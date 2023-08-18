White Label Crypto Wallet Development Company

Achieve faster time-to-market and reduce costs

By leveraging a pre-built solution by PixelPlex, you can launch your branded crypto wallet much quicker compared to building from scratch. White labeling offers a more cost-effective solution, freeing up resources you can invest in other aspects of your business.

Get your feature-rich customizable wallet

You can seamlessly integrate the white label wallet with your existing brand and platform. Customization options allow you to tailor the look and feel to match your brand identity.

Your pre-built wallet will come packed with essential features like multi-currency support, fiat on/off ramps, and integrated exchanges. Plus, we'll provide your solution with robust security features and assistance with regulatory compliance (KYC/AML, Know-Your-Transaction), which can be a complex aspect of crypto operations. This ensures your wallet can protect users’ assets.

Our white label crypto wallet development services

We'll create a strong, customizable solution that keeps your systems secure and stable. This frees you to concentrate on what truly matters – delivering a great user experience and achieving growth in a competitive market.

We build a secure multi-coin crypto wallet with advanced features like multi-signature authorization and encrypted key storage. Our developers follow strict security practices and constantly adapt to new threats, ensuring your wallet remains a reliable platform.

Our design experts collaborate with you to craft a user-friendly and visually appealing wallet interface that seamlessly integrates with your brand identity. This includes designing the UI/UX, and developing a branding guideline for a cohesive brand experience.

We integrate essential features to cater to your specific needs and target audience. This may include multi-currency support, built-in exchanges for seamless trading, fiat on/off ramps, staking functionalities to earn passive income, and more.

PixelPlex helps you navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency regulations in your jurisdiction. Our team can assist with integrating KYC and AML protocols as well as KYT solution to ensure your wallet adheres to relevant compliance standards.

Our team offers comprehensive support throughout the white label development process. We’ll provide training and guidance to your staff on how to manage the wallet’s back-end operations and address user inquiries effectively.

Secure multi-currency crypto wallet app

PixelPlex created a secure mobile wallet app, allowing users to manage multiple cryptocurrencies with ease. Our team developed a feature-rich solution available for both Android and iOS devices.

  • Enhanced user experience
  • Advanced security features
  • Multi-currency support
  • Streamlined transactions
  • Smart contract functionality

Multi-currency desktop wallet

Our white label crypto wallet development company created a user-friendly desktop wallet offering secure storage and seamless transactions for various cryptocurrencies.

  • Intuitive interface
  • Robust encryption and multi-signature support
  • Multi-currency support
  • Smooth sending and receiving of cryptocurrencies
  • Increased accessibility

Multi-user cross-border arbitrage bot

PixelPlex built a user-friendly crypto arbitrage trading bot that allows users to exploit price discrepancies between local and international cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating risk-free arbitrage opportunities.

  • Multiple exchanges support
  • Risk management settings
  • Intuitive user interface
  • Adherence to regional regulations
  • Capitalizing on crypto arbitrage

Our process

We speak business, and crypto. Leveraging our industry knowledge, we build a crypto wallet that can be easily customized according to your unique requirements.

Discovery & planning

We'll partner with you to grasp your target audience, business aims, and desired wallet features. We'll also analyze the market and competitors to give your platform a competitive edge.

Deliverables

  • Competitive analysis report
  • Feature list and prioritization
  • Project timeline and cost estimation

System architecture design

At PixelPlex, we build a strong and secure foundation for your crypto wallet. We take into account how well it can handle growth, how dependable it will be, and how it meets the highest standards in the industry.

Deliverables

  • System architecture diagrams
  • Technology stack selection
  • Security protocols implementation plan

White label crypto wallet platform development

In this phase, the focus is on developing core functionalities like user management, order matching, the trading engine, and ensuring smooth integration with other systems. This essentially builds the foundation for a frictionless trading experience.

Deliverables

  • Functional white label exchange platform
  • Secure user authentication system
  • Integrated digital wallets

Customization & branding

We take the pre-built crypto wallet and turn it into a wallet that reflects your brand. We'll design the interface to match your look and feel, integrate your logos and colors, and add features you specifically need.

Deliverables

  • Branded user interface and UI/UX design
  • Integration of your branding features
  • Implementation of your custom requirements

Quality assurance & testing

Our QA team rigorously tests the platform across various devices and scenarios to identify and fix bugs. Security audits are conducted to ensure the solution is resistant to vulnerabilities.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive test reports
  • Security audit reports
  • Optimized exchange platform

Deployment & launch

Our team helps you securely deploy your crypto wallet on the infrastructure you choose. We'll also provide ongoing support and maintenance to ensure it functions smoothly.

Deliverables

  • Successfully deployed platform
  • Training materials for your team
  • Dedicated support channels

Don't settle for generic, choose a trusted partner

The strength behind your crypto

PixelPlex, with its expertise in enterprise blockchain development, builds top-notch features designed specifically for the complex needs of crypto wallets. We'll help you launch a secure MVP and ensure smooth scaling as your fully functional wallet grows.

Security is our priority

Even for complex applications like security token offering development, we have zero tolerance for weaknesses. Our unwavering commitment to security, achieved through industry-leading practices and cutting-edge measures, keeps your wallet's data safe and sound.

Beyond development

Our team isn't just building wallets – we're actively shaping a more secure Web3 ecosystem. Our experience as security auditors, ethical hackers, and architects in this field fuels our development process. The result? Secure and innovative crypto wallets built to last.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful projects

3 unicorns

over $1B in value

11 years

in the blockchain domain

$500M

raised by clients

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

  • Top Strategy Development Company

