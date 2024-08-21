Real people don't chat in perfect scripts. We build conversational systems that adapt to messy, unscripted phrasing, turning unpredictable human behavior into predictable business outcomes.
We link the AI directly to your company documentation so it only speaks from verified facts. If a customer asks something outside your files, the system triggers a secure fallback instead of guessing.
Through conversational AI development, we connect models to your databases to handle routine tasks automatically, leaving your team free for complex issues that require a human touch.
This happens when your channels run on completely separate logic. We build a unified conversational brain so customers get identical, accurate answers across every platform.
The system instantly transfers the full chat history and user details during escalations. Agents step in fully briefed, saving customers from the frustration of repeating themselves.
Our internal assistant instantly searches scattered files and policies to surface exact answers in seconds. Employees find what they need immediately without digging through endless folders.
Automated assistants greet and qualify prospects 24/7, syncing data directly to your CRM. Your sales team can skip the cold introductions and jump straight into closing.
The difference between a working conversational AI system and an expensive demo often comes down to a few architecture decisions. PixelPlex’s conversational AI development services help get those decisions right from the start.
Replace rigid phone menus with agents that understand natural speech in real time. With AI voice agent development, you can connect them to your knowledge base, helping callers get immediate answers.
Build responsive text interfaces that guide users through self-service workflows. A conversational AI chatbot development service shaped around real customer intent helps every automated reply move the conversation closer to resolution.
Use ChatGPT integration to connect GPT-powered features to the tools your team already uses. Task-specific prompts guide the model, while guardrails and approved business data keep outputs more reliable.
Turn static company files into active digital assistants that speed up daily operations. AI copilot development can help your team draft client emails or summarize heavy records with less manual effort.
Turn early automation ideas into a practical roadmap with AI consulting services. We assess workflow fit and data readiness first, so the initial build targets the right conversational AI use case.
We don't build software for perfect laboratory conditions – we build it for real, unpredictable users. Here is the hard proof of what happens when custom logic replaces guesswork.
A healthcare booking solution that connects clinics onto a single platform, helping healthcare providers automate their booking workflows and protect their revenue from missed appointments.
An intelligent fulfillment framework that uses AI and virtual simulation models to completely automate high-volume retail grocery sorting and optimize supply chain operations.
A high-speed web application that links cargo owners directly with trucking fleets, replacing chaotic phone calls and expensive brokers with clear, direct matching.
Real operational impact sits at the center of our AI work. PixelPlex’s custom systems have reduced warehouse order collection time by 80% and cut the time to a qualified recruitment pool by 10x.
PixelPlex takes AI beyond the proof-of-concept stage. The team builds secure retrieval flows and workplace copilots that can work with real company data in production.
With 450+ completed projects, PixelPlex brings the security-first discipline behind its zero-exploit track record to AI products working with sensitive data.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top Clutch Ai Consulting Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Deployment Company New York City 2026
Top Clutch Ai Strategy Company New York City 2026
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Handle repetitive customer inquiries automatically before they reach your team's inbox. With conversational AI development services, the system can resolve basic issues faster, keeping human agents focused on complex cases.
Deploy a single intent model across web chat and your mobile app. Our conversational AI development uses shared retrieval infrastructure to ensure response quality never varies across platforms.
Execute useful database actions while the user is still actively typing in the chat window. Direct integrations with your internal tools update customer records and confirm bookings in real time to close out requests on the spot.
Pass complete conversation histories and pre-gathered user intent directly to your staff during escalations. This seamless data transition prevents customers from ever repeating their issues and gives your team a clear running start.
Extract actionable operational data from everyday user conversations without running manual surveys. Reviewing automated chat logs highlights exactly where users face confusion, allowing you to optimize your workflow.
Starting at
$15,000
Conversational AI needs the right infrastructure to control token costs and protect business data. We build optimized systems that connect language models to your secure backend.
What's included:
Share your automation goals with our engineering team. We’ll shape a clear development estimate around the conversational AI solution built for your operations.
Different businesses face different everyday challenges, but the need for fast answers is universal. Our conversational AI development maps your industry's exact workflows.
Compliant conversational AI automates routine account lookups and payment tracking while adhering strictly to financial security and access controls.
Integrating natural language flows into the lending pipeline takes over the constant back-and-forth of applicant status checks and document collection.
Conversational intake systems guide policyholders through claim reporting step by step, capturing precise incident details to instantly map a complete file for adjusters.
HIPAA-compliant voice and text assistants manage patient scheduling and data intake, removing communication friction from busy medical front desks.
By linking conversational AI directly to your commerce platform, customers can textually resolve returns and tracking questions using live database records instead of static FAQs.
Intelligent dialogue layers connect directly to fleet and warehouse software to resolve high-volume transit queries before they turn into support bottlenecks.
When disruptions hit, conversational AI handles the surge of confirmation and change requests automatically, so agents stay available for the cases that genuinely need human judgment.
An AI chat assistant pre-screens inbound property inquiries on budget and intent, passing verified buyer profiles straight to your sales CRM.
Ticket launches can create sudden traffic spikes that overwhelm support teams. Conversational AI helps fans resolve access issues faster while event updates remain available through automated support.
Voice AI fields phone calls to capture table reservations and order changes accurately, preventing dropped lines during busy service hours.
Interactive messaging tools shift routine class bookings and renewals to automated chat flows, creating a frictionless mobile experience for members.
Conversational AI absorbs the predictable spike in enrollment and access questions without growing support headcount, and routes anything complex to the right staff with context attached.
Tailored voice assistants let remote operators record safety checklists and equipment logs straight into compliance platforms using natural speech.
A conversational assistant connected to project management systems puts site documentation, equipment queries, and issue reporting in the hands of field teams where the work happens.
Through systematic conversational AI development, we stress-test your system against unpredictable human behavior long before your users ever see it.
Every build starts with an honest look at your tech stack and compliance rules. This produces a practical engineering roadmap tailored strictly to your operational constraints, setting a clear trajectory for the build.
Deliverables
With the roadmap set, we lay down the data foundation by transforming your documentation into a secure retrieval pipeline. This ensures the AI pulls exclusively from verified company facts instead of guessing.
Deliverables
Next, we connect that knowledge base to custom language models tuned to your industry terminology. At this stage, we also hardwire strict compliance guardrails and escalation paths so the system knows its exact boundaries.
Deliverables
Once the model knows its rules, we take it out of isolation and wire it into your CRM, helpdesk, or scheduling tools. This upgrades the AI from a simple text window into an active assistant that can update databases and close tickets.
Deliverables
With backend actions ready, we design and build the actual user touchpoints, whether that means customer-facing chat windows, internal staff copilots, or both. A single intent model powers every surface so the experience stays completely unified.
Deliverables
To stop the system from drifting out of date, our adaptive AI development framework continuously feeds live conversation data back into the pipeline.
Deliverables
To handle enterprise-scale workloads, a rock-solid data foundation is a must. We back our systems with deep engineering expertise across four core technical pillars.
The AI landscape shifts almost daily, making it tough to separate tech trends from real business utility. We write directly about what we learn on the ground.
Services
BlockchainBlockchain consulting
Strategy, architecture, feasibilityCrypto wallet development
Self-custody, MPC, cards on topCryptocurrency exchange development
Trading venues, liquidity and protocolsTokenization services
RWA, funds, collateralCrypto payments development
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Official PartnerEthereum development
Smart contracts, L2s and dAppsSolana development
High-throughput programs and dAppsTON development
Mini apps, wallets, Telegram ecosystem
Official PartnerHedera development
Hashgraph apps and token services
Exclusive PartnerHyperledger development
Permissioned networks for enterprises
Certified PartnerCardano Algorand Stellar Avalanche Bitcoin Polygon All networks All services
AI & MLAI agents development
Connect tools and automate multi-step workflowsRAG development
Find answers across your company’s documents and systemsAI copilot development
Add useful assistance to your product or internal toolsLLM development
Custom and fine-tuned models for your domainPrivate AI deployment
Run models in your own environmentAI consulting
Use cases, feasibility and a roadmapGenerative AI development Machine learning development Computer vision Chatbot development ChatGPT integration Deep learning development All AI services All services
Data & analyticsData engineering
Pipelines that keep your data reliableData platform development
One source of truth for analyticsAnalytics & dashboards development
BI your teams actually usePredictive analytics
Forecasts built on your own historyData strategy
Where data can pay off firstData visualization
Dashboards and visual stories from your dataData science development Development of data marts All data services All services
SoftwareProduct discovery
Validate scope and cost before you buildMVP development
A launch-ready first releaseWeb application development
Platforms, portals and internal toolsMobile app development
iOS, Android and cross-platformSaaS development
Multi-tenant products that scaleSoftware integration
Connect the systems you already runInfrastructure & cloud cost UI/UX design IT consulting QA & software testing R&D Serverless development All software services All services
Security & complianceSmart contract audits
Find vulnerabilities before launchTransaction monitoring development
Intercepta inside your systems and processesSecurity assessments
Test apps, infrastructure and processesData security services
Protect sensitive data across its lifecycleCloud security services
Secure cloud workloads and configurationsDAML smart contract audit
Review DAML contracts before they go liveAll security services All services
Solutions
Products, APIs and platforms
New
Products and engineering to build and operate on Canton.
In production 55M API requests served in 8 monthsCrypto API
Blockchain data for your applications.
Power in numbers 6 TB Data storage. 500K Tokens indexedRWA platform
A foundation for your asset tokenization platform.
Time to launch 2–4 weeks Branding & setup. 90% more cost-efficientDocFlow
Blockchain-based document management.
Use case & value 100% Secure workflows. Zero third-party risks.OTC Hawk Arbitrage Bot Book a solution consult
Work
450+ projects. 250+ clients. 3 unicorns in portfolio
The first non-custodial wallet built natively for CantonTON ecosystem
A series of improvements for The Open NetworkMining platform
Environmentally friendly web platform for Bitcoin pool miningMantra DAO
Community-governed DeFi: 60+ staking pools, $23M TVLCanton TON Web3 & DeFi Digital Assets & Tokenization AI & Data Intelligence IoT & Edge Computing Consulting See all projects
Industries
Trusted by startups, small businesses, and enterprises
Banking, payments, lending, insurance, capital marketsReal estate software development
Investment, property operations, tokenizationRetail & commerce software development
Commerce, loyalty and fulfillmentSupply chain software development
Traceability and connected operationsHealthcare software development
Patient services, data and connected systemsBanking software development
Core banking, digital channels, paymentsFitness Education Oil & Gas Insurance Construction Travel
Company
From R&D to launch, we bring any of your ideas to life
Engineering partner. Product builder. Since 2007.
Technical experience 19+ years All competencies on board. Scalable team.Achievements
Industry recognition & awards.
Delivering real value 4.9 Clutch ratings. 150+ awardsContact us
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