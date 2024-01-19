You have likely heard the saying “Data is the oil of the 21st century” countless times. To drive this point home, we have gathered 50 big data statistics that demonstrate its widespread popularity and critical importance.

Check out our guide to the 50 most relevant business intelligence statistics for 2024

Big data analytics statistics across industries and domains Big data has become a driving force across a wide spectrum of organizations and sectors, such as healthcare, retail, and supply chain, among others. To demonstrate this, let’s delve into big data statistics across various business segments. 1. In terms of application, the customer data analytics segment led the big data and business analytics market in 2023 and is forecasted to retain its leading position from 2024 to 2033. 2. Big data analytics is highly favored by major corporations for its capacity to deliver extensive business insights and information, which results in operational improvements and new revenue avenues across various industries. 3. Allied Market Research predicts that by the end of 2032, the worldwide market for big data analytics in healthcare will reach a value of $134.9 billion. 4. As per Mordor Intelligence’s report, the supply chain big data analytics market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.31% between 2024 and 2029. 5. Skyquest’s forecast indicates a rapid expansion in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) segment, which is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This significant growth is primarily attributed to the increasing integration of data analytics within ERP systems. 6. The market size for big data analytics in the global retail sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2024-2032, with an estimated value of approximately $52.94 billion by 2032. 7. By 2026, projections suggest that 45% of product marketers will utilize product analytics tools for segmentation and targeted messaging. The trend is largely motivated by the insights gained from behavioral data, which facilitates more precise and effective marketing strategies. 8. KBV Research forecasts that the big data analytics market in education will reach $47.82 billion by 2027. 9. The big data analytics market in the oil and gas industry is anticipated to experience a CAGR of over 22.47% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, with an expected increase in market size of $14,192.72 million. 10. Deloitte’s Real Estate Industry predictions highlight that adopting a data-centric approach in design, especially through the use of AI and data analytics, has the potential to significantly improve urban and development planning. 11. The market size for big data analytics in banking is projected to hit $8.58 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 23.11%, reaching $24.28 million by 2029. 12. According to McKinsey, by 2025, large, complex organizations will use data-sharing platforms for collaborating on data-driven projects within and between organizations. In this scenario, data-driven companies will join a data economy, where pooled data creates more valuable insights for everyone. Also, nearly all employees will consistently use data in their work. 13. 90% of global executives concur that the transparency of data is increasingly becoming a key factor in giving their organizations a competitive edge. 14. Skyquest reports that the market size for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry is projected to reach $4617.78 million by 2030. Further detail references: Allied Market Research SNS Insider Skyquest Expert Market Research Gartner KBV Research Technavio Deloitte Mordor Intelligence McKinsey Accenture

Explore how our expert data analytics services can help your business thrive

Big data adoption statistics around the world Recognizing the importance of big data, both business leaders and government officials are encouraging its wider adoption and further development. Below, we will check out the big data statistics across various regions to better understand this trend. 1. North America holds the largest share in the global big data market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2031. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with an expected CAGR of 14.4% during the same timeframe. 2. The Middle East and Africa region is poised for significant growth in the big data sector, thanks to the rapid expansion of the local eCommerce industry, which is fueled by increased internet service availability. 3. The big data and artificial intelligence market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach approximately $5.8 billion by 2032 due to increased interest in automation, higher investments in technologies like AI and machine learning, and the government’s focus on advanced system deployment across various sectors. 4. The big data market in Japan is estimated to reach around $25.56 billion by 2032, with a notable increase in data analytics adoption by businesses aiming to boost revenue. Enterprises are increasingly utilizing advanced analytic tools to analyze data like landing page behavior, customer activity, and geographic origin, enhancing customer services with deeper insights. 5. The South Korean big data market is projected to attain a value of approximately $4.80 billion by 2032. A significant trend driving this market is the increasing use of predictive analytics for future forecasting, which involves analyzing current and historical data through statistical and modeling techniques to identify patterns. Further detail references: Straits Research Stellar Market Research Expert Market Research (1, 2, 3)

See how the PixelPlex team delivered this top-notch data-driven business intelligence service for the NFT ecosystem