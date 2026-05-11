As a deep learning consulting company, PixelPlex helps you test the use case and the data before compute budgets grow. We compare neural approaches with simpler options, then hand over a feasibility decision and a scoped plan.
A board approves an AI initiative, yet nobody has shown that a neural network beats the rules or regression already in place. A short baseline comparison on your own data turns that assumption into evidence.
Terabytes of logs and images look promising until someone asks how they were labeled. Duplicates, missing classes, and inconsistent annotations surface quickly in a structured audit, long before they quietly cap model accuracy during training.
A model scores well in the notebook and stumbles in the field. Leakage between training and test splits is a frequent cause, along with test sets that miss real operating conditions. Rebuilding the evaluation exposes both.
Fine-tune a pretrained network, train a custom one, or skip neural models entirely? Each path carries different data, compute, and staffing costs. Mapping them against your constraints narrows the field to options worth testing.
Without agreed thresholds, every promising run justifies another month of GPU time. Defining success and stop criteria before experiments begin gives your team a clear moment to continue, change direction, or close the line of work.
Accuracy is only one requirement. A model sized for a GPU cluster may never fit on a phone, and a slow one breaks a checkout flow. Checking latency, hardware, and integration early prevents expensive rework.
Each engagement starts with the decision you need to make, whether that is funding a pilot or fixing a model already in use. The six services below work separately or combine into one assessment with a roadmap.
The first question is commercial: what is a correct prediction worth, and what does an error cost? From there, we estimate expected value, list constraints, and draft a pilot plan with measurable criteria for continuing.
Your data decides which methods are realistic. Consultants check labeling quality, class balance, and how well samples represent production, then run gradient boosting or linear baselines beside neural candidates so the comparison rests on measured results.
Transfer learning often needs less data than training from scratch, yet it inherits the pretrained model’s assumptions. The review recommends an architecture, fits experiments to your compute budget, and sets the scope for a later development phase.
Cameras on a factory floor rarely match the clean photos in a training set. We review image quality, write labeling rules that annotators can apply consistently, and plan validation under the lighting, angles, and equipment the model will face.
When a deployed model underperforms, the fix depends on the cause. An audit separates data drift, flawed evaluation, and genuine model limits, then ranks fixes by their impact on quality, latency, and cost ahead of the next release.
A validated prototype still has to meet product requirements before production. Engineers map integration points, monitoring needs, and retraining triggers, then write the roadmap and scope that guide any AI development you decide to commission next.
A deep learning consulting company should back its advice with practical engineering. The four projects below range from retinal image analysis to a smart warehouse prototype, and each card lists only the work PixelPlex delivered.
Detecting disease symptoms in retinal images demands consistent inputs and carefully chosen architectures. PixelPlex prepared and normalized the medical images, expanded the dataset through augmentation, and designed and trained U-Net-based neural networks for symptom recognition.
Kooper needed shopping suggestions that adapt to each user’s buying habits. PixelPlex wrote the specification and built the mobile apps, then implemented a deep learning model and integrated the neural network into the product.
Retailers wanted to understand how shoppers behave inside physical stores. PixelPlex built an app prototype with iBeacon integration and AI logic based on artificial neural networks, and the solution was tested in two large retail locations.
Before committing to costly equipment, the client needed a credible smart warehouse concept. PixelPlex developed that concept and built a visualization prototype with digital twins. Vendor consultations on equipment and detailed technical specifications prepared the client for procurement.
Advice from a deep learning consulting company carries more weight when its engineers have trained networks and wired them into working products. That background keeps recommendations grounded in data pipelines, release cycles, and the infrastructure you run.
No architecture is picked in advance. Candidate approaches, including simple baselines, are tested against the same data and metrics, so the recommendation reflects measured trade-offs. Sometimes the best answer is a lighter model that costs less to maintain.
Every engagement ends with something usable. Findings arrive as a scoped next phase with evaluation criteria and a work plan your engineers can pick up. Whether you build in-house or with us, the decision rests on documented evidence.
$1.2B+
raised by our clients
$5M
first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end users for our clients
Top Clutch AI Consulting Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch AI Strategy Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch AI Deployment Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch AI Maturation Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch BI & Big Data Company New York City 2026
You come away knowing whether a neural approach suits the problem, backed by baseline comparisons on your own data. If a simpler method wins, that finding saves the cost of building and maintaining an unnecessary network.
Missing classes and inconsistent labels are cheap to fix during planning and expensive to discover after weeks of training. An early review tells you what to collect, relabel, or document before any compute budget is spent.
Average accuracy can hide the mistakes that matter most, such as a missed defect or a wrongly blocked customer. Evaluation criteria are built around those specific errors, so model scores translate into product decisions your team can defend.
Agreed scope and stop criteria keep experimentation from expanding by default. When results arrive, leadership has a defined choice: proceed to development, adjust the approach, or redirect the budget toward a problem with better odds.
