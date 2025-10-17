Whether it’s migrating mission-critical COBOL logic to modern Java/Node.js, or re-platforming to the cloud without disrupting a single user transaction, we turn brittle, high-maintenance legacy stacks into agile, automated systems that lead the modern web.
Our team performs deep code excavation and automated documentation to turn mysterious legacy application modernization into a transparent, manageable map that your current developers can actually navigate.
We break down rigid monoliths into flexible microservices so your infrastructure finally breathes and expands without requiring a total system overhaul every time traffic spikes.
By migrating your core logic to cloud-native environments, we eliminate the "technical debt tax" and redirect those wasted funds into building new features that actually drive revenue.
We wrap aging systems in modern security layers and containerize vulnerable components to ensure your legacy application modernization solutions remain compliant and shielded from modern exploits.
PixelPlex builds custom API bridges and middleware layers that allow your dependable core software to integrate seamlessly with the latest AI tools and third-party platforms.
Through strategic refactoring and database optimization, we accelerate legacy application modernization to deliver the snappy, sub-second response times that today’s users demand.
We breathe new life into aging systems by decoupling monolithic architectures and migrating core logic to scalable, cloud-native environments using automated refactoring tools and containerization.
Our team breaks down your rigid codebases into independent services using the Strangler Fig pattern to ensure a seamless transition without disrupting your daily operations. This makes us a reliable legacy application modernization company for complex architectural shifts.
We transition your local infrastructure to AWS or Azure by containerizing workloads with Docker and Kubernetes to unlock auto-scaling and high availability. This is why we are a top provider of legacy application modernization services USA based.
We wrap your hidden business logic in robust RESTful or GraphQL interfaces so your old systems can finally talk to modern mobile apps and third-party SaaS tools. Our legacy application modernization solution ensures your data flows freely across the entire ecosystem.
We move your trapped data from outdated relational setups to high-performance NoSQL or modernized SQL schemas while ensuring zero data loss. Our deep expertise in database development allows us to handle even the most fragile data structures.
We offload heavy processing tasks to modern distributed frameworks like Spark to help you gain real-time insights from decades of stored information. By incorporating big data consulting into our workflow we turn your "dark data" into a competitive advantage.
We replace clunky legacy interfaces with sleek React or Vue.js frontends that connect to your modernized backend through secure authentication layers. This approach to custom software development ensures that your internal tools feel as fast and intuitive as modern consumer apps.
We breathe new life into aging systems with strategic, high-performance modernization that turns technical debt into your greatest advantage.
eCommerce platform that supports a complete order delivery cycle – from processing, assembly and logistics to transportation, bringing together all the digital and physical points of customer engagement.
PixelPlex created a project for the USDC lending platform. It is a non-custodial platform that offers users predictable fixed-yield earnings on USDC deposits. The concept prioritizes future growth while optimizing the client's initial development budget.
We crafted a modernization and development strategy for the first globally compliant decentralized multi-asset marketplace that will accommodate traders and investors all over the globe.
The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.
We bring nearly two decades of experience to your legacy application modernization, moving complex models out of the lab and into the real world with precision.
Data integrity is our baseline. Our legacy application modernization services provide hardened, secure pipelines that keep your sensitive visual datasets and IP fully protected.
We optimize at the silicon level so our legacy application modernization solutions run smoothly on your existing hardware, even under strict power or latency limits.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Our legacy application modernization services swap out your expensive and fragile hardware for scalable cloud systems so you can finally stop overpaying for server upkeep.
Partnering with a legacy application modernization company allows your team to break down monolithic code into agile microservices that let you launch updates before your competitors even finish their planning meetings.
Implementing a custom legacy application modernization solution replaces outdated and vulnerable protocols with advanced encryption and identity management to keep your business safe from sophisticated cyber threats.
Advanced legacy application modernization solutions unify your siloed information into a single source of truth so you can make confident decisions based on real-time analytics.
Choosing the right legacy application modernization solution transforms clunky and frustrating interfaces into intuitive journeys that keep your customers happy and engaged with your brand.
A strategic legacy application modernization approach ensures your software grows automatically alongside your user base so you never have to worry about system crashes during high-traffic events.
Starting at
$7,000
Turn your outdated software into a secure, high-performing asset without disrupting your daily operations.
What is included:
Need full cloud migration, microservices architecture, or complex system integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.
As a leading provider of legacy application modernization services USA, we take a deep-dive approach to every project. No matter your industry, our experts leave no stone unturned when rebuilding your architecture.
Your institution gains the agility of a neobank while maintaining the ironclad security of a Tier 1 financial powerhouse.
Claim processing shifts from weeks of manual verification to minutes of automated, data-driven decision making.
Transaction speeds hit sub-millisecond levels as your legacy payment rails are swapped for scalable serverless functions.
Your digital storefront handles Black Friday surges effortlessly after we decouple your frontend from a rigid backend.
Kitchen and front-of-house operations synchronize perfectly through a unified cloud ecosystem that replaces fragmented legacy tools.
Your member experience becomes truly omnichannel as we bridge the gap between vintage gym hardware and modern apps.
Global visibility becomes a reality when your siloed legacy tracking systems are unified into a single source of truth.
Critical infrastructure monitoring moves from reactive maintenance to proactive edge-computing insights.
Patient outcomes improve as providers access unified health records through a secure and modernized digital backbone.
Property management scales across borders as your legacy application modernization journey removes the friction of manual data entry.
Guest loyalty increases when your booking engines deliver personalized experiences backed by a modern data architecture.
Every project follows a tailored path, but most engagements move through these stages:
The PixelPlex team performs a deep dive into your existing codebase and infrastructure to identify bottlenecks and map out the most effective legacy application modernization strategy.
Deliverables
Our engineers redesign your monolithic system into a scalable microservices architecture to ensure your legacy application modernization services provide long-term agility.
Deliverables
We transition your siloed data to modern high-performance databases while implementing data security services to protect your sensitive information throughout the entire migration.
Deliverables
This phase focuses on rewriting core logic and implementing generative AI integration to automate manual workflows and bring your legacy systems into the modern era.
Deliverables
Rigorous stress testing and security audits ensure your legacy application modernization solutions remain stable and performant under heavy enterprise workloads.
Deliverables
The PixelPlex team manages the final cutover to the new environment and provides continuous monitoring to ensure your modernized application scales seamlessly with your business.
Deliverables
We take your biggest ideas in AI and decentralized tech and build them into fast, ready-to-scale products.
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Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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