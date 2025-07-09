Our AR consulting answers the questions that matter: is there a real use case, will it hold up on the devices your customers already carry, and what will it take to build. You walk away with a plan, not a mood board.
Perfect lighting and a rehearsed script hide every weakness. The same overlay wobbles the moment it meets a real store, a real face, or a cloudy afternoon.
A clever effect gets one look and a screenshot. Without a reason to come back, your AR quietly turns into a line item nobody defends at the next budget meeting.
AR asks people to point their camera at the world, and that trust is easy to lose. Skip the thinking on privacy and onboarding, and half your users bounce at the first prompt. Getting that flow right is a job for UI/UX design, not an afterthought.
Web, native, and glasses each behave differently, and a build tuned for one can fall apart on the others. The device call belongs at the start, not after the first rebuild.
Photoreal assets drain budgets fast. Without a content plan, a simple product viewer grows into a modeling project with no end date.
AR leans hard on the camera, sensors, and GPU all at once, and a build that ignores that heats the device, drains the battery, and gets closed before the good part.
We prefer to advise before we quote. Our AR consulting services put a hard question in front of your idea early, so the budget follows evidence instead of enthusiasm.
We work out where letting people see a product in their own space actually drives a sale or a decision, then design the shortest path to shipping it.
We pin down which items in your catalog are worth a virtual try-on and what the tracking and content have to nail to feel real, usually proven first with a quick MVP build.
We help you plan lenses, playable ads, and activations that people share on their own, so your brand rides along instead of buying every impression.
We map where hands-free, see-what-I-see guidance cuts downtime, and connect it to live equipment data through our IoT development team.
We scope indoor guidance for the places GPS gives up, from terminals and hospitals to sprawling stores, so people stop wandering and start arriving.
We size up whether glasses are ready for your use case yet, and which ones, weighing comfort, cost, and support before you commit a fleet.
When the strategy holds, these are the AR consulting solutions our team ships most often.
Place furniture in a living room, preview a watch on a wrist, or drop a machine on a factory floor, delivered across phones with our cross-platform app development team.
Camera-first lenses and mini-experiences that travel through social feeds and keep your brand in people's hands.
An expert draws on a technician's live view and pins instructions to the exact bolt, so problems get solved without a site visit.
On-screen arrows laid over the real corridor ahead, guiding shoppers, patients, and staff straight to the right spot.
Steps, warnings, and checklists layered onto real gear so people learn by doing, with progress synced through our LMS development team.
Camera games are tied to real places that get people out and moving, and can grow into persistent metaverse spaces when the idea earns it.
A phone over a label or poster unlocks a story, a how-to, or an offer, turning flat print into something interactive.
Readings, history, and next steps pinned to the machine in front of a worker, so checks go faster and less gets missed.
A few of the immersive products we have delivered.
A property platform that pairs AR visualization with 360 tours so buyers can picture and explore a home before setting foot in it.
An immersive resort-preview experience that let travelers feel out a destination before booking, built for hospitality marketing.
A next-gen immersive platform where our consulting team shaped the vision, scope, and architecture before development began.
Here is what a few of the teams we have worked with had to say.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO, FootballNet Global
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
PixelPlex impressed with their prompt turnarounds, frequent progress updates, and deep understanding of project requirements. Their extensive knowledge of blockchain systems made them a valuable partner.
Our advice comes from apps that made it to real users' phones, so our AR consulting reflects what holds up in the wild. When a project reaches into VR too, our AR and VR development services are right there.
Good AR business consulting means saying "not this, not yet" when that is the honest answer, a habit backed by our IT consulting practice.
Whoever scopes your project can also design and ship it, so nothing gets lost handing your plan to a team that was not in the room.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York 2026
Top Clutch Virtual Shopping Experiences Company Poland 2026
Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026
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You fund the idea a prototype proved, not the one that sounded exciting in a meeting.
Web, app, or glasses chosen up front, so you are not paying to rebuild the same thing twice.
Guidance on tracking, lighting, and permissions so the experience works on a real street, not just on stage.
The scope of your 3D work is agreed before it can quietly triple.
A plan built around repeat use, so your AR keeps a spot on the home screen instead of being deleted after one try.
Advice and delivery under one roof, with our custom software development team ready the day you say go.
Starting at
$10,000
Where you land depends on how much discovery, prototyping, and device testing your idea calls for.
What's included:
Every AR consulting engagement is scoped to your idea, so book a call and we will get you an estimate within 24 hours. Planning to add smart features later? Our AI development team works them into the same roadmap.
Augmented reality shows up differently in every sector. A few of the industries it stands to benefit most:
AR lays live financial data over the real world, making numbers something clients can see and handle.
Guided AR journeys and training that make dense products approachable and new hires productive sooner.
AR interfaces that make paying, tracking, and rewards feel tangible rather than buried in a menu.
AR that puts a guided first-person lens on claims and risk, cutting paperwork and site visits.
AR tools that make borrowing decisions clearer and speed up staff training.
Try-ons and product placement that let shoppers experience the goods before the checkout.
AR guidance that speeds up warehouse work and trims picking errors.
AR-assisted procedures and training that sharpen skills and steady hands.
AR coaching and form cues that keep members moving and motivated.
AR textbooks and 3D models that make abstract ideas concrete.
AR staging and on-site overlays that help buyers picture a place from anywhere.
AR plan overlays and site guidance that keep builds on spec and crews safe.
AR-assisted maintenance and remote support for high-risk, high-cost sites.
AR menus and activations that make a table more fun and a brand more memorable.
AR guides that add context on the ground and spark the next trip.
AR experiences, events, and games that pull an audience in and hold it.
Five steps from a first hello to a decision you can put money behind.
We start with the business goal, not the feature you have in mind, and figure out what success would actually look like.
Deliverables
We rank the ideas by payoff and effort, and say plainly which one to chase first.
Deliverables
We settle the device, engine, and delivery route, with input from our solution architecture consulting team.
Deliverables
We put a small, real version in front of users and watch what happens before you spend on the full build.
Deliverables
You get a costed roadmap and a clear recommendation on what to build and in what order.
Deliverables
AR shifts under your feet, so we stick to tools that keep working release after release.
Dependable native AR on iPhone and iPad, with tracking that just works out of the box.
AR reach across the Android world, so your experience meets the largest possible audience.
Augmented reality that starts from a tapped link, no download standing between you and the user.
The engine that reads the room in real time so digital objects land where they should and stay there.
Reading faces, surfaces, images, and objects so an overlay locks onto the right thing every time.
A leaner content pipeline that fills AR scenes at a fraction of the old cost, powered by our generative AI integration team.
The best AR rarely works alone. When a build needs serious depth underneath the surface, we bring in four domains we have spent years in.
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