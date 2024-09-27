Our Salesforce development shapes the platform around your pipeline, your service desk, and your data, instead of forcing your team into someone else's template. One team handles the build, the integrations, and the support after go-live.
Years of quick fixes and clicks piled on clicks leave an org so tangled that every small change feels risky. A real digital transformation untangles it before it forces a full rebuild.
Coding where configuration would do makes every upgrade painful and every fix costly. The craft is knowing when to configure and when to actually build.
When Salesforce does not talk to your ERP, billing, and product, reps work from half the picture. Clean database development and integration are what make Customer 360 real instead of a slogan.
A flawless org means nothing if the team quietly slides back to spreadsheets. Rollout, training, and an interface people actually like decide whether it sticks.
Salesforce is never truly finished, and an org with no steward drifts out of date fast. Someone has to keep tuning it as the business shifts.
These Salesforce development services stay focused on the platform itself, so they complement our broader software work rather than repeat it.
We stand up Salesforce around your real processes, from Sales and Service Cloud to roles, permissions, and automation, so it fits from day one. No generic template, just your workflow made faster.
We connect Salesforce to your ERP, billing, marketing, and product data so nothing lives on an island. Your reps finally see the whole customer, not a fragment.
Our Salesforce application development services cover custom Lightning components, internal apps, and AppExchange products for when configuration alone will not cut it. We build only where it genuinely earns its place, so upgrades stay painless.
We turn the data piling up in your org into reports and dashboards leaders actually use to make calls. The numbers stop hiding in tabs nobody opens.
We move you onto Salesforce cleanly, migrating legacy data and systems without losing history or momentum. Go-live day feels like a step forward, not a leap of faith.
We bring smart automation and AI into your org, from lead scoring and case routing to assistant-style help for reps. Your CRM starts doing work instead of just storing it.
We have built the enterprise, CRM, and customer-data platforms that took our clients’ businesses to the next level. A few of them:
CC View is an enterprise data engine that turns raw network data into clean APIs and real-time explorer dashboards. We built the data backbone so product and ops teams get ready-to-use insight, the same layer a Salesforce analytics setup depends on.
StreamSettle is a secure platform where insurers and claimants negotiate and settle claims, with binding settlements generated automatically when offers overlap. We built the workflow engine and admin back office, the kind of process automation Salesforce Service teams run on.
WaterWORX automates dispatch, billing, and reporting for field operations across more than 30 countries. We wired it into existing ERP and invoicing systems, exactly the integration work a connected Salesforce org lives or dies on.
Doctime lets clinics manage schedules, pricing, and loyalty while patients book, pay, and compare providers. We built the CRM-style back office and customer portal, the same customer-management pattern Salesforce is built around.
A few of the teams whose platforms we have built and stood behind, in their own words.
CEO & Founder, Scargos
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
We do not stop at the org, we connect it to your whole stack and keep it healthy, backed by our IT consulting practice. That is what turns Customer 360 into something real.
Consultants, developers, and QA sit together, so our Salesforce app development services carry through from first build to long-term support without a handoff. The people who set it up are the people who keep it sharp.
As a Salesforce development company, we plan around where your business is heading, not just the next request, so the org grows with you instead of needing a redo in two years.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Bi Big Data Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch A-frame Development 2026
Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026
Top Clutch Identity And Access Management 2026
Top Clutch Account Takeover Prevention 2026
With clean data and business intelligence on top, everyone from sales to support sees the same complete customer. Decisions stop being guesswork.
Workflows, approvals, and routing take the busywork off your team, so they spend their time on customers instead of data entry. The org does the shuffling in the background.
We pair Salesforce with web development for Experience Cloud portals people log into willingly. Self-service that quietly lightens your support load.
Approvals, escalations, and handoffs run the same whether you close ten deals a week or a thousand. Growth stops meaning more manual work.
Field and sales teams get the org on mobile through our mobile app development, so our Salesforce app development keeps records updated in the moment, not hours later at a desk. Nothing gets forgotten between visits.
We stay on to tune, extend, and tidy up, so your Salesforce grows with the business instead of quietly drifting out of date. Live systems need a living team.
Starting at
$20,000
Where you land depends on how many clouds you use, how much customization and integration you need, and how much legacy data has to move.
What's included:
Whether it is a focused Sales Cloud setup or a full multi-cloud program, every build ships hardened by our QA and software testing team, so the final number follows your requirements.
Salesforce runs on customer relationships, and every sector has them. Here is where we put it to work.
We build client onboarding, compliance, and relationship management into Salesforce so advisors work from one clean profile. Sensitive data stays secure while the sales and service side stays fast.
We turn Salesforce into a relationship hub for retail and corporate banking, joining accounts, service, and outreach in one place. Every banker sees the full customer, not a slice.
We manage merchant onboarding, support, and disputes inside Salesforce so nothing slips between teams. Payment operations get a single, trackable pipeline.
We build policy, quoting, and claims management into Salesforce, with agent and customer portals on top. Claims move faster and customers stay in the loop.
We run the whole loan journey through Salesforce, from lead to underwriting to repayment tracking. Borrowers get a clear process and lenders get a clean pipeline.
We connect Salesforce to your store and marketing so every shopper is one profile across channels. Loyalty, service, and campaigns all run from the same customer view.
We use Salesforce to manage accounts, partners, and service cases across a moving network. Sales and operations finally share one source of truth.
We build patient relationship management, scheduling, and outreach into Salesforce while keeping data compliant. Care teams coordinate from one record instead of scattered systems.
We turn Salesforce into a member CRM that drives sign-ups, retention, and win-backs. Studios and chains see who is at risk of lapsing before they do.
We build student recruitment and success into Salesforce so no applicant or learner slips through. Advisors track each journey from inquiry to alumni.
We run listings, leads, and deals through Salesforce so agents always know the next move. Long sales cycles stay warm instead of going cold.
We manage bids, clients, and subcontractors in Salesforce so project sales stay organized start to finish. Everyone works from the same account and contact records.
We build B2B account and field-service management into Salesforce for demanding, high-value operations. Sales, service, and assets connect in one place.
We use Salesforce to run franchise, loyalty, and feedback programs across locations. Guest data turns into repeat visits instead of sitting idle.
We build booking, loyalty, and service into Salesforce so travelers feel remembered from one trip to the next. Every touchpoint sits on one profile.
We turn Salesforce into an audience and subscriber CRM that grows fan relationships and revenue. Content teams see who their real superfans are.
We run every Salesforce development project through six clear stages, from a first conversation to an org that keeps improving after go-live.
We learn how your teams actually sell and serve, then map it to Salesforce before touching a single setting. Getting this right upfront saves painful rework later.
We design the org, data model, and interfaces your team will live in, with UI/UX design that keeps daily use simple.
We configure first and code only where it earns its place, keeping the org clean and upgrade-friendly. You see working pieces every sprint, not at the end.
We connect Salesforce to your other systems and migrate legacy data cleanly, plus give field teams mobile access through Android app development for work on the go.
We test the flows, permissions, and edge cases, then roll out with training so the team adopts it instead of resisting it. Go-live is a calm event, not a scramble.
We stay on to tune automation, clean data, and add features as you grow. The org keeps getting sharper the longer it runs.
When a build reaches into ownership, on-chain value, or serious data and AI, these are the four fields we have spent years getting genuinely good at.
A few reads from our team on turning customer data into decisions.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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