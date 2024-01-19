You have likely heard the saying “Data is the oil of the 21st century” countless times. To drive this point home, we have gathered 50 big data statistics that demonstrate its widespread popularity and critical importance.
Big data is now a staple in global business that offers a range of benefits, including — but not limited to — improved decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, and personalized customer experiences.
If you are still hesitant about adopting big data in your business, we recommend exploring the top 50 big data statistics gathered by the PixelPlex team. These figures illustrate big data’s transformative role in business and its potential advantages for your enterprise.
Big data analytics landscape: market size, growth trajectories, and adoption insights
Big data continues to integrate seamlessly into the workflows of numerous businesses globally, which results in its high adoption rates and steadily expanding market size.
Below, we will delve into some key big data analytics trends and statistics and present a comprehensive overview of this domain.
1. The worldwide market for big data analytics is expected to expand significantly, with its valuation increasing from $307.52 billion in 2023 to $745.15 billion by 2030. This growth represents a CAGR of 13.5% over the period from 2023 to 2030.
2. Market Research Future reports that the big data software market is on track to reach $686.08 billion by 2032.
3. Statista reports that approximately 60% of 116 surveyed businesses indicated they were driving innovation with data in 2023.
4. The global big data as a service market is expected to reach $474.9 billion by 2033.
5. By September 2023, the number of data centers in the United States reached 5,375. In Germany, the count stood at 522, while the United Kingdom reported 517.
6. According to Statista, global data creation is expected to surge and reach over 180 zettabytes by 2025.
7. Accenture Technology Vision 2023 reports that 95% of global executives concur on the need for new data architectures and strategies to effectively manage the significant alterations in their organizations’ data environments.
8. The main factors propelling the big data analytics market include increasing investments in IoT development and infrastructure, expansion of enterprise networks, escalating data complexities, and advancements in data analytics solutions.
9. In 2027, the volume of data generated is expected to increase 150 times over the 2022 figures, and by 2032, this amount is projected to grow 300 times compared to the data created in 2027.
10. Technologies like AI, machine learning, IoT, blockchain, and data analytics are transforming the landscape of big data.
11. Based on components, the service segment is poised to lead the big data market, thanks to its emphasis on unique service-based technologies. Similarly, in terms of deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to dominate, offering superior usability and accessibility advantages over traditional systems.
12. Research and Markets predicts that the global market for big data and business analytics will reach $662.63 billion by 2028.
13. The global analytics as a service (AaaS) market is projected to reach $68.9 billion by 2028.
14. According to the insight provided by Straits Research, some of the main challenges facing the big data analytics market are issues related to data security and regulation.
15. PwC notes that companies set for success are those that become data-driven and adept at managing change and responding with transformational efforts.
16. The value of big data in business intelligence applications is anticipated to reach $63.5 billion by 2028.
17. Deloitte’s Chief Data Officer Survey 2023 highlights that the most important skills and capabilities within the CDO team are data governance, management, analysis, quality, and visualization.
18. Some of the prominent companies in the big data sector encompass IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS, SAP, TIBCO, Salesforce, and Qlik.
19. The big data infrastructure market is projected to attain a value of $4.2 billion by 2026.
20. The Hadoop big data analytics market is forecasted to soar and reach $36.22 billion by 2030.
21. The KPMG Global Tech Report 2023 reveals that 29% of businesses report a profitability or performance increase of at least 11% from their investments in data and analytics.
22. The rising popularity of big data is mainly fueled by companies intensifying their analysis of both current and historical data. Their goal is to gain profound insights into products, customer behavior, and business processes. This, in turn, greatly enhances decision-making and strategic planning.
23. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global big data security market is expected to hit $52 billion by 2029.
24. Based on a study by The Insight Partners, the big data analytics market is characterized by a diverse array of solution providers, encompassing established software vendors, specialized analytics startups, and cloud service providers.
25. Credence Research indicates that rising investments in data visualization services are also expected to play an important role in driving the growth of the big data analytics market.
Big data analytics statistics across industries and domains
Big data has become a driving force across a wide spectrum of organizations and sectors, such as healthcare, retail, and supply chain, among others. To demonstrate this, let’s delve into big data statistics across various business segments.
1. In terms of application, the customer data analytics segment led the big data and business analytics market in 2023 and is forecasted to retain its leading position from 2024 to 2033.
2. Big data analytics is highly favored by major corporations for its capacity to deliver extensive business insights and information, which results in operational improvements and new revenue avenues across various industries.
3. Allied Market Research predicts that by the end of 2032, the worldwide market for big data analytics in healthcare will reach a value of $134.9 billion.
4. As per Mordor Intelligence’s report, the supply chain big data analytics market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.31% between 2024 and 2029.
5. Skyquest’s forecast indicates a rapid expansion in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) segment, which is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This significant growth is primarily attributed to the increasing integration of data analytics within ERP systems.
6. The market size for big data analytics in the global retail sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2024-2032, with an estimated value of approximately $52.94 billion by 2032.
7. By 2026, projections suggest that 45% of product marketers will utilize product analytics tools for segmentation and targeted messaging. The trend is largely motivated by the insights gained from behavioral data, which facilitates more precise and effective marketing strategies.
8. KBV Research forecasts that the big data analytics market in education will reach $47.82 billion by 2027.
9. The big data analytics market in the oil and gas industry is anticipated to experience a CAGR of over 22.47% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, with an expected increase in market size of $14,192.72 million.
10. Deloitte’s Real Estate Industry predictions highlight that adopting a data-centric approach in design, especially through the use of AI and data analytics, has the potential to significantly improve urban and development planning.
11. The market size for big data analytics in banking is projected to hit $8.58 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 23.11%, reaching $24.28 million by 2029.
12. According to McKinsey, by 2025, large, complex organizations will use data-sharing platforms for collaborating on data-driven projects within and between organizations. In this scenario, data-driven companies will join a data economy, where pooled data creates more valuable insights for everyone. Also, nearly all employees will consistently use data in their work.
13. 90% of global executives concur that the transparency of data is increasingly becoming a key factor in giving their organizations a competitive edge.
14. Skyquest reports that the market size for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry is projected to reach $4617.78 million by 2030.
Big data adoption statistics around the world
Recognizing the importance of big data, both business leaders and government officials are encouraging its wider adoption and further development.
Below, we will check out the big data statistics across various regions to better understand this trend.
1. North America holds the largest share in the global big data market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2031. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with an expected CAGR of 14.4% during the same timeframe.
2. The Middle East and Africa region is poised for significant growth in the big data sector, thanks to the rapid expansion of the local eCommerce industry, which is fueled by increased internet service availability.
3. The big data and artificial intelligence market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach approximately $5.8 billion by 2032 due to increased interest in automation, higher investments in technologies like AI and machine learning, and the government’s focus on advanced system deployment across various sectors.
4. The big data market in Japan is estimated to reach around $25.56 billion by 2032, with a notable increase in data analytics adoption by businesses aiming to boost revenue. Enterprises are increasingly utilizing advanced analytic tools to analyze data like landing page behavior, customer activity, and geographic origin, enhancing customer services with deeper insights.
5. The South Korean big data market is projected to attain a value of approximately $4.80 billion by 2032. A significant trend driving this market is the increasing use of predictive analytics for future forecasting, which involves analyzing current and historical data through statistical and modeling techniques to identify patterns.
Big data trends for 2024 and beyond
Let’s explore the key big data statistics trends and examine how they are poised to influence the future of this rapidly evolving field.
1. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be 11.5 million new job openings in data science and analytics by 2026. However, the shortage of a skilled workforce to fill these positions is impeding the growth of the big data and analytics market.
2. Chief data officers are adopting a data product-oriented approach to create value through the development of high-quality, reusable data and analytics products for analytics use cases, fostering a culture of empowerment among consumers.
3. Gartner predicts that by 2026, 80% of organizations will implement multiple data hubs within their data fabric for vital data and analytics sharing and governance, while 20% of large enterprises will adopt a unified data and analytics governance platform to automate and integrate separate governance programs.
4. The United Nations believes that big data can be effectively utilized in assisting the achievement of its Sustainable Development Goals, which encompass a range of objectives including poverty reduction, hunger eradication, providing quality education, promoting gender equality, and ensuring clean water and sanitation.
5. In line with Gartner’s predictions, by 2026, over 60% of data management initiatives will prioritize environmental sustainability, focusing on asset utilization and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and will be supported by financial governance practices.
6. As highlighted by Accenture Technology Vision 2023, two emerging strategies, data mesh and data fabric, are poised to significantly transform enterprises. While each presents unique benefits and differences, both aim to streamline and de-silo data architectures, offering more efficient and interconnected data management solutions.
Closing thoughts
Big data is a driving force propelling businesses forward, refining decision-making processes, and boosting bottom lines — and the 50 big data statistics and trends highlighted in this article perfectly prove this point.
