PixelPlex designs, rebuilds, and maintains websites for universities, EdTech companies, and training providers. Engagements cover strategy, information architecture, UX/UI, engineering, integrations, testing, launch, and long-term support.
A student searching for tuition information ends up on three pages that partly contradict each other. Fixing this is a content modeling problem that demands rebuilding the taxonomy and redirect map before a single template is drawn.
Departments work around the system with PDFs, shadow sites, and stale microsites nobody owns. Replacing or restructuring the CMS comes second, after assessing the editorial model, permissions, and reusable component library.
An applicant checks status in one place, pays a deposit in another, and re-enters the same information twice. Mapping connections between an LMS, a student information system, a CRM, and a payment gateway during discovery, including who owns each record, is what turns separate systems into a coherent experience.
Caching strategy, database query behavior, and infrastructure headroom all need to be validated against realistic peak numbers. That work is what keeps a two-hour failure on deadline day from generating weeks of support volume.
Retrofitting focus states, semantic structure, and captioning into a finished site costs several times what building it correctly would have. We treat this as a design and engineering requirement from the first wireframe, with final conformance subject to the institution's legal and compliance review.
Prospective students, enrolled students, faculty, alumni, and donors want different things from the same domain. Without a shared component library and clear ownership rules, each new site starts from scratch and drifts away from the others within a year.
Every education website development engagement is scoped against the systems, content volume, and staffing you already have, drawing on the same web development services practice we run for clients in other sectors.
We model content around your real program structure and delivery format, whether cohort-based, self-paced, blended, or certification-driven. Built on our custom software development practice, that model keeps adding a degree as a content task rather than a rebuild.
We audit what exists, decide what moves, and script the migration instead of copying content by hand. Redirect planning and search-visibility protection sit inside the scope, because a rebuild that loses ranked program pages costs more in recruitment than it saves in maintenance.
UI/UX design services cover an interface audit of a site losing applicants halfway through a form, a component library your in-house developers can extend, or prototypes tested with deans and admissions staff before a budget is committed. Mobile layouts are resolved first.
Delivered through our web application development practice, each user role is designed separately on top of a shared permissions layer, so a new audience can be added later without reworking authentication.
Our software integration team tests against real records early, defines what the site does when a dependency goes down, and logs failures somewhere your IT staff can reach them.
Accessibility requirements reach institutions through procurement, policy, and occasionally complaint. Web accessibility consulting sets internal standards for editors and vendors so conformance is built into templates instead of patched in afterward.
None of the projects below are education engagements. Each one demonstrates a capability education website buyers are usually purchasing: cross-device continuity, secure payments, multi-party scheduling, shared administrative dashboards, and architecture that survives growth.
Dots is a multiplayer strategy game built around social play. State stays synchronized across desktop and mobile, so a session paused on a laptop resumes on a phone. Course platforms and student portals need the same continuity.
FitnessChain App lets members earn tokens for reaching activity targets, or stake their own money and collect a payout if they follow through. The transferable mechanism: an external system supplies verified proof, and a rule executes without human review.
Doctime consolidates several medical centers into one booking system. Read that as advising appointments or exam slots, and the parallel holds: many independent departments, one public-facing interface, one payment path, and no central team approving every change.
UFORIKA is a decentralized metaverse of several themed cities. Each runs as an independent microservice and scales without affecting the others, the same structure that matters when an institution adds a campus, a language, or a new portal.
As a website development agency for higher education, we keep audience research, content strategy, interface design, and engineering inside the same group, which means the person who mapped your applicant journey is still available when a question about the portal comes up in month nine.
Departmental subsites, role-based access, SIS synchronization, and multilingual content all impose structural requirements that a small marketing build never encounters. We make expansion points explicit up front, so adding a second campus later is a configuration task rather than a rewrite.
Work is reviewed at defined checkpoints after discovery, after design, and at each development milestone, presented in terms a provost or marketing director can evaluate. Our development practice supplies the delivery discipline, documentation standards, and code review process that carry across every engagement.
17+
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10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
smart contract executions completed
450+
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50M
happy users for our clients
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The education software development services we deliver are structured around what a visitor is actually trying to do, whether that is comparing two programs or checking an app deadline. Clear structure gives search engines something coherent to index, which matters for pages that carry recruitment weight.
Every form that writes directly into the CRM, every status that reads from the SIS, and every payment that reconciles automatically removes a step somebody was performing by hand. It results in fewer duplicate records, shorter response times during peak periods, and staff hours returned to work.
Prospective students research on phones. Current students check schedules on phones. Designing at the small breakpoint first, then expanding, produces an interface that behaves consistently regardless of where the visit starts.
Templates that enforce heading order, alt text prompts inside the editor, and contrast-checked components make it harder to publish an inaccessible page by accident. Combined with clear ownership rules and review cycles, this keeps quality steady across departments.
A shared design system and a multisite-capable architecture mean the next school, program, or regional site inherits working components instead of commissioning a new build. Translation workflows and locale-aware content structures are far cheaper to establish during the initial project than to introduce after three sites already exist.
Starting at
$15,000
Pricing depends far more on structure than on page count, which is why a short discovery conversation produces a much more accurate number.
What's included:
Requirements such as blockchain-backed credential verification or synchronization across several institutional systems fall outside standard scoping. Those are quoted separately once we have reviewed the technical environment.
An education website development project moves through six stages. Content and integration surprises are the two most common causes of overrun, so both are surfaced early rather than discovered during the build.
We start with the people who depend on the site: students, staff, and editors. Existing analytics, known pain points, and institutional goals are documented before anyone opens a design tool.
Deliverables
Content is inventoried page by page, then reorganized around how people search. Functional requirements for portals, forms, and site search are written in parallel so nothing gets designed without a defined purpose.
Deliverables
Wireframes come first, then visual direction, then a clickable prototype stakeholders can walk through before code exists. Accessibility considerations including focus order, contrast, and keyboard navigation are resolved here.
Deliverables
CMS structure, hosting model, and data flows are defined together. Each connection to an LMS, SIS, CRM, identity provider, or payment gateway gets documented with its API behavior.
Deliverables
Frontend and backend work proceeds in reviewable increments, with testing running alongside. Cross-browser checks, load testing against realistic peak traffic, and accessibility reviews all complete before launch is scheduled.
Deliverables
Going live includes redirect mapping, search indexing, and a rollback path. Afterward, we watch how people actually use the site, correct what the data exposes, and equip your team to run it without depending on us.
Deliverables
Our engineering group works in several specialized technical areas outside education projects. Some connect naturally to institutional platforms, others simply reflect where our teams have depth.
Our engineers and analysts publish regularly on the technologies shaping learning platforms and institutional systems. A few pieces worth reading if you are evaluating a project of this kind:
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