Automotive software development services preview

Automotive Software Development Services

One product across the showroom, the service bay, and the driveway

PixelPlex builds web platforms, mobile applications, and connected data products for manufacturers, dealer groups, and mobility operators. Our automotive software development work covers discovery, architecture, engineering, integration, QA, launch, and support.

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Challenges we solve

Number 1

Vehicle, customer, and service records that never meet

The CRM holds the buyer, the dealer system holds the sale, the scheduler holds the last repair, and the app holds the login. No one sees the whole customer, so staff asks for details the company already stores.

Number 2

A digital experience that ends at handover

Configurator, finance portal, and booking form each work well alone. Once the keys change hands, the owner drops back to phone calls and mailed reminders, and the relationship restarts at every service visit.

Number 3

Systems that were never meant to be integrated

Inventory arrives as a nightly export, the CRM has a documented API, the service scheduler has neither. Integration effort is set by those interfaces rather than by the feature list, which is why mapping precedes any estimate.

Number 4

Connected data with no workflow attached

Beacons, sensors, telematics feeds, and phones all produce events. Without software that turns an event into an alert, a task, or a dashboard someone opens, data accumulates while the question it was meant to answer stays open.

Number 5

Service processes still running on calls and spreadsheets

Booking a slot means a phone call, and so does checking on it. Technicians pass notes to advisors, advisors relay them to owners, and a vehicle's history ends up in whichever system the last person preferred.

Number 6

One product, many kinds of users

Owners, dealership staff, technicians, fleet managers, and administrators each need a different view of the same vehicle. Rebuilding the rules per role and per platform is how business logic starts to disagree with itself.

Automotive software services we provide

Every automotive software development engagement is scoped against the users, systems, and data you already run. The six services below describe how a product gets built, from the first architecture decision through the release after launch.

Automotive software services we provide preview

Custom automotive software engineering

We start with the workflow: who uses the product, what each role decides, which system owns each record. Our custom automotive software development services cover architecture, back-end engineering, business logic, integrations, QA, deployment, and support.

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Automotive mobile application development

One decision precedes the platform choice: what belongs in the app and what belongs on the server. We set the shared back end, offline behavior, and release cadence so an owner app and a dealer app stay recognizably one product.

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Automotive web platforms and portals

The dashboard where a manager reviews visits, requests, or vehicle status is where the operational value usually lands. Our developers provide dealer and fleet portals, admin consoles, role-based interfaces, and reporting views that stay readable as data volume grows.

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IoT and connected automotive software

Beacons, sensors, gateways, and phones produce a stream that needs somewhere to go. Our services include ingestion, device communication, storage, and alerts on top, the pattern behind the iBeacon-enabled apps we build for dealer showrooms.

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AI and predictive analytics for automotive

Telematics feeds, service records, and parts movement only pay off once a model turns them into a maintenance alert, a stock forecast, or a demand signal someone acts on. Pipeline, model, and the interface where the output lands get built together, through AI.

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Computer vision for automotive

Photographs already exist in most inspection workflows: at handover, at intake, on a claim form. Reading damage, VIN plates, and license numbers from those images removes a transcription step and standardizes the record, with a person confirming whatever the model flags as uncertain.

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Automotive software solutions we build

Seven product types cover most of what automotive buyers arrive with. The services above describe how we work; the list below describes what gets delivered.

Automotive software solutions we build preview

Dealer management systems

Vehicle stock, sales, service, F&I, and reporting sit in one console rather than four tools that disagree by Friday afternoon. Web application development covers the role-aware interfaces each department works from.

Fleet management and telematics platforms

Tracking, utilization, fuel, maintenance schedules, and driver records in one place, with alerts when a vehicle drifts from its plan. Usually delivered as multi-tenant SaaS development services, so a new operator is onboarded rather than deployed.

Connected-car companion platforms

An owner app and the back end behind it: diagnostic readouts, geofences, trip and charging status, and OTA update state surfaced from the vehicle platform that performs the update. Cross-platform app development keeps one codebase across both stores.

Service booking and workshop platforms

Online booking, bay and technician scheduling, job status, and a service history that survives staff turnover. The technician view is a phone held in a service bay, which is where native mobile app development earns its cost.

Predictive maintenance platforms

Sensor and telematics data collected, cleaned, and scored so a component gets flagged before it fails. Coverage depends on what the sensors report and how much failure history exists, so machine learning app development starts with a data audit.

EV charging network management platforms

Station status, session handling, tariff rules, and billing across a network of sites, including reconciliation when a session ends badly. Payment software development services include the path from meter reading to invoice.

Parts and supply chain platforms

Catalogs, ordering, warehouse stock, and distribution to dealer networks, tracked against what was ordered rather than what was invoiced. Supply chain software development services cover the operational layer underneath.

Case studies

Three engagements, three different problems: an IoT-enabled dealership experience, an enterprise parts and car-sharing platform, and a consulting phase for a freight network. Between them, they raise most of the automotive software development questions a new project arrives with.

Showroom navigation and ownership support

PixelPlex built iBeacon-enabled web and mobile apps for BMW dealer showrooms. Visitors get navigation and details on the nearest model, owners book maintenance and review service history, and managers read attendance statistics and heat maps in one dashboard.

  • Mobile app for navigation and assistance
  • Maintenance sign-up and service history
  • IoT software collecting and storing iBeacon data
  • Heat maps and visitor statistics
  • Web dashboard for employees and managers
Showroom navigation and ownership support case preview

Parts traceability, maintenance records, and car sharing in one platform

DDrive is an enterprise system on a Graphene-based protocol, covering the supply chain from parts manufacturing to dealer inventory. Smart contracts handle car-sharing access and payment, while the maintenance log keeps vehicle condition and ownership history in one record.

  • Blockchain protocol customization and setup
  • Digital identity for suppliers, parts, and drivers
  • Smart contracts for car-sharing and payments
  • Web platform with API and payment integration
  • Role-based access
Parts traceability, maintenance records, and car sharing in one platform case preview

Fleet, driver, and load management in one role-aware product

Scargos connects shippers, carriers, and drivers through a progressive web app that gives each role its own view. Carriers manage transport fleets and driver profiles from a live dashboard, while drivers get mapping, checkpoint confirmation, and shipment documents on the same codebase.

  • GPS tracking
  • Separate user profiles
  • Fleet and drivers management
  • Geolocation confirmation
  • Admin analytics
Fleet, driver, and load management in one role-aware product case preview

A feasibility and architecture phase for a direct freight network

LaneAxis was a consulting engagement. Our team ran the discovery phase for a shipper-to-carrier freight network, assessed business, technical, and financial viability, and produced architecture, token, and payment recommendations for the client's own build.

  • Feasibility analysis and discovery phase
  • Four role definitions
  • Proposed web portal and mobile app components
  • Contract and carrier management automation plan
  • Payment, escrow, wallet recommendations
A feasibility and architecture phase for a direct freight network case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

car icon

Automotive work across the showroom, the supply chain, and the fleet

As an automotive software development company, we have experience in building dealership-side solutions, enterprise parts and car-sharing platforms, and a freight network. Different problems, the same questions about roles, data ownership, and integration.

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End-to-end development by a single vendor

Architecture, application engineering, device and API work, QA, and support sit in one team, so the engineer who mapped your service workflow is still reachable when a question appears even eight months later.

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Technology chosen after the workflow is understood

Whether a project needs a connected-device layer, a cross-platform app, or a ledger is a business question before a technical one. Through our R&D services, we test that assumption with research and a proof of concept before full-scale implementation.

17+

Years of software development experience

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Unicorns among our clients

10M+

Users scaled in the first 18 months

1M+

Smart contract executions completed

450+

Projects delivered

50M

Happy users for our clients

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Key benefits

1.

One record instead of five partial ones

Customer, vehicle, service, and application data map to a single view, so an advisor opens just one screen instead of several. Accuracy still depends on the systems feeding it, which is why the integration map is agreed before the interface is designed.

2.

Ownership that continues after the sale

Service history, booking, reminders, and messages live where the owner already is. The dealership keeps a channel that does not depend on someone remembering to call, and the customer stops repeating information already on file.

3.

Events that become tasks

A beacon trigger, a sensor threshold, or a missed service date can raise an alert, open a job, or update a dashboard. Rules run where the condition is checkable, and anything ambiguous routes to a person instead of firing on its own.

4.

The same logic behind every interface

Permissions, pricing rules, and service statuses live in the back end and aren’t duplicated across three clients. A change to how booking works ships once, and the web portal, the Android app, and the iOS app agree on what happened.

5.

Room for the next role and the next integration

Modular services and documented APIs make the second integration cheaper than the first. Adding a fleet dashboard or a partner feed becomes a scoped piece of work.

Automotive software development costs

Starting at

$15,000

Cost tracks user roles, platform coverage, and integrations far more than screen count, which is why a short discovery call produces a usable number.

What's included:

  • Discovery, user-role mapping, and solution architecture
  • Core web or mobile application build
  • Priority integrations and connected-data setup
  • QA, deployment support, and handover documentation

Final cost depends on scope, native or cross-platform choices, connected-device requirements, data volume and update frequency, the condition of the systems being integrated, analytics components, security requirements, testing depth, and support. Those are priced after we review your environment.

Our development process

Automotive software development projects run through six stages. Integration scope and the condition of existing systems cause most overruns, so both are examined before a delivery plan is agreed.

Discovery and product feasibility

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Automotive workflow and data mapping

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Architecture and integration planning

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UX/UI design and prototyping

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Development, QA, and security testing

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Deployment, monitoring, and product evolution

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Discovery and product feasibility

We start with the objective and the people it affects: owners, dealer staff, technicians, fleet teams, administrators. Sometimes the honest outcome is a smaller integration or a configured product instead of a custom build, and that is a valid result.

Deliverables

  • User, objective, and success-criteria map
  • Feasibility and build-versus-configure assessment
  • Architecture options with trade-offs
  • Prioritized roadmap

Automotive workflow and data mapping

Each workflow is documented with the system that creates a record, the one that stores it, and the ones that read it. Conflicts get a rule, so when the dealer system and the app disagree on a service date, one of them wins.

Deliverables

  • Role and user-journey model
  • Data ownership matrix
  • System and integration inventory
  • Event and notification model

Architecture and integration planning

Front end, back end, mobile, cloud, database, APIs, and any device layer are specified together, along with what happens when a dependency is unavailable. Not every project needs every layer, and the unnecessary ones are removed here.

Deliverables

  • Solution architecture
  • Integration specifications
  • Data and storage model
  • Environment and deployment plan

UX/UI design and prototyping

Interfaces are designed per role and device. A technician holding a phone in a service bay works under different constraints than a manager reviewing weekly statistics, and prototypes are reviewed with both before engineering starts.

Deliverables

  • Role-based user flows
  • Wireframes and interactive prototypes
  • UI kit and design system
  • Reviewed and approved screens

Development, QA, and security testing

Engineering runs in reviewable increments with QA alongside. Integration tests run against real records, mobile builds are checked across the target device range, and access control is tested per role before a launch date is set.

Deliverables

  • Web and mobile application builds
  • Integration and regression test coverage
  • Performance and device test results
  • Access control and security review

Deployment, monitoring, and product evolution

Release covers infrastructure, a rollback path, and onboarding for the first user group. Afterward, monitoring, analytics, and support feed a backlog that gets reprioritized, because the second release is usually where a product earns its keep.

Deliverables

  • Release and rollback plan
  • Monitoring and analytics setup
  • Technical and operational documentation
  • Support model and prioritized backlog

Our signature domains

Our engineering group works in several specialized areas beyond automotive products. Some connect directly to vehicle and dealership platforms, others reflect where our teams have depth.

Blockchain

When suppliers, dealers, service providers, and insurers must agree on one parts or vehicle record, and none of them should own it, a shared ledger earns its place. We build the network and the applications that read from it.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Mobility credits, loyalty balances, charging allowances, and carbon units sometimes need a transferable digital form. That is worth building when the credit moves between organizations, and rarely worth it when a database column would do.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Device readings, dealership records, service tickets, and app events rarely arrive in one shape. We design the pipeline underneath, then report that sales, service, and operations teams open on a Monday morning.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Maintenance-related forecasting, anomaly detection in device data, parts demand planning, and personalization inside owner apps are where models pay for themselves. Document reading and image-assisted inspection cover the workflows where a photograph already exists.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does automotive software development include?

A full engagement runs from discovery and workflow mapping through UX/UI design services, architecture, web and mobile development, integrations, connected-device work where the product needs it, analytics, QA, deployment, and support. Most automotive software development solutions use a subset of that: a dealer portal with two integrations is a different project from a multi-role connected platform.

What kinds of automotive businesses does PixelPlex work with?

Our delivered automotive work covers a manufacturer's dealer showroom network and an enterprise parts and car-sharing platform, with adjacent consulting for a freight network. Software development for automotive industry clients typically serves manufacturers, dealer groups, mobility and car-sharing providers, fleet operators, service networks, transportation businesses, and automotive technology vendors. Where our portfolio evidence is direct, we say so, and where it is adjacent, we say that too.

Can new automotive software integrate with our existing systems?

Usually, the answer gets specific during discovery. We confirm which APIs each system exposes, how often synchronization can run, what happens when a dependency is unavailable, and which system wins when two records disagree. Dealer platforms, CRM, ERP, service tools, payment providers, mapping, analytics, and IoT platforms are all common endpoints. Feasibility depends on available APIs, documentation, access, and the quality of the data already held.

Should we build native Android and iOS apps or use a cross-platform approach?

It depends on what the app does. Heavy device integration, such as Bluetooth scanning, background location, or camera-based workflows, argues for native Android app development or iOS app development, as does a long roadmap concentrated on one platform. A shared codebase suits products where screens and business logic dominate and both stores must be served on one schedule. We size both options during discovery.

Does PixelPlex develop embedded or safety-critical automotive systems?

No. Our verified expertise covers web platforms, mobile applications, IoT-enabled products, data systems, and integrations across dealership, ownership, service, supply chain, fleet, and analytics workflows. We do not deliver ECU firmware, AUTOSAR components, ADAS, autonomous-driving stacks, or ISO 26262-certified functional safety work, and standard application testing is not equivalent to safety certification. Where a product uses vehicle data, it reaches the product through devices, gateways, APIs, or platforms that already provide it.

What affects the cost, and who owns the finished product?

Scope drives it: user roles, platform coverage, the number and difficulty of integrations, connected-device requirements, analytics depth, testing scope, infrastructure, and the support model after launch. On ownership, clients normally retain rights to code, data models, and designs delivered under the project agreement, with repository access, credentials, and documentation transferred at handover. Exact terms, including third-party components and licensed libraries, are set in the contract.

Read our blog

Our engineers and analysts publish on connected vehicles, automotive data, and the technologies behind the products above. A few pieces worth reading if you are scoping a project of this kind:

More articles

Our comprehensive suite of software development services

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing