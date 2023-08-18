By leveraging a pre-built solution by PixelPlex, you can launch your branded crypto wallet much quicker compared to building from scratch. White labeling offers a more cost-effective solution, freeing up resources you can invest in other aspects of your business.
You can seamlessly integrate the white label wallet with your existing brand and platform. Customization options allow you to tailor the look and feel to match your brand identity.
Your pre-built wallet will come packed with essential features like multi-currency support, fiat on/off ramps, and integrated exchanges. Plus, we'll provide your solution with robust security features and assistance with regulatory compliance (KYC/AML, Know-Your-Transaction), which can be a complex aspect of crypto operations. This ensures your wallet can protect users’ assets.
We'll create a strong, customizable solution that keeps your systems secure and stable. This frees you to concentrate on what truly matters – delivering a great user experience and achieving growth in a competitive market.
We build a secure multi-coin crypto wallet with advanced features like multi-signature authorization and encrypted key storage. Our developers follow strict security practices and constantly adapt to new threats, ensuring your wallet remains a reliable platform.
Our design experts collaborate with you to craft a user-friendly and visually appealing wallet interface that seamlessly integrates with your brand identity. This includes designing the UI/UX, and developing a branding guideline for a cohesive brand experience.
We integrate essential features to cater to your specific needs and target audience. This may include multi-currency support, built-in exchanges for seamless trading, fiat on/off ramps, staking functionalities to earn passive income, and more.
PixelPlex helps you navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency regulations in your jurisdiction. Our team can assist with integrating KYC and AML protocols as well as KYT solution to ensure your wallet adheres to relevant compliance standards.
Our team offers comprehensive support throughout the white label development process. We’ll provide training and guidance to your staff on how to manage the wallet’s back-end operations and address user inquiries effectively.
Curious about the impact we deliver? Explore case studies showcasing how businesses like yours achieved outstanding results with our digital solutions.
PixelPlex created a secure mobile wallet app, allowing users to manage multiple cryptocurrencies with ease. Our team developed a feature-rich solution available for both Android and iOS devices.
Our white label crypto wallet development company created a user-friendly desktop wallet offering secure storage and seamless transactions for various cryptocurrencies.
PixelPlex built a user-friendly crypto arbitrage trading bot that allows users to exploit price discrepancies between local and international cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating risk-free arbitrage opportunities.
We speak business, and crypto. Leveraging our industry knowledge, we build a crypto wallet that can be easily customized according to your unique requirements.
We'll partner with you to grasp your target audience, business aims, and desired wallet features. We'll also analyze the market and competitors to give your platform a competitive edge.
Deliverables
At PixelPlex, we build a strong and secure foundation for your crypto wallet. We take into account how well it can handle growth, how dependable it will be, and how it meets the highest standards in the industry.
Deliverables
In this phase, the focus is on developing core functionalities like user management, order matching, the trading engine, and ensuring smooth integration with other systems. This essentially builds the foundation for a frictionless trading experience.
Deliverables
We take the pre-built crypto wallet and turn it into a wallet that reflects your brand. We'll design the interface to match your look and feel, integrate your logos and colors, and add features you specifically need.
Deliverables
Our QA team rigorously tests the platform across various devices and scenarios to identify and fix bugs. Security audits are conducted to ensure the solution is resistant to vulnerabilities.
Deliverables
Our team helps you securely deploy your crypto wallet on the infrastructure you choose. We'll also provide ongoing support and maintenance to ensure it functions smoothly.
Deliverables
PixelPlex, with its expertise in enterprise blockchain development, builds top-notch features designed specifically for the complex needs of crypto wallets. We'll help you launch a secure MVP and ensure smooth scaling as your fully functional wallet grows.
Even for complex applications like security token offering development, we have zero tolerance for weaknesses. Our unwavering commitment to security, achieved through industry-leading practices and cutting-edge measures, keeps your wallet's data safe and sound.
Our team isn't just building wallets – we're actively shaping a more secure Web3 ecosystem. Our experience as security auditors, ethical hackers, and architects in this field fuels our development process. The result? Secure and innovative crypto wallets built to last.
17 years
in the tech industry
450+
successful projects
3 unicorns
over $1B in value
11 years
in the blockchain domain
$500M
raised by clients
200+
smart contracts on mainnet
Top Blockchain Company
Top Smart Contract Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Top Systems Integration Company
Top Strategy Development Company
Fuel your crypto journey with inspiration and knowledge. Explore our blog's extensive library of articles on crypto wallets and blockchain technology.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Top Development Company
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
Top Development CompanyUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing Services
SolutionsArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Scholarship Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog