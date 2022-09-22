CEXs typically boast higher liquidity compared to decentralized exchanges (DEXs). With a custom platform, users will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies faster and at more competitive prices. This higher liquidity can attract even more users and increase trading activity, generating revenue.
CEX development allows you to cater to professional traders by offering a wider range of tools and features. This might include margin trading (borrowing funds to leverage positions), stop-loss orders to manage risk, advanced charting tools for technical analysis, and even portfolio management capabilities.
Beyond transaction fees, CEX development opens doors to other revenue generation opportunities. You could offer features like initial coin offering (ICO) or security token offering (STO) listings, where businesses raise capital by selling their own tokens on your platform.
If you want to create a top-of-the-line centralized exchange, you'll need a team with a wide range of expertise. PixelPlex has all the people you need to bring your idea to life.
PixelPlex will design and develop a platform from the ground up to meet your exact requirements, whether it's a basic exchange or one with advanced features like margin trading or integration with DeFi protocols.
Leverage a pre-built white label exchange solution for a faster and more cost-effective launch. We’ll pre-develop an exchange platform that can be customized with your branding and features. It's a quicker and more affordable option compared to building a custom exchange from scratch.
Our team examines your platform, pinpointing weaknesses and potential vulnerabilities. We then provide actionable recommendations and solutions to fortify your defenses. This proactive approach minimizes the risk of hacks and breaches, ensuring the security of user funds.
PixelPlex team will help you connect your centralized exchange to third-party platforms by configuring the necessary APIs and integrations. This may include KYC/AML, wallets, market data feeds, accounting and tax tools, listing platforms, and other systems according to your needs.
Our experts ensure your CEX adheres to the latest regulations by integrating the KYT solution and other anti-fraud tools to monitor transactions and identify suspicious activity. We also help navigate complex reporting requirements, keeping your exchange compliant and secure.
Our user-friendly centralized exchange development process takes the complexity out of entering the crypto market. With our team of experienced professionals by your side, you'll benefit from a smooth launch and a secure platform that sets you apart from the competition.
Our team collaborates with you to understand your target audience, business goals, and desired exchange functionalities. We conduct market research and competitor analysis to position your platform for success.
We craft a secure foundation for your exchange's technology systems. We consider factors like scalability to accommodate future growth, unwavering reliability to ensure smooth operation, and strict adherence to industry best practices.
Here our engineers focus on establishing a system for user management, facilitating order matching, building the core engine that drives cryptocurrency exchange, and ensuring smooth integration with wallets.
PixelPlex engineers streamline your CEX platform by integrating API, KYC/AML and other tools. This allows you to connect to a variety of third-party services and data providers, giving your users more functionality and a more secure trading experience.
To guarantee a smooth and secure experience, the platform undergoes rigorous testing across different devices and situations by our QA team. Additionally, security audits are performed to fortify the platform against vulnerabilities.
We handle the secure launch of your centralized exchange on your preferred infrastructure, followed by continuous support to keep everything running smoothly for your users.
In the realm of cryptocurrency exchange development services, we build custom integrations that perfectly match your needs, from small pilot programs to full-scale exchanges. Our experts will be with you every step of the way, guaranteeing a seamless and successful launch.
We design bespoke crypto exchange platforms that seamlessly connect to your existing systems. Plus, we integrate a range of tools specifically chosen for your business needs. This optimized approach ensures smooth transactions and maximizes your business impact, driving profits.
Leveraging our expertise in blockchain consulting and development, we constantly research and implement cutting-edge solutions, keeping your exchange ahead of the curve. Our network of partners allows us to integrate data analytics and AI tools, further enhancing security and unlocking new possibilities.
We developed an exchange platform designed specifically for professional traders. The platform offers high security, customer service, and customizable trading modules to meet the needs of demanding users.
We built a secure and feature-rich desktop wallet software for managing a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies. This robust application prioritizes top-notch security with offline storage options for complete control over digital assets.
PixelPlex developed a cryptocurrency exchange platform which is designed for novice traders. It provides a convenient user interface and user experience optimized for on-the-go, fast trading.
