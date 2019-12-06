From Ethereum to Echo: Migrating the 0x DEX
6 December, 2019
Echo Offers a True DeFi Platform with Web3 Support. Have a look at how easy it is to migrate an Ethereum app to Echo.
Echo is an advanced blockchain protocol and ecosystem with a unified development environment (allows development in Solidity or any other preferred language), POWR consensus, Bitcoin & Ethereum sidechains, and EVM integration. Echo now also has full web3 support and imported 0x protocol.
Migrating an Ethereum App to Echo is Easy
Here’s all we had to do to import Ethereum’s 0x protocol into Echo:
True DeFi Development with Echo: Easily Import & Run Your Projects
As you can see, Echo allows developers to easily import and run any DeFi app with improved efficiency, higher bandwidth and lower transaction fees. Bitcoin and Ethereum sidechains, blazing-fast consensus, as well as full EVM, Solidity, and web3 support give Echo a definite edge.
Have a look at how naturally Ethereum’s 0x protocol has been imported into Echo’s infrastructure:
