LLM Integration Services preview

LLM Integration Services

Language models wired into the product and data you already have

Useful large language model integration starts inside your existing product. PixelPlex connects a model to the data and interfaces your team already maintains, defines what it may read or trigger, and tests the output against real scenarios.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Answers that ignore what your company knows

A general model has never seen your pricing rules or support history, so questions about them get plausible guesses. Retrieval from approved internal sources supplies the missing context and links every answer to the document behind it.

Number 2

A promising prototype stuck outside real systems

The demo worked, then stalled. It reads from a static file, has no login, and cannot reach the ticketing or order system where work happens. Production integration adds authentication, live data connectors, and error handling for each call.

Number 3

Confident answers with wrong facts inside

Fluent text hides errors well. A model may quote a nonexistent policy clause or mix up two customers. Grounding answers in retrieved sources and checking citations automatically exposes those errors before anyone acts on them.

Number 4

Access rights nobody mapped to the model

An assistant that indexes every shared drive can hand an intern the salary spreadsheet. Retrieval filters results by each user’s rights, and sensitive fields are masked before reaching the model.

Number 5

Latency and token bills that grow with every user

Twenty pilot users hide costs that a thousand users expose. Long prompts, repeated context, and one large model for every request add seconds and dollars. Caching, shorter prompts, and routing simple tasks to smaller models control both.

Number 6

Quality that drifts after a quiet update

Someone edits a prompt to fix one complaint, and three other scenarios break. Provider model updates do the same. A regression suite of real queries runs before each change ships, so the team sees the difference first.

Our LLM integration services

Each service below covers one layer of large language model integration, from choosing a model to connecting it with systems that act on its output. Projects often start with one layer and add others later.

LLM integration services preview

Integration assessment & model selection

Before any code, we map the scenario, the data it depends on, and the systems involved. Candidate models are then compared on your own tasks, and the hosting choice follows from privacy, latency, and budget requirements.

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LLM API & application integration

Calling a model API takes minutes. Keeping that call reliable inside a live product takes engineering: context assembled from the right records, retries within rate limits, and a fallback path so a provider outage affects one feature only.

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Enterprise knowledge & RAG integration

Retrieval-augmented generation lets the model answer from your documents without training on them. Search respects each user’s access rights, the index refreshes when sources change, and every answer shows which file or record it came from.

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Model adaptation & fine-tuning

Fine-tuning helps when a task needs a consistent format or domain vocabulary that prompting cannot deliver. We first test whether better prompts or retrieval solve the problem. If they fall short, adaptation runs on a curated example set.

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Model evaluation & optimization

An evaluation set of real queries turns “seems better” into a measured comparison with the baseline. The same set guides optimization, such as shorter prompts or a smaller model, and shows when savings start hurting quality.

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Enterprise workflow & system integration

When the model must act, say, by updating a CRM record or an ERP order, it calls only approved API endpoints. Each call is validated against a schema, and the result is checked before the workflow moves on.

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Success stories

The four projects below come from adjacent PixelPlex work in AI, data processing, and system integration. Each had to handle real inputs, such as shopper movement in a mall or retina scans, and fit an existing business process.

AI shopper analytics with iBeacon technology

    Retail
  • AI analytics
  • iBeacon
  • Data visualization
  • Mobile app

Smart Mall gives retailers visibility into in-store shopper behavior. PixelPlex built the AI analytics logic, integrated iBeacon hardware, and delivered a retailer app that tracks and visualizes the data. It was tested in two large retail locations.

  • AI logic for shopper behavior analytics
  • iBeacon technology integration
  • Mobile app for retailers
  • Data tracking and visualization
  • Testing in two large retail locations
Smart Mall case preview

AI-based shared grocery shopping list app

    Retail
  • Mobile app
  • Deep learning
  • Recommendations
  • QA

Kooper lets several people shop from one shared grocery list. PixelPlex implemented a deep learning model that recommends products based on shopping habits, integrated product and discount data, and covered QA and support for the app.

  • Collaborative shopping list mobile app
  • Deep learning model implementation
  • Personalized product recommendations
  • Product and discount data
  • QA and ongoing support
Kooper case preview

AI analyzer of retina disease symptoms

    Healthcare
  • Medical imaging
  • Neural networks
  • Data preparation
  • Web app

AIRA analyzes retina images to recognize disease symptoms. PixelPlex prepared and normalized the image data, trained neural networks for symptom recognition, and built a medical database with a web interface for internal testing.

  • Retina image processing
  • Data preparation and normalization
  • Neural network training for symptom recognition
  • Medical database
  • Web interface for internal testing
AIRA case preview

Warehouse automation concept for an omnichannel hypermarket

    Retail
  • Warehouse automation
  • Digital twins
  • Prototyping
  • Technical specifications

An omnichannel hypermarket needed a warehouse automation plan before committing to equipment. PixelPlex developed the concept and built a visualization prototype with digital twins. Hardware was selected together with suppliers, and technical specifications were prepared ahead of procurement.

  • Warehouse automation concept
  • Visualization prototype with digital twins
  • Equipment selection with suppliers
  • Technical specifications
  • Preparation up to the procurement stage
Warehouse automation case preview

Why work with us

Puzzle piece icon

Integration that respects your existing product

Most teams arrive with a live product, an established stack, and release rules that cannot pause for an AI experiment. LLM integration work fits those constraints, from your authentication model to your deployment pipeline and existing API contracts.

Monitor with checkmark icon

Quality measured on your scenarios

Public benchmarks say little about how a model handles your contracts or support tickets. Evaluation runs on test sets drawn from your own data, with pass criteria agreed in advance, so launch decisions rest on measured results.

Gear icon

A solution your team can maintain

At handover, your engineers receive the code, evaluation suites, and operations runbooks. They also get a documented process for updating prompts, swapping models, and refreshing indexes, so future changes do not depend on PixelPlex.

$1.2B+

raised by our clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end users for our clients

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    Top Clutch AI Deployment Company New York City 2026

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Key benefits of LLM integration

1.

Answers inside the tools people already use

Support agents stop switching between five tabs to find a return policy. The answer appears in the helpdesk sidebar, drawn from current documentation, and the agent can open the source with one click before replying.

2.

Less manual work on repetitive text tasks

Summarizing call notes, sorting inbound emails, and filling fields from PDFs eat hours every week. A model can prepare first drafts of that work, leaving people to review, correct, and approve instead of starting from a blank screen.

3.

Responses grounded in approved company sources

Employees can see where an answer came from and judge it accordingly. Retrieval draws only from sources your team has approved, so an outdated wiki page or a draft policy does not quietly shape what the assistant says.

4.

Model actions you can audit

When a model files a ticket or updates an order, the action stays inside a defined workflow. Every call is logged with its inputs and result, so a reviewer can trace each step and spot errors.

5.

Spending you can see and a model you can replace

Token usage is tracked per feature, so finance and engineering see which workflows cost the most. A provider-neutral interface layer means a cheaper or better-suited model can be tested and swapped in without rewriting the product.

Cost of LLM integration

Starting at

$15,000

The estimate is set after discovery. It mostly depends on how many systems the model connects to and how much data needs preparing. Strict access requirements and deeper quality testing add work as well.

What’s included:

  • Use case assessment and architecture
  • Core model integration
  • Data preparation or RAG, per the agreed scope
  • Testing and initial deployment

Model API consumption, cloud infrastructure, and extended support depend on actual usage and the agreed scope, so they sit outside this estimate. Discovery includes a usage forecast, making those running costs visible before development starts.

LLM integration across industries

Every industry has documents, rules, and systems a model must respect. The scenarios below show where large language model integration fits, with the model handling language while source systems keep control of numbers, records, and final decisions.

FinTech

Analysts spend hours searching past research before writing a market note. A retrieval assistant finds internal reports and drafts a review citing each source. Figures come from the data platform, and the analyst edits the final text.

  • Internal research search
  • Cited draft market reviews
  • Earnings call summaries
  • Analyst Q&A over reports
Learn about financial software developmentmore-content
FinTech

Banking

Branch staff need the current procedure for a rare case, such as reopening a dormant account. An internal assistant answers from policy documents each employee is cleared to see and drafts client messages for review before sending.

  • Procedure Q&A for staff
  • Role-based document access
  • Client message drafts for review
  • Policy change summaries
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Banking

Payments

Many “where is my transfer?” tickets can be answered from processor data. The model sorts incoming requests, reads the payment status through an API, and explains it in plain language. It never initiates or changes a payment.

  • Support ticket classification
  • Payment status explanations
  • Dispute case summaries
  • Merchant FAQ assistant
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Payments

Insurance

Claims handlers read long files to find a few facts: dates, amounts, damage descriptions. Extraction pulls those fields from submitted documents into the claims system, and policy search surfaces the coverage terms relevant to each case.

  • Claim document field extraction
  • Policy terms search
  • Adjuster file summaries
  • Correspondence drafts for review
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Insurance

Lending

An incomplete application can sit in a queue before anyone notices the missing pay stub. The model checks each package against the required document list and prepares a summary for the loan officer, who makes the credit decision.

  • Application completeness checks
  • Borrower document extraction
  • Loan officer summaries
  • Applicant status updates
Learn about lending software developmentmore-content
Lending

Retail & eCommerce

Shoppers ask whether a jacket comes in medium and ships by Friday. The assistant checks live catalog and inventory data through store APIs before answering. Merchandisers also get product description drafts built from supplier specs.

  • Catalog and availability Q&A
  • Product description drafts
  • Order status assistant
  • Review and feedback summaries
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Retail & eCommerce

Supply chain & logistics

Bills of lading and customs forms arrive as scans in dozens of layouts. Field extraction turns them into structured records for review. Delivery questions from customers get answers built on tracking data from the connected TMS.

  • Transport document extraction
  • Delivery status Q&A via TMS
  • Exception report summaries
  • Carrier email triage
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Supply chain & logistics

Healthcare

Hospital staff lose time hunting for the approved version of a protocol or discharge template. Search limited to vetted materials helps them find it, and administrative document processing runs with patient identifiers masked and every access logged.

  • Approved protocol search
  • Administrative document processing
  • Referral and intake summaries
  • Masking of patient identifiers
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Healthcare

Fitness

Members want to know why a program schedules squats on Monday or which exercise replaces a lunge. The assistant explains programs and searches the exercise library, and declines medical questions by pointing users to a qualified professional.

  • Training program explanations
  • Exercise library search
  • Coach message drafts
  • Guardrails for medical topics
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Fitness

Education

Students ask the same questions about deadlines, grading rules, and course materials every term. Connected to the LMS, an assistant answers from the institution’s published policies and the materials instructors have uploaded for each course.

  • Course material Q&A
  • Academic policy answers
  • Study guide drafts
  • LMS integration
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Education

Real estate

Agents field vague requests like “a quiet two-bedroom close to transit.” The model turns that into structured filters for the listing database. It also extracts key terms from lease agreements, and an agent confirms each extracted clause.

  • Natural-language listing search
  • Lease term extraction
  • Listing description drafts
  • Human review of extracted terms
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Real estate

Construction

A single design revision can touch drawings, specs, and RFIs across several folders. Search across project documentation finds what changed, and the model drafts a change summary the site team can read before the morning briefing.

  • Project document search
  • Change summary drafts
  • RFI and submittal Q&A
  • Daily report summaries
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Construction

Oil & gas

Technicians in the field need the right step from a 400-page manual, fast. The assistant searches technical instructions and summarizes maintenance logs for specialists. Equipment control stays with operational systems, and the model only reads and reports.

  • Technical manual search
  • Maintenance log summaries
  • Safety procedure Q&A
  • Shift handover notes
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Oil & gas

Restaurant

Guests ask about gluten-free options, corkage rules, or a table for six on Saturday. Menu and policy questions get answered from current data, while availability checks and bookings go only through the reservation system’s API.

  • Menu and dietary Q&A
  • Booking policy answers
  • Reservations via system API
  • Guest review summaries
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Restaurant

Travel

A traveler asks whether a connection in Frankfurt allows enough time and what the baggage rules are. The assistant helps plan routes and explains supplier policies, while fares and seat availability come only from connected booking systems.

  • Itinerary planning help
  • Supplier policy explanations
  • Fares from connected systems
  • Booking change assistance
Learn about travel software developmentmore-content
Travel

Entertainment

Large content libraries are hard to search by mood or theme. Semantic search lets users and editors find titles by description. For moderation teams, the model sorts incoming reports by category, and moderators make the final call.

  • Content library search
  • Moderation report classification
  • Metadata and synopsis drafts
  • Fan support assistant
Learn about entertainment software developmentmore-content
Entertainment

Our process

1. Discovery & integration assessment

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2. Architecture & model selection

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3. Prototyping & feasibility validation

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4. Application & retrieval engineering

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5. Evaluation & performance optimization

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6. Testing, deployment & handover

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Discovery & integration assessment

Work starts with one target scenario and the systems around it. Engineers review data sources, access rules, and current constraints, then agree with your team on quality metrics that will later decide whether the integration is ready.

Deliverables

  • Use case specification
  • System and data inventory
  • Agreed quality metrics

Architecture & model selection

Candidate models run against a sample of your real tasks, and the comparison covers answer quality, latency, and cost. The chosen architecture then defines data flows, access boundaries, and the integration contract your product will call.

Deliverables

  • Model comparison report
  • Architecture and data flow diagram
  • Integration contract specification

Prototyping & feasibility validation

A small prototype on representative data goes after the riskiest hypothesis first, such as retrieval accuracy on messy scanned documents. If the result falls short, the plan changes now, while adjustments are still cheap.

Deliverables

  • Working prototype
  • Feasibility findings report
  • Revised plan and estimate

Application & retrieval engineering

This stage builds the API layer, assembles model context, and connects approved data sources. RAG or fine-tuning enters only when the prototype showed a clear need. Iterations end with a demo and a merge into your repository.

Deliverables

  • Integration code in your repository
  • Retrieval pipeline and index
  • API and prompt documentation

Evaluation & performance optimization

The agreed test set becomes the scorecard. Answer quality and tool call correctness are measured first. Latency and cost come next, and each optimization is kept only if quality stays within the thresholds set in discovery.

Deliverables

  • Evaluation results report
  • Latency and cost benchmarks
  • Optimized prompt and model configuration

Testing, deployment & handover

Failure tests cover what happens when the provider times out, a source goes offline, or a user tries prompt injection. Rollout is staged with a rollback path, and monitoring plus documentation reach your team before full launch.

Deliverables

  • Failure and regression test results
  • Monitoring dashboards
  • Operations runbook

LLM integration technology stack

Tools are chosen per project. Answer quality and data residency rules narrow the options first. The existing product’s architecture and the hosting model, whether a vendor API or your own infrastructure, settle the rest.

OpenAI API icon

OpenAI API

Anthropic Claude API icon

Anthropic Claude API

Google Gemini API icon

Google Gemini API

Meta Llama icon

Meta Llama

LangChain icon

LangChain

LlamaIndex icon

LlamaIndex

PostgreSQL with pgvector icon

PostgreSQL with pgvector

Qdrant icon

Qdrant

Python icon

Python

FastAPI icon

FastAPI

TypeScript icon

TypeScript

Node.js icon

Node.js

PyTorch icon

PyTorch

Hugging Face Transformers icon

Hugging Face Transformers

Amazon Bedrock icon

Amazon Bedrock

Azure OpenAI icon

Azure OpenAI

Google Cloud Vertex AI icon

Google Cloud Vertex AI

Docker icon

Docker

Kubernetes icon

Kubernetes

Langfuse icon

Langfuse

OpenTelemetry icon

OpenTelemetry

Our signature domains

LLM projects rarely stay inside one practice. A language model often sits on top of blockchain data, tokenized asset records, or analytics pipelines, so these four domains share engineers, integration patterns, and review standards.

Blockchain

Explorers and wallets hold data that users struggle to read. A model can search it through connected APIs and explain a transaction in plain language. Balances, fees, and transaction facts come from the chain or an indexer.
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Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Onboarding investors to a tokenized asset involves offering memoranda, KYC forms, and asset reports. A model can answer questions about those documents and guide applicants through onboarding, while issuance and transfer rules run on a separate platform.
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Tokenization domain background

Data science

Answer quality depends on the sources behind each answer. This work covers cleaning and structuring those sources, extracting fields from documents, and building retrieval that returns answers with links anyone can verify against the original record.
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Data science domain background

Machine learning

Model behavior needs measurement before anyone adapts it. Evaluation shows where a base model fails on your tasks, and adaptation on prepared examples targets those gaps. The same evaluation then confirms whether the adapted model performs better.
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Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out, no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let’s discuss your goals, budget, and timeline.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How can we tell whether a use case needs an LLM at all?

Start with the input. If the task depends on understanding unstructured text, such as emails or contracts, a language model may fit. Fixed rules, exact calculations, or simple lookups are usually cheaper and more reliable with conventional code.

How does the model work with our own data, and when is RAG needed?

RAG retrieves relevant passages from your sources at query time and adds them to the prompt. It fits when answers depend on changing internal documents. The model is not retrained on that data, and access rules still apply.

How do you keep sensitive data away from the model?

Several layers work together. Retrieval checks each user’s permissions before fetching documents, sensitive fields can be masked before prompts leave your environment, and hosting options include private cloud deployments. Logs record which data reached the model.

Can you add a model to our product without rebuilding it?

Usually, yes. The model sits behind a new service that your application calls through an API, so existing code changes little. Some products need refactoring at the data layer first, and discovery shows whether yours does.

What drives the cost and timeline of LLM integration?

Scope matters most: the number of connected systems, the state of your data, and the depth of evaluation. Timelines also depend on how quickly your team grants access to APIs, test environments, and people who know the workflow.

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