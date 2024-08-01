Define your digital self in the metaverse. We develop virtual avatars that combine your personality, social connections, and digital image. It becomes a dynamic extension of the user.
Our expert team understands your vision and ideas and applies deep knowledge and practical experience to create premium metaverse avatar development solutions.
Your users will be able to craft their unique digital self that fosters attachment and community belonging. Our highly customizable 3D models and intuitive creation tools allow for any bold design.
Our experts in universal asset pipelines and real-time rendering ensure your avatar maintains its fidelity and functionality across diverse metaverse platforms and devices.
We build avatars designed for portability. Our experts integrate standards-based frameworks and scalable asset management so user identities can travel beyond a single virtual space.
We engineer sophisticated animation systems. Avatars possess natural movement, emotes, and interactions due to motion capture and procedural animation.
We seamlessly integrate verifiable identity traits, user-owned avatar assets (NFTs), and wearable collections to enhance user investment without complicating the experience.
You will not compromise the visual quality or customization depth for concurrent users. We develop optimized and lightweight avatar systems that ensure smooth performance for thousands of users.
We deliver end-to-end avatar creation services, specializing in crafting persistent digital identities with integrated expression and Web3 functionality.
Our services include high-fidelity 3D modeling, texturing, and rigging to ensure every avatar is ready for animation and interaction. This offering centers on the artistic generation of unique and captivating digital personas that connect with the target audience.
NFT development services allow for the transformation of avatar designs into unique non-fungible tokens. This process establishes each avatar as a singular, authenticated asset with undisputed provenance on a distributed ledger.
NFT marketplace development services enable the streamlined listing and exchange of avatar NFTs across multiple digital marketplaces. Allow clients to leverage blockchain for true ownership and creator economies.
Smart contract development services entail building the foundational code that governs the principles of possession, transfer, and interaction for avatar NFTs, establishing a framework for protected and clear commercial exchanges.
Break down walled gardens. Our metaverse development services include solutions for portable avatar identities. Your clients’ assets and core appearance data can function across compatible metaverse experiences and standards.
At PixelPlex, we’ve engineered a diverse portfolio of metaverse ecosystems, including full-scale marketplace platforms, immersive games, and pioneering AR/VR applications.
Our experts pioneered a groundbreaking metaverse platform. They established the overarching technical roadmap and outlined the essential progression from initial prototype to sophisticated, scalable deployments.
The Treadwater AR app provides a truly immersive experience for enthusiasts of the franchise. Through their mobile devices, users can bring 3D characters to life directly from the comic book pages.
This platform moves beyond a simple marketplace to become a collaborative metaverse for the opal community. It connects collectors, enthusiasts, and professionals in a shared digital space designed for trading, education, and partnership.
We materialize your most ambitious concepts. Our team builds expressive, performance-optimized avatars and customization systems on leading engines. We focus on user connection and identity above all.
We enable expression with security as a foundation. Your avatar systems are protected against duplication and fraud. Our asset ownership frameworks are rigorously tested, and our architecture prevents unauthorized manipulation, ensuring user trust and asset integrity.
We build for mass adoption. Our infrastructure supports elastic scaling for global user bases. Your avatar service remains responsive and reliable during peak social events and platform launches.
17+
years of experience in blockchain and Web3
3
unicorns transformed their domains right from the start
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
1M+
secure smart contract executions facilitated
450+
projects completed
50M
happy users for our clients
Top Clutch Blockchain Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Smart Contract Development Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Blockchain Consulting Company 2024
Top Clutch Systems Integration Company New York City 2024
Top Clutch Threat Intelligence Services Company 2026
Foster deep user attachment. Build loyalty by offering profound personalization, social expression, and a persistent digital identity that grows with the user across experiences.
Expand your monetization through user-driven creation and commerce. Integrate avatar asset sales, marketplace royalties, creator partnerships, and premium customization features.
Establish trust with systems built on verifiable ownership. Users can independently authenticate the rarity and lineage of their avatar assets on the blockchain. We implement transparent systems for asset provenance.
Leverage our reusable, modular frameworks for avatar systems, animation, and interoperability. Accelerate your time-to-market and reduce complexity with proven, adaptable solutions.
We ensure your avatar system delivers a consistent identity experience across PC, mobile, VR, and emerging metaverse platforms. Expand your user's presence without fragmenting their sense of self.
Starting at
$35,000
Develop your core avatar system, including a customizable 3D model, basic animation set, and a functional user customization interface.
What's included:
Planning a full-scale avatar platform with advanced AI behavior, a vast wearable ecosystem, or cross-platform interoperability? We’ll provide a custom production plan and budget.
We transform your vision for digital identity into a live, engaging system through a structured production pipeline.
We collaborate with you to define the vision. Our team solidifies the creative direction, technical architecture, customization scope, and a milestone-driven production plan.
Deliverables
We build the foundation. This phase focuses on creating the high-fidelity 3D avatar model, implementing a robust skeletal rig, and establishing core facial expression blendshapes.
Deliverables
We empower the user. Our developers build the backend logic and frontend interface for real-time customization, including sliders, color pickers, and wearable equipment slots.
Deliverables
We bring it to life. This phase integrates motion-captured animations, procedural movement systems, AI-driven behaviors, and social interaction features (emotes, gestures).
Deliverables
We refine and connect. We conduct rigorous QA, optimize performance for target platforms, ensure asset export standards, and perform security reviews to guarantee a stable launch.
Deliverables
We support your growing ecosystem. We monitor system performance, manage asset deployment, release new customization options, and evolve features based on user analytics.
Deliverables
We complement world-class avatar development with deep expertise in the enabling technologies for modern digital identity.
We engineer the identity layer of new realities. Discover our perspectives on how expressive AI, interoperable asset standards, and verifiable ownership create scalable, secure, and socially rich digital identity systems for the metaverse.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
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Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
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BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
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Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
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Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
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Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
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