Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering Services preview

Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering Services

Scaling that outpaces your user growth and outsmarts your budget

Whether it’s orchestrating global multi-cloud clusters, automating complex CI/CD pipelines for instant deployment, or fortifying petabytes of data with air-tight encryption, we engineer cloud environments that accelerate your entire business pulse.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Drowning in the complexity of multi-cloud sprawl?

Our cloud consulting services simplify your infrastructure by unifying fragmented environments into a single streamlined dashboard that gives you total visibility and control over every virtual asset.

Number 2

Terrified of a security breach hitting your sensitive data?

We implement zero trust architectures and automated compliance monitoring to ensure your cloud environment stays locked down against external threats while meeting the strictest industry regulations.

Number 3

Exhausted by cloud bills that spike without warning?

Granular cost optimization and automated resource tagging allow our team to eliminate wasted spend by rightsizing your instances and predicting future usage patterns with high precision.

Number 4

Stuck with a rigid legacy system that refuses to scale?

By re-engineering your core applications into microservices and utilizing serverless computing we enable your platform to handle massive traffic surges effortlessly and without manual intervention.

Number 5

Frustrated by slow deployments and manual errors?

Our cloud services experts build robust CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code workflows to automate your entire release cycle for faster and more reliable software delivery.

Number 6

Confused about which providers actually fit your goals?

Through comprehensive cloud computing consulting services we help you select and migrate to the specific platforms that offer the best performance and ROI for your unique business needs.

Cloud services we provide

We engineer cloud environments by building resilient microservices and implementing Infrastructure as Code to automate scaling and security for your mission-critical apps.

Cloud services we provide preview

High-scalability custom software development

Our team builds cloud-native applications using containerization and serverless architectures to ensure your software handles massive traffic spikes without compromising on speed or reliability.

Explore custom software development services arrow

Distributed database development and optimization

We design low-latency data storage solutions by implementing sharding and replication strategies that guarantee high availability and consistency across multiple global cloud regions.

Explore database development services arrow

Big data consulting and analytics pipelines

By architecting real-time streaming engines and data lakes, we help you transform raw information into actionable intelligence through secure and highly efficient cloud-based processing frameworks.

Explore big data consulting services arrow

Cloud security and compliance engineering

The PixelPlex technical staff integrates end-to-end encryption and automated threat detection to protect your digital assets while meeting the strictest industry regulatory standards.

Explore security audit and risk management services arrow

Serverless computing and API integration

Our developers deploy event driven functions that eliminate server management overhead by connecting disparate tools through secure and high speed communication protocols.

Explore serverless app development arrow

Case studies

We build sophisticated, integrated cloud systems that transform dormant data into strategic intelligence and embed intelligent storage directly into your workflow.

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA empowers clinicians by using AI to analyze retinal images for signs of disease. It assists in crucial early diagnoses by detecting subtle symptoms and providing an instant, comprehensive knowledge base in a cloud.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool case preview

Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS)

No matter your business logic complexity and target domain’s specifics, CryptoAPI helps your blockchain-powered apps run like clockwork and save your valued time by keeping data retrieval hassle away.

  • Serverless mobile apps build that are quick to deploy
  • Instant remote access to distributed networks
  • Cost-efficient infrastructure updating
  • Wallets, contracts, addresses, balances generation
  • 6 TB of data storage built in
Blockchain API as a Service (BaaS) case preview

Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

Boosted delivery with AI-powered warehouse automation. Using digital twin technology, robotics, and intelligent cloud storage, this system optimizes order fulfillment for seamless, 24/7 operations with minimal human intervention.

  • Intelligent inventory management
  • 20 robotic lifts & 50 intelligent storage solutions featured
  • 25min → 7 min reduction in average time for order collection
  • 0 congestion on conveyor belts
  • Optimized routes to couriers
Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins case preview

Why choose PixelPlex

star icon

Almost two decades of proven success

We’re bringing nearly 20 years of software mastery to your project. We apply elite technical standards to ensure your cloud systems agents aren't just smart – they’re scalable, efficient, and ready for the world stage.

Shield with lock icon

Security you can lean on

In a world of data risks, our flawless track record is your safety net. We use the industry’s most rigorous protocols to keep your code, data, and community totally secure.

Layered stack icon

Cloud-first innovation

While others struggle with complexity, we build high-performance cloud architectures designed specifically for automation. Our custom cloud solutions provide the backbone for ecosystems that are as powerful as they are reliable.

17+

years in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

50M

end-users onboarded across our clients' dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch IT Services Company Gaming 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Cybersecurity Consulting Company Warsaw 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch AI Consulting Company New York City 2026

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Systems Integration Company New York City 2024

  • clutch badge

    Top Clutch Operations Consulting Firm New York City 2024

Key benefits of cloud services for your business

1.

Eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks with auto-scaling architectures

You gain a system that breathes with your traffic to handle massive spikes without ever overpaying for idle cloud services capacity.

2.

Architect a future-proof roadmap with bespoke technical strategies

Our cloud consulting services provide your leadership with a clear blueprint to migrate legacy systems into a modern environment that prioritizes speed and long-term stability.

3.

Slash operational overhead through intelligent FinOps

By integrating cloud computing consulting services into your workflow you can stop worrying about hardware maintenance and focus entirely on shipping features that drive revenue.

4.

Achieve ironclad data sovereignty with zero-trust security layers

Your business wins total peace of mind because every byte of sensitive data is wrapped in automated encryption and rigorous compliance protocols that block threats before they reach your perimeter.

5.

Accelerate your time-to-market with automated CI/CD pipelines

This setup empowers your developers to deploy code updates instantly across global regions while maintaining a flawless user experience for every single customer.

Cloud services cost

Starting from

$5,000

Establish a secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud foundation with our streamlined setup sprint.

What is included:

  • Infrastructure audit and architecture design
  • Core environment provisioning
  • Essential security and access control
  • Basic automation and system monitoring

Require complex microservices migration, multi-region redundancy, or advanced threat protection? We engineer enterprise-grade architectures with a custom scope.

Cloud services for your industry

No matter your industry, our experts leave no stone unturned when building your solution.

FinTech & banking

Financial institutions gain impenetrable security and lightning-fast transaction processing by migrating legacy core banking systems to a high-availability private cloud.

  • Real-time fraud detection using serverless computing
  • Automated regulatory compliance and audit logging
  • Ultra-low latency edge processing for high-frequency trading
  • Secure multi-party computation for sensitive data sharing
Learn moremore-content
FinTech & banking

Insurance

Claims adjusters and underwriters use cloud services to process massive datasets instantly and provide customers with accurate policy quotes in seconds.

  • Big data analytics for predictive risk modeling
  • Disaster recovery and geo-redundant data storage
  • Automated claims intake via cloud-native microservices
  • Secure document vaults with encrypted access control
Learn moremore-content
Insurance

Payments

Global payment processors eliminate downtime and scale during peak shopping holidays by leveraging elastic resources that expand and contract based on demand.

  • PCI-DSS compliant cloud architecture
  • Tokenization services for secure mobile wallets
  • Global content delivery networks for instant checkout
  • Distributed ledger integration for cross-border transfers
Learn moremore-content
Payments

Retail & eCommerce

Online merchants create hyper-personalized shopping experiences by utilizing machine learning models that run on scalable GPU-powered cloud instances.

  • Dynamic pricing engines powered by real-time data
  • Omnichannel inventory synchronization across regions
  • High-speed database clusters for massive product catalogs
  • Serverless checkout functions to handle flash-sale traffic
Learn moremore-content
Retail & eCommerce

Restaurant & food service

Franchise owners gain total visibility into their operations through centralized dashboards that aggregate data from thousands of point-of-sale terminals.

  • Cloud-based kitchen display systems for order accuracy
  • Centralized loyalty program management and analytics
  • IoT integration for remote cold storage monitoring
  • Automated supply chain reordering based on live sales
Learn moremore-content
Restaurant & food service

Fitness & wellness

Wellness brands deliver high-quality streaming content to millions of users simultaneously by utilizing optimized media transcoding and delivery pipelines.

  • Scalable backend for real-time leaderboard syncing
  • Wearable device data integration and storage
  • On-demand video streaming via edge locations
  • AI-driven personalized workout recommendation engines
Learn moremore-content
Fitness & wellness

Supply chain & logistics

Logistics providers achieve total transparency across the globe by connecting every vehicle and warehouse to a unified data lake.

  • Real-time fleet tracking and route optimization
  • Warehouse management systems with auto-scaling
  • Predictive maintenance alerts for transport vehicles
  • Blockchain-based bill of lading and tracking history
Learn moremore-content
Supply chain & logistics

Oil & gas

Energy companies minimize operational risk and maximize output by running complex reservoir simulations on high-performance computing clusters.

  • Remote asset monitoring via satellite data feeds
  • High-performance computing for seismic data analysis
  • Edge computing at remote drill sites for instant alerts
  • Centralized digital twins of refinery infrastructure
Learn moremore-content
Oil & gas

Healthcare

Medical providers improve patient outcomes through cloud consulting services that enable secure sharing of life-saving data between specialists and hospitals.

  • HIPAA-compliant storage for high-res medical imaging
  • Interoperable electronic health record platforms
  • Telemedicine hosting with encrypted video streaming
  • Genomic sequencing workloads on scalable clusters
Learn moremore-content
Healthcare

Real estate

Agencies transform the buying process by hosting interactive 3D property tours and massive databases of market trends on a flexible infrastructure.

  • Cloud-hosted CRM platforms for lead management
  • Automated property valuation models using big data
  • Digital contract management and e-signature hosting
  • Scalable hosting for high-traffic listing portals
Learn moremore-content
Real estate

Travel & hospitality

Hotels and airlines provide a frictionless guest journey by using cloud computing consulting services to integrate mobile check-ins with backend reservation systems.

  • Centralized booking engines with 100% uptime
  • Personalized guest preference profiles
  • AI chatbots for automated guest support
  • Real-time flight and baggage tracking
Learn moremore-content
Travel & hospitality

The process

Every project follows a tailored path, but most engagements move through these stages:

Discovery and strategic assessment

arrow

Architecture design and planning

arrow

Data integration and processing

arrow

Prototype and MVP development

arrow

QA and system testing

arrow

Deployment and optimization

arrow

Discovery and strategic assessment

Our team conducts a deep dive into your infrastructure to ensure our cloud consulting services align perfectly with your specific technical goals and performance requirements.

Deliverables

  • Detailed infrastructure audit report
  • Strategic cloud adoption roadmap
  • Technical risk assessment and mitigation plan

Architecture design and planning

We engineer a resilient framework using top tier cloud computing consulting services to build a foundation that supports high availability and seamless data flow.

Deliverables

  • High-level architecture diagrams
  • Cost optimization and resource estimation
  • Security and compliance framework

Data integration and processing

Engineers implement robust pipelines to manage your information assets and deploy business intelligence solutions that transform raw data into actionable operational insights.

Deliverables

  • Scalable data migration scripts
  • Integrated analytics dashboards
  • Automated data validation protocols

Prototype and MVP development

This phase focuses on the rapid rollout of a functional MVP development stage to validate the core architecture and resource scaling in a live environment.

Deliverables

  • Functional cloud based prototype
  • Core API integration and connectivity
  • Initial performance benchmarking reports

QA and system testing

Rigorous evaluation ensures the environment remains stable under heavy loads through comprehensive automated testing and security vulnerability scanning.

Deliverables

  • Load testing and stress reports
  • Security penetration audit results
  • Cross platform compatibility logs

Deployment and optimization

As a dedicated provider of cloud services, we manage the final transition to production while setting up the monitoring tools needed for continuous scaling.

Deliverables

  • Production ready cloud environment
  • Real time resource monitoring console
  • Post launch optimization and support plan

Our signature domains

We bring big ideas to life using AI and decentralized tech. Instead of just talking about the future, we build the fast, reliable software that actually gets you there.

Blockchain

Rock-solid foundations. We build custom ledgers that keep your operations secure, fast, and always a few steps ahead of the competition.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Making the physical, digital. We help you turn real-world assets – like property or ideas – into digital tokens, making them easy to trade and access globally.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Making sense of the noise. We build tools that take your messy raw data and turn it into clear insights you can actually use to grow.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Smart automation. We weave intelligent algorithms into your current setup to handle the heavy lifting, speed things up, and help you make better choices.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How can your cloud consulting services help us manage costs across multiple providers?

Our cloud consulting services provide a unified dashboard and automated resource tagging to eliminate wasted spend and rightsize your instances with high precision.

Do you offer cloud services that can handle massive, unpredictable traffic surges?

Yes, our cloud services utilize auto-scaling architectures and serverless computing to ensure your platform breathes with your traffic without manual intervention.

Can your team assist with web development projects that require a cloud-native foundation?

Absolutely, our web development approach incorporates microservices and containerization to build high-performance applications that are scalable from day one.

How do you make cloud-based information easier to understand?

Our data visualization services transform raw, processed information into integrated analytics dashboards that provide clear, actionable strategic insights at a glance.

What security protocols do you implement during cloud computing consulting services?

We integrate zero-trust architectures and end-to-end encryption to protect your digital assets while ensuring full compliance with strict industry regulations.

Notes from the cloud

Grab a coffee, flip through our latest thoughts on where tech is heading, and drop us a line with your own take.

More articles

Helpful links

Data science services
ChatGPT integration
Database development
Metaverse consulting & development
Generative AI development
Machine learning development