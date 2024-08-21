Give callers a smoother phone experience without robotic pauses or dead-end scripts. We build secure AI voice agents that access live business data, handle complex requests, and know when to bring in a human.
Turn-taking is handled in real time through streaming pipelines that reduce response lag and interruption delays. Strong AI voice agent development keeps conversations responsive instead of drifting into robotic pauses.
Responses are forced through a retrieval layer that pulls only from verified business data. When confidence drops, the system stops guessing and escalates or queries the source instead of improvising.
Confusion signals like repeated intent and unanswered prompts are tracked during the call. When recovery is no longer working, the system escalates to a human with a complete conversation history.
The conversation layer is connected directly to backend systems, so actions are executed during the call, not after it. That can mean creating tickets, updating records, or triggering workflows in real time.
PII is automatically detected and masked during conversations, while access to sensitive fields is tightly controlled. The agent operates only within approved data boundaries defined by compliance rules.
Real users bring unpredictable interruptions and unexpected intent, but our approach to AI voice agent development ensures the system improves after launch instead of falling apart the moment call volume grows.
Power AI voice agents with the systems they need to work in production. From chatbot logic to RAG pipelines, our specialized AI development services connect conversational experiences directly to company knowledge and daily operations.
Build AI chatbot and voice interfaces for VoIP systems and digital channels. Strong chatbot development keeps your AI voice bot development solution consistent across typed and spoken interactions.
Eliminate technical risks and compliance blind spots through our AI consulting services. Data readiness, compliance needs, and integration points are mapped into a practical roadmap that keeps the build focused.
Tune the underlying model to your company data and communication style. Through adaptive AI development, the system can better follow domain logic without losing your brand voice.
Connect the voice agent to verified knowledge. With RAG development, teams using Confluence or similar systems can make that context available during live conversations.
Embed generative AI integration into CRM workflows or support platforms. Call summaries, follow-up notes, and routine task triggers can then happen inside the tools your team already uses.
Qualify inbound prospects through natural dialogue before they reach sales. With AI marketing agent development, the voice agent can capture buyer intent and prepare CRM follow-ups automatically.
Every product we build has a single job: eliminate friction. Dive into our past builds to see how custom-engineered logic completely resets the benchmark for business efficiency.
An AI-powered warehouse automation system that utilizes digital twin technology to transform legacy order fulfillment workflows and optimize high-volume retail logistics.
An online appointment scheduling service with an in-built marketplace that unites medical centers on one platform to streamline booking workflows and reduce costly patient no-shows.
A high-performance progressive web application (PWA) designed to connect shippers and carriers directly, eliminating manual phone coordination, messenger negotiations, and broker fees.
A conversational AI system built by PixelPlex cut screening time by 10x. The same NLP patterns support voice agents that need fast intent capture and routing decisions.
A 95% reduction in workflow errors was achieved through PixelPlex automation systems, shaping how controlled execution and escalation logic work in voice agent environments.
Complex enterprise environments are unified into one operational layer. Dedicated AI voice agent development builds your bots into real systems where data, actions, and decisions are fully connected.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Ai Consulting Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Deployment Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Strategy Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Security Management Company Warsaw 2026
Top Clutch Robotics Company New York City 2026
Handle common requests before they reach a human queue. During traffic spikes, the voice agent can answer basic questions or direct callers to the right next step while support teams focus on complex cases.
Cut the pauses that make automated calls feel slow or awkward. With low-latency voice architecture and turn-taking logic, the agent can respond sooner and stop when the caller interrupts.
Complete useful actions while the customer is still speaking. The agent can check records, create tickets, update CRM fields, or qualify a lead before the call ends, so fewer requests are pushed into manual follow-up.
Keep key details active as the conversation develops. If the caller changes direction or returns to an earlier issue, the agent can use previous context instead of making them start over.
Plan voice agent costs with smarter model routing and retrieval logic. Simple requests can run through lighter workflows, while heavier AI processing is reserved for complex conversations.
Starting at
$15,000
Real call scenarios build the best voice AI. Your specific customer conversations guide our AI voice agent development, creating a lean project scope where every feature has a defined job.
What's included:
Share your call scenarios and automation goals with us. We’ll shape a clear development estimate around the voice agent your team needs.
Our AI voice agent development services help companies automate high-volume conversations without losing control over data or customer experience in each industry.
Financial service calls often involve sensitive data, status checks, and strict verification steps, which makes AI voice agents useful for handling routine requests while keeping risky cases under control.
For insurers, AI voice agents can collect claim details before guiding policyholders through standard service steps, while complex cases move to human adjusters with the right context.
Appointment-heavy communication can overload front-desk teams, so AI agents help handle scheduling requests and reminder calls while sensitive cases move to clinical staff.
Retail callers usually want quick answers about orders or product availability. AI voice agents can pull that context from connected commerce systems and guide customers to the next step faster.
When dispatch teams are overloaded, AI voice agents can answer shipment calls faster by pulling delivery context from connected logistics systems and routing urgent issues to the right operator.
For real estate teams, voice agents can qualify property calls as they come in, helping hot leads move toward viewings while tenant issues reach the right workflow faster.
During peak hours, AI voice agents can handle reservation and order requests without pulling staff away from guests or slowing down front-of-house operations.
Education teams often deal with repeated questions about enrollment or platform access, so AI voice agents can guide learners through common requests while urgent cases reach the right staff faster.
Peak-hour bookings can overwhelm gym staff, so AI voice agents manage routine scheduling and account renewals while team members focus on on-floor clients.
Clear out the daily stack of basic loan questions and payment reminders. The system filters out incomplete requests, letting your loan officers focus entirely on final approvals.
Sudden spikes in user activity during new releases or live events can easily jam your help desk. The system answers routine purchase and login questions instantly, preventing player friction.
Constant booking checks or minor date adjustments often backlog travel desks. Moving these baseline tasks to a self-running setup leaves agents free to build high-value itineraries.
Manual field reporting can slow down daily energy operations. AI voice agents help capture safety checks and equipment updates faster, so critical issues reach engineering teams sooner.
Construction teams lose time when site updates sit in scattered tools or delayed reports. AI voice agents can capture field requests faster and route urgent project issues into the right workflow.
Voice agents must survive unpredictable human conversations. As an AI voice agent development company, our structured process turns your actual everyday call workflows into a highly reliable backend architecture.
Targeted AI voice agent development starts with a clear communication model. Real call scenarios are turned into structured intent paths, so the agent understands what users need.
Deliverables:
The technical foundation is planned around fast responses and trusted data access. This helps the agent use company knowledge during live calls without slowing the conversation.
Deliverables:
Business rules and response boundaries are built into the model layer. The agent can then follow approved logic while handling user permissions more safely.
Deliverables:
The integration layer connects the voice agent to call channels and business software. Live conversations can trigger CRM updates or human handoffs without breaking the customer flow.
Deliverables:
Before launch, our voice AI development tests the agent against real call behavior, not perfect scripts. Turn-taking, fallback paths, and hallucination risks are caught early.
Deliverables:
The final stage prepares the voice agent for live caller traffic. Deployment focuses on environment checks and post-launch tuning as real conversations start shaping the system.
Deliverables:
Complex software projects need a solid technical foundation to succeed. PixelPlex brings deep engineering experience across four core areas to help you build secure systems.
AI delivers real value when it shifts from a trendy feature to a practical solution for operational bottlenecks – explore our insights on machine learning, automation, and system design.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
Accept, settle and pay out in cryptoSmart contracts development
Design, build, auditBlockchain integration dApp development DeFi development NFTs Tokens Web3 development All blockchain services All services
NetworksCanton development
Daml apps, wallets, settlement, validators
Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
Discuss your project.
Quick response 30 min Average reply time. Offices in 6 countriesBlog
Dive into the latest software trends.
Fresh insights 500+ Articles in blockchain, AI, big data, AR/VRTeam Careers Social responsibility Glossary