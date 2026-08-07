LLM Integration Services

Useful large language model integration starts inside your existing product. PixelPlex connects a model to the data and interfaces your team already maintains, defines what it may read or trigger, and tests the output against real scenarios.
A general model has never seen your pricing rules or support history, so questions about them get plausible guesses. Retrieval from approved internal sources supplies the missing context and links every answer to the document behind it.
The demo worked, then stalled. It reads from a static file, has no login, and cannot reach the ticketing or order system where work happens. Production integration adds authentication, live data connectors, and error handling for each call.
Fluent text hides errors well. A model may quote a nonexistent policy clause or mix up two customers. Grounding answers in retrieved sources and checking citations automatically exposes those errors before anyone acts on them.
An assistant that indexes every shared drive can hand an intern the salary spreadsheet. Retrieval filters results by each user’s rights, and sensitive fields are masked before reaching the model.
Twenty pilot users hide costs that a thousand users expose. Long prompts, repeated context, and one large model for every request add seconds and dollars. Caching, shorter prompts, and routing simple tasks to smaller models control both.
Someone edits a prompt to fix one complaint, and three other scenarios break. Provider model updates do the same. A regression suite of real queries runs before each change ships, so the team sees the difference first.
Each service below covers one layer of large language model integration, from choosing a model to connecting it with systems that act on its output. Projects often start with one layer and add others later.
Before any code, we map the scenario, the data it depends on, and the systems involved. Candidate models are then compared on your own tasks, and the hosting choice follows from privacy, latency, and budget requirements.
Calling a model API takes minutes. Keeping that call reliable inside a live product takes engineering: context assembled from the right records, retries within rate limits, and a fallback path so a provider outage affects one feature only.
Retrieval-augmented generation lets the model answer from your documents without training on them. Search respects each user’s access rights, the index refreshes when sources change, and every answer shows which file or record it came from.
Fine-tuning helps when a task needs a consistent format or domain vocabulary that prompting cannot deliver. We first test whether better prompts or retrieval solve the problem. If they fall short, adaptation runs on a curated example set.
An evaluation set of real queries turns “seems better” into a measured comparison with the baseline. The same set guides optimization, such as shorter prompts or a smaller model, and shows when savings start hurting quality.
When the model must act, say, by updating a CRM record or an ERP order, it calls only approved API endpoints. Each call is validated against a schema, and the result is checked before the workflow moves on.
The four projects below come from adjacent PixelPlex work in AI, data processing, and system integration. Each had to handle real inputs, such as shopper movement in a mall or retina scans, and fit an existing business process.
Smart Mall gives retailers visibility into in-store shopper behavior. PixelPlex built the AI analytics logic, integrated iBeacon hardware, and delivered a retailer app that tracks and visualizes the data. It was tested in two large retail locations.
Kooper lets several people shop from one shared grocery list. PixelPlex implemented a deep learning model that recommends products based on shopping habits, integrated product and discount data, and covered QA and support for the app.
AIRA analyzes retina images to recognize disease symptoms. PixelPlex prepared and normalized the image data, trained neural networks for symptom recognition, and built a medical database with a web interface for internal testing.
An omnichannel hypermarket needed a warehouse automation plan before committing to equipment. PixelPlex developed the concept and built a visualization prototype with digital twins. Hardware was selected together with suppliers, and technical specifications were prepared ahead of procurement.
Most teams arrive with a live product, an established stack, and release rules that cannot pause for an AI experiment. LLM integration work fits those constraints, from your authentication model to your deployment pipeline and existing API contracts.
Public benchmarks say little about how a model handles your contracts or support tickets. Evaluation runs on test sets drawn from your own data, with pass criteria agreed in advance, so launch decisions rest on measured results.
At handover, your engineers receive the code, evaluation suites, and operations runbooks. They also get a documented process for updating prompts, swapping models, and refreshing indexes, so future changes do not depend on PixelPlex.
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Support agents stop switching between five tabs to find a return policy. The answer appears in the helpdesk sidebar, drawn from current documentation, and the agent can open the source with one click before replying.
Summarizing call notes, sorting inbound emails, and filling fields from PDFs eat hours every week. A model can prepare first drafts of that work, leaving people to review, correct, and approve instead of starting from a blank screen.
Employees can see where an answer came from and judge it accordingly. Retrieval draws only from sources your team has approved, so an outdated wiki page or a draft policy does not quietly shape what the assistant says.
When a model files a ticket or updates an order, the action stays inside a defined workflow. Every call is logged with its inputs and result, so a reviewer can trace each step and spot errors.
Token usage is tracked per feature, so finance and engineering see which workflows cost the most. A provider-neutral interface layer means a cheaper or better-suited model can be tested and swapped in without rewriting the product.
Starting at
$15,000
The estimate is set after discovery. It mostly depends on how many systems the model connects to and how much data needs preparing. Strict access requirements and deeper quality testing add work as well.
