Salesforce development services background

Salesforce Development Services

Salesforce that finally fits how your business sells

Our Salesforce development shapes the platform around your pipeline, your service desk, and your data, instead of forcing your team into someone else's template. One team handles the build, the integrations, and the support after go-live.

Where Salesforce projects go wrong

Number 1

An org that turned into an expensive mess

Years of quick fixes and clicks piled on clicks leave an org so tangled that every small change feels risky. A real digital transformation untangles it before it forces a full rebuild.

Number 2

Customization that fights the platform

Coding where configuration would do makes every upgrade painful and every fix costly. The craft is knowing when to configure and when to actually build.

Number 3

Data stuck on its own island

When Salesforce does not talk to your ERP, billing, and product, reps work from half the picture. Clean database development and integration are what make Customer 360 real instead of a slogan.

Number 4

Adoption nobody planned for

A flawless org means nothing if the team quietly slides back to spreadsheets. Rollout, training, and an interface people actually like decide whether it sticks.

Number 5

No one owns it after go-live

Salesforce is never truly finished, and an org with no steward drifts out of date fast. Someone has to keep tuning it as the business shifts.

Salesforce development services

These Salesforce development services stay focused on the platform itself, so they complement our broader software work rather than repeat it.

Salesforce development services

Salesforce implementation and setup

We stand up Salesforce around your real processes, from Sales and Service Cloud to roles, permissions, and automation, so it fits from day one. No generic template, just your workflow made faster.

Salesforce integration

We connect Salesforce to your ERP, billing, marketing, and product data so nothing lives on an island. Your reps finally see the whole customer, not a fragment.

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Custom Salesforce app and Lightning development

Our Salesforce application development services cover custom Lightning components, internal apps, and AppExchange products for when configuration alone will not cut it. We build only where it genuinely earns its place, so upgrades stay painless.

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Salesforce data, analytics, and dashboards

We turn the data piling up in your org into reports and dashboards leaders actually use to make calls. The numbers stop hiding in tabs nobody opens.

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Salesforce cloud setup and migration

We move you onto Salesforce cleanly, migrating legacy data and systems without losing history or momentum. Go-live day feels like a step forward, not a leap of faith.

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Salesforce AI and automation

We bring smart automation and AI into your org, from lead scoring and case routing to assistant-style help for reps. Your CRM starts doing work instead of just storing it.

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Case studies

We have built the enterprise, CRM, and customer-data platforms that took our clients’ businesses to the next level. A few of them:

CC View

  • Data Platform
  • API Infrastructure
  • Real-Time Analytics
  • Enterprise Dashboards
    • FinTech

CC View is an enterprise data engine that turns raw network data into clean APIs and real-time explorer dashboards. We built the data backbone so product and ops teams get ready-to-use insight, the same layer a Salesforce analytics setup depends on.

  • Real-time explorer across transfers and governance
  • Structured API endpoints for product teams
  • Webhook and alert system for events
  • Operational analytics dashboards
  • Historical and real-time dataset access
The illustration of CC View project

StreamSettle

  • Enterprise Platform
  • Workflow Automation
  • InsurTech
  • Admin & CMS
  • Secure Data

StreamSettle is a secure platform where insurers and claimants negotiate and settle claims, with binding settlements generated automatically when offers overlap. We built the workflow engine and admin back office, the kind of process automation Salesforce Service teams run on.

  • 2FA login with role-based access
  • Confidential claims submission and approval
  • Automated overlap-detection settlements
  • Admin panel with CMS and payments modules
  • SMS and email notification gateway
The illustration of StreamSettle project

WaterWORX

  • Enterprise Platform
  • Systems Integration
  • Workflow Automation
  • Real-Time Dashboards
  • ERP Integration

WaterWORX automates dispatch, billing, and reporting for field operations across more than 30 countries. We wired it into existing ERP and invoicing systems, exactly the integration work a connected Salesforce org lives or dies on.

  • Digital dispatch with load routing
  • Real-time dashboard with geolocation
  • Digital tickets and billing
  • ERP, invoicing, and SCADA integrations
  • Timestamped job-history ledger
The illustration of WaterWORX project

Doctime

  • Customer Portal
  • CRM & Scheduling
  • Loyalty
  • Payments
    • Healthcare

Doctime lets clinics manage schedules, pricing, and loyalty while patients book, pay, and compare providers. We built the CRM-style back office and customer portal, the same customer-management pattern Salesforce is built around.

  • Admin panel for scheduling and pricing
  • Patient portal with saved cards
  • Loyalty program with discounts
  • Two-stage bank payments
  • Integrations with clinic software and SMS
The illustration of Doctime project

Client reviews

A few of the teams whose platforms we have built and stood behind, in their own words.

Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder

Bogdan Tagaev

CEO & Founder, Scargos

The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Patrick Dai, CEO & Founder

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch
Michael Watford, CEO

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

5.0Rating 5.0
Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex for Salesforce development

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Salesforce, plus everything around it

We do not stop at the org, we connect it to your whole stack and keep it healthy, backed by our IT consulting practice. That is what turns Customer 360 into something real.

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Build and beyond, one team

Consultants, developers, and QA sit together, so our Salesforce app development services carry through from first build to long-term support without a handoff. The people who set it up are the people who keep it sharp.

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A partner, not just a vendor

As a Salesforce development company, we plan around where your business is heading, not just the next request, so the org grows with you instead of needing a redo in two years.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

    Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026

  • Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026

    Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026

  • Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

    Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026

  • Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

    Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026

  • Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

    Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026

Key benefits of expert Salesforce development

1.

One view of every customer

With clean data and business intelligence on top, everyone from sales to support sees the same complete customer. Decisions stop being guesswork.

2.

Automation that saves real hours

Workflows, approvals, and routing take the busywork off your team, so they spend their time on customers instead of data entry. The org does the shuffling in the background.

3.

Portals customers actually use

We pair Salesforce with web development for Experience Cloud portals people log into willingly. Self-service that quietly lightens your support load.

4.

Automation that scales with you

Approvals, escalations, and handoffs run the same whether you close ten deals a week or a thousand. Growth stops meaning more manual work.

5.

Salesforce in your team's pocket

Field and sales teams get the org on mobile through our mobile app development, so our Salesforce app development keeps records updated in the moment, not hours later at a desk. Nothing gets forgotten between visits.

6.

An org that keeps up

We stay on to tune, extend, and tidy up, so your Salesforce grows with the business instead of quietly drifting out of date. Live systems need a living team.

Salesforce development cost

Starting at

$20,000

Where you land depends on how many clouds you use, how much customization and integration you need, and how much legacy data has to move.

What's included:

  • Discovery and org design
  • Configuration and custom build
  • Integrations and data migration
  • A tested, launch-ready rollout

Whether it is a focused Sales Cloud setup or a full multi-cloud program, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.

Salesforce development for your industry

Salesforce runs on customer relationships, and every sector has them. Here is where we put it to work.

FinTech & banking

We build client onboarding, compliance, and relationship management into Salesforce so advisors work from one clean profile. Sensitive data stays secure while the sales and service side stays fast.

  • Client onboarding and KYC flows
  • Advisor relationship dashboards
  • Compliance and audit trails
  • Cross-sell and referral tracking
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FinTech & banking

Banking

We turn Salesforce into a relationship hub for retail and corporate banking, joining accounts, service, and outreach in one place. Every banker sees the full customer, not a slice.

  • Customer 360 for account holders
  • Service case management
  • Product cross-sell workflows
  • Branch and call-center views
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Banking

Payment

We manage merchant onboarding, support, and disputes inside Salesforce so nothing slips between teams. Payment operations get a single, trackable pipeline.

  • Merchant onboarding pipelines
  • Dispute and chargeback tracking
  • Support case routing
  • Partner and reseller management
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Payment

Insurance

We build policy, quoting, and claims management into Salesforce, with agent and customer portals on top. Claims move faster and customers stay in the loop.

  • Policy and quoting workflows
  • Claims case management
  • Agent and broker portals
  • Renewal and retention campaigns
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Insurance

Lending

We run the whole loan journey through Salesforce, from lead to underwriting to repayment tracking. Borrowers get a clear process and lenders get a clean pipeline.

  • Loan application pipelines
  • Borrower relationship records
  • Underwriting task automation
  • Repayment and status tracking
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Lending

Retail & eCommerce

We connect Salesforce to your store and marketing so every shopper is one profile across channels. Loyalty, service, and campaigns all run from the same customer view.

  • Customer 360 across channels
  • Loyalty and rewards management
  • Marketing and campaign automation
  • Service case handling
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

We use Salesforce to manage accounts, partners, and service cases across a moving network. Sales and operations finally share one source of truth.

  • Account and partner management
  • Service and SLA tracking
  • Quote-to-contract workflows
  • Order and shipment visibility
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

We build patient relationship management, scheduling, and outreach into Salesforce while keeping data compliant. Care teams coordinate from one record instead of scattered systems.

  • Patient relationship records
  • Appointment and referral flows
  • Care-team coordination
  • Compliant, secure data handling
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Healthcare

Fitness

We turn Salesforce into a member CRM that drives sign-ups, retention, and win-backs. Studios and chains see who is at risk of lapsing before they do.

  • Member lifecycle tracking
  • Retention and win-back campaigns
  • Class and booking data sync
  • Loyalty and referral management
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Fitness

Education

We build student recruitment and success into Salesforce so no applicant or learner slips through. Advisors track each journey from inquiry to alumni.

  • Applicant and enrollment pipelines
  • Student success tracking
  • Outreach and nurture campaigns
  • Alumni relationship management
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Education

Real estate

We run listings, leads, and deals through Salesforce so agents always know the next move. Long sales cycles stay warm instead of going cold.

  • Lead and deal pipelines
  • Property and listing records
  • Automated follow-up sequences
  • Client relationship history
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Real estate

Construction

We manage bids, clients, and subcontractors in Salesforce so project sales stay organized start to finish. Everyone works from the same account and contact records.

  • Bid and proposal tracking
  • Client and subcontractor CRM
  • Project handoff workflows
  • Document and contract records
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Construction

Oil & gas

We build B2B account and field-service management into Salesforce for demanding, high-value operations. Sales, service, and assets connect in one place.

  • B2B account management
  • Field-service scheduling
  • Asset and contract records
  • Compliance-ready reporting
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

We use Salesforce to run franchise, loyalty, and feedback programs across locations. Guest data turns into repeat visits instead of sitting idle.

  • Loyalty and guest profiles
  • Franchise relationship management
  • Feedback and review tracking
  • Targeted promo campaigns
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Restaurant

Travel

We build booking, loyalty, and service into Salesforce so travelers feel remembered from one trip to the next. Every touchpoint sits on one profile.

  • Traveler profiles and history
  • Booking and itinerary sync
  • Loyalty and rewards programs
  • Service case management
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Travel

Entertainment & media

We turn Salesforce into an audience and subscriber CRM that grows fan relationships and revenue. Content teams see who their real superfans are.

  • Fan and subscriber profiles
  • Subscription and renewal tracking
  • Campaign and outreach automation
  • Engagement analytics
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Entertainment & media

How we build your Salesforce solution

We run every Salesforce development project through six clear stages, from a first conversation to an org that keeps improving after go-live.

Discovery and process mapping

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Solution design and architecture

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Build and configuration

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Integration and data migration

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Testing and rollout

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Support and optimization

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Discovery and process mapping

We learn how your teams actually sell and serve, then map it to Salesforce before touching a single setting. Getting this right upfront saves painful rework later.

  • Process and goal map
  • Cloud and license plan
  • Solution roadmap

Solution design and architecture

We design the org, data model, and interfaces your team will live in, with UI/UX design that keeps daily use simple.

  • Data model and org design
  • UX flows and layouts
  • Integration plan

Build and configuration

We configure first and code only where it earns its place, keeping the org clean and upgrade-friendly. You see working pieces every sprint, not at the end.

  • Configured org
  • Custom components where needed
  • Automation and workflows

Integration and data migration

We connect Salesforce to your other systems and migrate legacy data cleanly, plus give field teams mobile access through Android app development for work on the go.

  • Connected integrations
  • Migrated, deduplicated data
  • Field and mobile access

Testing and rollout

We test the flows, permissions, and edge cases, then roll out with training so the team adopts it instead of resisting it. Go-live is a calm event, not a scramble.

  • Test and QA results
  • User training
  • Staged go-live

Support and optimization

We stay on to tune automation, clean data, and add features as you grow. The org keeps getting sharper the longer it runs.

  • Ongoing admin support
  • Enhancements
  • Data health checks

Our signature domains

When a build reaches into ownership, on-chain value, or serious data and AI, these are the four fields we have spent years getting genuinely good at.

Blockchain

When your customer records, contracts, or loyalty points need a tamper-proof trail beyond the CRM, over a decade of blockchain work backs it up.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

When loyalty points, memberships, or assets tied to your CRM should become real digital tokens, we build the economy around them.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Your CRM is a goldmine of customer signals, and we turn it into the dashboards and forecasts your leaders can actually act on.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

From lead scoring to churn prediction, ML turns the data in your Salesforce org from a record of the past into a guide for the next move.
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Machine learning domain background

How a Salesforce project starts with us

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Tell us what you want Salesforce to do for your team.
STEP 2

A call to get specific

  • We talk through your processes, your clouds, and the systems it needs to touch.
STEP 3

A plan with a price

  • We map the build and come back with a clear, costed proposal.
STEP 4

Build, launch, keep improving

  • We configure, integrate, test, and stay on as your org grows.

FAQ

What is Salesforce development?

It is setting up, customizing, and extending Salesforce so it fits your exact sales, service, and data processes, plus keeping it healthy after launch.

Do you build custom Salesforce apps?

Yes, our Salesforce application development covers custom Lightning components, internal apps, and AppExchange products for whatever configuration cannot handle.

Can Salesforce connect to our other systems?

Almost always, since connecting your ERP, billing, and product data is half of what makes Salesforce worth having in the first place.

Can we use Salesforce on mobile?

Yes, and with full iOS app development we make sure field and sales teams get a fast, native experience, not a cramped web view.

Can you add AI to our Salesforce?

We can, and our machine learning development brings lead scoring, churn prediction, and smart routing right into your everyday workflow.

How do we get reports leaders trust?

We build clean dashboards with data visualization that turn your org's data into answers, not another tab nobody opens.

Can customers serve themselves?

Yes, we build self-service portals and add chatbot development so routine questions get handled without a ticket.

How fast can we go live?

Often in weeks for a focused setup, and we like to start with an MVP development so your team is using real Salesforce before the full rollout.

Explore our blog

A few reads from our team on turning customer data into decisions.

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Helpful links

Custom Software Development
SaaS Development
Research and Development Services
Mobile App Development
UI/UX Design Services
Web Development
QA Engineering & Software Testing