Implementation plans account for the servers, cloud accounts, and release processes you already have, plus the people who run them. Your engineers will know who owns retraining, how monitoring works, and which integration steps come first once development begins.
Starting at
$5,000
Scope depends on the problem and the state of your data. An existing trained model or the need for a prototype also changes the work. After an initial call, you receive a defined assessment scope and estimate.
What’s included:
A prototype is added only when the initial assessment shows it is needed and how large it should be. Full-scale training, model development, and production deployment are estimated separately when they fall outside the agreed consulting scope.
Each sector brings its own data, error costs, and review rules. As a deep learning consulting company, PixelPlex treats the scenarios below as candidates for assessment, where a neural model might help and still needs proof.
Fraud teams often run rule engines that catch known patterns and miss new ones. An assessment checks historical labels, extreme class imbalance, and the cost of false alarms, then compares a neural detector with your current rules.
Loan files, statements, and identity documents arrive as scans of uneven quality. Before funding automation, we test how reliably a neural extractor reads key fields, what data access is allowed, and where specialists must confirm results.
A risk score is useless if it arrives after the payment clears. Anomaly detection on transaction sequences is evaluated against your latency limits and peak volumes, with a clear estimate of what each wrongful block costs.
Claim photos come from customers’ phones in every lighting condition imaginable. A computer vision assessment for damage estimation starts with sample images and claim documents, then defines labeling requirements and a validation plan with experienced adjusters.
Credit data invites subtle leakage, such as features recorded after a loan decision was made. The assessment checks data quality and timing first, then tests whether a deep model adds measurable value over a well-tuned simpler scorecard.
Visual search and recommendations depend on catalog images and interaction histories that are often messier than expected. Evaluation uses your product data to estimate relevance, cold-start behavior for new items, and the effort needed to maintain results.
Demand forecasts and anomaly alerts are only as good as the operational history behind them. We backtest neural models alongside classical forecasts on historical data, then turn the stronger approach into a pilot plan for one region.
Medical imaging projects stand or fall on annotation quality. The assessment covers image sources, labeling consistency among clinicians, and a validation plan reviewed by domain specialists. Any clinical decision remains with qualified professionals, supported by model output.
Wearable sensors drift, drop readings, and differ between device models. Before an activity recognition model is trained, we check signal quality and device limits, then estimate whether a neural network beats simpler feature-based classifiers on real recordings.
Personalized learning sounds simple until outcomes have to be measured. We match proposed text analysis or personalization models to the data you hold and to outcomes a pilot can measure, such as completion rates or assessment results.
Listing photos vary wildly, and property documents arrive in dozens of formats. Feasibility work checks catalog quality for visual search, tests document processing on real samples, and sets the criteria a pilot must meet before launch.
A construction site changes every week, and so does the view from its cameras. A computer vision assessment looks at capture conditions, object labeling, and whether a model trained in spring still recognizes equipment under winter light.
Sensor streams and inspection images from remote assets are often incomplete or noisy. Diagnostics reveal which data can support a neural model, and the resulting test plan defines how predictions are checked against field inspections.
A single location’s order history may be too small for a neural forecast to pay off. The assessment compares deep models with straightforward seasonal forecasts and recommends the lighter option when it performs as well.
Search and booking logs record what travelers clicked, not always what they wanted. The recommendation assessment checks how representative those logs are across seasons and segments, and sets quality rules before any model reaches real customers.
Recommendation and moderation models fail in different ways, and both need human oversight. Our review covers label quality, estimates how false positives affect creators and viewers, and designs loops where moderators check flagged content.
Work begins with the process you want to improve and the people who run it today. Together, we define what an error costs, what counts as useful output, and how success will be judged later.
Deliverables
Data is traced to its source and checked for quality, labeling consistency, and coverage of real conditions. Splits for validation are designed so that test results reflect genuinely new data, without hidden overlap with training records.
Deliverables
A baseline comes first, because every neural option has to beat it to earn its cost. Pretrained models are preferred where they fit, and training from scratch is proposed only when the task genuinely requires it.
Deliverables
The riskiest hypothesis gets a small, agreed experiment. Its size depends on the task: sometimes a notebook run on a sample, sometimes a working prototype. Results either support the plan or show what must change.
Deliverables
Results are reviewed alongside their limits: where the model errs, how fast it responds, and what integration with your infrastructure will require. Monitoring recommendations cover the drift and failure signals worth watching once the model is live.
Deliverables
Findings become a prioritized roadmap with budget assumptions and a scope for implementation. A working session with your team walks through every conclusion, so engineers and managers can continue with us, in-house, or with another partner.
Deliverables
Deep learning questions rarely stay inside one discipline. Backed by these four practice areas, PixelPlex works as a deep learning consulting company that can assess a fraud model alongside the data pipeline and on-chain records feeding it.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary