Standard Template Library or Boost to speed up handling heavy computational tasks.
Code written in standard C++ can be compiled for practically any hardware architecture. Whether you are targeting ARM mobile processors or x86 server racks, we ensure your application executes without friction.
Starting at
$12,000
Launch a reliable, high-performance application with the expertise of a dedicated systems engineering team. We provide a milestone-based strategy tailored to your exact hardware and software requirements.
What’s included:
Need advanced features like custom drivers, complex GPU acceleration, or proprietary hardware integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.
As a specialized C++ development company, we build systems-level software for various business environments. We adapt the technology to fit exact industry specifications.
Our C++ solutions power high-frequency trading desks and market data aggregators. We ensure orders execute in microseconds and data remains perfectly synchronized.
We engineer embedded software that controls assembly line machinery, processes sensor data, and automates physical workflows safely.
C++ powers the software inside medical devices, such as pacemakers and MRI machines, delivering reliability and fast image processing.
We build the core logic behind advanced driver-assistance systems and fleet tracking hardware, processing massive amounts of telemetry instantly.
We engineer the core computing engines that process massive geological datasets and the firmware that keeps remote drilling sensors operating safely in extreme environments.
We develop the backend infrastructure that routes massive network traffic, ensuring calls and data packets move without interruption or delay.
Our engineers optimize game engines, physics simulations, and AR/VR rendering pipelines. We use every ounce of performance out of CPUs and GPUs to maintain high framerates.
C++ powers the hardware you wear. We write the lightweight and memory-safe firmware that processes biometric sensor data in real-time on devices with battery constraints.
C++ secures core banking infrastructure. We build ultra-reliable systems that process millions of daily transactions and the low-level firmware for physical banking hardware.
We create the low-level logic for automated warehouses and smart hardware. C++ processes edge data instantly to coordinate robotic fleets and power next-generation Point of Sale systems.
While standard property portals run on the web, the heavy software used to design and showcase them runs on C++. We develop the high-performance engines behind architectural visualization and smart building hardware.
Processing millions of data points requires raw compute power. We build the algorithmic engines that crunch risk models and process data directly from vehicle black-boxes.
We define what hardware your software will run on. Understanding the constraints of the CPU, memory, and operating system establishes a solid engineering foundation.
Deliverables:
We translate requirements into a technical framework. We map out data structures, threading models, and memory ownership rules before tackling the code.
Deliverables:
For hardware projects, we test core logic on dev-boards. For software, we build basic interfaces to ensure the system logic connects smoothly to user inputs.
Deliverables:
Developers write secure, modern C++ code. Strict adherence to memory safety protocols and standard libraries guarantees reliable execution.
Deliverables:
We connect the application to its intended hardware or network. We use tools to profile CPU usage and hunt down memory leaks under simulated heavy loads.
Deliverables:
Rigorous stress testing prevents crashes in the wild. Final deployment happens only after we confirm the software maintains peak performance over long execution periods.
Deliverables:
Complex technical hurdles transform into lightning-fast applications, secure hardware integrations, and hyper-scalable system architectures.
We regularly post articles about the technological trends, modern systems programming, hardware integration, etc. Discover our latest overviews.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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