Text is where most of your business knowledge hides, locked in tickets, contracts, chats, and reviews no team can read fast enough. Our natural language processing development turns that language into something software can search, sort, and act on.
An off-the-shelf model trained on the open web stumbles the moment it meets your jargon, product names, and shorthand. Accuracy comes from a model tuned to your language through AI transformer model development, not a one-size-fits-all API.
A language model with no grounding will invent facts and state them with total certainty. Tying answers to your real content with RAG development is what keeps the output trustworthy.
Models that shine on tidy sample text fall apart on the typos, slang, and half-sentences of the real world. What matters is performance on your messy inbox, not a curated benchmark.
Building only for English quietly shuts out a big share of the people you serve. Real reach means planning for every language your audience actually writes in.
Customer messages and documents are full of private data, and bolting on security late invites trouble. Privacy and compliance have to shape the design from the first line.
A clever notebook model changes nothing until it is serving real requests in your product. The gap between proof of concept and production is where most NLP value quietly leaks away.
Language problems come in very different shapes, so we scope each build around the text you have and the decision you want from it. Every engagement is backed by hands-on ML consulting, not just a model dropped over the fence.
Working from your text and your goal, we design, train, and tune models that read your domain accurately. You get a model shaped to your vocabulary, not a generic classifier.
Assistants that actually understand intent handle support, sales, and internal questions without a rigid script. Conversations feel helpful instead of a maze of menu options.
Large language models get adapted, fine-tuned, and wired into your products for drafting, answering, and reasoning over text. The power of an LLM arrives tuned to your business, not off a generic endpoint.
Contracts, forms, and reports get read, classified, and turned into structured data automatically. Paired with AI automation, it clears out hours of manual reading and keying.
Models handle many languages and turn speech into text your systems can work with. Global audiences and voice interfaces stop being a separate project.
Getting a trained model live and keeping it healthy is its own discipline, and we handle serving, scaling, and drift. Deployment runs through proper AI methodologies so the model performs in production, not just in testing.
Here are natural language processing platforms we can build for you, each aimed at a specific language problem rather than a general capability.
A branded assistant answers questions, resolves requests, and hands off cleanly to a human when needed. It carries the load on repetitive queries so your team handles only what truly needs them.
Invoices, contracts, and applications get read, tagged, and turned into structured data on arrival. Approvals and reviews that used to take days shrink to minutes.
Reviews, tickets, and survey text are scored for sentiment and theme so you see what customers actually feel. Patterns that used to hide in thousands of comments become a clear dashboard.
Search understands meaning, not just keywords, so people find the right document even when they phrase it differently. Relevant answers surface on the first try instead of the fifth.
Incoming messages get sorted and sent to the right team or workflow the instant they land. Nothing sits in a general inbox waiting for a human to triage it.
A model answers staff and customer questions straight from your own documents, with sources attached. Institutional knowledge stops living only in the heads of a few veterans.
Text and images are screened together for abuse, spam, and policy breaches before they reach your users, combining NLP with our computer vision expertise. Moderation keeps pace with volume no human team could match.
Content and conversations move between languages while keeping tone and context intact. Reaching a new market stops meaning a full rebuild, and it runs as a bespoke system through custom software development shaped to your platform.
These are the AI builds that show our language and machine learning work in practice.
WatchDog combines NLP and computer vision to detect counterfeits, fake logos, and IP abuse across chains in real time. Its language models read and compare text at a scale no manual review could reach.
CheckNFT analyzes millions of on-chain events and uses text and image models to score risk and catch fraud. Name and metadata analysis is exactly the kind of language problem NLP is built for.
AIRA reads retinal images to flag disease symptoms and support diagnosis where specialists are scarce. It shows the model depth we bring to any high-precision AI problem, language included.
Smart Mall uses neural networks and sensor data to read shopper behavior and forecast sales. It is proof of how we turn raw, unstructured signals into decisions a business can act on.
The clearest signal of what we deliver comes from the teams who have already built with us, so here are a few.
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
They've built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They're talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
CEO, FootballNet Global
A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Co-founder and R&D Lead, Swisscom
The blockchain platform was delivered on time, and our community members enjoy bringing new features to our project. We had a great project manager who was online almost all the time, answering our questions and helping us solve unpredicted issues. The level of communication was great. We got a perfect result.
As a natural language processing company, we have trained and shipped real models, not just wired up a third-party API and hoped. Behind every build sits deep AI development experience with what makes language models reliable.
Data prep, modeling, integration, and support sit together, so nothing is lost in a handoff, backed by IT consulting when the project reaches wider than the model. You get a partner for the whole lifecycle, not just the modeling.
We build for the typos, slang, and edge cases that break lab-perfect models, because that is where NLP earns its keep. A dependable natural language processing service is judged on the messy inputs, not the clean ones.
17+
years in the technology industry
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unicorns exceeding $1B in value
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Models digest the tickets, forms, and documents your team currently wades through by hand. People move from sorting text to acting on what it says.
Faster, smarter answers and assistants that grasp intent lift satisfaction without adding headcount. Support stops being a bottleneck and starts being a strength.
Answers pulled from your own documents mean expertise no longer lives only with a few veterans. New hires get up to speed from a model that already read everything.
Pairing NLP with robotic process automation development lets bots handle tasks that used to need a human to read first. Whole workflows run end to end without a manual reading step.
We wrap the language model in a real AI app development so users get the value without meeting the machinery. It feels like a feature, not a lab experiment.
Sentiment, themes, and trends pulled from raw text land as clear signals for the people making calls. Decisions rest on what customers actually wrote, not a hunch.
Starting at
$20,000
Where you land depends on how many languages and document types you cover, whether you fine-tune or build from scratch, and how deep the integration goes.
What's included:
Many teams open with a proof of concept scoped through software product discovery, so you see results on your own text before committing to the full build. We can also run it as natural language processing as a service when you would rather not staff it in-house.
NLP earns its place wherever a business drowns in text, from customer messages to regulated documents, and these are the fields where it delivers most.
Finance runs on documents and conversations, and NLP reads both faster and more consistently than any team. Compliance, support, and onboarding all get lighter.
Claims and policies are a mountain of text that models sort, extract, and route in seconds. Faster handling and fewer manual errors follow directly.
Clinical notes and records hold detail that NLP surfaces to support faster, safer care. Admin load drops without touching clinical judgment.
Every review, chat, and search query is language a model can turn into better service and sales. Shoppers find what they want and feel heard doing it.
Learning platforms lean on language for content, feedback, and support at scale. NLP makes them more personal without more staff, and we back it with LMS development that fits how you teach.
Audiences and content both move on language, and models keep moderation, search, and recommendations sharp. Relevance and safety scale with the audience.
Here is how a model moves from your raw text to a feature your users rely on. You review and steer at each stage, so nothing gets built on a wrong assumption.
We start by understanding your language problem and the state of your text data. That honest look sets scope before any modeling begins.
Deliverables
Clean, well-labeled text is where NLP accuracy is really won. We assemble and annotate the datasets your model learns from.
Deliverables
We choose an approach, train it, and iterate until the results genuinely hold on your language. Fine-tuning and prompt design happen here where they fit.
Deliverables
The model connects to your systems and content, wired to your tools through ChatGPT integration where it earns a place. Grounding keeps answers tied to your real data.
Deliverables
Before launch, the model is tested hard against real and awkward inputs, then shipped with monitoring. Nothing goes live on a benchmark score alone.
Deliverables
Language drifts, so we watch performance and retrain to keep the model current. It stays accurate as your customers and content change.
Deliverables
A strong language model rests on engineering most vendors never touch, from the data pipeline to the systems that serve it. Here are the four domains we lean on when an NLP build needs real depth.
A few current reads from our team on where language AI is genuinely useful.
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Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
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Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
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A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
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Blockchain-based document management.
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Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
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Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
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