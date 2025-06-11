Viewers judge a streaming app in the first ten seconds, and a slow load or a clumsy remote sends them straight to a competitor. We build OTT apps that start fast, look right on a phone and a 65-inch TV alike, and keep people watching well past the first episode.
Teams nail iOS app development and Android, then treat the TV app as an afterthought, and the living-room experience falls apart. A remote is not a touchscreen, and viewers feel the difference instantly.
A huge catalog is worthless if viewers cannot find the next thing to watch, so weak UI/UX design quietly kills retention. Discovery is the product, not a nice-to-have.
Nothing loses a subscriber faster than a spinning wheel during the season finale. Streaming has to be built for the spike, not the quiet Tuesday night.
Moving off a legacy VOD stack or a broadcast workflow is a real digital transformation, and doing it halfway leaves you running two systems that fight each other. The old pipeline keeps dragging the new one down.
When billing, trials, and paywalls are an afterthought, sign-ups drop off and churn creeps up unnoticed. Monetization has to be designed into the viewing flow, not bolted on before launch.
An app that runs fine at ten thousand users can fall over at a hundred thousand. Scale has to be planned before the hit show arrives, not patched afterward.
Our OTT streaming app development covers every screen your audience uses, from the phone on the train to the TV in the living room.
We create one connected experience across phone, tablet, web, and TV, so a viewer starts on the bus and finishes on the couch. Our cross-platform OTT app development services keep the interface, the login, and the watch history in sync everywhere.
We build for smart-TV platforms your audience already owns. Our OTT app development service for smart TV is designed around the remote and the ten-foot view, not a shrunken phone screen.
We develop the playback, live-event, and VOD infrastructure that streams cleanly whether ten people watch or ten million. Adaptive bitrate and low-latency delivery keep the picture smooth as the audience spikes.
We build the tiers, paywalls, ad insertion, and billing that turn viewers into recurring revenue. Free trials, upgrades, and cancellations all work without a support ticket.
We’ll provide the content pipeline and delivery layer that gets high-resolution video to every region without buffering. Encoding, storage, and CDN are tuned so playback stays instant under load.
We build the recommendation engine that learns what each viewer likes and surfaces the next binge automatically. Better relevance means longer sessions and lower churn.
Here are OTT app development platforms we can design and ship for you, each a complete streaming product rather than a feature.
A tiered SVOD service with profiles, a curated catalog, and a monthly fee viewers happily keep paying.
A free-to-watch AVOD platform funded by targeted ad insertion woven through the content library.
Low-latency live streaming with real-time stats, chat, and pay-per-view for the big moments.
On-demand tracks, playlists, and podcasts with offline listening and discovery that fits each taste.
Free ad-supported linear channels that bring the lean-back TV experience online for cord-cutters.
A branded home where a creator or community monetizes its own video library directly.
Streaming built for education, with progress tracking, access tiers, and downloadable lessons.
These are the video-delivery, content-platform, and subscription builds that map most directly onto what an OTT product has to do.
Savage is a marketplace where creators mint and sell high-resolution 8K and 16K video, delivered securely over a global CDN. Its high-res hosting and paywalled delivery are exactly the problem an OTT platform has to solve.
VRCHIVE lets creators capture, store, and share 360-degree media, with discovery feeds and native apps across headsets. The content library, tagging, and multi-device delivery translate straight to a streaming product.
Linkspace lets creators monetize exclusive content through paid subscriptions, with content management and revenue analytics built in. The subscription billing and creator dashboards map cleanly onto any SVOD product.
This platform connects artists, labels, and fans around albums, video clips, and concerts, with crowdfunding and revenue sharing. Its multi-role content and monetization model is close kin to a creator streaming service.
Nothing we say about our own work lands quite like the words of the teams we built it with, so here are a few.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
"They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects."
CEO, FootballNet Global
"A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way."
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
"The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result."
This is custom OTT app development through custom software development, shaped around your content and how you monetize, not a white-label player you rent. You own every call, from the layout to the paywall.
Streaming traffic is spiky and unforgiving, so we architect for the peak from day one, backed by cloud migration services that keep playback smooth when a premiere lands. Growth becomes a config change, not a frantic rebuild.
There is a reason an OTT video app development company gets picked for the products that cannot fail on launch night, and it is a history of shipping platforms that hold up under real load. We have done the difficult parts before.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Bigcommerce Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Shopify Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026
Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026
Fast playback, sharp discovery, and personalization turn a one-time trial into a nightly habit. Retention is where a streaming service makes its money back.
Real cross-platform OTT app development services put phone, web, and TV behind one login and one watch history, through cross-platform app development that keeps them in sync. Viewers never lose their place switching devices.
Sluggish TV apps get abandoned fast, so our OTT TV app development leans on Android app development tuned for the remote and the big screen. Fast, native playback keeps people watching.
Streaming tech shifts constantly, so our R&D services team quietly proves what is worth adopting before you bet a launch on it. You get the edge without being the one who debugs it.
Subscriptions, ads, and pay-per-view give you predictable income instead of one-off sales, which is why an OTT mobile app development company designs monetization into the core. The business model and the viewing experience get built together.
You own the code, the data, and the roadmap, so you are never held hostage by a white-label vendor's next price hike. Scaling and new features stay your call.
Starting at
$40,000
Where you land depends on how many platforms you launch on, how deep the personalization and monetization go, and whether you need live streaming from day one.
What's included:
We often start with an MVP development that proves the experience on one screen before the full multi-device rollout, so the final number follows your requirements.
Here is how every OTT app development project runs with us, from a first catalog conversation to an app your viewers open every night, with your team reviewing each stage before we move on.
We learn your catalog, your audience, and your monetization goals first.
Deliverables
We design navigation and playback around how people actually watch.
Deliverables
We develop the apps and playback engine in short, reviewable sprints, with the browser side covered through web development so the web player feels native.
Deliverables
We wire in encoding, CDN, subscriptions, and analytics so everything works as one.
Deliverables
We test across devices, load, and edge cases, hardened by our QA and software testing team, then ship with monitoring in place.
Deliverables
We watch the numbers after launch and tune retention, delivery, and cost.
Deliverables
Streaming leans on engineering most vendors never touch, from the delivery pipeline to the tokens behind premium content. Here are the four domains we bring in when an OTT build needs real depth.
A few pieces from our team on the tech decisions behind apps like yours.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary