Our company is actively developing business in Asia, which has long been associated with discoveries and breakthroughs in innovative technology.

It looks like Korea, Japan, and Singapore will be the first countries with full implementation of blockchain technologies, as well as hybrid solutions with a mix of AI, IoT, and blockchain. A number of Korean tech giants such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG and Kakao have already launched several blockchain projects and are simultaneously investing in local startups.

Therefore, PixelPlex decided to establish its presence on the Korean market. We’ve signed a partnership agreement with Constell Fulmen and will work together to develop PixelPlex brand on the Korean peninsula.