Legacy Application Modernization Services preview

Legacy Application Modernization Services

Turning "it works, don't touch it" into "it scales, let’s evolve it."

Whether it’s migrating mission-critical COBOL logic to modern Java/Node.js, or re-platforming to the cloud without disrupting a single user transaction, we turn brittle, high-maintenance legacy stacks into agile, automated systems that lead the modern web.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Stuck with lags no one knows how to fix?

Our team performs deep code excavation and automated documentation to turn mysterious legacy application modernization into a transparent, manageable map that your current developers can actually navigate.

Number 2

Scaling feels like hitting a brick wall?

We break down rigid monoliths into flexible microservices so your infrastructure finally breathes and expands without requiring a total system overhaul every time traffic spikes.

Number 3

Maintenance costs devouring your entire R&D budget?

By migrating your core logic to cloud-native environments, we eliminate the "technical debt tax" and redirect those wasted funds into building new features that actually drive revenue.

Number 4

Security patches for your stack no longer exist?

We wrap aging systems in modern security layers and containerize vulnerable components to ensure your legacy application modernization solutions remain compliant and shielded from modern exploits.

Number 5

New tech won't talk to your old databases?

PixelPlex builds custom API bridges and middleware layers that allow your dependable core software to integrate seamlessly with the latest AI tools and third-party platforms.

Number 6

Performance dragging down the user experience?

Through strategic refactoring and database optimization, we accelerate legacy application modernization to deliver the snappy, sub-second response times that today’s users demand.

Legacy application modernization services

We breathe new life into aging systems by decoupling monolithic architectures and migrating core logic to scalable, cloud-native environments using automated refactoring tools and containerization.

Legacy application modernization services preview

Monolith to microservices decomposition

Our team breaks down your rigid codebases into independent services using the Strangler Fig pattern to ensure a seamless transition without disrupting your daily operations. This makes us a reliable legacy application modernization company for complex architectural shifts.

Cloud-native rehosting and platforming

We transition your local infrastructure to AWS or Azure by containerizing workloads with Docker and Kubernetes to unlock auto-scaling and high availability. This is why we are a top provider of legacy application modernization services USA based.

API enablement and integration

We wrap your hidden business logic in robust RESTful or GraphQL interfaces so your old systems can finally talk to modern mobile apps and third-party SaaS tools. Our legacy application modernization solution ensures your data flows freely across the entire ecosystem.

Database migration and optimization

We move your trapped data from outdated relational setups to high-performance NoSQL or modernized SQL schemas while ensuring zero data loss. Our deep expertise in database development allows us to handle even the most fragile data structures.

Mainframe offloading and data analytics

We offload heavy processing tasks to modern distributed frameworks like Spark to help you gain real-time insights from decades of stored information. By incorporating big data consulting into our workflow we turn your "dark data" into a competitive advantage.

UI/UX revitalization and frontend refactoring

We replace clunky legacy interfaces with sleek React or Vue.js frontends that connect to your modernized backend through secure authentication layers. This approach to custom software development ensures that your internal tools feel as fast and intuitive as modern consumer apps.

Success stories

We breathe new life into aging systems with strategic, high-performance modernization that turns technical debt into your greatest advantage.

A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

eCommerce platform that supports a complete order delivery cycle – from processing, assembly and logistics to transportation, bringing together all the digital and physical points of customer engagement.

  • Highly optimized role-based workflows
  • Integration with existing production line
  • Indexation and search around 10K+ goods in a matter of seconds
  • End-to-end order processing and delivery
  • Stock management and real-time tracking
A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks case preview

Strategic concept for a USDC lending platform, delivered in 3 weeks

PixelPlex created a project for the USDC lending platform. It is a non-custodial platform that offers users predictable fixed-yield earnings on USDC deposits. The concept prioritizes future growth while optimizing the client's initial development budget.

  • Fixed-term lending pools
  • KYC verification
  • Wallet integration
  • Portfolio dashboard
  • Early withdrawal option
Strategic concept for a USDC lending platform case preview

Technology consulting for a DEX platform

We crafted a modernization and development strategy for the first globally compliant decentralized multi-asset marketplace that will accommodate traders and investors all over the globe.

  • Multi-asset trading
  • Native $SOMA utility token
  • International regulations compliance
  • High-level security measures such as KYC, AML and KYT
  • Permissionless regulated AMM
Technology consulting for a DEX platform case preview

A series of improvements for The Open Network

The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.

  • Audit of existing materials
  • Elaboration of proposals with improvements
  • Development of demo apps to showcase the new capabilities
  • TON documentation, covering various aspects
  • SEO strategy and various content materials
A series of improvements for The Open Network case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

Trophy icon

Almost 20 years of visual intelligence

We bring nearly two decades of experience to your legacy application modernization, moving complex models out of the lab and into the real world with precision.

Shield with lock icon

Privacy-first architectures

Data integrity is our baseline. Our legacy application modernization services provide hardened, secure pipelines that keep your sensitive visual datasets and IP fully protected.

Lightning icon

Hardware-agnostic speed

We optimize at the silicon level so our legacy application modernization solutions run smoothly on your existing hardware, even under strict power or latency limits.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of legacy system modernization for your business

1.

Crush maintenance overhead with lean cloud-native architectures

Our legacy application modernization services swap out your expensive and fragile hardware for scalable cloud systems so you can finally stop overpaying for server upkeep.

2.

Ship new features in days rather than months

Partnering with a legacy application modernization company allows your team to break down monolithic code into agile microservices that let you launch updates before your competitors even finish their planning meetings.

3.

Shield your critical data with impenetrable modern security

Implementing a custom legacy application modernization solution replaces outdated and vulnerable protocols with advanced encryption and identity management to keep your business safe from sophisticated cyber threats.

4.

Turn fragmented data into a clear strategic roadmap

Advanced legacy application modernization solutions unify your siloed information into a single source of truth so you can make confident decisions based on real-time analytics.

5.

Give your users the smooth digital experience they actually want

Choosing the right legacy application modernization solution transforms clunky and frustrating interfaces into intuitive journeys that keep your customers happy and engaged with your brand.

6.

Scale your operations instantly without breaking the bank

A strategic legacy application modernization approach ensures your software grows automatically alongside your user base so you never have to worry about system crashes during high-traffic events.

Cost of legacy app modernization services

Starting at

$7,000

Turn your outdated software into a secure, high-performing asset without disrupting your daily operations.

What is included:

  • Deep architecture audit to uncover technical debt and security risks
  • Strategic roadmap mapping out a safe, phased transition
  • Targeted user interface refresh to fix friction points
  • Critical code refactoring to boost immediate speed and stability

Need full cloud migration, microservices architecture, or complex system integrations? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Legacy application modernization services for your industry

As a leading provider of legacy application modernization services USA, we take a deep-dive approach to every project. No matter your industry, our experts leave no stone unturned when rebuilding your architecture.

FinTech & banking

Your institution gains the agility of a neobank while maintaining the ironclad security of a Tier 1 financial powerhouse.

  • Core banking migration to microservices
  • Mainframe offloading to cloud databases
  • API-first architecture for Open Banking integration
  • Real-time fraud detection
Learn moremore-content
FinTech & banking

Insurance

Claim processing shifts from weeks of manual verification to minutes of automated, data-driven decision making.

  • Legacy policy administration system transformation
  • Underwriting engine containerization
  • Predictive risk modeling
  • Cloud-native mobile claims
Learn moremore-content
Insurance

Payments

Transaction speeds hit sub-millisecond levels as your legacy payment rails are swapped for scalable serverless functions.

  • Gateway modernization for ISO 20022
  • Real-time settlement engine re-platforming
  • Tokenization service integration for POS systems
  • PCI-DSS compliant cloud infrastructure migration
Learn moremore-content
Payments

Retail & eCommerce

Your digital storefront handles Black Friday surges effortlessly after we decouple your frontend from a rigid backend.

  • Headless commerce transformation for legacy platforms
  • Inventory management synchronization
  • Legacy CRM integration with modern AI
  • Order management system refactoring
Learn moremore-content
Retail & eCommerce

Restaurant & food service

Kitchen and front-of-house operations synchronize perfectly through a unified cloud ecosystem that replaces fragmented legacy tools.

  • Legacy POS system cloud-enablement
  • Supply chain visibility through legacy ERP modernization
  • Automated kitchen display system integration
  • Unified loyalty program data migration
Learn moremore-content
Restaurant & food service

Fitness & wellness

Your member experience becomes truly omnichannel as we bridge the gap between vintage gym hardware and modern apps.

  • LMM system cloud migration
  • Wearable device data integration
  • On-demand video streaming architecture refactoring
  • Automated billing renewal modernization
Learn moremore-content
Fitness & wellness

Supply chain & logistics

Global visibility becomes a reality when your siloed legacy tracking systems are unified into a single source of truth.

  • Legacy WMS migration to cloud-native
  • EDI protocol modernization for partner syncing
  • Last-mile delivery route optimization
  • Legacy fleet management system mobile-enablement
Learn moremore-content
Supply chain & logistics

Oil & gas

Critical infrastructure monitoring moves from reactive maintenance to proactive edge-computing insights.

  • Legacy SCADA system integration with IoT clouds
  • Field asset management modernization for offline use
  • HSE compliance reporting automation
  • Legacy geological data visualization refactoring
Learn moremore-content
Oil & gas

Healthcare

Patient outcomes improve as providers access unified health records through a secure and modernized digital backbone.

  • EHR system interoperability through FHIR APIs
  • HIPAA-compliant cloud migration
  • Legacy lab information system refactoring
  • Telehealth integration patient portals
Learn moremore-content
Healthcare

Real estate

Property management scales across borders as your legacy application modernization journey removes the friction of manual data entry.

  • Legacy MLS data feed transformation
  • ERP migration to SaaS models
  • Automated lease agreement workflow refactoring
  • Legacy appraisal database cloud-enablement
Learn moremore-content
Real estate

Travel & hospitality

Guest loyalty increases when your booking engines deliver personalized experiences backed by a modern data architecture.

  • GDS integration with modern booking engines
  • Property management system transformation
  • Legacy loyalty program migration to microservices
  • Real-time occupancy analytics
Learn moremore-content
Travel & hospitality

Legacy application modernization process

Every project follows a tailored path, but most engagements move through these stages:

Assessment and legacy audit

arrow

Strategic refactoring and architecture design

arrow

Database migration and data security

arrow

Modernization and AI

arrow

QA and performance tuning

arrow

Deployment and post-launch optimization

arrow

Assessment and legacy audit

The PixelPlex team performs a deep dive into your existing codebase and infrastructure to identify bottlenecks and map out the most effective legacy application modernization strategy.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive technical debt report
  • Modernization roadmap and risk analysis
  • Initial TCO and ROI projections

Strategic refactoring and architecture design

Our engineers redesign your monolithic system into a scalable microservices architecture to ensure your legacy application modernization services provide long-term agility.

Deliverables

  • Target state architecture diagrams
  • Cloud-native transition plan
  • API integration and data mapping schema

Database migration and data security

We transition your siloed data to modern high-performance databases while implementing data security services to protect your sensitive information throughout the entire migration.

Deliverables

  • Automated data migration scripts
  • Validated security and encryption protocols
  • Optimized database performance baseline

Modernization and AI

This phase focuses on rewriting core logic and implementing generative AI integration to automate manual workflows and bring your legacy systems into the modern era.

Deliverables

  • Refactored production-ready codebase
  • AI-driven feature prototypes
  • Updated system documentation and logic maps

QA and performance tuning

Rigorous stress testing and security audits ensure your legacy application modernization solutions remain stable and performant under heavy enterprise workloads.

Deliverables

  • End-to-end automated test suites
  • Security vulnerability assessment reports
  • Performance and load testing logs

Deployment and post-launch optimization

The PixelPlex team manages the final cutover to the new environment and provides continuous monitoring to ensure your modernized application scales seamlessly with your business.

Deliverables

  • Fully deployed cloud-native application
  • Real-time system monitoring dashboards
  • Post-launch maintenance and scaling plan

Our signature domains

We take your biggest ideas in AI and decentralized tech and build them into fast, ready-to-scale products.

Blockchain

Set up a rock-solid, lightning-fast foundation that keeps your business miles ahead.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Turn physical items into digital tokens, making them easy to trade worldwide.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Sift through your raw numbers to hand you clear, ready-to-use business insights.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Plug smart algorithms into your setup to handle the heavy lifting and speed things up.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How does legacy application modernization improve our existing business security?

Our legacy application modernization approach replaces vulnerable, outdated protocols with advanced encryption and modern identity management to shield your data from modern exploits.

Can your legacy application modernization services help us transition from a monolith to a more flexible system?

Yes, our legacy application modernization services utilize the Strangler Fig pattern to break down rigid monoliths into agile microservices without disrupting your daily operations.

Do you offer legacy application modernization solutions that integrate advanced AI features?

Absolutely, as a comprehensive provider, we deliver legacy application modernization solutions that include custom API bridges to connect your core software with the latest AI and machine learning tools.

Can we implement ML for fraud detection and predictive analytics during the modernization process?

Our team can refactor your core engines to include ML for fraud detection and predictive analytics, turning your historical data into a real-time strategic advantage.

Does your company provide on-demand software development for urgent modernization needs?

We offer flexible on-demand software development to help you urgently refactor code, fix friction points, and boost system stability fast.

Our latest insights

We love sharing what we find. Check out our newest stories, track fresh trends, and join the chat.

More articles

Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing