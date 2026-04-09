A model is only worth the budget once it runs in production and changes what your business does next. Our TensorFlow development takes you from your first experiment to a trained model serving live traffic, tuned to your data instead of a textbook example.
Plenty of promising models die in a notebook because nobody planned the road to production. Accuracy on a slide means nothing until it is making calls on live data.
Feeding a model messy, unrepresentative data gives you confident, expensive nonsense. A clean data warehouse and honest labeling are the unglamorous groundwork that decides everything downstream.
Reaching for a giant network when a simpler model would do wastes months and project budget. Getting there needs sound solution architecture consulting before a single layer is written.
A model that scores well on a benchmark can still fail the moment it meets real users and edge cases. The metric that matters is the business outcome, not the leaderboard.
When a model ships with no monitoring or documentation, the first drift or bug becomes a crisis. Longevity comes from building it to be watched, retrained, and understood.
Models decay as the world they learned from shifts, and a one-off build quietly gets worse every month. Staying accurate means planning for retraining from day one.
TensorFlow can power almost anything from vision to forecasting, so we scope each build around the problem you are actually trying to solve. Every engagement is backed by hands-on ML consulting, not just a library and good intentions.
Starting from your data and your goal, we choose the architecture, train it, and tune it until the numbers hold up. You end up with a model shaped for your problem, not a generic template.
Image classification, detection, and segmentation get built and trained to read what your cameras and files actually contain. From medical scans to production lines, the model sees what matters.
For problems too complex for simple rules, we design and train the deep networks that find the pattern. Architecture, training, and evaluation are handled end to end.
Text classification, extraction, and understanding turn documents and messages into structured, usable signals. Models are trained on your domain language, not a generic corpus.
Getting a trained model into your product is where most projects stall, so we handle serving, APIs, and scaling. What ships is a model wired into your systems and ready for real traffic, not a file handed over the fence.
Squeezing accuracy, speed, and cost out of a model is ongoing work, and we handle the retraining and refinement. Your model keeps pace as data and demands change.
Here are TensorFlow-powered platforms we can build for you, each aimed at a specific business problem rather than a general capability.
Sensor and equipment data feeds a model that flags a failure days before it happens, so repairs get scheduled instead of scrambled. It is built as a bespoke system through custom software development, fitted to your machinery and your thresholds.
Historical sales, seasonality, and outside signals combine into forecasts that keep stock and staffing at the right level. Planners stop hedging against a guess and start working from a number they trust.
Each user's behavior trains suggestions that surface the next product, article, or track worth their time. Relevance climbs, and so does the time people spend with your product.
Transactions and events are scored the moment they happen, so suspicious activity is caught in real time rather than in next month's audit. Paired with ML for fraud detection, it keeps false alarms down and real threats in view.
Cameras on the line catch defects and deviations faster and more consistently than a tired human eye. Reject rates drop while genuinely good product keeps moving.
Behavioral signals reveal who is about to leave while there is still time to win them back. Retention teams aim their effort where it actually changes the outcome.
Invoices, forms, and contracts get read, classified, and turned into clean structured data with no manual keying. Hours of back-office work collapse into a model that simply handles it.
Demand, competition, and margin data drive prices that move with the market instead of a static rulebook. Every adjustment rests on what the numbers say will actually sell.
These are the machine learning and computer vision builds that show our TensorFlow work in practice.
AIRA reads retinal fundus images to detect disease symptoms and support diagnosis where specialists are scarce. Built on TensorFlow and Keras, it puts high-precision segmentation behind a task that normally needs an ophthalmologist.
Smart Mall uses TensorFlow neural networks and iBeacon data to read in-store behavior and forecast sales. It turns raw footfall signals into product placement and promotion decisions.
WatchDog spots counterfeit NFTs, fake logos, and IP abuse using computer vision and NLP models. It shows how trained deep-learning models replace slow, manual monitoring at scale.
CheckNFT processes tens of millions of on-chain events and runs several ML models to score risk and catch fraud. It is a clear example of trained models turning a data firehose into ranked answers.
The most honest read on our work comes from the teams we have shipped it with, so here are a few of them.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.
As a TensorFlow development company, we have shipped trained models into production across healthcare, retail, and finance, not just run tutorials. Behind every build sits real AI development experience with what works and what quietly fails.
Data prep, training, deployment, and support live under one roof, so nothing gets lost in a handoff, backed by IT consulting when the project reaches wider than the model. You get a partner for the whole lifecycle, not just the fun part.
We build for the messy edge cases and the drift that follow launch, because that is where most models fall over. What we ship is meant to keep working long after the demo.
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A trained model spots patterns no dashboard would, and it keeps sharpening as more data arrives. What used to be a hunch becomes a prediction you can act on.
Pairing models with robotic process automation development takes repetitive classification and data entry off your team. People move to the judgment calls the machine cannot make.
Solid predictive analytics turns your history into demand, risk, and revenue projections that hold up. Planning stops being a guess dressed up as a number.
We wrap the trained model in a real AI app so users get its value without ever seeing the machinery. It feels like a feature, not a science project.
Optimized models run leaner on compute, so the bill does not balloon as usage grows. Efficiency is designed in, not bolted on after the invoice arrives.
Every engagement leaves your team documentation, tooling, and know-how to keep the model running. You own what we build instead of renting it forever.
Starting at
$20,000
Where you land depends on the complexity of the model, the state of your data, and whether you need one model or a full pipeline in production.
What's included:
Most projects open with a proof of concept on one use case, so you see a working model on your own data before committing to the full build.
TensorFlow development pays off wherever there is enough data to learn from and decisions worth sharpening, and these are the fields where we see it deliver most.
Finance is a stack of prediction problems, from credit risk to fraud, and trained models sharpen every one. Sharper calls mean lower losses and faster approvals.
Underwriting and claims run on estimates that models make far more accurate. Better pricing and faster claims follow directly.
Medical images and records hold patterns that models surface to support faster, earlier diagnosis. Clinicians get a second set of eyes, not a replacement.
Every click and basket is training data for pricing, stock, and personalization models. Small percentage gains compound fast at retail scale.
Forecasting and optimization decide whether a supply chain makes or loses money, and models beat spreadsheets at both. Cleaner predictions cut waste and stockouts.
Sensor and equipment data feeds models that predict failures and optimize operations in high-stakes settings. Downtime avoided here is measured in serious money.
Site imagery and project data become models that flag risks and track progress automatically. Problems surface while there is still time to fix them cheaply.
Audiences reward relevance, and models drive the recommendations and moderation that keep them engaged. Attention is the product, and prediction protects it.
Here is how a model moves from your data to a working feature your users rely on. You review and steer at each stage, so nothing gets built on a wrong assumption.
Understanding the problem and the state of your data comes before any modeling.
Deliverables
Clean, labeled, well-structured data is where model accuracy is really won, supported by big data consulting when volumes get serious.
Deliverables
We choose an architecture, train it, and iterate until the metrics genuinely hold.
Deliverables
Before anything ships, the model is tested hard against real and edge-case data.
Deliverables
The model goes live in your environment, wired in through cloud migration services where the infrastructure needs it.
Deliverables
After launch we watch for drift and retrain so accuracy holds over time.
Deliverables
A strong model rests on engineering most vendors never touch, from the data pipeline to the systems that serve it. Here are the four domains we lean on when a TensorFlow build needs real depth.
Fresh thinking from our team to help you plan a smarter AI build.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
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RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
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Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
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Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
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Products, APIs and platforms
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Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
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Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
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