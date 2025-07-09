AR consulting company background

AR Consulting Services

Know what augmented reality will do for you before you build it

Our AR consulting answers the questions that matter: is there a real use case, will it hold up on the devices your customers already carry, and what will it take to build. You walk away with a plan, not a mood board.

Why most AR never leaves the demo

Number 1

It was built for a stage, not a street

Perfect lighting and a rehearsed script hide every weakness. The same overlay wobbles the moment it meets a real store, a real face, or a cloudy afternoon.

Number 2

Nobody opens it a second time

A clever effect gets one look and a screenshot. Without a reason to come back, your AR quietly turns into a line item nobody defends at the next budget meeting.

Number 3

The camera permission nobody planned for

AR asks people to point their camera at the world, and that trust is easy to lose. Skip the thinking on privacy and onboarding, and half your users bounce at the first prompt. Getting that flow right is a job for UI/UX design, not an afterthought.

Number 4

One overlay, three incompatible devices

Web, native, and glasses each behave differently, and a build tuned for one can fall apart on the others. The device call belongs at the start, not after the first rebuild.

Number 5

3D content priced like a short film

Photoreal assets drain budgets fast. Without a content plan, a simple product viewer grows into a modeling project with no end date.

Number 6

It melts the phone in five minutes

AR leans hard on the camera, sensors, and GPU all at once, and a build that ignores that heats the device, drains the battery, and gets closed before the good part.

AR consulting services

We prefer to advise before we quote. Our AR consulting services put a hard question in front of your idea early, so the budget follows evidence instead of enthusiasm.

AR consulting services

AR product visualization consulting

We work out where letting people see a product in their own space actually drives a sale or a decision, then design the shortest path to shipping it.

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AR try-on and virtual fitting consulting

We pin down which items in your catalog are worth a virtual try-on and what the tracking and content have to nail to feel real, usually proven first with a quick MVP build.

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AR marketing and branded experience consulting

We help you plan lenses, playable ads, and activations that people share on their own, so your brand rides along instead of buying every impression.

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AR remote assistance and field service consulting

We map where hands-free, see-what-I-see guidance cuts downtime, and connect it to live equipment data through our IoT development team.

Explore our IoT development services arrow

AR navigation and wayfinding consulting

We scope indoor guidance for the places GPS gives up, from terminals and hospitals to sprawling stores, so people stop wandering and start arriving.

AR smart glasses and wearables strategy

We size up whether glasses are ready for your use case yet, and which ones, weighing comfort, cost, and support before you commit a fleet.

Explore R&D services arrow

AR consulting solutions we build

When the strategy holds, these are the AR consulting solutions our team ships most often.

AR consulting solutions we build

Product visualization and try-on

Place furniture in a living room, preview a watch on a wrist, or drop a machine on a factory floor, delivered across phones with our cross-platform app development team.

Branded filters and playable AR

Camera-first lenses and mini-experiences that travel through social feeds and keep your brand in people's hands.

Remote assistance and live guidance

An expert draws on a technician's live view and pins instructions to the exact bolt, so problems get solved without a site visit.

Indoor navigation and wayfinding

On-screen arrows laid over the real corridor ahead, guiding shoppers, patients, and staff straight to the right spot.

AR work instructions and training

Steps, warnings, and checklists layered onto real gear so people learn by doing, with progress synced through our LMS development team.

Location-based AR games

Camera games are tied to real places that get people out and moving, and can grow into persistent metaverse spaces when the idea earns it.

Packaging and print that comes alive

A phone over a label or poster unlocks a story, a how-to, or an offer, turning flat print into something interactive.

Inspection and maintenance overlays

Readings, history, and next steps pinned to the machine in front of a worker, so checks go faster and less gets missed.

AR projects we've shipped

A few of the immersive products we have delivered.

Treadwater AR

    ARMobile
  • Gaming
  • Graphic novel
  • Cross-platform

An AR mobile app that lifted a graphic novel off the page into an interactive reading and gaming experience.

  • Marker-based AR interactions
  • Animated, immersive storytelling
  • iOS and Android delivery
The illustration of Treadwater AR project

QTS

A property platform that pairs AR visualization with 360 tours so buyers can picture and explore a home before setting foot in it.

  • AR-assisted property visualization
  • Web and headset viewing
  • Real-estate-ready workflows
The illustration of QTS project

VResorts

  • Video mapping
  • Hospitality
  • Immersive preview
  • Marketing
    • Mobile

An immersive resort-preview experience that let travelers feel out a destination before booking, built for hospitality marketing.

  • Immersive destination previews
  • Guided, camera-based navigation
  • Booking-focused experience
The illustration of VResorts project

UFORIKA

A next-gen immersive platform where our consulting team shaped the vision, scope, and architecture before development began.

  • Discovery and feature specification
  • Tech vision and architecture
  • Consulting-led delivery
The illustration of UFORIKA project

Client reviews

Here is what a few of the teams we have worked with had to say.

Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Andrew Fai, Founder & CEO

Andrew Fai

Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO

PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why teams pick us for AR consulting

AR headset icon

We have shipped AR, not just pitched it

Our advice comes from apps that made it to real users' phones, so our AR consulting reflects what holds up in the wild. When a project reaches into VR too, our AR and VR development services are right there.

Consultant icon

We will talk you out of it when it is wrong

Good AR business consulting means saying "not this, not yet" when that is the honest answer, a habit backed by our IT consulting practice.

Team icon

The advisors and the builders are the same people

Whoever scopes your project can also design and ship it, so nothing gets lost handing your plan to a team that was not in the room.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

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    Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York 2026

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    Top Clutch Virtual Shopping Experiences Company Poland 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026

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    Top Clutch Immersive Language Experiences Company 2026

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    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026

What good AR consulting gets you

1.

Money that follows evidence

You fund the idea a prototype proved, not the one that sounded exciting in a meeting.

2.

A device decision that sticks

Web, app, or glasses chosen up front, so you are not paying to rebuild the same thing twice.

3.

Overlays that stay put

Guidance on tracking, lighting, and permissions so the experience works on a real street, not just on stage.

4.

A content budget with a ceiling

The scope of your 3D work is agreed before it can quietly triple.

5.

Something people reopen

A plan built around repeat use, so your AR keeps a spot on the home screen instead of being deleted after one try.

6.

One team instead of a vendor relay

Advice and delivery under one roof, with our custom software development team ready the day you say go.

AR consulting cost

Starting at

$10,000

Where you land depends on how much discovery, prototyping, and device testing your idea calls for.

What's included:

  • Use-case and feasibility assessment
  • Device, platform, and delivery recommendations
  • Tracking, UX, and content review
  • A costed build roadmap

Every AR consulting engagement is scoped to your idea, so book a call and we will get you an estimate within 24 hours. Planning to add smart features later? Our AI development team works them into the same roadmap.

AR across your industry

Augmented reality shows up differently in every sector. A few of the industries it stands to benefit most:

FinTech & banking

AR lays live financial data over the real world, making numbers something clients can see and handle.

  • AR data and portfolio overlays
  • Interactive branch experiences
  • Investor presentation visuals
  • Gamified financial education
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FinTech & banking background

Banking

Guided AR journeys and training that make dense products approachable and new hires productive sooner.

  • AR-guided in-branch journeys
  • Staff onboarding overlays
  • Interactive product walkthroughs
  • Immersive customer education
Learn moremore-content
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Payment

AR interfaces that make paying, tracking, and rewards feel tangible rather than buried in a menu.

  • AR-guided payment flows
  • Spending overlays on receipts
  • Branded AR loyalty experiences
  • Interactive merchant demos
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Insurance

AR that puts a guided first-person lens on claims and risk, cutting paperwork and site visits.

  • AR-assisted claims capture
  • Guided damage assessment
  • Remote adjuster support
  • Interactive policy explainers
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Lending

AR tools that make borrowing decisions clearer and speed up staff training.

  • AR-guided application journeys
  • Interactive borrower education
  • Visual repayment overlays
  • Immersive underwriting training
Learn moremore-content
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Retail & eCommerce

Try-ons and product placement that let shoppers experience the goods before the checkout.

  • AR product try-on and placement
  • Virtual furniture and decor preview
  • 3D product configurators
  • In-store AR discovery
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Retail & eCommerce background

Supply chain & logistics

AR guidance that speeds up warehouse work and trims picking errors.

  • AR-guided picking and packing
  • Overlay-based sorting
  • AR warehouse navigation
  • Immersive layout planning
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Healthcare

AR-assisted procedures and training that sharpen skills and steady hands.

  • AR-assisted procedures
  • Vein and anatomy overlays
  • Immersive skills training
  • Interactive patient education
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Fitness

AR coaching and form cues that keep members moving and motivated.

  • AR form and posture guidance
  • Overlay-based workout cues
  • Gamified fitness challenges
  • Interactive progress tracking
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Education

AR textbooks and 3D models that make abstract ideas concrete.

  • AR interactive textbooks
  • 3D models on the desk
  • Gamified learning modules
  • Immersive skills practice
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Real estate

AR staging and on-site overlays that help buyers picture a place from anywhere.

  • AR furniture and staging
  • On-site info overlays
  • Off-plan visualization
  • Remote buyer walkthroughs
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Construction

AR plan overlays and site guidance that keep builds on spec and crews safe.

  • AR on-site plan overlays
  • Clash detection in context
  • Immersive design reviews
  • Guided safety checks
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Oil & gas

AR-assisted maintenance and remote support for high-risk, high-cost sites.

  • AR-assisted maintenance
  • Remote expert guidance
  • Overlay-based inspections
  • Immersive hazard training
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Restaurant

AR menus and activations that make a table more fun and a brand more memorable.

  • AR interactive menus
  • Dish preview overlays
  • Immersive brand activations
  • Gamified loyalty experiences
Learn moremore-content
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Travel

AR guides that add context on the ground and spark the next trip.

  • AR city and travel guides
  • Landmark info overlays
  • Interactive itinerary experiences
  • Immersive attraction previews
Learn moremore-content
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Entertainment

AR experiences, events, and games that pull an audience in and hold it.

  • AR fan and branded experiences
  • Location-based AR games
  • Immersive live activations
  • Interactive storytelling
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How we run an AR consulting engagement

Five steps from a first hello to a decision you can put money behind.

1. Get to know the problem

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2. Find the use case that pays

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3. Decide how it ships

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4. Prove it with a prototype

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5. Hand you the plan

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Get to know the problem

We start with the business goal, not the feature you have in mind, and figure out what success would actually look like.

Deliverables

  • Stakeholder interviews
  • Goals and success criteria
  • Current-state review

Find the use case that pays

We rank the ideas by payoff and effort, and say plainly which one to chase first.

Deliverables

  • Prioritized use cases
  • Feasibility findings
  • Risk and effort estimate

Decide how it ships

We settle the device, engine, and delivery route, with input from our solution architecture consulting team.

Deliverables

  • Recommended tech stack
  • Device and platform pick
  • Content-pipeline plan

Prove it with a prototype

We put a small, real version in front of users and watch what happens before you spend on the full build.

Deliverables

  • Working prototype
  • User-test results
  • Go / no-go readout

Hand you the plan

You get a costed roadmap and a clear recommendation on what to build and in what order.

Deliverables

  • Costed build roadmap
  • Team and timeline plan
  • Final recommendation

The AR tech we build with

AR shifts under your feet, so we stick to tools that keep working release after release.

ARKit

Dependable native AR on iPhone and iPad, with tracking that just works out of the box.

ARCore

AR reach across the Android world, so your experience meets the largest possible audience.

WebAR

Augmented reality that starts from a tapped link, no download standing between you and the user.

Spatial mapping and SLAM

The engine that reads the room in real time so digital objects land where they should and stay there.

Computer vision and object tracking

Reading faces, surfaces, images, and objects so an overlay locks onto the right thing every time.

AI-generated 3D assets

A leaner content pipeline that fills AR scenes at a fraction of the old cost, powered by our generative AI integration team.

Our signature domains

The best AR rarely works alone. When a build needs serious depth underneath the surface, we bring in four domains we have spent years in.

Blockchain

When an AR experience needs ownership, payments, or proof of origin, 13+ years of blockchain work stands behind it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Digital goods, tickets, and collectibles need real ownership rails, and we build them from the ground up.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Every AR session throws off interaction data, and we turn that stream into decisions you can act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Recognizing what the camera sees and reacting to it in real time is what makes an overlay feel alive, and that is ML doing the heavy lifting.
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Machine learning domain background

From idea to a decision you can trust

STEP 1

Say hello

  • Tell us the problem you think AR might solve.
STEP 2

Quick scoping call

  • We align on goals, users, and the constraints you are working within.
STEP 3

We assess and report back

  • We put the idea to the test and return with a clear, costed recommendation.
STEP 4

Build or hold

  • If it is ready, we build it. If it is not, you will hear that too.

FAQ

What is AR consulting?

It is expert guidance on whether, where, and how to use augmented reality before the real money goes in.

How do we know if AR fits us?

That is the whole point of our AR consulting, and every engagement opens with an honest read on your use case.

Web AR or a native app?

It comes down to your users and goals, and our mobile app development team helps you land on the right one.

Do you work with VR as well?

We do, our VR development team steps in whenever a project leans into virtual reality.

Can you build an AR or VR game?

Our AR game specialists and VR game development team both handle it, whichever your idea calls for.

Can you add AI to an AR experience?

Yes, our AI consulting team brings in smart features wherever they genuinely help.

How do you test AR before launch?

Carefully, our QA and software testing team checks tracking, speed, and comfort on real devices in real conditions.

Can you add AR to an app we already have?

Often, yes, our digital transformation team folds AR into products you are already running.

Read our blog

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Helpful links

Augmented and VR development
Metaverse development
Mobile app development
Research and development services
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