What’s included:
Model API consumption, cloud infrastructure, and extended support depend on actual usage and the agreed scope, so they sit outside this estimate. Discovery includes a usage forecast, making those running costs visible before development starts.
Every industry has documents, rules, and systems a model must respect. The scenarios below show where large language model integration fits, with the model handling language while source systems keep control of numbers, records, and final decisions.
Analysts spend hours searching past research before writing a market note. A retrieval assistant finds internal reports and drafts a review citing each source. Figures come from the data platform, and the analyst edits the final text.
Branch staff need the current procedure for a rare case, such as reopening a dormant account. An internal assistant answers from policy documents each employee is cleared to see and drafts client messages for review before sending.
Many “where is my transfer?” tickets can be answered from processor data. The model sorts incoming requests, reads the payment status through an API, and explains it in plain language. It never initiates or changes a payment.
Claims handlers read long files to find a few facts: dates, amounts, damage descriptions. Extraction pulls those fields from submitted documents into the claims system, and policy search surfaces the coverage terms relevant to each case.
An incomplete application can sit in a queue before anyone notices the missing pay stub. The model checks each package against the required document list and prepares a summary for the loan officer, who makes the credit decision.
Shoppers ask whether a jacket comes in medium and ships by Friday. The assistant checks live catalog and inventory data through store APIs before answering. Merchandisers also get product description drafts built from supplier specs.
Bills of lading and customs forms arrive as scans in dozens of layouts. Field extraction turns them into structured records for review. Delivery questions from customers get answers built on tracking data from the connected TMS.
Hospital staff lose time hunting for the approved version of a protocol or discharge template. Search limited to vetted materials helps them find it, and administrative document processing runs with patient identifiers masked and every access logged.
Members want to know why a program schedules squats on Monday or which exercise replaces a lunge. The assistant explains programs and searches the exercise library, and declines medical questions by pointing users to a qualified professional.
Students ask the same questions about deadlines, grading rules, and course materials every term. Connected to the LMS, an assistant answers from the institution’s published policies and the materials instructors have uploaded for each course.
Agents field vague requests like “a quiet two-bedroom close to transit.” The model turns that into structured filters for the listing database. It also extracts key terms from lease agreements, and an agent confirms each extracted clause.
A single design revision can touch drawings, specs, and RFIs across several folders. Search across project documentation finds what changed, and the model drafts a change summary the site team can read before the morning briefing.
Technicians in the field need the right step from a 400-page manual, fast. The assistant searches technical instructions and summarizes maintenance logs for specialists. Equipment control stays with operational systems, and the model only reads and reports.
Guests ask about gluten-free options, corkage rules, or a table for six on Saturday. Menu and policy questions get answered from current data, while availability checks and bookings go only through the reservation system’s API.
A traveler asks whether a connection in Frankfurt allows enough time and what the baggage rules are. The assistant helps plan routes and explains supplier policies, while fares and seat availability come only from connected booking systems.
Large content libraries are hard to search by mood or theme. Semantic search lets users and editors find titles by description. For moderation teams, the model sorts incoming reports by category, and moderators make the final call.
Work starts with one target scenario and the systems around it. Engineers review data sources, access rules, and current constraints, then agree with your team on quality metrics that will later decide whether the integration is ready.
Deliverables
Candidate models run against a sample of your real tasks, and the comparison covers answer quality, latency, and cost. The chosen architecture then defines data flows, access boundaries, and the integration contract your product will call.
Deliverables
A small prototype on representative data goes after the riskiest hypothesis first, such as retrieval accuracy on messy scanned documents. If the result falls short, the plan changes now, while adjustments are still cheap.
Deliverables
This stage builds the API layer, assembles model context, and connects approved data sources. RAG or fine-tuning enters only when the prototype showed a clear need. Iterations end with a demo and a merge into your repository.
Deliverables
The agreed test set becomes the scorecard. Answer quality and tool call correctness are measured first. Latency and cost come next, and each optimization is kept only if quality stays within the thresholds set in discovery.
Deliverables
Failure tests cover what happens when the provider times out, a source goes offline, or a user tries prompt injection. Rollout is staged with a rollback path, and monitoring plus documentation reach your team before full launch.
Deliverables
Tools are chosen per project. Answer quality and data residency rules narrow the options first. The existing product’s architecture and the hosting model, whether a vendor API or your own infrastructure, settle the rest.
OpenAI API
Anthropic Claude API
Google Gemini API
Meta Llama
LangChain
LlamaIndex
PostgreSQL with pgvector
Qdrant
Python
FastAPI
TypeScript
Node.js
PyTorch
Hugging Face Transformers
Amazon Bedrock
Azure OpenAI
Google Cloud Vertex AI
Docker
Kubernetes
Langfuse
OpenTelemetry
LLM projects rarely stay inside one practice. A language model often sits on top of blockchain data, tokenized asset records, or analytics pipelines, so these four domains share engineers, integration patterns, and review standards.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
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A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
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Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
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