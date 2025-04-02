Whether it’s orchestrating global multi-cloud clusters, automating complex CI/CD pipelines for instant deployment, or fortifying petabytes of data with air-tight encryption, we engineer cloud environments that accelerate your entire business pulse.
Our cloud consulting services simplify your infrastructure by unifying fragmented environments into a single streamlined dashboard that gives you total visibility and control over every virtual asset.
We implement zero trust architectures and automated compliance monitoring to ensure your cloud environment stays locked down against external threats while meeting the strictest industry regulations.
Granular cost optimization and automated resource tagging allow our team to eliminate wasted spend by rightsizing your instances and predicting future usage patterns with high precision.
By re-engineering your core applications into microservices and utilizing serverless computing we enable your platform to handle massive traffic surges effortlessly and without manual intervention.
Our cloud services experts build robust CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code workflows to automate your entire release cycle for faster and more reliable software delivery.
Through comprehensive cloud computing consulting services we help you select and migrate to the specific platforms that offer the best performance and ROI for your unique business needs.
We engineer cloud environments by building resilient microservices and implementing Infrastructure as Code to automate scaling and security for your mission-critical apps.
Our team builds cloud-native applications using containerization and serverless architectures to ensure your software handles massive traffic spikes without compromising on speed or reliability.
We design low-latency data storage solutions by implementing sharding and replication strategies that guarantee high availability and consistency across multiple global cloud regions.
By architecting real-time streaming engines and data lakes, we help you transform raw information into actionable intelligence through secure and highly efficient cloud-based processing frameworks.
The PixelPlex technical staff integrates end-to-end encryption and automated threat detection to protect your digital assets while meeting the strictest industry regulatory standards.
Our developers deploy event driven functions that eliminate server management overhead by connecting disparate tools through secure and high speed communication protocols.
We build sophisticated, integrated cloud systems that transform dormant data into strategic intelligence and embed intelligent storage directly into your workflow.
AIRA empowers clinicians by using AI to analyze retinal images for signs of disease. It assists in crucial early diagnoses by detecting subtle symptoms and providing an instant, comprehensive knowledge base in a cloud.
No matter your business logic complexity and target domain’s specifics, CryptoAPI helps your blockchain-powered apps run like clockwork and save your valued time by keeping data retrieval hassle away.
Boosted delivery with AI-powered warehouse automation. Using digital twin technology, robotics, and intelligent cloud storage, this system optimizes order fulfillment for seamless, 24/7 operations with minimal human intervention.
We’re bringing nearly 20 years of software mastery to your project. We apply elite technical standards to ensure your cloud systems agents aren't just smart – they’re scalable, efficient, and ready for the world stage.
In a world of data risks, our flawless track record is your safety net. We use the industry’s most rigorous protocols to keep your code, data, and community totally secure.
While others struggle with complexity, we build high-performance cloud architectures designed specifically for automation. Our custom cloud solutions provide the backbone for ecosystems that are as powerful as they are reliable.
17+
years in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch IT Services Company Gaming 2026
Top Clutch Cybersecurity Consulting Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch AI Consulting Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Systems Integration Company New York City 2024
Top Clutch Operations Consulting Firm New York City 2024
You gain a system that breathes with your traffic to handle massive spikes without ever overpaying for idle cloud services capacity.
Our cloud consulting services provide your leadership with a clear blueprint to migrate legacy systems into a modern environment that prioritizes speed and long-term stability.
By integrating cloud computing consulting services into your workflow you can stop worrying about hardware maintenance and focus entirely on shipping features that drive revenue.
Your business wins total peace of mind because every byte of sensitive data is wrapped in automated encryption and rigorous compliance protocols that block threats before they reach your perimeter.
This setup empowers your developers to deploy code updates instantly across global regions while maintaining a flawless user experience for every single customer.
Starting from
$5,000
Establish a secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud foundation with our streamlined setup sprint.
What is included:
Require complex microservices migration, multi-region redundancy, or advanced threat protection? We engineer enterprise-grade architectures with a custom scope.
No matter your industry, our experts leave no stone unturned when building your solution.
Financial institutions gain impenetrable security and lightning-fast transaction processing by migrating legacy core banking systems to a high-availability private cloud.
Claims adjusters and underwriters use cloud services to process massive datasets instantly and provide customers with accurate policy quotes in seconds.
Global payment processors eliminate downtime and scale during peak shopping holidays by leveraging elastic resources that expand and contract based on demand.
Online merchants create hyper-personalized shopping experiences by utilizing machine learning models that run on scalable GPU-powered cloud instances.
Franchise owners gain total visibility into their operations through centralized dashboards that aggregate data from thousands of point-of-sale terminals.
Wellness brands deliver high-quality streaming content to millions of users simultaneously by utilizing optimized media transcoding and delivery pipelines.
Logistics providers achieve total transparency across the globe by connecting every vehicle and warehouse to a unified data lake.
Energy companies minimize operational risk and maximize output by running complex reservoir simulations on high-performance computing clusters.
Medical providers improve patient outcomes through cloud consulting services that enable secure sharing of life-saving data between specialists and hospitals.
Agencies transform the buying process by hosting interactive 3D property tours and massive databases of market trends on a flexible infrastructure.
Hotels and airlines provide a frictionless guest journey by using cloud computing consulting services to integrate mobile check-ins with backend reservation systems.
Every project follows a tailored path, but most engagements move through these stages:
Our team conducts a deep dive into your infrastructure to ensure our cloud consulting services align perfectly with your specific technical goals and performance requirements.
Deliverables
We engineer a resilient framework using top tier cloud computing consulting services to build a foundation that supports high availability and seamless data flow.
Deliverables
Engineers implement robust pipelines to manage your information assets and deploy business intelligence solutions that transform raw data into actionable operational insights.
Deliverables
This phase focuses on the rapid rollout of a functional MVP development stage to validate the core architecture and resource scaling in a live environment.
Deliverables
Rigorous evaluation ensures the environment remains stable under heavy loads through comprehensive automated testing and security vulnerability scanning.
Deliverables
As a dedicated provider of cloud services, we manage the final transition to production while setting up the monitoring tools needed for continuous scaling.
Deliverables
We bring big ideas to life using AI and decentralized tech. Instead of just talking about the future, we build the fast, reliable software that actually gets you there.
Grab a coffee, flip through our latest thoughts on where tech is heading, and drop us a line with your own take.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary