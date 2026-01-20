Challenges we solve

Navigation that grew one department at a time A student searching for tuition information ends up on three pages that partly contradict each other. Fixing this is a content modeling problem that demands rebuilding the taxonomy and redirect map before a single template is drawn.

A CMS your editors have stopped trusting Departments work around the system with PDFs, shadow sites, and stale microsites nobody owns. Replacing or restructuring the CMS comes second, after assessing the editorial model, permissions, and reusable component library.

Public pages from different systems An applicant checks status in one place, pays a deposit in another, and re-enters the same information twice. Mapping connections between an LMS, a student information system, a CRM, and a payment gateway during discovery, including who owns each record, is what turns separate systems into a coherent experience.

Traffic concentrated on a handful of days Caching strategy, database query behavior, and infrastructure headroom all need to be validated against realistic peak numbers. That work is what keeps a two-hour failure on deadline day from generating weeks of support volume.

Accessibility handled after the build Retrofitting focus states, semantic structure, and captioning into a finished site costs several times what building it correctly would have. We treat this as a design and engineering requirement from the first wireframe, with final conformance subject to the institution's legal and compliance review.