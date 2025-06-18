PixelPlex builds web platforms, mobile applications, and connected data products for manufacturers, dealer groups, and mobility operators. Our automotive software development work covers discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, QA, launch, and support.
The CRM holds the buyer, the dealer system holds the sale, the scheduler holds the last repair, and the app holds the login. No one sees the whole customer, so staff asks for details the company already stores.
Configurator, finance portal, and booking form each work well alone. Once the keys change hands, the owner drops back to phone calls and mailed reminders, and the relationship restarts at every service visit.
Inventory arrives as a nightly export, the CRM has a documented API, the service scheduler has neither. Integration effort is set by those interfaces rather than by the feature list, which is why mapping precedes any estimate.
Beacons, sensors, telematics feeds, and phones all produce events. Without software that turns an event into an alert, a task, or a dashboard someone opens, data accumulates while the question it was meant to answer stays open.
Booking a slot means a phone call, and so does checking on it. Technicians pass notes to advisors, advisors relay them to owners, and a vehicle's history ends up in whichever system the last person preferred.
Owners, dealership staff, technicians, fleet managers, and administrators each need a different view of the same vehicle. Rebuilding the rules per role and per platform is how business logic starts to disagree with itself.
Every automotive software development engagement is scoped against the users, systems, and data you already run. The six services below describe how a product gets built, from the first architecture decision through the release after launch.
We start with the workflow: who uses the product, what each role decides, which system owns each record. Our custom automotive software development services cover architecture, back-end engineering, business logic, integrations, QA, deployment, and support.
One decision precedes the platform choice: what belongs in the app and what belongs on the server. We set the shared back end, offline behavior, and release cadence so an owner app and a dealer app stay recognizably one product.
The dashboard where a manager reviews visits, requests, or vehicle status is where the operational value usually lands. Our developers provide dealer and fleet portals, admin consoles, role-based interfaces, and reporting views that stay readable as data volume grows.
Beacons, sensors, gateways, and phones produce a stream that needs somewhere to go. Our services include ingestion, device communication, storage, and alerts on top, the pattern behind the iBeacon-enabled apps we build for dealer showrooms.
Telematics feeds, service records, and parts movement only pay off once a model turns them into a maintenance alert, a stock forecast, or a demand signal someone acts on. Pipeline, model, and the interface where the output lands get built together, through AI.
Photographs already exist in most inspection workflows: at handover, at intake, on a claim form. Reading damage, VIN plates, and license numbers from those images removes a transcription step and standardizes the record, with a person confirming whatever the model flags as uncertain.
Seven product types cover most of what automotive buyers arrive with. The services above describe how we work; the list below describes what gets delivered.
Vehicle stock, sales, service, F&I, and reporting sit in one console rather than four tools that disagree by Friday afternoon. Web application development covers the role-aware interfaces each department works from.
Tracking, utilization, fuel, maintenance schedules, and driver records in one place, with alerts when a vehicle drifts from its plan. Usually delivered as multi-tenant SaaS development services, so a new operator is onboarded rather than deployed.
An owner app and the back end behind it: diagnostic readouts, geofences, trip and charging status, and OTA update state surfaced from the vehicle platform that performs the update. Cross-platform app development keeps one codebase across both stores.
Online booking, bay and technician scheduling, job status, and a service history that survives staff turnover. The technician view is a phone held in a service bay, which is where native mobile app development earns its cost.
Sensor and telematics data collected, cleaned, and scored so a component gets flagged before it fails. Coverage depends on what the sensors report and how much failure history exists, so machine learning app development starts with a data audit.
Station status, session handling, tariff rules, and billing across a network of sites, including reconciliation when a session ends badly. Payment software development services include the path from meter reading to invoice.
Catalogs, ordering, warehouse stock, and distribution to dealer networks, tracked against what was ordered rather than what was invoiced. Supply chain software development services cover the operational layer underneath.
Three engagements, three different problems: an IoT-enabled dealership experience, an enterprise parts and car-sharing platform, and a consulting phase for a freight network. Between them, they raise most of the automotive software development questions a new project arrives with.
PixelPlex built iBeacon-enabled web and mobile apps for BMW dealer showrooms. Visitors get navigation and details on the nearest model, owners book maintenance and review service history, and managers read attendance statistics and heat maps in one dashboard.
DDrive is an enterprise system on a Graphene-based protocol, covering the supply chain from parts manufacturing to dealer inventory. Smart contracts handle car-sharing access and payment, while the maintenance log keeps vehicle condition and ownership history in one record.
Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers through a progressive web app that gives each role its own view. Carriers manage transport fleets and driver profiles from a live dashboard, while drivers get mapping, checkpoint confirmation, and shipment documents on the same codebase.
LaneAxis was a consulting engagement. Our team ran the discovery phase for a shipper-to-carrier freight network, assessed business, technical, and financial viability, and produced architecture, token, and payment recommendations for the client's own build.
As an automotive software development company, we have experience in building dealership-side solutions, enterprise parts and car-sharing platforms, and a freight network. Different problems, the same questions about roles, data ownership, and integration.
Architecture, application engineering, device and API work, QA, and support sit in one team, so the engineer who mapped your service workflow is still reachable when a question appears even eight months later.
Whether a project needs a connected-device layer, a cross-platform app, or a ledger is a business question before a technical one. Through our R&D services, we test that assumption with research and a proof of concept before full-scale implementation.
17+
Years of software development experience
3
Unicorns among our clients
10M+
Users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
Smart contract executions completed
450+
Projects delivered
50M
Happy users for our clients
Top Clutch Identity And Access Management New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch AR/VR Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Web3 Development Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Company New York City 2026
Customer, vehicle, service, and application data map to a single view, so an advisor opens just one screen instead of several. Accuracy still depends on the systems feeding it, which is why the integration map is agreed before the interface is designed.
Service history, booking, reminders, and messages live where the owner already is. The dealership keeps a channel that does not depend on someone remembering to call, and the customer stops repeating information already on file.
A beacon trigger, a sensor threshold, or a missed service date can raise an alert, open a job, or update a dashboard. Rules run where the condition is checkable, and anything ambiguous routes to a person instead of firing on its own.
Permissions, pricing rules, and service statuses live in the back end and aren’t duplicated across three clients. A change to how booking works ships once, and the web portal, the Android app, and the iOS app agree on what happened.
Modular services and documented APIs make the second integration cheaper than the first. Adding a fleet dashboard or a partner feed becomes a scoped piece of work.
Starting at
$15,000
Cost tracks user roles, platform coverage, and integrations far more than screen count, which is why a short discovery call produces a usable number.
What's included:
Final cost depends on scope, native or cross-platform choices, connected-device requirements, data volume and update frequency, the condition of the systems being integrated, analytics components, security requirements, testing depth, and support. Those are priced after we review your environment.
Automotive software development projects run through six stages. Integration scope and the condition of existing systems cause most overruns, so both are examined before a delivery plan is agreed.
We start with the objective and the people it affects: owners, dealer staff, technicians, fleet teams, administrators. Sometimes the honest outcome is a smaller integration or a configured product instead of a custom build, and that is a valid result.
Deliverables
Each workflow is documented with the system that creates a record, the one that stores it, and the ones that read it. Conflicts get a rule, so when the dealer system and the app disagree on a service date, one of them wins.
Deliverables
Front end, back end, mobile, cloud, database, APIs, and any device layer are specified together, along with what happens when a dependency is unavailable. Not every project needs every layer, and the unnecessary ones are removed here.
Deliverables
Interfaces are designed per role and device. A technician holding a phone in a service bay works under different constraints than a manager reviewing weekly statistics, and prototypes are reviewed with both before engineering starts.
Deliverables
Engineering runs in reviewable increments with QA alongside. Integration tests run against real records, mobile builds are checked across the target device range, and access control is tested per role before a launch date is set.
Deliverables
Release covers infrastructure, a rollback path, and onboarding for the first user group. Afterward, monitoring, analytics, and support feed a backlog that gets reprioritized, because the second release is usually where a product earns its keep.
Deliverables
Our engineering group works in several specialized areas beyond automotive products. Some connect directly to vehicle and dealership platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.
Our engineers and analysts publish on connected vehicles, automotive data, and the technologies behind the products above. A few pieces worth reading if you are scoping a project of this kind:
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary