Users expect payments to happen instantly; banks have almost no tolerance for error. Our payment app development services deliver on both, pairing fast checkout with the tokenization and idempotency controls required for real transaction volume.
Before choosing the architecture, PixelPlex maps how funds enter the product and settle. In payment app development, this helps distinguish a wallet from a merchant app or gateway and avoid costly redesigns.
Security doesn’t have to mean another wall of verification screens. Routine payments can use biometric confirmation, with additional checks appearing only when the risk profile changes.
One checkout can hide very different processing rails behind it. We create a modular payment layer that connects each provider while preserving a consistent experience for the user.
When a connection drops, the app must explain whether the transaction succeeded or still needs attention. Idempotency controls limit duplicate processing, while precise status logic removes the guesswork.
Once checkout ends, finance teams still need settlement records they can trace. PixelPlex links payment events with internal accounting systems so reconciliation no longer depends on repeated spreadsheet checks.
Fast rails leave little room for investigation after money moves. Risk models assess activity during authorization and apply stronger verification when a transaction crosses a defined threshold.
A payment app should make every transaction feel simple to users without hiding the complexity your business needs to control. PixelPlex turns that balance into a complete mobile product built around your operating model.
Build the infrastructure behind the payment lifecycle. Our payment software development services connect transaction logic with providers and backend systems from processing through settlement.
Turn payment infrastructure into an intuitive iOS or Android experience. Through mobile app development services, native or cross-platform builds deliver responsive payment flows with secure device-level functionality.
As a P2P payment app development company, we build direct transfer flows with recipient verification and clear transaction tracking. Through custom software development, we implement payment-state logic that reduces duplicate processing.
Add native payment functionality to an existing product without interrupting the checkout journey. Lightweight white-label SDKs centralize transaction handling while preserving the host app’s visual identity.
Build dedicated digital-asset payment flows through custom wallets or crypto gateways. DeFi integrations can extend the product further when transactions need direct access to on-chain financial rails.
Connect an existing payment product to blockchain infrastructure when digital assets become part of the transaction model. Targeted blockchain integration adds wallet connectivity or smart contract logic without forcing the entire product on-chain.
The hardest part of a payment product is the logic you never see. These cases show how we handle the money flow behind a simple screen.
A mobile ordering and payment app built to cut in-store queues and speed up cafe pickup. Custom transaction logic charges customers only when the order is ready, while prepaid balances let regulars lock in drink prices.
A native iOS and Android wallet built for secure multi-currency transactions on the Qtum ecosystem. Client-side encryption protects sensitive data, while biometric access keeps everyday payments easy to approve.
The first self-custodial wallet designed around Canton’s unique transaction model. Passkey signing and human-readable recipient names simplify transfers while users retain direct control of their assets.
Console Wallet brings Canton payments to browser and mobile, while its dApp SDK simplifies wallet connectivity for developers. Name-based transfers plus built-in swap and bridge keep everyday transactions straightforward.
A cross-platform shopping app with banking payments built directly into the checkout flow. Custom payment logic handles authorization holds when an order changes, keeping the final charge aligned with the amount actually delivered.
PixelPlex has shipped first-to-market products on Canton and earned Featured App recognition across the ecosystem. Our work spans wallet infrastructure and payment flows built around Canton’s unique transaction model.
PixelPlex built Intercepta, an internal Web3 security product that protects 15K+ users and analyzes 768K+ transactions. We bring that proven threat-detection experience to payment products, where every transaction requires closer scrutiny.
Our experience goes beyond payment integrations. PixelPlex has designed token economies and built DeFi infrastructure across multiple product types, giving us hands-on expertise in the financial logic behind emerging payment models.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Smart payment flows apply extra security checks only when the risk warrants it, keeping needless steps out of checkout. This keeps transactions moving smoothly so more buyers complete their purchases.
Our payment app development services support cards, digital wallets, and local payment options through a single interface, giving customers familiar ways to pay across different target markets.
Display clear payment status tracking for both buyers and finance teams. Having readable updates reduces "did it go through?" support tickets and cuts back on manual follow-ups.
Syncing payment data directly with your accounting software enables automated record matching. This cuts down on the manual spreadsheet work that quietly consumes hours each month.
Gathering transaction signals into one dashboard gives risk teams better visibility into daily activity. Centralized monitoring helps spot suspicious patterns before losses accumulate.
Starting at
$20,000
A great payment app makes complex money movement feel like a single tap. We shape each payment app development solution around secure transaction flows and the infrastructure working behind every payment.
What's included:
A payment product gets expensive when the wrong decisions surface late. We resolve fund flow and security questions early, giving the build a stronger technical foundation.
Every build starts by mapping how money moves through your business. We define the commercial model and regulatory context up front, providing a clear foundation for later technical decisions.
Deliverables
Next, we design user journeys across the payment lifecycle. Recovery paths receive the same attention as successful transactions, keeping users informed when something doesn’t go as planned.
Deliverables
Protection is built around your payment model and applicable requirements. Sensitive credentials stay within controlled boundaries, while tokenization reduces unnecessary exposure of payment data.
Deliverables
Engineering turns the approved architecture into a working native or cross-platform product. Our platform expertise, including Android and iOS app development, supports the payment features and integrations each environment requires.
Deliverables
Testing goes beyond successful payments. We recreate network drops or provider delays, then evaluate how the product behaves under higher transaction loads.
Deliverables
The application moves into production with monitoring configured around payment events. Post-launch support keeps integrations current and helps the product evolve as requirements change.
Deliverables
Every industry moves money differently, which is why digital payment app development can’t follow one template. We build payment experiences around how transactions actually work for your customers and your business.
FinTech applications win or lose on how reliably funds move. Our P2P payment app development services add direct transfers to intuitive funding flows while complex transaction logic stays behind the scenes.
Customers expect modern payment experiences from systems that may be decades old. Mobile flows can bridge that gap without disconnecting from existing banking rails.
A loan may be approved once, but payments happen over months or years. The app needs to manage changing balances and missed payments without turning every exception into support work.
Premium collection follows one rhythm, claim payouts another. Bringing both into a clear digital flow makes payment activity easier to follow on either side of the policy.
A medical bill is already complicated enough. Payment experiences should make charges and installment plans easier to understand without adding friction around sensitive data.
Every extra checkout step creates another chance to lose the sale. Flexible payment flows keep shoppers moving while supporting the methods they expect and the refunds that come after.
Here, payment often depends on something happening first: a delivery arriving, an invoice clearing, or a milestone being reached. Digital flows can connect the money directly to those events.
Travel rarely follows the original itinerary. Flexible transaction flows make it easier to handle booking changes and cancellations without turning every adjustment into a manual process.
High values make every payment step feel more consequential. Clear digital records give deposits and recurring transactions a traceable path from initiation onward.
Demand can jump from normal to extreme the moment tickets or digital content go live. Payment infrastructure needs to absorb those peaks without making checkout the bottleneck.
Ordering and paying should feel like one continuous experience. Mobile checkout can stay tied to the order flow instead of becoming another step at the end.
A missed renewal can quickly become lost recurring revenue. Well-designed billing flows make memberships easier to maintain while giving failed payments a clear recovery path.
One student account can involve tuition, course fees, discounts, and payments from different sources. Clear payment flows help keep those moving parts understandable on both sides of the process.
High-value transactions often follow contracts rather than conventional checkout journeys. Payment logic can mirror those commercial milestones while preserving a clear transaction trail.
Money moves when work gets approved. Linking staged payments to project progress gives each release a clearer operational reason and record behind it.
Modern payment products often rely on more than a single financial rail. PixelPlex brings together four technical domains that strengthen the infrastructure behind secure digital transactions.
Discover clear breakdowns on how modern transaction systems work under the hood. Browse our guides on payment rails, fraud defense, and mobile checkout design.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
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NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
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SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
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Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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